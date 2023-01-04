From the Archives

1993 – 30 years ago

One of Farmington’s largest employees — Iron Mountain Forge — has been sold to Rubbermaid Inc., and according to Iron Mountain Forge President Terry Braxton, that’s good news for everyone. “The affiliation with Rubbermaid will give us more capital to work with,” said Braxton, 42. “They have excellent contacts on an international basis… they’re very much an international company.” Rubbermaid announced last Wednesday that it had bought the manufacturing company located in the industrial park. Iron Mountain Forge employs about 200 people. The company manufactures equipment for playgrounds and parks and exports to many countries.

Personnel in the circuit clerk’s office are not grinches who harbor a distaste for the holidays; however, holidays herald a surge in workload — filings of adult abuse complaints increase. “We see more cases of people complaining about other people around holidays and extended holidays when people are together more, and there’s more tension,” said Shirley Williford, circuit clerk. But holidays don’t hold a monopoly on outright abuse, frayed nerves or just had feelings. We see an increase of complaints immediately after a full moon,”

Angie Nicole Yeager entered the world with the distinction of being the first baby born in 1993 in St. Francois County. The tiny bundle of joy was the winner of the Farmington Press Leader’s annual First Baby of the New Year Contest. Weighing in at 7-pound and 14 ounces and measuring 20 and 3/4ths-inches in length, the new addition to the Yeager family was born Friday, Jan. 1, 1993, at 11:36 a.m. at Parkland Health Center-Farmington Community’s obstetrics unit. The baby was delivered by Dr. George Dent.

It took eight years from conception to construction. In 1964, the Fredericktown Airport Board initiated proceedings to have the 2,470-foot runway at Fredericktown Municipal Airport lengthened to 4,000 feet. Last month, the City Council accepted the almost $2 million construction bid for an entirely new runway and fencing of the site has begun. By next fall, small corporate jets and a variety of twin-engine planes could be landing softly on smooth asphalt. Some of those planes may carry businessmen who will consider the area as a possible site for industry.

1963 – 60 years ago

James Smith, 24, of Farmington, was killed, and J.R. Berry, 18, of Delassus, was critically injured in an accident on Highway W west of Farmington early yesterday morning. Jan. 2, Smith and Berry were traveling east in a 1950 Chevrolet car belonging to Berry when the car struck a culvert near the McClard Farm on Highway W. Just when the accident occurred could not be ascertained immediately, but passers-by reported the accident to Sheriff Clay Mullins shortly before six o’clock. Berry was taken to the Mineral Area Hospital in critical condition. He had been thrown clear of the wrecked car. Smith, who had apparently been killed instantly, was found in the car.

The Farmington Kiwanis Club will hold the installation of officers for the coming year on Wednesday evening, January 16, at which time Floyd E. Becker will assume the presidency of the club. The installation banquet will be a “ladies’ night” affair at the Memorial Methodist Church dining hall. Forty members and guests were present for the regular weekly meeting of the club at the Presbyterian Home dining hall yesterday at noon, with President Al Foreman conducting the meeting. Fitz Culmer and Sam Marshall, both of Lutesville, were guests of Willard Rumburg at the Wednesday meeting.

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Skaggs Sr. of Farmington Route two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home on December 25 with a family dinner. The Rev. Oscar Taylor performed the ceremony at the bride’s parent’s home on Seventh Street in Desloge, and approximately 65 people attended the wedding. They lived in Desloge until 1947 and then moved to a 136-acre farm on Farmington Route Two and have lived there ever since. Those in attendance at the anniversary celebration were Rev. and Mrs. Paul Skaggs and son Ronnie of Cantwell; Mr. and Mrs. James Skaggs and Sandra and Jimmy of Farmington Route Two; Mr. and Mrs. Martin Skaggs Jr. and Tina and Ricky of Farmington Route Two, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Cox of St. Louis; Mr. and Mrs. James Edgar and sons, Jimmy and Alan of Desloge; Mrs. Bernice Phelps of Desloge and Mr. George E. Qualls and son Rusty of Desloge.

A new organization, the Missouri Travel Council, will be behind the Missouri Commerce and Industrial Development Division to support its efforts for more money in the 1963 legislative session. Primarily interested in leisure-time activities, the council’s purpose is to promote tourist travel in Missouri. The council is a volunteer organization and has a wide diversity in its membership. Most of Missouri’s leading professional and trade organizations are members, along with labor groups, local chambers of commerce and individual citizens. The council has elected officers, and members pay dues for the “privilege” of advancing the state’s interest in travel and recreation as a large revenue source.

4-H club members in the county are selecting their projects for the coming year. According to Bob Heitmeyer, Extension Youth Agent, there are over 70 projects that a member can select from. There are projects to fit all situations, whether the member lives in town, city or country; whether a member is 10 or 20 years of age; and whether the member is a boy or girl. A boy living in the city might choose Automotive Care and Safety, Photography, Woodwork, Outdoorsman, or many others. In the country he might go to projects such as Livestock, Crops, Forestry, or Horsemanship. As far as the girls are concerned, the Home Economics projects fit either town or country living, and they include such subjects as Child Care, Home and Grounds, Food and Nutrition and Clothing.

1953 – 70 years ago

Forty-six veterans of both World Wars at the State Hospital were remembered with boxes containing fruit, nuts, candy, chewing gum and homemade cookies by the LePere McCalister Post 416 American Legion Auxiliary. The distribution was made by Dr. A.A. Reed, Legion Commander and Mrs. Mary Herbst, President of the Auxiliary. They were assisted by Mrs. Marcus Kirkland, Rehabilitation Chairman of the unit, Mrs. Reed and Mr. Kirkland.

In an appeal today for acknowledgments of 1952 Christmas Seal sale letters. Mrs. HJ. Sailor, president of the St. Francois County Tuberculosis Association, stressed it is not too late to make returns, even though officially the seal sale has closed. The 1952 Christmas Seal sale was conducted by the association in the county from Nov. 17 to Dec. 25. The association is hoping to receive enough funds for its tuberculosis control program to successfully combat the disease in this area throughout 1953. Beginning on Feb. 5, the state will take free chest X-rays in the county for 13 days under the sponsorship of the local association. The mobile units for taking the X-rays will be in Farmington on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 13-14-16.

Further plans have been completed in organizing the St. Francois County Mother’s March on Polio, which will be staged Friday night, Jan. 30. Mrs. Earl Thompson, of Leadwood, County Chairman, announced the following women have been appointed as community chairmen: Bonne Terre, Mrs. Geo. Bartholomew and the PTA; Big River Mills, Mrs. Paul Weible and Friendly Neighbors Club; Bismarck, Mrs. Clyde Ruble and PTA; Cantwell, Mrs. Cole Shannon and PTA; DeLassus, Mrs. Hues Pratt; Desloge, Mrs. Sanford Wills and PTA; Doe Run, Mrs. Leslie Reed and PTA; East Bonne Terre, Mrs. Marion Roux and Baptist Ladies Aid; Elvins, Mrs. Clark Layne and Elvins Women’s Club; Esther, Rs. Fred Hartman and the Church of the Nazarene. Farmington, Mrs. Wm. Boring; Flat River, Mrs. Eugene Huff and American Legion Auxiliary; Frankclay, Mrs. Nolis Chatman and PTA; Gumbo, Mrs. Lewis Mahurin; Iron Mountain, Mrs. Chas. Powell; Knob Lick, Mrs. Ada Hibbitts; Leadwood, Mrs. Bryan Laird and Baptist W.M.U.; Rivermines, Mrs. Gerald Grayson; Wortham, Mrs. Ivan Forshee; French Village, Mrs. Rolla Soudin.

1943 – 80 years ago

Farmington High School suffered the loss of another valuable teacher when H. Tudor Westover was called into service early this week. He had enlisted in the Army Air Corps last spring and was granted an extension of time to finish work on his master’s degree at the University of Missouri. He had taught social studies at Farmington High School for the past year and a half. His work and influence in the high school have been most excellent, and pupils and teachers are sorry to lose his valuable services.

Two men met death about 10:30 o’clock last Saturday morning when the truck in which they were riding was struck on the Missouri Pacific Railroad crossing at Iron Mountain by train No. 26, northbound. The men are Herman L. White, aged 30, of Bismarck, and Frank McIntire, aged 19, of Iron Mountain. Mr. White owned a tract of timberland on Buford Mountain and was cutting railroad ties and lumber. He and McIntire, who was employed by him, had gone to his mill that morning to get a load of slabs which he was taking to his home in Bismarck, and the accident happened while en route home.

The newly formed St. Francois County Court on Monday of this week issued an order abolishing the office of County Highway Engineer, a position held for the past two years by BF. Walthers of Farmington. Mr. Walthers was elected to the office of County Surveyor two years ago, and by an act of the State Legislature, the County Surveyor also serves as County Highway Engineer. During his two years in office, he has given splendid service and has won the high regard of the general public, as well as highway engineers in the state and divisional offices. Mr. Walthers, through his attorney J.O. Swink, served notice on the Court that he considered them without power to abolish the office and that he would appeal the case to the regular court channels.

Approximately five hundred tons of valuable alfalfa hay was destroyed along with a large wooden barn in a fire on the property of the Bonne Terre Farming and Cattle Company at St. Francois, last Thursday night. The flames rose so high that their reflection was visible over the entire county. Firefighting equipment from both Flat and Desloge was called to the scene, but there was little they could do other than prevent the spread of the flames to other properties. It is said that the fire was started by two young boys, Leon Hutchings, 14, of St. Francois, and Glenwood Wells, of Goodland, who had gone into the barn to search for pigeons. They were reported to have lighted matches and paper by which to see the birds and that shortly after they did so, the tender-dry hay barn burst into flames, with the result that the boys were forced to leap from a second-story window to narrowly escape with their lives. Because of their youth, the boys are to be arraigned in Juvenile Court.

Andrew Schmidt, of French Village in the northern part of the county, was in Farmington Wednesday for the purpose of collecting a bounty on a large grey female timber wolf which he ad trapped near his home the day before. The animal had the appearance of a German Police Dog and weighed approximately 40 pounds. Mr. Schmidt had previously caught four chicken hawks and a hoot owl in the same steel trap that he caught the wolf in. However, wolves have not been numerous in his vicinity before, and the animal probably came into that district from quite a distance.

1933 – 90 years ago

The Executive Committee of the Farmington Board of Charities — Judge J.S. Clay, President Paul H. Teal and Lyman Matthews — are sponsoring a Minstrel performance to be given at the High School Auditorium n Friday, February 3rd. The board appointed Messers. S.F. Isenman and Paul Teal to have general supervision of the affair, who, in turn, have appointed the active committees to attend to the production of the performance, as follows: Business Manager and Treasurer, S.F. Isenman; Stake Manager and Interlocutor, Paul H. Teal, Chorusmaster and Costumes Lloyd Chamberlain; Scenic Director and Properties, Fielding McCormick; Music Director, Edward Barroll; Dance Production, Miss Gwen Robinson; Accompanist, Clarence Benton; Orchestra Conductor, John William McDuffee.

A merry throng estimated at more than three thousand veritably mobbed the newly completed Rice Stix factory at Farmington on Thursday night, December twenty-ninth, in celebration of its anticipated opening in the near future. After the music of orchestral and vocal nature and short talks by local and Rice Stix Co. men, the entire building was opened to general inspection, and dancing commenced on the second and main floors. Modern rhythm was furnished on the first floor while an old-time square dance was held forth upstairs. So popular was the old-time dance that it was almost impossible to make one’s way upstairs to the second floor while hundreds of couples packed the modern dance floor to capacity. Everyone seemed to be heartily satisfied with both the entertainment and the new building. It is hoped that the factory will complete the installation of machinery and begin production very shortly.

The news was flashed over the world yesterday afternoon that Ex-President Calvin Coolidge had been found dead in his bed that noon by his wife. Death was due to a heart attack. Mr. Coolidge was 60 years of age. He had been in seemingly good health yesterday morning.

Business for Daniel Cupid in St. Francois County is bad and is still getting worse. According to the files in the County Recorder’s office, for four successive years, Mr. Cupid has had to stand by and watch his customers grow fewer and fewer. There seems to be nothing he can do about it other than hope for an early close to the well-known depression. In 1929, Cupid registered exactly 354 clean hits with his bow and arrow. Each year his aim grows worse, and the year 1932 found him scoring a mere 236, or a drop of more than 33 percent. The record for the four years follows: 1929 – 354, 1930 314, 1931 – 243, and 1932 – 236.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Mr. and Mrs. John Steiner, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at their home in Doe Run. A one o’clock dinner was served to the following guests: Mrs. Lena Herbst, Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Horton and granddaughter Julia Lee of Doe Run, Mrs. Lizzie Kollmeyer, Miss Lena Belser, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Martin, Mr. Conrad Meyer, Chas. And Wm. Lorenz of Farmington, Mr. and Mrs. McFarland of Indiana, Mrs. L.E. Schwerin of Chicago and Missis Caroline, Elizabeth and Alma Steiner.