From the Archives

1993 – 30 years ago

As one of his peers described this year’s recipient of the Press Leader’s “Citizen of the Year” Award, “He (Jon Cozean) has the ability to get people of various backgrounds working together in harmony.” the annual Farmington Chamber of Commerce banquet celebrated this harmony of people coming together and working for a common goal. Master of ceremonies David Braun opened the banquet by saying, “We are witnessing a transition in the country and a transition in the community.’ The banquet, held at the Farmington Elks Lodge on Friday night, drew over 300 community members, each of whom contributed in his or her unique way to make Farmington into the thriving economic power it is today.

Dr. Robert Webb, superintendent of the Farmington R-VII School District, is one of 100 of the best school managers in North America, according to The Executive Educator, a magazine for school professionals. The recipients are highlighted in the February issue of The Executive Educator. Webb is cited in “The Executive Educator 100,” a blue-ribbon listing similar to the Fortune 500 or the Forbes 400 for business and industry. This year’s 100 are recognized for their excellent leadership and outstanding professional achievements during their years in school administration. Webb was chosen for the honor by an independent panel of nationally recognized experts on school administration.

“This plan shakes the foundation and is exciting.’ said David Waters, assistant principal at Farmington High School. The response from the faculty has been let’s go.” Waters spoke at length at last Wednesday’s School Board meeting on a proposal to restructure the scheduling of classes. The board voted to place the proposal on a 30-day review. The school has scheduled a meeting with parents on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at the High School to inform them about the “eight-block schedule.’ According to Waters, the eight-block schedule would involve four 90-minute class periods per day, with classes meeting on alternate days the first four days of the week. On Fridays, all eight classes would meet for about 40 minutes. Fridays would also incorporate a 25-minute study hall.

The second quarter budget report — which shows an increase of about $24,000 in deficit spending over the first quarter — was accepted by the R-7 School Board at last Wednesday’s board meeting. The board approved a breakfast program for Jefferson Elementary School. The district is currently operating under a spending deficit (without construction figured in) of $148,131, reported Superintendent Robert Webb, adding that the deficit will come down during the next two quarters. “In essence, at the end of the second quarter, we begin to catch up with federal money. I’m not alarmed by it (this quarter’s deficit).” Webb said the district has close to $3 million in the bank; therefore, the deficit could be paid off at any time.

Movies are coming to Farmington — the big-screen kind. Jay Walker, manager of The Family Center at Highway 67 and Route W, says an agreement has been reached with the B&B Cinema theater chain to build a four-screen complex directly north of the Family Center. “It’ll be a first-class operation showing first-run movies,” Walker said. “The complex will consist of four theaters of three different sizes.” Walker said the largest theater will seat 185, another will seat 155, and two will have seating for 85. “We’re bringing in all new equipment,” said Walker. “There’ll be oversized seats with extra legroom to make moving viewing more enjoyable. The complex will have a well-stocked snack bar and restrooms.”

1963 – 60 years ago

On Saturday evening, the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce held its annual Distinguished Service Award Banquet in honor of Farmington’s Outstanding Young Man of 1962. Mr. Dean Danieley, an insurance agent representing the Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, was selected as the recipient of the award and was so honored at the banquet. In presenting Mr. Danieley with the award, Dr. Dudley Pautz, Jaycee president, told the approximately70 persons in attendance of Mr. Danieley’s 1962 contributions to the community: “Mr. Danieley is a well-known personality in and around the City of Farmington where he resides at 614 Moore Street with his wife Ruby and their three children — Debbie, 6; Cindy, 3; and Randy, 15 months.

The proposed county unit would have financial problems,” P.J. Newell, Farmington superintendent of schools, told a meeting of the Parent-Teachers Association Monday night, in explaining some of the reasons the local school board opposes the plan. In discussing the financial aspect of the county unit plan, which will be voted on throughout the county on March 5, Newell said, “Economies affected by quantity-buying of duplicating paper, paper towels, art supplies, etc., would be rather small. Most of the items in the budgets are fixed-cost items: teachers’ salaries, custodians’ salaries, secretaries’ salaries, teacher retirement, social security, school bonds, insurance, textbooks, fuel, lights, etc.”

Troop 483, Boy Scouts of America of Farmington, sponsored by the Holy Name Society of the Joseph’s Catholic Church, was honored on Monday evening, January 28, when Arthur L. Freeman Jr., scoutmaster of the unit since 1954, was, with 19 other Scouters, presented the Silver Beaver Award for outstanding service to boyhood, at the annual meeting and banquet of the St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, in the Khorassan Room of the Chase-Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. The presentations were a part of a program that included the installation of officers and boards of the Council for the coming year, an address by football great Elmer F. Layden, the Council Executives’ report and the presentation of a Life Saving Gold Medal to Cub Scout Daniel Decker.

The Missouri State Highway Commission has issued a request for bids February 15 for $9,500,000 in road construction work covering 135.8 miles of the state’s roads and highways extending into 22 counties. The call asks for bids estimated at $8,000,000 for 70.4 miles of Primary system road construction, $1,000,000 for 42.4 miles on the Secondary (farm to market) system and $500,000 for 23 miles of Defense Roadwork. In St. Francois County, U.S. Route 37 will undergo 12.3 miles of grading bridging and part single and part dual lane 24-foot wide Portland cement concrete pavement from Farmington south to the Madison County line.

Members of the Lions Club postponed the Ladies Night meeting from Tuesday evening, January 29th to Tuesday evening at 6:30, February 5th. A large crowd is expected. Several representatives from neighboring clubs will be present. District Gov. Lion Tolliver will be the principal speaker, and Lion Charles Hyler will serve as master of ceremonies. Lion Grover Jennings will make a presentation to all ladies of the club. Lion Marler has arranged for a fine musical program. Remember — Tuesday evening, 6:30, Shell Château Café; price $1.50.

Friday, February 1, the teens of Farmington will open their drive for the March of Dimes. They will sell loaves of bread that are being donated by the local bakeries. The sale will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. Locations will be set near the factories and in the downtown area. The price of the bread will be set by you, the buyer. You are asked to give only as much as you feel you are able. Let your conscience be your guide! One loaf of bread will be given for each donation. A very important meeting will be held Thursday night, January 31 for all teens who intend to participate in the Bread Sale. All who are interested are urged to be at Long Memorial Hall at 7:00 Thursday night.

1953 – 70 years ago

A spokesman for Farmington Lodge No. 1765, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks asked The Farmington Press to convey the following note of things to those who assisted in the Elks’ clothing program for school children at Christmas time. At Christmas time, the Elks Club was able to buy new shoes and clothing for 35 kiddies of school ages 6 to 12. Clothing donated by gracious thoughtful, kind-hearted people clothed many more kiddies of other ages who also were very needed. “The Elks Club sincerely thanks the merchants listed below for their splendid cooperation for selling the clothing and shoes at bargain prices, thereby permitting the Elks Club to serve more needy families.”

William M. Harlan, who has served as president of the United Bank of Farmington since its organization in 1934, has retired from active work at the local bank. It was announced this week Mr. Harlan’s successor as president is C. Wendell Dearing, who has been serving as vice president and cashier of the United Bank since it was organized 19 years ago. The retirement of Mr. Harlan and the election of Mr. Dearing to succeed him as president was the occasion for a number of other changes and promotions at the United Bank, announced this week by the Board of Directors following the annual meeting of stockholders Monday.

The free chest X-ray survey scheduled for St. Francois County Feb. 5-19 by the State Division of Health will open next Thursday, Feb. 5, at Bismarck under the direction of Mrs. John McGeorge, city chairman. The big 30-foot mobile units in which the X-ray equipment is housed will then appear the following day, Feb. 6th, in Elvins, with Mrs. Jess Howell acting as chairman for that community. X-rays will be taken in Flat River on Feb. 7-9-10 and 11, in Leadwood on Feb. 12 and then in Farmington on Feb. 13-14-16. The X-rays will be taken by technicians accompanying the units from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. without stopping during the noon hour.

A mass attack by over 55,0000 mothers will be mobilized against polio in Missouri this week. Staging their house-to-house porchlight campaign will be the women of more than 70 Missouri counties. They will mobilize their army for a one-hour stand on the nights of January 28th, 29th and 30th as a part of the annual March of Dimes. The Mothers March on Polio will be made in Farmington on the evening of Friday, March 20, from 6 to 7 o’clock. Following weeks of preparation, there is now at hand a vast and enthusiastic volunteer organization of St. Francois County mothers who will swing into action the moment the clock strikes six. During the 60 minutes, these splendid women will contact every home in every community, and our county will again have an opportunity to affirm that when it comes to helping its young citizens to health, our people will give generously.

At the 29th St. Francois County Soils and Crops Conference held in the Circuit Courtroom last Thursday, 95 farmers met and discussed plans for their crop production this coming season. Their big job this year is to get their farms back into production after last year’s drought. The main problem is raising enough roughage (pasture and hay). Max Graham, Henry Zapf, Elliott Straughen, Wm. Detring, L.L. West, Paul Lober, and Fred Kollmeyer told how they have already seeded permanent pasture mixtures in their wheat and other small grain, which they plan to use for pasture early next spring. They also told how they plan to reseed pastures ruined by the drought, make new seedings of permanent pastures and alfalfa, fertilize old stands of grass to stimulate more growth, seed Sudan and lespedeza for summer pasture.

1943 – 80 years ago

The Piggy Wiggly bowling team has been the hottest team in the league for the past seven weeks. During the first part of the season, they were playing around in the second division most of the time, but recently they have put on a drive that has carried them to within three games of the league-leading Ryans. They met the Rice-Stix team and downed them three games which gave them their 17th win out of the last 21 games played. Burlin Yates gets much credit for this drive as he blasted the pins for a 661 count against the Rice-Stix team. The Ryan team continued the one-game lead over Roziers as they defeated the Press Printers two games.

Mrs. Elmer W. Brown, the wife of Farmington’s postmaster, who is now in the United States Navy, received a communication on Wednesday from the Post Office Department in Washington notifying her that she was to take office this coming Monday morning to serve as Military Acting Postmaster of the Farmington Post Office, continuing in that capacity until the close of the war and the return of Mr. Brown to his former position. When Mr. Brown gave notice to the Postal Department of his intention to enter military service a couple of months ago, Mrs. Brown was recommended as Acting Postmaster by Congressman Clyde Williams. Such appointments are passed upon by the Postal Department and do not have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Willam Frank Rouser, 47 years old, secretary-treasurer of the Hannibal Production Credit Association, and prominent businessman widely known by farmers throughout northeast Missouri, died at noon on January 21 in Levering Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. He had been seriously Ill since last Thursday and had been in poor health for the past two years. He was chief executive officer of the farmers cooperative association, which loaned over two million dollars to farmers in nine northeast Missouri counties last year. His work in the association made him known to practically every farmer in that section of the state. He is survived by his wife; one son, Lewis Edward, whom last week graduated from the Rolla School of Mines; two daughters, Mrs. Terell Evans of Baytown, Texas, and Betty Frances, aged eleven years.

Announcements have been received of the marriage of Mary Matllda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Forest Bowman, of 3619 Dover Place, St. Louts, Mo., to Ensign Lyman Matthews, Jr. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 22, 1942. Their attendants were Ensign and Mrs. Charles W. Schnahel of Akron, Ohio, The bride was dressed in a beige crepe ensemble with brown accessories and wore a corsage of orchids. Ensign Matthews is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Matthews of Farmington, Mo. He graduated from Farmington High School and Flat River Junior College, He attended the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas, where he received his degree in law. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

1933 – 90 years ago

Since the publication last Friday of the announcement that for a short time, this paper would accept subscriptions, both new and renewal, at the rate of one year for 50c or three years for $! we have received a large number of remittances. both by mail and personal calls. It is evident that the public realizes this is the lowest price charged in the state for a bonafide county newspaper, giving as complete a news service as does the Press. Let us urge you if you haven’t done so already, to take advantage of this offer to place your subscription well in advance.

Jess Coffer was arrested last Monday and, on the following day, pled guilty before Justice of the Peace George Sutherland on a charge of impersonating an officer and was fined $5 and costs. The charge originated when Coffer stopped at a filling station and lunchroom on Highway 51 north of Bonne Terre, stated he was a deputy sheriff and attempted to confiscate a slot machine located there. The proprietor drew a gun on the would-be officer and, after he had left, telephoned the Sheriff’s office. Coffer was picked up as he was going through Farmington.

Rufus A. Murphy, aged pioneer resident of St. Francois County, died Wednesday morning at his home near Knob Lick after an illness of one month’s duration. Mr. Murphy was 79 years of age last Sunday. He was a descendant of the Murphy family that first settled this community over one hundred years ago. His father was born on the Hopkins farm, two miles south of Farmington, in 1802. He was one of the first white babies born in this section. The deceased spent his entire life in this county, where he was widely known and highly respected. He was a member of the I. O. O. F. Lodge for 53 years. Rufus A. Murphy was born January 15, 1854, the son of David and Rachel Murphy, In 1873, he was married to Miss Florence A. Monroe, and to this union were born seven children. One child, Horace A., died at the age of 22 years. Mrs. Murphy passed away about 25 years ago. The deceased was later married to Mrs. Josephine Snyder, and two children were born to the union.

Stage manager Teal, general director of the production of the big Charity Minstrel to be staged at the high school auditorium on Friday night, February 3rd, has been unusually busy of late but has this week taken more direct charge of the production and put it into active and final shape. His lieutenants, Lloyd Chamberlain, chorusmaster, and Ed Barroll, producer of the variety radio program to be known as “45 minutes in radioland,” have each had rehearsals going and met the inevitable replacements in personnel. Mr. Isenman has completed his plans for the ticket sales, and all musical and other material is on hand to stage the production properly and entertainingly. The number of end men has been increased to six to provide still more fun and merriment on both ends of the Circle, and Interlocutor Teal has gotten down to business in learning his stuff to crack the whip over the entire outfit.

An inspection of the new Rice-Stix shirt factory was made by a representative of The Press yesterday afternoon, and he was told that the factory would be ready for its official opening within two weeks or less, providing nothing went wrong. Practically all of the 105 sewing machines have been installed on the third floor. Tables and other equipment for the pressing department are rapidly taking form on the second floor. The basement will be used by the cutting department, but the cutting will not be done at Farmington for some time.

Jimmie and Carl Williams, the four- and two-year-old children of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Williams of Farmington Route Two, narrowly escaped serious injury last Monday afternoon when a dynamite cap exploded after they had struck it with a brick. The children had found a couple of caps that their father had hidden after completing some dynamiting work on a cellar. While playing alone in the yard, Jimmie decided to set the cap off by striking it with a brick. Although he was standing directly over the cap, he miraculously escaped any serious injuries suffering only skin wounds over his body and face. Carl, the youngest child, was standing nearby and was burnt on the right leg. The children were given first aid treatment by their mother and were later brought to a doctor at Farmington.