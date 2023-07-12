1993 – 30 years ago

County property owners who dispute their tax assessments can state their case to the Board of Equalization today and Thursday. The board opened its annual session yesterday on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the board are the three county commissioners, the assessor, the auditor, and the surveyor. County Clerk Arthur Hulsey serves as the non-voting records keeper. Sessions will be held in the County Commission office in the courthouse.

Once again, area residents are being called upon to help the unfortunate people caught in Mother Nature’s wrath. Tom Lutsch of Physical Therapy Health Care, located in Farmington, announced this morning that his business — in cooperation with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Parkland Health Center, Bonne Terre, and Farmington — has joined forces to organize a food drive for victims of the flood in the communities of Ste. Genevieve, Festus, and Crystal City. Lutsch said they are asking for non-perishable food items — canned or boxed foods — and bottled water. “We will also accept donations of personal care items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, and toilet paper,” he said. He stressed that they will not be collecting clothes in the drive.

Under siege, this quaint and whispery river town that dates to 1735 is fighting to survive the silent, slow creeping of the Mississippi gone mad. On a humid, sizzling July afternoon, these are the images of Ste. Genevieve and Market Street and the flood of biblical proportions: Eight-year-old Ricky DeJournett, standing barefoot on a cracked sidewalk, holding the handle of his Red Flyer wagon, watching his two uncles carry a sofa from his home to a moving van. Seventy-four-year-old Herman Wilson, in his khakis and wearing a straw hat with a red band, stared silently toward where the ferry crossing was before the parking area disappeared under mud-brown floodwater.

The Community Service division of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Farmington will be taking donations for victims of the recent flooding. Juanita Page, director of the program, said she is working with the American Red Cross to see that collected items are distributed directly to victims of the floods. Items, according to the Red Cross, being requested are food items, bagged or canned bottled water, personal hygiene items, and baby items, in particular, disposable diapers.

Sherry L. Bryant of Farmington has been awarded a University of Missouri System Curators Scholarship. Outstanding Missouri high school students are offered the scholarship by the University’s governing body, the Board of Curators, to encourage the brightest young people to remain in the state. Scholarship winners must score at or above the 90 percentile on a standardized college entrance test and rank in the top three or top three percent of their graduating class, depending on its size.

1973 – 50 years ago

Nearly all of the 62 citizens who attended Farmington’s Monday night Council session went home when they thought the fireworks were over and missed the main event. In a surprise move, near midnight, the Council created the office of City Administrator with an unannounced ordinance and shoved it through three readings and into law within 15 minutes. The ordinance, introduced by John Cavanaugh and authored by Homer Hughes and City Attorney Gary Wagner, calls the newly created office “Administrative Director of Public Works,” but the office was clearly that of a City Administrator.

The Farmington Press, which has come out weekly for nearly 45 years, will “grow with the town” next week when it increases its frequency of publication. Wit Ledbetter, publisher of The Press, announced today that, beginning with the July 17 issue, The Press will be published two days a week — Tuesdays and Thursdays. We were forced into the decision,” said Ledbetter. “First of all, Farmington has grown into the size of city that deserves more than a once-a-week news media. Secondly, The Press is getting up to 22 and 24 pages per issue, and nobody has the time to sit down and read that much news in one sitting.

Farmington residents will have the opportunity to choose between two veterans of city government next Tuesday when a special election will pick the next mayor. The two men are Floyd Hager, a vocational agriculture instructor, who served three terms as a councilman, and Ernest AuBuchon, a carpenter who served two terms as a councilman. The widely separated viewpoints on administration that existed in the Ross-Hughes election are not so apparent in the race between Hager and AuBuchon.

A Farmington woman has been appointed by the national council of State Garden Clubs as chairman of a regional area. Mrs. Victor A. Quesnel, active in gardening and garden club work for 30 years, was named Indigenous Plant Chairman of the Central Region. She was recommended by the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, with the appointment being ratified at the convention of the national council last month in Seattle. The central region she will direct is Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio.

The new sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Farmington will be formally dedicated this Sunday, July 15. All of the 700 seats will hopefully be filled to hear Dr. Earl Harding, Executive Secretary of the Missouri Baptist Convention, speak at the 2 p.m. dedication service. At the morning service, scheduled for 10:15 a.m., Rev. Mel Lantz, former associate pastor here and present pastor of the First Baptist Church at Booneville, will speak. In the 7:30 p.m. service, Paul Thompson, former educational director but now serving in the Sunday School Department of the Missouri Baptist Convention, will be the speaker.

1963 – 60 years ago

Farmington’s Board of Aldermen, with Mayor Orville Woodard and other city officials in attendance, held an eventful meeting Monday night in the council chambers of Long Memorial Hall. The board took action on several matters, including an extensive street surfacing program, set the tax rate for the year, and decided on a plan for the collection of about $21,000 in back taxes.

Key personnel, Mr. C. Rouss Gallop, Director of the Missouri Department of Public Health and Welfare, and Dr. George A. Ulett, Director of the Missouri Division of Mental Diseases, will be in Farmington on Sunday, July 14, to take part in a reception for State Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Ray Knowles, and family. The public was recently informed of a change in the superintendency at the Farmington State Hospital. Dr. Hoctor, who has served as superintendent for the past 38 years, left this position on June 1 to become full-time director of the hospital’s Out-Patient Department. At that time, Dr. Knowles became the new Hospital Superintendent.

Last week Governor Dalton appointed A. C. Sullivan, Jr., Public Administrator of St. Francois County, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Norman Parker. Sullivan is the grandson of the late Ed Brewer, who served as Collector of Revenue for St. Francois County from 1918-1926, and son of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Sullivan, Sr. of St. Louis. Sullivan attended the Doe Run and Farmington Public Schools and graduated from Missouri University in 1961 with a degree of B.S. in Public Administration and, in 1962, with an M.S. in Public Administration.

The committee in charge of the Camp Development Drive for the Boy Scout Camp, the S Bar F Ranch just south of Farmington, is grateful for the response to its request. The drive was completed some weeks ago, but the committee feels there should be some words of appreciation for the part you played in the drive. The committee wrote, “Your contribution not only has helped to make an extensive camping area for thousands of boys, but you are also making a training center where boys will be trained to become leaders in skills, character, and morals. This community’s contribution to this drive was in excess of $6,000.00. This is splendid; we commend you, and we are deeply grateful.”

Rocky Ridge Ranch is located near Bloomsdale and can be reached by taking Highway 32 from either Farmington or Ste. Genevieve to “O” highway between New Offenburg and Weingarten. It is located approximately three miles down “O” Highway. The main attraction is the Western Rodeo, which is featured every Sunday afternoon. Last Sunday’s crowd was dampened by the afternoon shower, but everyone was in high spirits when the rodeo started with the Grand Entry of various horses and daring riders. The riders were from various cities ranging from Reno, Nevada, to our own local communities. The afternoon activities were augmented by the antics of the two Ranch Clowns who entered the rodeo grounds on a Shetland pony.

1953 – 70 years ago

Both high operating costs and two dry, hot summers have taken their toll on farmers’ income over the past two seasons. It is not necessary here to say much about the costs of operation except that we all know that the costs of new machinery, parts, and transportation are still at about an all-time high. In fact, operating costs are about ⅓ as much as he has invested in his whole farm setup. This being the second year in a row when farmers stand to take a loss due to the combined effects of high operating costs and drouth presents a pressing problem to many of our farm families.

Members of the Farmington American Legion, LePere-McCalister Post 416, are pleased with the response given by the public to the annual 4th of July Picnic at Clardy’s Grove Saturday. It is believed to have been one of the most successful picnics ever given here — in attendance, interest, and financial reward. Musical entertainment was provided by the County Band, a smaller German Band, and the Darrell and Tony group. The various musical units made a hit, and their presence added a festive air to the occasion.

On June 23, 1952, Dr. John A. Brennan and a group of ten patients at State Hospital No. 4 in Farmington met in the Clinic Library for the purpose of establishing the nucleus of a patient government. Amongst these ten patients, an election of officers was held with the following results: President, Claude; Vice-President, Mary Agnes; and Recording Secretary, Frances. Then various committees and committee chairmen were decided upon. The necessary committees now functioning to the utmost are Recreational, Entertainment, Educational, Religious, Industrial Hygiene, Publicity, and Cooperative.

The establishment of a new banking institution in Farmington became a possibility this week as leaders of the movement laid out preliminary plans for filing an application for a charter with the State Division of Finance in Jefferson City. It is understood that a total of $90,000 has been raised locally for the undertaking. A group of interested people, numbering between 30 and 35, attended a dinner meeting at the Ozark Village Café Monday night. Invited to the meeting were those who had subscribed stock in the new bank.

1943 – 80 years ago

The Farmington Honor Roll plaque, listing more than three hundred men from this immediate community who are now in the armed forces, was dedicated at an impressive ceremony on the courthouse lawn Monday morning. The main address was delivered by W.L. Johns, Superintendent of the Farmington Schools. In his talk, Mr. Johns called attention to the sacrifices our young men are making and to the fact that two of them have already made the supreme sacrifice. He asked that we people at home do our part in backing up our boys and in helping win a quick, complete, and just peace.

A man giving the name of James M. Koonts was arrested at Farmington Tuesday evening after he had held up and robbed the Crown Loan Company of Flat River of $412. All of the money was recovered. Koonts admitted the robbery and is being held in jail awaiting trial. The holdup occurred about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon when Koonts entered the loan company’s office and pointed a pistol at the only employee on duty at the time, Miss Jean Bequette, advising her that if she handed over the money, she would not be hurt. After taking the money, Koonts ran across the street, jumped in a taxi, and ordered the driver to take him to Farmington.

More than fifty members of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club enjoyed an outdoor meeting of the two organizations, which was held at the Swimming Pool Park on Tuesday evening of this week. A picnic supper of baked ham, cheese, lemonade, and ice cream had been prepared by a committee of the two organizations and was thoroughly enjoyed by all present. Following the supper, Wm. S. Meyer, newly elected president of the Rotary Club, called the group to order and presented a special quartette composed of E.J. McKinney, Jr., Wilson Williams, Ed Garner, and John Whitworth, who entertained the group with several harmony selections, including “Hail, hail, the gang’s all here.”

The St. Francois County Council of Defense held its regular monthly meeting in the high school at Bismarck last Friday night. With the exception of one or two members, the entire group was present and some very interesting reports on the activity of the Council were presented. Because of the uncertainty of the future official setup of the Council, due to a bill now pending in the State Legislature, no new work was planned.

Lon Thurman, war veteran and farmer of this community, was instantly killed, and Mr. and Mrs. Neal Deweese and their son, Raymond, were seriously injured about 4:30 last Sunday evening when an army truck crashed into the rear of their parked car at Pilot Knob. Mr. and Mrs. Deweese, Ralph Dennert of Lynn, Ill., Mr. Thurman, and Raymond Deweese were occupants of the car at the time of the accident. Ralph Dennert is a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Deweese and was the only one in the car who was not seriously injured. The group was on a drive through the Arcadia Valley. At a point near Pilot Knob, they were overtaken by an army motorcycle driver who stooped their car and ordered them to park along the side of the road until a caravan of army trucks had passed them.

1933 – 90 years ago

Harold Johnson, 25, of DeLassus, died at 11:30 Friday night after he had been seized by cramps after drinking heavily of cold water following a hard day’s work as a laborer on Highway 32, east of Farmington. Johnson had been without work for some three weeks. Friday morning, he secured work with the Wunderlicht Construction Company, which is building the new highway east of town. Unused to the hard labor, he stated that he became too hot shortly before noon but did not lay off work for fear of losing his job. It is said that there was no drinking water available for the men without them walking some distance to a farmhouse. It is also reported that two employees were fired that morning because they took too much time in securing a drink.

Announcement is made of the presentation of “My Gal Sal,” an entirely original musical comedy originated by Eugene Morris of Farmington, at the Long Memorial Hall on the evening of Friday, July 21st, at 8 o’clock. The entertainment is sponsored by and for the benefit of the St. Francois County Highway Beautification Association to further their worthy activity of giving employment of local people in the beautification of the highways adjacent to Farmington. While their work is largely artistic, it has the very practical objective of keeping all of the money right here at home, paid out largely in wages to working people who need the employment.

The Sunday Evening preaching services sponsored each summer by the Farmington Ministers Alliance will begin Sunday night at the Christian Church with Rev. Frank Q. Crockett, local Baptist pastor, as the speaker. The choir of the Christian Church will be in charge of the music. These services will begin July 16th and will continue for five weeks, running through August 13th.

Relieving a two-month drouth for this section during which no rainfall worth speaking of had fallen, a refreshing rain set in last Saturday afternoon and continued intermittently thru the night and the following day. The rain was of such a nature that the most possible good was obtained from it as it was slow enough that the greater portion soaked into the parched soil. While the rain was insufficient for any length of time, it is now hoped that there will be more beneficial showers through the summer months. The rain came too late to be of any help to many crops, including most gardens. However, it was a great aid to the corn, pastures, late gardens, and field crops.