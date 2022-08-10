From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

School bells peal in a few weeks at the county’s five school districts. Thousands of students will be returning for classes. In Farmington R-7, six new teachers and six new aids, along with other classified personnel, will greet the friendly faces. As many as 76 new computers will augment existing equipment. According to Superintendent Robert Webb, in the past five years, the school has employed 38 new teachers.

For a Farmington couple, a lone photograph provided some unexpected comfort during what were surely the darkest days of their lives. Now that same photograph is turning heads all over eastern Missouri and surrounding states. The photo in question appears to show a robed figure in a cloud bank. As Cheryl Olive’s letter indicates, the photo was taken during her 2-year-old son’s funeral on March 29 at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington while a fierce thunderstorm was going on. The Olive family has no doubt that the image is that of Christ and that it was made visible in the film to give the family reassurance.

Sewer use rates will almost certainly increase 30 percent when the City Council convenes Aug. 17 to vote on the proposed increase that was recommended by the water and sewer committee at last Thursday’s council work session The present rate of $1.144 per 100 cubic feet of water consumed for in-city users would increase to $1.49. Sewer users outside the city will continue to be charged 2½ times the city rates.

Christy Richardson, a Farmington High School junior, was the winner of the drill-down competition at NCAA Superstar Camp held in Springfield, Missouri, at Southwest Missouri State University. Approximately 900 girls from 52 pom-pom squads competed in the event, and Richardson was the only girl who performed flawlessly. She received a trophy and won an eight-day trip to Dublin, Ireland, as part of the NCAA Superstars Squad, performing in the St. Patrick’s Day parade. This is the first time in the school’s history that someone from FHS has won the drill-down competition.

1982 – 40 years ago

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Raymer is giving the department’s new truck a coat of paint. The truck was recently acquired by the department to haul around its first aid and rescue equipment, such as a generator, quartz lights, and the jaws of life. The truck would have come in real handy at the sight of the drowning in St. Joe Park, Raymer said. All the equipment will be stored together, which will make responding to a call much faster.

The Find Your Fantasy Reading Program and Story Hour Picnic will be held August 17, 1982, from 11 a.m. thru 1 p.m. Children under the age of eight should be accompanied by an adult. This is the time when the children receive their certificates and awards. If your child participated in either program at all, they are welcome. Now I want to turn to a much more serious subject. What has happened to the Friends of the Farmington Public Library? I understand that while the move was on for a new building, this was an active and vocal group. Now that the library has been built, the interest in our organization has plunged.

Faye Straughan of Farmington was recently honored at the annual pilgrimage of top salespeople to Stanley Home Products Division’s home office in Westfield, Massachusetts. During the week’s festivities, Mrs. Straughan, an independent Stanley Group Leader, was recognized as a top seller at its Toppers Banquet and as an outstanding sales team recruiter. Mrs. Straughan was again honored at the Opportunity Banquet, and her name was inscribed on a bronze star set in the Division’s Walkway to Success located in Stanley Park.

Tony L. Powers, age 29, of Esther, died August 10, 1982, at St. Joe Park, the result of a drowning accident. He was born June 19, 1953, in Marionville, Missouri, the son of Clyde and Alma Williford Powers of Sedalia, Missouri. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Danita Agnew Powers of Esther, two sons, Gary Wayne and Danny Powers, and five brothers, Clyde Powers, Jr. of Jefferson City, Mike Powers of Kansas City, Missouri, Gene Powers of Farmington, Casey Powers of Kansas City, Missouri, Tim Powers of Decatur, Texas; also three sisters, Mrs. Chris (Pam) Hansen of Decatur, Texas, Karen Heitz of Springfield, Missouri, and Mrs. Mark (Lawanna) Helms of Springfield. Several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts also survive.

1972 – 50 years ago

Photostatic copies of a portion of the Farmington Times for Sept. 14, 1883, were given to members of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington at noon August 9. The copies were distributed by Miss Elwyn Doubet, secretary for the St. Francois County Fair Board, guest speaker for the club’s weekly luncheon. They were duplicates of the news coverage given at the time for the Fair’s 12th event on September 18–19–20 — 89 years ago. The Fair is now commencing its second century and will observe the occasion August 14–19 for six days.

At its monthly meeting Monday night, August 7, the Farmington Public Library Board voted to sponsor a picnic for all the participants of the special library programs this summer. The picnic will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at Wilson-Rozier Park, beginning at 11:30 a.m. All children who attended the Story Hour, the volunteers who worked at the library this summer in any capacity, and the students who enrolled in the Spirit of ’76 Book Club, are urged to attend and may bring their parents.

At the weekly meeting of the Farmington Lions Club on Tuesday morning, the name of Marvin Dobbs was drawn for the attendance prize. He was not present. On the recommendation of the board, the club voted to release two members. Judge Elliott (Red) Straughan was the guest of Dr. Gary Ward and presented the program, which was a brief history of the County Fair. The first hundred years are the hardest!

“Everything in Readiness for Our 12th Annual Fair” read a headline that appeared in the “Farmington Times” on September 11, 1883 — exactly 88 years and 11 months from today. After scanning the yellow, brittle pages of the newspaper, one gathers that the St. Francois County Fair was just as popular then as it remains now. The Fair of 1883 lasted three days, beginning on Sept. 18, and was located on what is now West Columbia St. at Boyce. “Times” ads proclaimed this fair to be “The Best Ever Held, Embracing Some Novel Features that Cannot Fail to Interest Everybody!”

1962 – 60 years ago

Mack F. Denman, publisher of The Farmington News for many years, died late Tuesday afternoon at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Denman, long active in the newspaper and political activities of Missouri, became ill Sunday evening at his home. He was rushed to the Bonne Terre Hospital and then to Barnes where he underwent surgery for a liver ailment. He died about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Besides serving in many capacities in his church and community, Mr. Denman was quite active in both politics and newspapering on a statewide basis.

The City of Farmington has been notified that the material for the new water tower to be erected at the north city limits of Farmington will be shipped next week and should arrive in Farmington sometime near the end of the week. The steel tower and tank of 300,000 gallons capacity are being supplied by the W.E. Caldwell Company of Louisville, Kentucky, that firm having been the low bidder for a tank of the size required when bids were called for by the City of Farmington last March.

Lawrence M. Burns retired August 1st after 33 years of service with the Phillips Petroleum Company. As District Supervisor, Mr. Burns was responsible for Phillips sales in the counties of St. Francois, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson and Washington. Mr. and Mrs. Burns have resided in Farmington since 1948 and plan to continue living here, as they own their home at 611 East College. Mr. Burns is interested in civic affairs and his greatest desire is to see Farmington grow and prosper.

The 1962 showing of the Annual St. Francois County Fair will open at the Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington on Wednesday, August 29, and will continue through Saturday night, September 1. The opening night’s activities will be highlighted by a wrestling match in which Rip Hawk, famous TV wrestler, will take part. Admission to the Fair Grounds will be 50¢ for adults, with children under 12 admitted free. Ringside seats for the wrestling match will be $1.50, with all other reserved seats being $1.00.

1952 – 70 years ago

Six students from St. Francois County were among the 457 who were graduated at the University of Missouri’s August Commencement Friday, August 1st. Following are those from this county who received degrees: Cantwell — Leroy Cole Shannon, B.S. in Agriculture; Farmington — Jack Terrence Bryant, 507 Perrine St., B.S. in Business Administration; Frances Nadine Crawford, RFD 1, B.S. in Nursing; Glenwood H. Patt, 511 Middle St., A.B.; Winston Gardner Weber, 513 W. Columbia St., B.J. and Steve Edward Sobrisky, RFD 2, B.S. in Agriculture.

Farmington this year will be one of the sites of the St. Louis Cardinals’ nationwide tryout camps when Red Bird scouts will look for diamond talent at Wilson-Rozier Park August 15 and 16, it was announced today. Stressing the importance of tryout camps, Manager Eddie Stanky related that, “The Cardinals since 1926, when they won their first flag and World Series, have been a first division ball club 22 out of 26 years primarily because they operate the finest farm system ever seen in Organized Baseball. Why, right now, 23 of the 25 players on our roster are products of the Cardinal farms.”

The recently elected slate of officers of LePere-McCalister Post 416, American Legion, of Farmington will be installed Wednesday night, Aug. 13, at the regular meeting of the post at 8 p.m. by Commander Paul Sonderman of Fredericktown, of the 13th District of the Missouri American Legion. The new officers are Commander, Dr. Arthur A. Reed; 1st Vice Commander, Charles Cook; 2nd Vice Commander, Leroy Silvey; Adjutant, Edward J. Seimers; Sgt. At Arms, Norval Pirtle; Finance Officer, B.E. Sheets; Chaplain, Leslie Rudloff and Historian, Arthur L. Freeman, Jr.

1942 – 80 years ago

The H.C. Mell Hardware and Furniture Store at Farmington has just received a carload of new furniture from the wholesale markets. This accomplishment has been made by Mr. Mell despite the scarcity of materials in all lines and is a distinct compliment to his ability as a buyer. And in addition, such large cash purchases as this are partly the reason for Mell’s low prices on quality merchandise. You are invited to drop into Mell’s modern furniture store and inspect this large shipment while the stocks are complete.

A nationwide drive sponsored by the government gets underway this week. C.S. Fitz has been named chairman of the drive in this community and has entered wholeheartedly into preparations to put Farmington and surrounding territory over the top. The public is urged to bring all available scrap iron, steel, rubber, copper, brass, aluminum, zinc, rags and burlap cloth to the parking lot at the rear of Fitz Chevrolet Company. When sufficient materials have been collected, they will be sold to regular scrap dealers, and the money received will be donated to the USO.

The contract for the construction of the enemy alien concentration camp at Weingarten will be awarded this Saturday, Aug. 8, according to information from men acquainted with the project. Additional information secured since news of the project first was printed in this newspaper indicates that it will be considerably larger than first announced. While the original contract still calls for an outlay of $2,000,000, persons familiar with construction work on similar projects state there is no question in their mind that the camp will be enlarged from time to time until three or four times the original amount is expended.

Motor vehicle users and owners who have not used their cars and trucks during July and purchases of new vehicles can get their auto stamps from their postmasters, according to a telegram received from the Treasury Department by Robert E. Hannegan, Internal Revenue Collector at St. Louis. Owners and operators who used their cars during the month of July and are therefore delinquent will not be able to secure a stamp from postmasters but must apply to the Collector of Internal Revenue for a stamp and to adjust the delinquency.

1932 – 90 years ago

August 12, 1932

Robert Hale, alias Burke and Jones, one of the main instigators in the dynamiting of the St. Francois County Jail on the night of February 6th, was apprehended last Thursday afternoon by an Illinois State charge of robbing the Buckley Store. Sheriff Presnell stated to a Press reporter that his force had known for some time that Hale had been staying in Belleville, East St. Louis and Chicago.

The local National Guard unit left last Saturday afternoon for Camp Clark, Nevada, Missouri, for their annual two weeks encampment. The company carried a full list of 65 men under the command of Capt. Raymond S. Roberts and Lt. Harry Williams. Second Lt. Russell Cudney was unable to attend. This is the third camp for the local boys who are becoming real veterans. Their personnel is comprised of young men from practically every town in the county. They will return home on Sunday, August 21st.

A district meeting was held in the circuit courtroom at Farmington last Friday for the purpose of organizing a district committee to aid in forming a program of governmental economy, which is to be presented to the next session of the state legislature. The meeting was sponsored by the local chamber of commerce, and delegates from several nearby counties attended.

At a meeting of all the union barber shops in Farmington, the members discussed economic conditions and agreed that they could not maintain their high-grade service they had been giving with rents like they are, at any reduction in price. But, for the benefit of the unemployed and those having large families, they agreed to have one day per week in all union shops with the price of 25¢ to all for haircutting. The day will be each Tuesday, beginning next week, Aug. 16.