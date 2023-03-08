1993 – 30 years ago

A single-engine aircraft carrying see people from Arkansas to Michigan failed to land safely at Farmington Municipal Airport yesterday. Strong crosswinds. apparently blew the plane into a field where it crashed about 11:45 a.m. The pilot was slightly injured. According to Larry McCormick, airport manager, the plane a Beechcraft Musketeer flown by Doug Rudd of Three Rivers, Mich., was attempting to land for fuel. Approaching from the north, the plane touched down on the runway, bounced several times and veered to the southeast. Itcrashed several hundred yards from Korber Road on vacant property reportedly owned by Clifford Detring.

More information has surfaced concerning an infant found dead in a tool shed in Farmington on Sunday, Feb. 28. According to reports filed, the body of the infant found by Farmington police officers was that of a baby girl. A search of the residence, reported to be a trailer in a trailer court on the east edge of Farmington, and tool shed where the infant was discovered was made by police officials. Items of clothing, linens and a pair of scissors were also seized in the police investigation of the residence.

With the promise of good country music, bluegrass, gospel and a little comedy mixed in, the third annual Country Opry Nite is set for Saturday, April 3, from 7-9 p.m. at Truman Auditorium in Farmington. Proceeds of the show will go to benefit the Long Memorial Hall Restoration Fund for restoration of the 67-year-old Farmington landmark. Carol Faircloth, co-chairperson of the event, said, “Hopefully this will be the final fundraising event for Long Hall.” The organization has collected approximately $30,000 so far to aid with the restoration.

The Farmington Women of day, a community service organization, held a tea on Sunday, March 7, at Plank Road Inn in Farmington to recognize its selection of Outstanding Woman Leader of 1993. Selected for this honor by the organization was Willa Dean Meyer, a long-time resident of Farmington. Meyer was cited by chairman of the project Leslie Henderson as having a number of leadership roles throughout the community including being president of the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center's Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Long Memorial Hall Restoration Committee, involved with the revitalization of downtown Farmington, a member of the state and local PTA, and her work with the annual Country Days celebration.

1973 – 50 years ago

A last-day filing, along with the withdrawal of two alderman candidates, has set the pattern for Farmington’s April 3 city election. The prospects for a lively contest were brightened on Thursday when Bill Hughes filed to oppose Dr. Douglas Ross for the mayor’s post. “A lot of us had worked hard trying to find someone to run,” Hughes said, explaining why he had filed. “We had two men who were interested, but backed out — and then people came to me.”

The staff of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission began distribution of some 140,000 labor survey forms this week to area schools, industrial development groups, Chambers of Commerce, Community Betterment Committees and local units of government. The survey will be conducted in eight counties in Southeaster Missouri. Counties included in the survey include Bollinger, Cape Giaredeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington. The results of the mail questionnaire will be used by local, regional and state agencies in working with industries and business which are considering locations in the Southeast Missouri area.

Farmington’s youthful aeronautical engineers will have their day on Saturday, March 24. The Farmington Department of Parks and Recreation announced today the first annual “Farmington Home Made Kite Flying Contest” to be held at the Farmington Airport Terminal at 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, the date will be moved to Sunday, March 25, at the same time. Competition will be divided into groups for boys and girls and prizes will be offered in the following categories: 1. Largest kite 2. Smallest kite 3. Most original kite 4. Most colorful kite 5. Highest flying kite.

Sixteen Farmington seniors have been awarded "Certificates of Recognition" by the Missouri School-College Relations Commission. The students ranked in the top 15 percent of their class during the three previous years and in the top 15 percent on a test given them by the S-C Relations Commission. Receiving awards were William Allen, Rose Mustain, Carol Filer, Marcia Brown, Tina Baumgartner, Carla Zolman Glenda Worley, Karen Carver, Jane Parks, Sharon King, Marla Kiepe, Ricky Herbst, Dale Medley, Mike Ruble, Jim Shaner and Karla Joggerst.

1963 – 60 years ago

Duties and purposes of the school counselors were explained to the members of the Parent-Teacher Association at the February meeting last Monday night. Mr. Fred Latch, elementary and junior high counselor, sald the purpose of the counseling service Is to guide the student to see himself as he is, to accept himself as he is, and to use himself as he is. The school encourages the child to work up to his full capability by placing him in in classes with children of his same ability. In this way he will not be slowed down by poorer students but will still feel a challenge.

There were 29 men and women who completed the Survival Preparedness course taught by Floyd Hager of the Farmington Publie School. Those completing the course were awarded certificates last Thursday night, February 21, by P. J. Newell, superintendent of the Farmington public schools, Certificates were presented to the following: Mrs. Vernon Barton, Mrs. Edith Boyd, Mrs. Pat Brockmiller, Boyd, Mrs. Walter Brockmiller, Elmer Brown, D. C. Coley, Mrs. John Cresswell, Mrs. Mary Freeman, Mrs. Barbara Foster, Tames Foglesong, Mrs. James Foglesong, Mrs, Wallace Gieringer, Leeman Halbrook, Mrs. Edith L. Hayes, Mrs. Jennie Head, John Hirsch, Mrs. Virginia Hogenmiller, C. W. Hogenmiller, Rolin W. Jones, Mrs. VIctor Quesnel, Mrs. Russell Mullins, Russell Mullins Jr., Mrs. Eugene Nations, Mrs. Elvan Roderick, Mrs. Ruby Shelley, Mrs. Irene Stamm, Mrs. Jess Stewart, Delbert G. Sutton and Mrs. Viola Wade.

The Women’s Missionary Society of the First Baptist Church of Farmington, of which Mrs. Prentice Wampler is now president, gave a program and a tea at the church Sunday afternoon, February 17th. This was a part of the overall celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Missionary Union of Southern Baptist women. Mrs. E.W. Towler presided at the program. The tea was served from a beautifully appointed table with Mrs. J.L. Jolly pouring.

1953 – 70 years ago

Fred L. Cole, State Supervisor of schools, visited the Farmington Public Schools February 6 and the official report of his visit has now been received by the Secretary of the Board of Education. According to this official report, the school will continue as an AAA School during the year of 1952 and 53, with 61 units of high school credits approved.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington are now busy arranging for their Fifth Annual Pancake Day to be held at the Masonic Temple building on Saturday, March 14. Proceeds from the event will be used for boys and girls work, reports Ferd Repp, chairman for the event. Earlier this month the club paid $198.75 for the hospitalization of a young boy from this community alt the Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Tomorrow, a four-year old brother of the boy will be admitted to the same hospital for an operation. The club will also pay his hospital bill. All members of the club have advance tickets for sale tor pancakes and coffee at 35c or three for one doller. Tickets for pancakes, meat and coffee are 50c each. or three for one doller. Tickets for pancakes, meat and coffee are 50¢ each.

McClard Hereford Farm near Farmington will hold their first production sale at the farm Saturday, March 7th, starting at 1:00 p.m. They will sell 61 head, featuring the service and get of their herd sires. SH Royal Star, senior herd sire, show above, at the McClard Farm, was purchased by tem from the Smithdale Hereford Farms in Limestone, Tenn., last fall. He had made a nationally-known reputation in that herd. Several femals will be offered for sale that are bred to him.

Sixty-three persons, including the Rev. Griesse of the Lutheran Church, John Miller of St. Louis, and Don Sanders, a former member, attended this week’s Kiwanis meeting. A special recording was played entitled “The Birth of Kiwanis,” which had been made recently by Donald A. Johson, president of the first Kiwanis when it was founded in Detroit in 1915.

1943 – 80 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Noah Counts celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary last Sunday at their home. A family dinner was held at the noon hour and their eight children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren were present. Guests included Mr. and Mrs. John L. Dicus of Farmington Route Four; Mrs. E.L. Morgan and daughter of St. Louis; Mr. and Mrs. Leo Counts and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Dow Parker and two children, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Williams and daughter of Farmington; Mr. and Mrs. Harry Counts and children of Farmington Route Three; Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Counts and children of Farmington Route Three; Mrs. Frank Umfleet of Detroit, Michigan.

The “Buy a Bomber’ campaign is proving to be one of the most effective of all Special Events utilized by the War Savings Staff to promote extra bond purchases throughout the various states. Already, 72 bombers have been named for as many states, counties, cities and organizations.

The management and employees of the Farmington Rice-Stix Shirt Factory this week received notice from the War Department that they had been chosen to receive the coveted Army and Navy E Pennant, the highest honor that can be awarded to American industry. Actual presentation of the Pennant will be held during a public celebration, the exact date of which has not been set, although it will probably be during the middle of March.

At a meeting of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce on last Wednesday night, a plan was adopted to help facilitate the transportation under the present War Time Emergency. Many people are finding it increasingly difficult to travel to and from St. Louis and other places because of overcrowded regular transportation facilities and restrictions on the use of gasoline and tires. Believing our local people generally will cooperate, a share-a-ride headquarters has been established at the Fitz Chevrolet Company.

1933- 90 years ago

In an informal address to the foreman and department heads of the St. Joseph Mines at Bonne Terre on last Friday evening, Clinton H. Crane, president of that company, stated that on April first it would again be necessary for the company to cut the working time of its employees. Beginning on that date, the laborers will work only one week out of each four, and all office employees will be required to take another cut in wages. The move was brought on because of the increasing supply of pig lead on hand.

For the information of farmers who have already made inquiry regarding the Government Seed Loan service for 1933 crop production, and also to inform those who may find it necessary to apply for seed money, County Extension Agent Teal announces that application forms have been received and that applicants will be aided in filling out the necessary papers on Saturday, March 11, Monday, March 13, and thereafter as announced from time to time.

The current banking holiday will have no effect on the Chevrolet Motor Company’s plan to introduce an entirely new additional line of passenger cars Saturday. Announcement of the new line of motor vehicles, according to a statement issued by the company today, is to be made exclusively, in display columns of the nation’s key newspapers “because of their unequaled effectiveness in getting an important sales message to the public overnight.”

Every bank in the United States has been closed this week from Monday until Thursday, inclusive of both days, by an order of President Roosevelt, dated last Sunday afternoon. The step was taken to protect the banks and depositors until suitable legislation could be passed guaranteeing safety to the depositors. Exceptionally large amounts of gold and currency had been withdrawn throughout the country during the preceding week.