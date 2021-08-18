From the Archives

Three vehicles were fired on by sniper gunfire along Highway 67 during a half-hour period early Friday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., two Emergency Medical Technicians driving a St. Francois County Ambulance, reported the sniper fire after the driver's side window was shot out. As the vehicle neared Oakvale Road in Jefferson County, just north of the St. Francois County line, the shot was fired at the driver's side. The shots apparently came from the cast side of U.S. Highway 67, according to a police report. Oakvale Road runs east of U.S. 67. The EMTs were returning from a St. Louis hospital when the event occurred. There were no patients aboard the ambulance at the time. Danny Parish of Bismarck was driving the ambulance, and Ron Hill of Farmington was the passenger. Neither man was injured during the incident. Some 30 minutes earlier, two other vehicles had been fired on at the same location, with one driver suffering a minor injury to the head.