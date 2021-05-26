From the Archives

30 Years – 1991
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Henson of Farmington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shawnna Kay, to John R. Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Robinson of Imperial and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Brown of Jefferson City, Mo.
The 1931 graduating class of Farmington High School celebrated its 60th year with a reunion May 4 at the Tradition Inn in Farmington. There were 28 present, in addition to the class sponsor, Mrs. Mary Thomson. She was the class sponsor every year from their freshman to senior year. Thomson was the Home Economics teacher at the high school for several years.
The Farmington City Council, in a special meeting Monday night, approved an ordinance allowing the mayor to enter into a contract for the construction of an intersection at Maple Valley Drive and Highway 32 in Farmington. The contract will be entered into with Hahn Construction Company; the amount of the contract is $125,848.
The Farmington High School class of 1991’s graduation ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Mineral Area College Fieldhouse. The Rev. Dale Berck of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Farmington, will be the commencement speaker for the evening. He will speak to 202 members of the 1991 class, as well as their parents, friends and faculty.
40 Years – 1981
Councilman Mike Sherrill felt the citizen complaints aired Monday night about loiterers in the downtown area of Farmington were substantive enough to justify a quick session of the City Council police committee at which the situation could be more closely examined. Two Farmington businessmen, banker Jack Sebastian and grocer Dick Dugal, brought the subject of the City Council at its regular session.
Farmington resident George Boyd, a graduate of St. Joseph’s School in 1964, back in the days when the institution was a high school as well as an elementary school, is returning to his alma mater as principal. Boyd, the first layperson to head the school, accepted the position in mid-April. He will teach social studies and possibly physical education in addition to his administrative duties.
A bomb scare at the Middle School in Farmington Wednesday fizzled after a search of the building turned up nothing and the noon deadline came and went without incident.
Two-hundred-ninety-eight students at Farmington High School formally left their high school days behind in graduation ceremonies Tuesday evening, which were moved indoors because of cool, rainy weather. The annual commencement exercises included a processional with music by the Black Knight Band, various other musical selections, and a candlelight service which included the musical number, “The Way we Were.”
50 Years – 1971
Charlotte King and Nancy Ketring were named valedictorian and salutatorian respectfully of the Farmington Senior Class at graduation exercises Tuesday evening May 25. Charlotte is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orville King, and Nancy is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.H. Ketring. The impressive exercises were held in the open air of Halle Memorial Stadium. Platform guests were Mr. Ralph E. Parker, Superintendent of Schools and members of the Board of Education: Robert L. Cox, president; William C. martin, vice president; C.H. Cozean, treasurer; Frank Zieba, secretary; Dr. Robert A. Huckstep, Robert D. Lewis and David L. Colson.
Harry L. Denman, third-generation editor and publisher of the Farmington News, spoke at the Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s noon luncheon on May 26. As a former president of the Southeast Missouri District Press Association and immediate past president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Denman, who is moving to Florida, has completed the sale of both the Farmington News and its affiliate, the County Advertiser, to become publisher of Sarasota Life magazine issued six times yearly and of Panorama Magazine, printed annually in October.
60 Years – 1961
The Farmington Board of Education, at a meeting Tuesday, approved the employment of Miss Virginia Jo Hudlow for the position of vocational homemaking teacher for the 1961-62 school year. Miss Hudlow has nine years of teaching experience. The board of education also approved the employment of Mrs. Lucille Ford of Fredericktown for the position of special education teacher for the junior high school.
L.B. Coghill announced today that he has appointed Stuart Landrum manager of the Coghill Insurance Agency. The move was made necessary due to the death of B.E. Sheets. For the past three years, Landrum has been the agent for State Farm Insurance Companies, another insurance company.
70 Years – 1951
The Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club, sponsoring group for the 1951 Cancer Crusade, of which Mrs. Vernon Wright was chairman, reports most gratifying results. $2,434.26 has been collected to date and it is believed that when all collections are counted, the quota for St. Francois County of $3,095 will be reached, or nearly so.
Troop leaders of both Brownie Scouts and Girl Scouts, Committee members, mothers of Scouts, and new leaders for groups to be organized next fall met Thursday morning with Mrs. Harry Jennings, Farmington Scout Counselor, for the purpose of reorganizing the Girl Scout program for the city of Farmington. Mrs. Jennings spoke to the group on the advantages and disadvantages of continuing with an Area Council and the advantages and disadvantages of forming what is known as a “Lone Troop Community.”
The First Baptist Church of Farmington will hold a week’s revival May 20-27 with Dr. E.F. Estes, native Missourian, but for the past 28 years pastor of the West Broadway Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as the preaching evangelist. Mr. Dale C. Brubaker, the new Minister of Church Music for the local church, will direct all music for the week.