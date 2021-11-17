From the Archives

A systematic plan for placing magazines in the hands of elderly residents of nursing homes in the Farmington community is being worked out. The object is to provide good reading material for nursing home residents who have plenty of time to read and, in most cases, not enough funds to buy the magazines themselves. The cooperation of everyone is solicited and volunteers have agreed to make an equitable distribution of the magazines each month to the six nursing homes in the area.

The Farmington Board of Education held a special meeting Monday evening, Nov. 13 to discuss their building problems with Mr. Charles Lorenz, architect, and his Associate Mr. Joseph Bothman. The board discussed at length with the architect the past, present, and future enrollments, of the Farmington public schools. They also discussed with Mr. Lorenz, the great growth and pressing problems in the school lunch program. The board authorized Mr. Lorenz to make further detailed studies concerning the best and most economical way to solve the district's building needs. Mr. Lorenz is to work with the school officials and make further reports to the board.

1951 – 70 years ago