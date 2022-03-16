From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Camelot Nursing Center honored their associates for successfully completing a full year with no work time loss at a dinner at Rosener’s Restaurant on Tuesday, March 17, 1992. At this time the associates were recognized for their safety practices and presented a plaque for a complete year without a loss time accident. Presenting the award were Don Clark, Human Resources, Bob Findeiss, Human Resources and Dick Benn, Risk Management. Accepting the award on behalf of the associates were Regina Corcoran, CMT, and Carol Winch, CAN. Also in attendance was Carroll Allen, Area Manager.

LIVE FROM FARMINGTON, IT'S BLACK KNIGHT T.V.! Farmington Black Knight television, Channel 33, kicked off its first live broadcast Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new Studio, which is located at the high school. The studio will give Farmington students the opportunity to receive hands-on experience in shooting, producing, directing and editing television broadcasts. The studio is one of the first such facilities built in the state of Missouri. "This is something we've been dreaming about for an awful long time, said Rusty Straughan, Farmington R-VII Board of Education president. "I think it's all great, Farmington Superintendent Robert Webb said. "We've been working on it for over a year putting it all together." The building was made possible by an educational partnership between Farmington Cablevision and the Farmington district.

Rusty Straughan, president of the Farmington Board of Education, was honored Tuesday evening as he presided over his final board meeting. Straughan, who has served on the board for nine years, was honored with a plaque by his fellow board members. Straughan has elected not to run for the post in the upcoming election. "I'm leaving with very good feelings," Straughan said. "These kids here tonight (award winners) make it all worthwhile. "I think every parent should serve up here, I really do," he said.

Farmington Middle School 8th Grader, Joe Henry, has qualified for state competition in the National Geographic Society’s Geography Bee. This is the second consecutive year Henry has qualified for the state competition. Gary Eller, chairman of the Social Studies Department at the Middle School, will accompany Henry to the state geography bee to be held in Columbia, Mo., on March 27, 1992.

1982 – 40 years ago

The group from ACCESS-SEMO left for Jefferson City yesterday morning to present over 15,0000 signatures to officials in the capital in hopes of preventing the closing of the Farmington State Hospital. They left on one of the warmest days of the year, but the temperature was not nearly as warm as the sound of the words quoted above. The group met for over 45 minutes with Dr. Richard King, executive assistant to Gov. Christopher Bond, and King assured the entourage that the future of Farmington State Hospital is safe for a good while. “The Farmington State Hospital will not be closed for at least the next three years,” were the words the group quoted King as definitely stating.

Inherently, the warm weather that signals the beginning of spring also signals home and property owners that it is time to perform the ritual of lawn and house spring cleaning. The Farmington Fire Department usually equates the warm weather of spring with brush and house fires — from the same spring cleanings. The past week has proven the point of the firefighters as the Farmington, Doe Run and Desloge units have responded to numerous brash fires, most of which have originated from burning trash.

In an effort to put Farmington’s best foot forward, members of a variety of local organizations met Tuesday with a team of professionals representing the All-Missouri Certified City Program. Officials of the City of Farmington, Farmington School System, Farmington State Hospital, members of the Mayor’s Council of Ten, and others presented information to the state judges in an effort to have Farmington retain its status as an All-Missouri Certified City.

Gasoline dropped to 99.9 in the Farmington area early Thursday morning. A year ago today it was one dollar and twenty-four cents per gallon. The drop came earlier than anticipated by area suppliers.

1972 – 50 years ago

Along with the City Election, the voters of Farmington will be asked to decide on another important issue on April 4th. The City Council decided to put a general obligation Bond before the voters in the amount of $334,000 for the proposed sewer expansion program. This expansion will extend the sewage system that is exclusively owned by the City and includes construction of a sewage treatment plant with outfall sewer. According to the Mayor, the City of Farmington has no alternative but to proceed as scheduled.

Pulitizer Prize winning, “Our Town,” Drama Guild’s spring production, will hit the boards April 7 and 8, in the senior high gymnasium. Reserved tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door for one dollar. Kevan Karraker stars as the stage manager who leads the audience through the evening and points out the special events in the lives of George Gibbs and Emily Webb. Tom Kile and Tina Baumgartner play the roles of the young couple. Others in the case are: Dawn Guttormson as Mrs. Gibbs; John Fitz as Dr. Gibbs; Lillith Vandergriff as Mrs. Webb; Mickey Rhodes as Mr. Webb; Linda Brandes as Rebecca Webb; Ron Franklin as Wally Webb. Also appearing will be Keith Evans, Joy Huber, Curtis Fitzgerald and twelve extras who serve as townsfolk.

We are happy to report that $7,494.63 has been paid to St. Louis Children’s Hospital on the $17,000 hospital bill of Bruce Skiver. This was made possible by the many kind-hearted people who gave of their time and money to help this little boy regain his health after a series of major operations. Bruce has been home since last May 23rd, and according to his doctors’ report, is doing fine with his ileostomy. They have decided to wait at least a year before trying more surgery. At the present time he is having trouble with his ears. Tubes are stopped up and letting fluid into his inner ears. He was to see an ear specialist on March 8th and was given medication. If they aren’t better in a month, he will have to undergo surgery to open the tubes.

The Farmington Middle School Science Department under the supervision of Jack Skinner, Russell Sanders, Donald Borders, Mrs. Norma Colson and Miss Barbara Voyles, took approximately 100 Middle School students (6th-7th-8th) to the Science Fair at Cape Girardeau on Thursday night, March 16. This gave each student a chance to see what a science project actually involves in preparing it for public viewing.

1962 – 60 years ago

The board of education of the Farmington School District R-VII met in special session on Thursday, March 8, 1962 to make preparations for the sale of the $162,000 in school bonds voted February 6, 1962. The legal procedures for the selling of the bonds were furnished by the school bond attorney firm of Charles and Trauernicht, and school attorney Bob Manley.

The Paul J. Clay Real Estate firm, formerly located on Ste. Genevieve Avenue has moved to the Cecil Roberts Building on West Columbia. Besides Mr. Clay, the firm employs his son, Billy Bob, and the following representatives: Lloyd Pinkston, Bonne Terre; John Polete, Fredericktown; Dewey Kocher, Weingarten and John Stacey at Flat River. Branch offices are at Flat River and Fredericktown. Also in the process of moving, the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, housed in The Farmington Press building on the north side of the square the past three years, has secured quarters in the new Cecil Roberts building facing Franklin just off Columbia. Sgt. Bill Hockman is the officer in charge of the office.

Five St. Joseph High School students, members of the Planned Progress team of that school, were the guest speakers at the March meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. The meeting followed a luncheon in the auditorium of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The program was arranged by Irvin Foster who introduced the guests. Chamber President Andy Paule presided and the invocation was by the Rev. B.J. Loesel, Lutheran minister.

The Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington, meeting in regular session Monday evening, March 12, 1962, awarded a contract to the W.E. Caldwell Company of Louisville, Kentucky, for the construction of a water tank on North Washington Street near the north city limits of Farmington. The tank to be constructed will be of 300,000-gallon capacity. The Louisville firm was the low bidder for a tank of that size and the Board of Aldermen awarded the contract for its construction by a yea and nay vote.

1952 – 70 years ago

St. Francois County should be proud of the educational advantages it offers in the many accredited High Schools throughout the county, said Thomas A Mathews, guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club at the Ozark Village Café Monday evening. Mr. Mathews was introduced by Mrs. Timon Romburg, chairman of the Public Affairs Committee composed of Mrs. Ed. O. Klein, Mrs. Cecelia Berhman, and Mrs. Imogene Heckenkamp. Mr. Mathews gave a very interesting talk on the early history of St. Francois County, and Farmington in particular, and stated that St. Francois County was formed by taking part from the counties of Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson and Washington, and was named for the river of the same name that runs through the county.

“Paving the Way to Community Citizenship” will be the topic for the next meeting of the Farmington PTA at 7:30 o’clock Monday evening, March 24, in the high school auditorium. Parents with small children are reminded to bring them along since students from the high school will be present to care for their youngsters. Following the election of officers for the 1952-53 term, a motion picture entitled “The Junior Citizen” is to be shown. Special entertainment will also be provided by the fifth grade from the new elementary school, under the direction of their teacher, Mrs. L.A. Gideon. Mothers of the first-grade pupils are scheduled to furnish the refreshments for the social period.

LePere-McCalister Post 416, local American Legion unit, has acquired a post home here for the use of the post and the auxiliary unit. A deal was consummated last Wednesday, March 12, whereby the post purchased the Pilgrim Holiness Church at the corner of Maple and Potosi for $5,500. Johnny Spaugh, Paul Dugal and Ernest Cleve have been named trustees for the Legion in acquiring the property. The building is a roofed basement of the uncompleted church of concrete block construction, 42 by 60 feet with a 10-foot ceiling. It contains restrooms, partitions, seats, a piano and other accommodations and with a few minor additions and changes will be ideal for the purpose of the Post.

1942 – 80 years ago

Mrs. Edwina Ovanda Herrold, 17-year-old wife of Howard Herrold, of Doe Run, was fatally burned shortly before noon last Saturday morning when a stove exploded as she was attempting to revive the fire by pouring kerosene on it. Her nine-month-old baby, lying in the same room, suffered minor burns from the explosion. Mrs. Herrold was attempting to revive the fire in order to cook dinner when the accident occurred. The explosion threw flames about the room and directly about her. Her clothing was set ablaze and suffered first-degree burns over her entire body and face. Only her feet escaped unharmed. She and the baby were alone in the room at the time, but her husband was in the yard and ran into the house, extinguishing the flames before the house caught fire. The baby escaped with only minor burns.

The Trimfoot Company, Farmington’s newest industry, has recently inaugurated a night shift at their plant. The additional shift was made necessary by a flow of orders which the capacity day shift was unable to fill. A few workers were put on a four-hour night shift as an experiment last week and the trial worked so well that the force was advanced to eight hours and additional help was secured. At present, the Trimfoot has brought its employment figures past the four hundred mark. The local Rice-Stix Company also is employing more than four hundred persons on a single shift.

Milford Eaves, prominent young Farmington druggist, suffered a fractured spinal column early Monday morning when his car overturned on Highway 61, about three miles north of Bonne Terre. Tom Burnette, the only other occupant of the car, suffered lesser injuries but is still confined to the Bonne Terre Hospital. Just how the tragic accident happened will probably never be known as Mr. Burnette was asleep at the time and Mr. Eaves has been in such a serious condition that he could not be questioned as to the cause of the accident. However, it has been learned that the two men, traveling in Mr. Eaves’ car with him driving, were returning to Farmington about seven o’clock that morning and were traveling at a relatively high rate of speed in order to reach Farmington in time to open the Wood’s Drug Store and Marcel’s Rendezvous, of which they were managers, respectively, at the regular time.

Due to the untiring efforts of the Chairman, Mrs. C.H. Cozean, and her helpers, and the generous cooperation of our citizens, the goal of $2000.00 from Farmington which we have set ourselves is within $97.00 of attainment. As announced in previous editions of The Press, Frank E. Arnhold, talented and well-known musician of St. Louis, will appear in recital at Long Memorial Hall next Sunday afternoon. Local music lovers who had the privilege of hearing Mr. Arnhold last November when he assisted Mrs. W.T. Coghill in a recital by her music students are anticipating a rare treat.

1932 – 90 years ago

Mrs. Wm. Wiles was seriously injured late last Friday afternoon when the car in which she was riding with her daughter, Mrs. Ted Denman, and a car driven by Oscar Donze, collided in front of the Donze Filling Station on Highway No. 61. Mr. Donze was going out to his filling station and the other car was coming towards Farmington. Both cars were badly damaged but fortunately, neither Mrs. Denman nor Mr. Donze was injured. Mrs. Wiles was taken to the home of her daughter, where her condition is still serious. Her exact injuries are unknown.

The effect of the present depression is strikingly shown in the sale of 1932 license reports, according to Wm. F. Manson, distributor of the plates in this county, Mr. Manson states that his office has sold approximately 4,500 licenses to date, in comparison to approximately 6,500 at the same time last year. Last Monday was the last date for using the old plates and car owners still using the 1931 licenses are subject to arrest and a fine.

A meeting was held at the City Hall Tuesday afternoon by the members of the committee in charge of arrangements for securing a Rice Stix shirt factory for Farmington. As Tuesday was the day on which contractors had been notified that bids on the proposed factory building would be accepted several contractors were present. However, the committee decided not to open any of the bids at that time because the contract between themselves and the Rice-Stix Company had not yet been signed.

Letter to the Farmington Press: In regard to the want ad I placed in your paper last week offering several pigs for sale. The paper had no more than been delivered before I had part of them sold, and I could have sold twice as many if I had had them. My advice to anyone having something to sell is to do as I did and try a Press Want Ad. Yours truly, Gus Yeager

