From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
As part of its national Wal-Mart Charity Blitz, Wal-Mart Super Center in Farmington will help promote the services of Presbyterian Home for Children Nov. 23-29. During the Charity Blitz, held at Wal-Mart stores nationwide, associates of each Wal-Mart choose a local charity to sponsor. This year, associates at the Farmington Super Center chose Presbyterian Home for Children.
St. Francois County Sheriff Jack Cade is seeking more charges on a 33-year-old Madison County attorney who was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana earlier in the week, according to Cade. The 33-year-old man was arrested at his Farmington law office Tuesday after Cade discovered marijuana in the attorney's desk drawer, according to a sheriff's department report. A search of the attorney's office was conducted after a Farmington woman told Cade she had allegedly performed sexual acts with the attorney in exchange for legal services.
On Nov. 9th, members of the National Junior Honor Society cleaned and painted the Farmington Senior Citizens Center, one of many service projects the group provides for the community. The National Junior Honor Society is comprised of eight-grade students who are judged and selected for membership on the basis of their character, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship. The sponsor of the group is Diane Huckstep.
The East Central Missouri All District Band has been named for the 1991-92 school year. This honor band is made up of high school musicians from schools in the counties of Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Francois. The band performed on Nov. 11 at North County High School in Desloge. Members of the group from Farmington High School include Becky Bales, Jane Goodman, Mary Kay Dent, Shanna Beck, Amanda Smith, Lindsey Allen, Chris Perkins and Sarah Boatright.
1981 – 40 years ago
Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital of Farmington has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the Missouri Division of Health. "This recognition demonstrates your hospital's commitment to the care of the severely injured persons, said Division of Health Director Mohammad N. Akhter, M.D., in his letter of notification to hospital administrator C. J. LaRose.
Banks and business places in St. Francois County were alerted by authorities Friday after several counterfeit $20 bills turned up in the area. Sheriff Ken Buckley said he does not know for sure how many bogus bills were discovered, but said it appeared that they were all passed within about a two-hour period on Friday. The sheriff, who said that the U.S. Treasury Department had been notified, speculated that the counterfeit money was passed by someone just traveling through the area.
A Farmington woman has been accepted for membership in Kappa Delta Pi, National Honor Society of men and women in education. Ms. Edith Carolyn Gordon of Farmington was initiated as a charter member of the satellite organization of Mu Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi at University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a junior at Central Methodist College.
John Fitz, who is a senior at St. Louis University Medical School, was notified last week that he was elected to become a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. The aims of the Society are to promote scholarship and research in medical schools, to encourage a high standard of character and conduct among medical students and graduates, and to recognize high attainment in medical science, practice, and related fields. John is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas P. Fitz of Farmington.
1971 – 50 years ago
Farmington Optimists installed their new president, Clyde Sullivan, named Frank Voertman "Man of the Year' and presented numerous other awards at their annual awards dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6. The dinner was held at the Hotel Ste. Genevieve. Present for the occasion were Optimists, their wives and special guest Optimist Lt. Governor, Ellsworth Childs of Poplar Bluff. Following a delicious meal, awards were presented to Optimists having perfect attendance at the weekly meetings.
The publishers of The Press welcome Mrs. Alvin Highley to our news staff. Mrs. Highley has many years' experience in reportIng local news has helped us out on several occasions in the past. She and her husband reside in Farmington and are well acquainted in the county. Mrs. Highley will be handling social and local news and will welcome your cooperation in reporting events that concern your family.
Last Wednesday evening, the Farmington Auxiliary Police became an official arm of the Farmington Police Department. Mayor Douglas K. Ross, Chief of Police Leslie "Buck"' Jones and City Clerk Glenda Seegers, conducted the ceremonies. The local unit is commanded by Colonel William D. Cleve and Captain Charles R. Ross and has twenty-seven members. Those present for the ceremonies were Col. Bill Cleve, Capt Charles Ross, Sgt. Melvin Cleve, Pvt. Bill Meyers, Pvt. Sonny Cleve, Pvt. Bill Leonard, Lt. Milford Cash, Sgt. Ron Burkhart, Cpl. Jerry Mattingly, Pvt. Bob Bone, Pvt. David Hoehn, Lt. Harold Moore, Cpl. Ted Forsythe, Pvt. John Hufford, Pvt. Paul Heidenfelder, Pvt. Victor Buchbauer, and Pvt. Ken Panchant, Members not able to attend were Lt. Bob Pinkley, Cpl Doran Stroud, Pvt. Walter Klinkhardt, Pvt. Verdel Seitz, Pvt. Bob Hoehn, Pvt. Greg Montgomery, Sgt. Charles Cook, Pvt. Kenny Klemp, Pvt. Andrew Smith, and Pvt. Tom Sebastian.
Special arrangements have been made by the City of Farmington with Santa Claus and his helpers for special in-home visits from Dec. 6th to Dec. 23rd. The only stipulation for the visits is that a minimum $5.00 tax deductible donation be made to the Bruce Skiver Fund. Visits will be made to the first 200 people sending their checks or money orders.
1961 – 60 years ago
The Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington met in regular session last Monday evening, Nov. 13, at the Farmington City Hall, with Mayor Orville Woodard presiding. Members of the board present were James Plummer, Albert M. Foreman, Earl Kassabaum, Willis Harrington, Eugene McCalister, Marvin Meyer, and Fred Karsch, city clerk. Alderman Doran Stroud was unable to be present because of illness. Routine business was disposed of and airport contractor Cecil Trogden and sub-contractor Cecil Rhodes appeared before the board to discuss their contracts for work at the airport, which is nearing completion.
A new chapter was opened in the book of youth activities Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, when the "Princes of Syracuse," an auxiliary to the Knights of Pythias, instituted a Palace of Princes in Farmington. The institution took place in the Knights of Pythias Hall and 12 boys were initiated into the Order. The boys initiated as charter members were Douglas Lenz, Kenny Chapman, Billy Bobs, Enoch Cole, Eddie Trigg, Bill Compton, Mike Reynierse, Alva Bowyer, Bobby Abbott, James Westover, Dennis Westover, and Eddie Counts.
A systematic plan for placing magazines in the hands of elderly residents of nursing homes in the Farmington community is being worked out. The object is to provide good reading material for nursing home residents who have plenty of time to read and, in most cases, not enough funds to buy the magazines themselves. The cooperation of everyone is solicited and volunteers have agreed to make an equitable distribution of the magazines each month to the six nursing homes in the area.
The Farmington Board of Education held a special meeting Monday evening, Nov. 13 to discuss their building problems with Mr. Charles Lorenz, architect, and his Associate Mr. Joseph Bothman. The board discussed at length with the architect the past, present, and future enrollments, of the Farmington public schools. They also discussed with Mr. Lorenz, the great growth and pressing problems in the school lunch program. The board authorized Mr. Lorenz to make further detailed studies concerning the best and most economical way to solve the district's building needs. Mr. Lorenz is to work with the school officials and make further reports to the board.
1951 – 70 years ago
On Sunday, Nov. 11th, Mr. Martin W. Mueller received the recognition and appreciation of St. Paul's Lutheran congregation for his twenty-five years of faithful service to the congregation. In the late summer of 1926, Mr. Mueller was called as the principal of St. Paul's Christian Day School, the position he held until a few years ago when ill health compelled him to retire from active administration and teaching in the school. Since then, he has served as organist, choir director and in other helpful capacities to the church.
The winding hill roads, typical of highway 61, north of Farmington to St. Louis looked better for sleigh riding than driving from Monday nite on, of last week. In a few short hours the crisp, clear October weather, where cruising down the scenic highway had been a pleasure, was turned into a winter wonderland with all that goes with it — destiny of nature. Roads were covered with ice and snow, with temperatures dropping and a blustery wintry wind, the chill and cut of which was felt by many motorists. A far away light could sometimes be seen thru the steel, cold darkness vividly reminding them of "home sweet home."
The Farmington PTA will sponsor the nationally famous Proctor Puppets on Tuesday, Nov. 20th in their high school auditorium. The matinée performance at 3:00 o'clock will be "Jack and the Beanstalk" and the evening performance, "Sleeping Beauty" at 8 o'clock. Children and grown-ups alike may look forward to a real treat. Behind the polished performances is a story of dedication to puppet performance. It began when Romain Proctor was a small boy of ten years in Birmingham, Ala. The result of this beginning is that now Proctor and his wife make an annual tour of 28 states.
Only two weeks remain until the Kiwanis Club's annual two-day stage show at the high school auditorium Nov. 29-30. Constant rehearsals of the various acts for Kiwanis Circus Daze assure a fun-loving public the most entertaining performances in the club's history, according to Tom P. Fitz, general chairman of the show to raise funds to purchase an audiometer for use in Farmington schools.