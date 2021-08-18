From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Three vehicles were fired on by sniper gunfire along Highway 67 during a half-hour period early Friday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., two Emergency Medical Technicians driving a St. Francois County Ambulance, reported the sniper fire after the driver's side window was shot out. As the vehicle neared Oakvale Road in Jefferson County, just north of the St. Francois County line, the shot was fired at the driver's side. The shots apparently came from the cast side of U.S. Highway 67, according to a police report. Oakvale Road runs east of U.S. 67. The EMTs were returning from a St. Louis hospital when the event occurred. There were no patients aboard the ambulance at the time. Danny Parish of Bismarck was driving the ambulance, and Ron Hill of Farmington was the passenger. Neither man was injured during the incident. Some 30 minutes earlier, two other vehicles had been fired on at the same location, with one driver suffering a minor injury to the head.
The year 1991 marks a host or anniversaries for Edward D. Jones & Co., Farmington and Kevin Engler. It marks the 120th year of business for Edward D. Jones & Co., the 15th year that the business has been in Farmington, and the fifth year that Engler has been an investment representative here. And for Engler, that means five years of being active in the local community. "I'm very excited about being active in the community," Engler said. "Jones is very supportive of taking part in community activities."
1981 – 40 years ago
Tilman J. Bentley, D.0. of Farmington, was one of the 184 osteopathic physician delegates and more than 100 alternate delegates and 24 Board of Trustees members who attended the annual business meeting of the American Osteopathic Association's House of Delegates, July 19-21 at the Drake Hotel
Farmington Community Hospital was surveyed recently by the Joint Commission of Accreditation of Hospitals. JCAH field representatives William Turner, Administrator Bernice Bucher, R.N., and Peter V. Vanschoonhoven, M.D., spent two days inspecting hospital facilities, reviewing programs, and interviewing department heads. Before leaving, they presented a summary of their findings at a meeting attended by board member representatives, medical staff representatives, administrative heads and department heads, Final recommendations, comments, and a formal decision on the survey will follow at a later date.
James W. McNeill, D.V.M., has joined the staff of the Farmington Animal Hospital, effective July 20. Before coming to Farmington, he was affiliated with the Southwest Animal Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., and the Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic in Mediapolis, Iowa.
1971 – 50 years ago
Outgoing president Howard Denton handed over the gavel to newly elected president, Bob Vogelsang, Tuesday night at the first meeting of the Quarterback Club. Other officers elected for the coming season are vice-president, Jim Biggs; secretary, George McGuire; and treasurer Elgin Hartshorn. After a short business meeting, Coaches Jack Richardson and Jim Simpson spoke to the members about the coming season. At the next meeting, Coach Richardson will show filmed highlights of last year’s games.
A talk by Kiwanian H. Wayne Berry on Union Electric's "Taum Sauk" pumped storage hydro plant on Proffitt Mountain was enjoyed by the Farmington Kiwanis at its August 18 noon luncheon. Members of the club and their wives visited the site prior to its opening in 1963 as guests of Union Electric and were treated to box luncheons. More than 5 million tons of water daily rush down from the reservoir atop the 900-foot mountain to turn turbines to generate electric power. The water is pumped back to the reservoir at night. Berry showed colored motion films taken while the project was under construction.
St. Francois Countians will be given the opportunity to see and hear Loretta Lynn, one of the foremost country music artists, at the County Fair, Miss Lynn will headline the country music show on Saturday night, August 21 at 8:10 p.m. Two short years after Loretta Lynn began her recording career for Decca Records, she shot to the top as THE female star in Country Music. Today she has yet to settle on the height of her stardom. She has been the top selling artist for Decca Records five years in a row and four of her greatest long-playing albums are nearing RIAA gold.
The 1961 class of Farmington High School had Its 10-year reunion at the Hawn State Park on Saturday, July 31, 1971. It started at 1:00 p.m. with everyone getting together and talking over old times and getting acquainted with everyone's family. At 4:30 all enjoyed a barbecue which was prepared by Carl Biggs of Farmington. After the barbecue, an Invitation was extended for all to attend the evening at Wulfer's Red Barn in Farmington.
Friends of the Rev. and Mrs. Paul Smith and family are pleased to know that they are expected to arrive in Farmington on Saturday where they will reside for a year. The Rev. and Mrs. Smith have served the past four years as missionaries to Jordan under the auspices of the Southern Baptist Mission Board and Farmington First Baptist Church. They will reside at 211 N. Jefferson St.
1961 – 60 years ago
Effective Monday, August 21 all operations of the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company in Farmington will be centered in its new Sales and Service office at 217 East Columbia Street. Western and Southern was to move from its former location at 6 North Washington Street over the weekend. District Sales Manager John J Neiner said that personnel in the new office will continue to give the prompt, efficient service to policyholders for which Western and Southern has always been noted. The new office, modern in every detail, was recently completed by the H. F. Jennings Building Co., Inc.
A committee of the Associated Cooperage Industries of America recently announced the selection of Howard L Klepzig of Farmington as the recipient of the advanced scholarship in forestry which the group set up last May at the annual convention in St. Louis. Howard, the only son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Klepzig, will be third year student at the University of Missouri this fall. His father is the owner of C. L. Klepzig, Inc, of Farmington and member of the ACIA.
The tax rate for the year 1961 was set at a total of $1.00 per $100.00 valuation by the Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting Monday night. It is divided as follows: Contingent fund – 75 cents; Library tax – 2 cents; Sinking fund for the payment of sewer plant bonds – 21 cents; Interest on bonds – 2 cents. This is the same rate which has prevailed for the past several years.
1951 – 70 years ago
Preparations for the big St. Francois County Fair and Horse Show to be held at Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington September 6, 7 and 8 are now in progress. The new catalogs are being distributed. Posters for car bumpers and windows are available. Ted Graves has arranged fine program of entertainment. Clarence Pfueger, nationally known organist, will entertain throughout the Horse Show Friday and Saturday nights, September 7 and 8. Just before the horse show on Friday evening the All-American Quartette will provide a full hour of entertainment.
Sixteen members, and their husbands. of the Twenty-Five Gardeners Garden Club and one guest, Mrs. Lyman J Doll, enjoyed a covered dish picnic supper Monday evening on the lawn of the home of Mr. and Mrs. John M. Roberts with Mr. and Mrs. Fred E. Schramm, Jr. as co-hosts. After supper, while the men enjoyed games of horseshoes and darts on the lawn, the members held a short business meeting. Plans were made for the Regional Garden Club meeting to be held here October 30th. The members agreed to make cookies to be served at the Blood Bank on August 23rd. The president, Mrs. Ray Barwick, appointed Mrs. Robert Blomeyer, Mrs. Fred Schramm, Jr., Mrs. John Seay and Mrs. Frank Highley as the 1952 Yearbook committee.