From the Archives

L.B. Coghill announced today that he has appointed Stuart Landrum manager of the Coghill Insurance Agency. The move was made necessary due to the death of B.E. Sheets. For the past three years, Landrum has been the agent for State Farm Insurance Companies, another insurance company.

70 Years – 1951

The Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club, sponsoring group for the 1951 Cancer Crusade, of which Mrs. Vernon Wright was chairman, reports most gratifying results. $2,434.26 has been collected to date and it is believed that when all collections are counted, the quota for St. Francois County of $3,095 will be reached, or nearly so.

Troop leaders of both Brownie Scouts and Girl Scouts, Committee members, mothers of Scouts, and new leaders for groups to be organized next fall met Thursday morning with Mrs. Harry Jennings, Farmington Scout Counselor, for the purpose of reorganizing the Girl Scout program for the city of Farmington. Mrs. Jennings spoke to the group on the advantages and disadvantages of continuing with an Area Council and the advantages and disadvantages of forming what is known as a “Lone Troop Community.”

The First Baptist Church of Farmington will hold a week’s revival May 20-27 with Dr. E.F. Estes, native Missourian, but for the past 28 years pastor of the West Broadway Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as the preaching evangelist. Mr. Dale C. Brubaker, the new Minister of Church Music for the local church, will direct all music for the week.

