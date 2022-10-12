From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Mineral Area College held its fourth annual Sharing Our PRIDE conference on Oct. 8 at the college’s North College Center. Approximately 100 people representing businesses, health care agencies, education, consumers and the general public from around the region attended the conference that featured over 20 exhibits and information regarding the American Disabilities Act. PRIDE stands for Positive Resources in Disability Education. Chuck Graham, state coordinator, ADA Consulting Group of Columbia, Missouri, was the keynote speaker, addressing those gathered as to why there is an American Disabilities Act.

The question of consolidating the six cities comprising the Mineral Area has been fraught with questions and uncertainty. At various meetings on the subject, people have expressed concern over increased taxes and employment opportunities. A two-month study of the issue has just been completed by Scott Simpher, University Extension community development specialist. The nearly 50-page study, called Mineral Area Data Project, is available to the public. If voters decide Nov. 3 to consolidate Flat River, Desloge, Elvins, Esther, Rivermines and Leadington, the new city would have a population of about 12,095.

The Carson & Barnes Five-Ring Circus is coming to Farmington Industrial Park on Thursday, Oct. 22 for two performances — 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Farmington Jaycees, profits from the circus will go toward Farmington High School’s Adopt-A-Band Instrument program. According to Phil Glenn, Jaycees circus chairman, “It will be the biggest circus ever to come to Farmington,” Glenn says Carson & Barnes is the biggest big top circus in the world. Although Ringling Bros. Circus is also well known and large, it uses auditoriums, not big top tents. Glenn says the Carson & Barnes big top will hold 3,000 people.

Mineral Area Regional Medical Center of Farmington celebrated National Health Careers Awareness Week with a luncheon held at Rosener’s Restaurant last week. Special guest speaker was Paul B. Guptill, director of planning, Missouri Hospital Association. The hospital invited school counselors from many of the county’s school districts as guests at the luncheon. The reason behind this was in an effort to give them information to promote health care careers to the students they counsel.

1972 – 50 years ago

The first Item on the agenda at Monday night's meeting of the City Council was to appoint Donald Francis to serve as building inspector. Francis succeeds Roland Wagner who resigned. It was voted to lower the salary for the inspector since he is also a member of the city police force. Mr. Francis was instructed to not be in police uniform while performing the duties of inspector. Francis Carrow was appointed to the Parks and Recreation board to replace Hershell Murphy who resigned the position due to other business pressures.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce met Monday noon for their regular monthly meeting, with the president, Bob Grief presiding. Twenty-four members attended. The nominating committee presented the slate of officers for 1973. They are Don Boesch, president; W.K. Giessing, vice-president; Jack Sebastian, treasurer; and Harry Jennings, board member. The election will be held at the next regular meeting, Nov. 13.

Members of the Ecmo Shrine Club chartered a bus Sunday afternoon for a delightful afternoon and evening. They toured the Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children in St. Louis. The group then returned to Moolah Temple for a social hour and a delicious meal. The Hayshakers of Moolah Temple played for dancing throughout the evening. The return trip was a great deal of fun with group singing led by Don Sanders. The following members and wives attended: Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Trogdon, president; Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Bentley; Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Harter: Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Sanders; Mr. and Mrs. Harold Black; Mrs. and Perry Morris; Mr. and Mrs. Don Cheesebrough; Mr. and Mrs. Randy Stevens; Mr. and Mrs. Wally Franklin; Mr. and Mrs. Matt Jellinek; Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beck Jr., and Jack King.

The Board of Trustees of Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital, Farmington, has decided to dedicate a room in memory of Dr. Charles E. Owen and his many years of service to the hospital. Dr. Owen died September 7, 1972, at the age of 65, culminating 30 years as a physician and surgeon. Dr. Owen practiced in De Soto. As one of the founders of Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital in 1952, when the new addition was opened in August of this year, Dr. Owen was one of the six founding physicians currently active to whom the new addition was dedicated.

1962 – 60 years ago

Mr. L. H. Powell, one of Farmington's oldest citizens, was the honored guest Sunday, September 30, at Wilson Rozier Park with a birthday dinner when his children, their families and a few of his many friends and relatives gathered to celebrate Mr. Powell's 85th birthday. His birthday was October 2. The table was centered with beautiful flowers and traditional birthday cake, baked by his daughter, Mrs. Walter Cowley. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Martin Powell and daughter Fern, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Ragsdale and daughters, Shirley and Nancy, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Cowley and daughters, Bonnie and Nettie Mae, Mr. and Mrs. Bud Larby, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Powell and sons, Bobby and Gary, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Brecht, Mr. and Mrs. John Meyer, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Donze, Mrs. Jennie Feezor, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence LaChance and Mrs, Darnell.

Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club has selected Miss Gloria Doss as the 1962 “Woman of the Year,” in observance of National Business Women’s Week, October 7-13. Miss Doss owns and operates the Gloria Lee Gift Shop at her home, 609 West Liberty, and is recognized as an outstanding businesswoman of the community and as an outstanding businesswoman of the community and as a civic leader. Opened in 1954, the shop is stocked with a wide variety of gift items, including decorative accessories for the home, stationary, greeting cards, albums, wedding invitations, napkins and candles.

1952 – 70 years ago

An announcement was made this week by The Monday Club of Farmington that an Open House will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 19th, at the Long House in the City Park near the swimming pool. The hours will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Monday Club desires to show two rooms of this house which have been redecorated recently in the style suitable to the time when the house was built. Also shown will be other rooms in the house which are badly in need of permanent repair. It is hoped that all citizens of Farmington will become interested in this historic house and will concern themselves with its permanent restoration.

The Board of Aldermen, at their meeting Monday night, received the resignation of L. Helems who has been the garbage collector for the past several months. His resignation stated that because of restrictions on the sale of hogs fed raw garbage, he was not able to profitably market his animals and would resign effective Dec. 31, 1952. The Mayor appointed Geo. T. McCall and C.H. Giessing as a committee to advertise and receive bids for the work beginning Jan. 1, 1953.

Important steps to continue its constant fight against tuberculosis in the county were taken by the St. Francois County Tuberculosis Association at its annual fall meeting, held at the Junior College of Flat River on Monday night, Oct. 13. Heading committees for 1953 as appointed by Mrs. H.J. Sailor of Farmington, president of the association, will be Case Finding, Mrs. Maurice Turnbull of Farmington; Health Education, Mrs. Vester Voss of Desloge; Rehabilitation, Mrs. John Govro of Bonne Terre; Budget and Finance, James Armbruster of Flat River; Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. H.M. Roebber of Bonne Terre; Publicity, Albert Karsch of Farmington.

The Doe Run School Carnival for 1952 is scheduled for Friday night, October 24, at the Doe Run school, beginning at 7 p.m. Among the attractions are Darrell and Tony Ozark Buddies, a hillbilly band heard on KREI every Saturday and the favorite square dance band of the community; boxing by amateurs, boys of the school; cake walk, a chance to win a cake every 5 minutes; country store; spook house, dark and scary; fortune teller, your future’s made known; fish pond for the kiddies; lunch room where hot dogs, hamburgers, and all good eats and drinks abound; dart throw; bean bag toss; duck pond; and many other midway attractions.

1942 – 80 years ago

The Farmington High School Knights defeated the Valle High School football team at Ste. Genevieve last Friday night by a score of 13-7 for their first victory of the year. The team showed marked improvement over their first game the previous Friday in which they lost to the strong Perryville aggregation. In the first quarter, John L. O’Sullivan intercepted a Valle pass and ran fifty yards for the first score of the game. The try for an extra point failed. In the second quarter, Valle recovered a blocked punt and, within a few plays, pushed the ball over for a touchdown. The try for the point was good, and at the half, Valle led 7-6. In the fourth quarter, Valle began to pass rather indiscriminately, and finally Bill Coffer intercepted one and dashed fifty yards to the 11-yard line before he was tackled. Three plays later, Capt. Doughty carried the ball over for the winning score. A pass from Doughty to Bob Smith was good for the extra point.

New appointments have been announced by Bishop J.C. Broomfield for the two Farmington Methodist churches, effective at once and to hold for the coming year. The appointments were announced Saturday at the close of the annual Conference in St. Louis. Rev. John J. Taylor, pastor of the Carleton Memorial Methodist Church has been transferred to the Maplewood Church in St. Louis, and his place here will be taken by Rev. W.H. Wolfe, formerly pastor of the Grace Methodist Church at Cape Girardeau. Rev. A.C. Johnson, pastor of the Murphy-Long Church at Farmington has been retired and will now serve as protestant minister at the Farmington State Hospital. His pulpit will be filled by Rev. S.C. Headrick, who has been with the Arlington Church in St. Louis.

A small hole was burned in the ceiling of the office of Jos. B. Ruebel at the new Trimfoot Factory at noon Monday when fire broke out, probably caused by defective wiring. The heat from the blaze soon set off one of the overhead sprinklers, extinguishing the blaze before much damage was done. The contents of the office were thoroughly drenched with water, but most of the records were usable after they had dried. The factory force was dismissed for the afternoon as it was necessary to cut off the current for a short while.

1932 – 90 years ago

John Marion of Oklahoma City was seriously wounded during a gun battle in the business section of Farmington late Tuesday night when local peace officers attempted to question him. Sergeant Shaw of the state highway patrol and Constable Roy Adams noticed Marion’s car in a ditch as they were riding on Highway 61, just south of town. They stopped and helped get the car out of the ditch, then asked Marion and a young lady with him a few questions. They were not entirely satisfied with their answers and followed the car into town where they stopped it near the Bank of Farmington. They requested Marion to get out so they could search the car. Marion stepped out and whirled on them with a revolver in his hand. Commanding them to hold up their hands, he relieved the officers of their guns. Night Marshall George Sutherland was standing on the courthouse lawn and noticed the officers with their hands in the air. He immediately drew his pistol and fired at Marion, who fell to the pavement, then rose and commenced firing at Sutherland and the other officers.

The Farmington High School football team kept their 1932 slate clean last Friday afternoon when they defeated a young and inexperienced but fighting Jackson High School team by a score of 14-0, all the scoring coming in the second half. All available dope indicated that Farmington would have little trouble defeating Jackson this season. However, the local boys had played a hard game with Cape Central the previous Friday, and most of the boys were still feeling the effects of that game. Coupled with this, the team had not been able to hold any scrimmage during the week and, as a result, was in very poor condition for the game.

The revival meeting being conducted at the local Baptist church is now drawing to its close, having entered the third week. Through Tuesday night, there were 27 additions to the congregations with others to follow. Splendid congregations have been reported at all of the services, and new visitors recognized each evening. The congregation of last Sunday night is said to have been the largest seen in the house for regular services in nearly a score of years.