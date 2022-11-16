From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Paul Fitzgerald, formerly of rural Farmington, now living in Ballwin, entered the home canned goods division of the first annual St. Louis County Fair held in St. Charles in late September. He was awarded a first-place ribbon in the dill pickles and apple jelly category and a second-place ribbon for salsa. His dill pickles won him Best of Show. This was Fitzgerald’s first attempt at canning after observing the canning process of his wife and a neighbor. Fitzgerald, an engineer with McDonnell Douglas, is a graduate of Central High School. He attended Flat River Junior College and a graduate of the Rolla School of Mines and Southern Illinois University.

Farmington High School is one of 13 secondary schools chosen as a Missouri “Gold Star School” for 1992-93. The statewide Gold Stars Schools recognition program is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Mercantile Bancorporation of St. Louis, a leading bank holding company in the Midwest. The program — introduced last year — honors public schools for exemplary performance and achievement. Elementary and secondary schools are honored in alternating years. Thirty-six schools applied for Gold Star honors this year.

A work-co-op program at Farmington High School started approximately three years ago continues to expand, doubling the amount of students being placed in the work-study environment. Cheryl Farris, a Farmington High School EMH teacher and Vocational Adjustment coordinator who developed the program, would like to see even more students benefit from the program. The students Farris is placing in working situations are special services students in the 11th and 12th grades. By special services, this means the student must be served by some type of special education class.

Farmington Elks “Hoop Shoot” Chairman George Boyd announced this year’s contest will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Farmington Middle School gymnasium. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. start. Boys and girls will be shooting in three age categories (8-9, 10-11, 12-13).

The city of Farmington has been awarded a Pedestrian Safety Achievement in the American Automobile Association’s 53rd annual Pedestrian Safety Inventory. Pedestrian accident summaries and safety activity reports were compiled by the AAA-Auto Club of Missouri and submitted to a national judging panel. Some 2,400 cities from throughout the nation entered this year’s inventory. The panel reviews accomplishments and programs designed to reduce pedestrian accidents. Cities are evaluated in comparison to others of similar population size.

1972 – 50 years ago

Friday, Nov. 17, 1972

Mr. Hooper (Bob Greif) passed out huge colorful suckers to 41 of Farmington’s prettiest little girls on Sunday afternoon from the counter of Mr. Hooper’s store when Sesame Street came to Farmington. The occasion was to choose “Little Miss Farmington” for 1972-73. Kimberly Ann Colyer was chosen to become Farmington’s pixie-like little queen to succeed Julie Pickard, retiring queen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Pickard. Kimberly Ann is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Colyer and was sponsored by Cheryl’s Busy Bee Salon. First runner-up was Jackie Daugherty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Downs. She was sponsored by St. Francois County Savings and Loan Association. Mary Winebarger, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hildon Winebarger, was selected second runner-up. Mary was sponsored by The Farmington News.

Mr. and Mrs. Leslie M. Westover were host and hostess Sunday, Oct. 29, with a birthday dinner complimentary to those who had celebrated their birthdays during the month of October. Honorees were Miss Linda, Dennis and Mrs. Leslie M. Westover. Others who had the pleasure of being present were Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Westover of Medford, Oregon; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Westover and daughters, Barbara and Kathy of Farmington; Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Westover and son Todd of House Springs, and the Rev. and Mrs. Francis Roberts of Ironton.

Donald M. Boesch was elected to serve as president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at Monday’s meeting held at Holiday Inn Jr. Mr. Boesch is with the Community Development Division of Missouri Extension Service. Elected to serve as his vice-president was Walter K. Giessing, owner and publisher of The Farmington News and County Advertiser. Other officers are Jack Sebastian, vice-president of First State Bank, treasurer; Harry F. Jennings was elected to serve on the Board of Directors. Jennings, president of First State Bank, succeeds Frank Voertmann, whose term expired.

The Family Planning Clinic, which opened without fanfare Oct. 25, on Karsch Blvd., Farmington, could become a vital force in helping to break the vicious cycle of poverty that plagues many area families. Gene Sturm, program director for the eight-county Southeast Missouri area, visited the Farmington Clinic Friday and was enthusiastic about the work being done to educate women (and, in turn, their families) regarding basic health problems, specifically family planning. The local clinic is staffed by Dorothy Rhodes, clinic supervisor, and Wanda Shearin, outreach worker. Their duties are to follow up on referrals, make contacts, set up appointments for interviews and medical examinations and counsel those who need advice.

1962 – 60 years ago

Doctor Earle L. Kennedy, radiologist at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital in Farmington, was one of seven doctors in the United States to be named to the board of directors of the American Osteopathic College of Radiology at a recent convention of the national association held in Miami Beach, Florida. The convention was held last week. Doctor Kennedy has been radiologist at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital in Farmington for the past nine years. He lives at 507 Maple Street in Farmington. Doctor Kennedy carries the title of Diplomate in Diagnostic Roentgenology by the A.O.C. of radiology.

The Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington, at a special meeting held on Friday evening, November 9, moved to proceed with a report and plans submitted by the City Planning and Zoning Commission. The report was submitted along with a plan “to develop a planning program that is specifically related to the special historic, cultural, economic, social and political conditions prevailing in Farmington.” The Farmington Planning and Zoning Commission, which has been functioning for several months, contacted several firms of consultants in regard to a long-range planning program for Farmington.

Mr. and Mrs. Hersel Marler have opened a new music store in Farmington and are planning a Grand Opening celebration for later this month. The store is on the south side of the square in the building formerly housing the Foster & Highley firm. Foster & Highley have moved to the building on East Columbia formerly housing the Home Café. The Marlers are no strangers to the music store business, having operated a similar business at Flat River for the past 12 years. They will continue in business at Flat River also. Using as their slogan, “Everything in Music,” the store handles many well-known makes of instruments and music equipment, including Gibson, Fender, Gretch and Martin guitars and amplifiers, for which they have the exclusive franchise in this area.

Building permits and the use of heavy city equipment for non-city purposes were discussed by the Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington at the regular meeting held at the Farmington City Hall on Monday evening. A committee was appointed by the Board to formulate a stricter building code for the city than has been in force in the past, and it was recommended that the building code “have teeth” so that it can be fully enforced in the future. The committee will render its report to the city in the near future, and steps will be taken toward the adoption of the new code.

1952 – 70 years ago

Rev. Earl Orear started the Rotary meeting with the invocation. Dinner then occupied the membership and was followed by a “Wake Up” sing led by “Dusty” Farnham and Hugh Porter. President Vernon Wright then called for introduction of visitors, and Walter Delp introduced his guest, Wayne Hubbard of Caruthersville. Action by various committees was next enumerated — $10.00 toward binding Pal Woods’ “History of Farmington,” $25.00 to the Girl Scouts, $14.10 to the milk fund, help through Clint Hooper, to Lawrence Cayce, a congratulatory telegram to Miss Dayse Baker, and $72.00 to the Orphanage to adopt Damon Bannister for the year.

Mr. Ronald AuBuchon, formerly of Bonne Terre, has taken a position as manager of the Ritz Theatre, which has been managed for the past several years by Mr. Hezzie Graham. Mr. Graham has resigned and has taken a position with Lees’ Super Market. Mr. AuBuchon had worked for several years at the Odeon Theatre in Bonne Terre and has just finished four years in the Navy. He just arrived from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he was engaged in theatre work.

Tuesday, November 4th, Election Day, was a big day at State Hospital No. 4. One hundred sixty-nine pints of blood were donated by the patients to the Red Cross. The station was set up in the patients’ game room. There was no confusion, and everything went along smoothly. A rather unique set-up was possible here. Patients watched television upstairs in the auditorium while waiting for their appointments. The Red Cross canteen served coffee and sandwiches after the patients donated blood. Ambulances were available if needed, and everything went off 100 percent better than had been anticipated.

1942 – 80 years ago

The regular November meeting of the P.T.A. will be held in the High School Auditorium on Wednesday evening, November 18, beginning at 7:45 o’clock. The Boy Scout and Girl Scout organizations will present a special program. The President, Mrs. Alma Neidert, is making an urgent request for all school patrons to attend the meeting and affiliate with the organization. The Penny Milk project being sponsored by the P.T.A. was carried out throughout the month of October with much success. The pupils of Farmington schools, both parochial and public, consumed 15,533 one-half-pint bottles of milk during the month.

Owners of private passenger vehicles and motorcycles will register at the 12 high schools in St. Francois County, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week, Nov. 19, 20 and 21. To be eligible for a basic A ration, the applicant much have first previously disposed of all but five tires, must present a signed application form R-534, and a Missouri Automobile Certificate for 1942. It has been previously stated by OPA that the applicant must present his Certificate of Title. This was in error. A Missouri Automobile Certificate must be presented instead of the Certificate of Title if the owner has such a certificate in his possession.

With the arrival of the commanding officer, Lt. Col. Floyd E. Thomas, and a cadre of administrative officers and enlisted men, the Internment Camp at Weingarten has taken on a busier appearance. The McCarthy Construction Company, with Major Frank Reed, Jr., as U.S. Project Engineer, is still proceeding with the construction activities, but the Army contingent has moved in to initiate “housekeeping” functions preparatory to assuming full control at a later date.

The City Council met in regular session Monday evening, all present except Aldermen Heck and Davis. Bills and accounts to the amount of $1307.33 were allowed, and warrants were issued. Mrs. C.W. Dearing and Mrs. L.B. Coghill appeared before the Council as a committee representing the local women’s clubs. They stated that their clubs wished to establish a recreation center for servicemen and asked that they be given use of the Long Memorial Hall and two other small rooms in the same building each Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday and that two Bowling Alleys be set aside for exclusive use of all servicemen from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each Saturday evening. Permission was granted.

1932 – 90 years ago

In a game that hardly gave Farmington a good scrimmage last Friday afternoon, the Farmington High School football team overpowered Crystal City High School and defeated them by a score of 52-0. Only ten-minute quarters were played and had the local boys wished, they could have rolled up an even more impressive score. The attendance at the game was held down by the extremely cold weather. Farmington scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and two in the fourth when Overall, an end, caught a forward pass and ran about half the length of the field. The local boys had been instructed to take it easy, and as a result, there were no sensational runs or hard tackles.

Mrs. Jennie T. Forster passed away at the home of her daughter, Mrs. J. Paul Cayce, on November 15, 1932, at 9:45 p.m., in her 80th year of life. Jennie T. Cole, the daughter of George B and Mary Oates Cole, was born near Potosi, Missouri, on April 2, 1852. She was the widow of the late Bryan Forster. Of the four children born to her, three sons preceded her in death. Mrs. Forster was an outstanding woman of the community. A consecrated Christian, she professed her faith in Christ in her girlhood and consistently followed the teachings of the Master through a long and useful life.

A celebration for the completion of the Rice-Stix shirt factory at Farmington was planned by the building committee and entertainment committee at a meeting last Tuesday morning. The building will, according to the contractors, be entirely finished by the tenth of December. Approximately a week later, the Rice-Stix Company will begin the installation of machinery. On some date, yet to be selected, during the interim, the committee plans to hold the celebration in the form of an open house. While the program has not been definitely decided, it will probably include short speeches by members of the city council, chamber of commerce and officials from the Rice-Stix Company.

The Farmington Baptist Church will celebrate its fiftieth birthday on Sunday with appropriate services. It is hoped that a large number of former members, especially the old-timers, will be present for the day’s activities. The church was constituted in the spring of 1882 with just two “male” members, and they were ministers. There were eight or ten “female” members who led in the organization of the church. Mrs. Louisa Turley has the honor of being the oldest living member in point of time of membership in the congregation, having united with the local church in 1887.