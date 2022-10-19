From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Upwards of 40 Farmington business, civic, education and government leaders leaped from bed early Friday morning to plan their promotion of Proposition 217 — the 1/2 cent, one-year sales tax extension on the Nov. 3 ballot. Over sweet rolls and coffee at Plank Road Inn at 7 a.m., the cross-section of community leaders — from bank presidents to three former Chamber of Commerce presidents to a former mayor — agreed that a public education campaign should be launched. "What we need to do is promote the sales tax extension as the means of funding the purchase and erection of a building in the new industrial park," said Stuart Landrum.

The Ste. Genevieve Dragons lit up the Farmington scoreboard early and often Friday night to spoil the Knights’ homecoming 40-7. “They came out and physically, I mean physically, whipped us,” said Farmington coach Kyle Reid. “Basically, Farmington just kind of got snake-bit,” said Dragon coach Bob Stolzer, “made some turnovers, and we capitalized on them and had them down in a hurry.”

In the summer of 1954, a young boy reached into a box and pulled out a football jersey. It was long-sleeved and made of wool and wasn’t very comfortable. But as years added on and the freshman inside the jersey grew into a man, the legend of No. 11 swelled to immense proportions. Friday night, with a packed crowd on hand, Farmington High School retired the jersey. The jersey of Ed Blaine. “I've thought to myself, ‘You mean forever more, nobody’s going to wear No. 11,” pondered Blaine. “Farmington High School will be here 200 years from now, and they’ll be playing without No. 11? That’s an interesting thought.”

Both sides of the city consolidation issue are gearing up for the stretch run. The six-city consolidation issue will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for citizens of Flat River, Desloge, Ribermines, Elvins, Esther, and Leadington. Wednesday, the Desloge Citizens Opposed to Consolidation Committee released a fact sheet expressing concerns about the proposed move. Monday, meanwhile, the Mineral Area Consolidation Committee responded with a long press release of its own, including comments from Gary Markenson, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League. Markenson strongly backs the consolidation plan.

1972 – 50 years ago

Herbert Boxdorfer, prominent businessman and long-time resident of Farmington, passed away at his home shortly before midnight Monday, October 16, 1972, following a heart attack. Mr. Boxdorfer was born in Perry County, Missouri, August 28, 1906, a son of the late Adolph Boxdorfer and Pauline Hoehn Boxdorfer. He had been under a doctor's care for the past year. Mr. Boxdorfer was president of the Rozier Store Company, having been associated with that firm for more than 25 years. He was a charter member of the Farmington Kiwanis Club, having a 24-year perfect attendance record and having served as Kiwanis president in 1957. Mr. Boxdorfer was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and its treasurer for approximately 25 years, He had served in various capacities as a member of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and he was one of the original organizers of the Farmington Expansion Corporation.

A broken front door lock at Rozier’s Store in Farmington was the first indication of the burglary which occurred last weekend. The entire stock of suits and almost all of the sportcoats were stolen. Sheriff Ken Buckley, FBI agents and the Farmington Police were at Rozier’s shortly after the break-in was discovered. The burglars had entered the front door, arranged clothing racks across the aisles so that their activities could not readily be seen and then transported their stolen goods out the rear door. A similar robbery had taken place in December of 1970.

Business Women's Week was celebrated by the local club, Monday, October 16, when forty members and four guests met at the Presbyterian Homelife at 6:30 p.m. for a dinner meeting. Beverly Hovis, president, welcomed the guests who were Edith (Welker) Long, a charter member, Sister Rae Ann, Ruth Denton, and Karin Ellis. Anita Patt reported that the club had been invited to a dinner at the Missouri Athletic Club, Wednesday, October 18, by the B.P.W. Club of St. Louis, who was honoring Irene M. Peterson as Woman of the Year. The Farmington B.P.W. was also invited to take part in a Missouri Commission of the Status of Women to be held at the Ramada Inn at Jefferson City on November 11 for an Equal Rights Amendment Ratification Rally.

The Farmington Board of Education on Tuesday evening formally heard requests by a small number of interested parents and others that transportation be provided for pupils residing less than one mile from the attendance center to which they are assigned. The Board expressed their concern for the safety and welfare of all pupils residing in the district but pointed out some of the complications involved in granting such a request without a thorough study of all of the implications and feasibility of such action. The Board informed the group that certain actions on the study are already in progress and that further such action will be continued as rapidly as possible until sufficient information is available upon which to base a reasonable and proper decision as it affects the educational program of the entire school population.

1962 – 60 years ago

The Eleventh Annual Meeting of the M.F.A. Exchange of Farmington was held at the Franklin School Cafeteria in Farmington on Tuesday evening, October 16. Approximately 175 members and guests were in attendance. A program of Dixieland music was presented to the group by the Farmington High School Dixieland Band under the direction of Conductor Don McClard. Members of the band were Clarence Benton Jr., Douglas Lenz, Bill Bohs, David Ogle, Mike Reynierse, Don Mason, John Crouch, and Dean Groseclose.

The annual Rotary Auction held at Washington and Harrison streets in Farmington last Saturday, October 13, was very successful, and bidding was spirited on the items offered for sale, according to the report of the Auction Committee of the club. The report was made at the regular Tuesday evening dinner meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club at the Presbyterian Home dining hall this week. The report was a brief summary, and a full report will be made to the club as soon as all figures on the auction are completed. One guest was present at this week's club meeting — Dr. Dorolina of the Philippine Islands — who is presently serving on the staff at State Hospital No. 4 at Farmington. Dr. Dorolina came as the guest of Dr. Robert Mothershead.

The Farmington Kiwanis Club met for the regular Wednesday noon luncheon yesterday at the Presbyterian Home dining hall with 34 present. Jack Slusher attended as the guest of Bill Martin, and Bob Overton was the guest of Tom Fitz. It was announced that a joint meeting will be held on November 13 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Farmington. Election of officers was held, and officers elected to serve during the coming year are Floyd Becker, president; Floyd Hager, first vice president; P. J. Newell, second vice president; and Joe Grandhomme, treasurer. Directors elected are Milton Simms, Harry Sailor, Albert Karsch, Walter Simpson, Willard Rurnburg, Claude Cain, Francis Stoll, Glen Sago, and Nat C. Watkins Jr.

The Farmington High School Knights will make a home stand against the Crystal City football delegation tomorrow night at Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington. Coach Bud Mercier's Knights will be trying to regain ground they lost last Friday when they met their first defeat of the season on the Fredericktown field. Before letting the Fredericktown Black Cats claw them, the Knights had a record of four consecutive victories for the season. The Crystal City team promises stiff competition, and it is expected that a good crowd of Farmington rooters will be on hand to cheer the Knights to a hoped-for victory tomorrow night.

October 15th, the Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club met for their monthly dinner meeting at Ozark Village Cafe with Lodean Dugal, president, presiding. The program for the evening was entitled Communism—Undo It Yourself. Participants in the discussion were Helen Meyer, Lodean Dugal, Isabelle Dixon, Ruby Beard and Ruth Garner. Points discussed included the definition of communism, the aims and purposes of the communist party, what we can do as parents and citizens to fortify our children's minds against a false philosophy, and the basic differences between the U.S.A. and the U.S. S. R.

1952 – 70 years ago

An increasing number of “quickie” marriages in Arkansas are ending in Missouri divorce courts, according to a survey made recently by Circuit Judge J.O. Swink of Farmington. Speaking from his two years experience as a jurist in the 27th Judicial Circuit, Judge Swink observed that more and more Missouri couples are going to Arkansas to avoid the three-day wait for blood tests as provided for in the new Missouri law. Judge Swink relates that in the largest of his five counties — St. Francois — more than half of the divorce cases are outgrowths of hasty marriages performed in Arkansas. His contention is that there would be fewer divorces if couples didn’t run off to Arkansas to get married.

The general solicitation of the residents of Farmington in the one-day dawn-to-dusk Boy Scout funds drive will “kick-off” on Saturday, October 25, with a breakfast at 7:00 A.M. for the campaign workers at Memorial Methodist Church, Community Chairman J. Richard Roberts announced yesterday. Rev. R. Ray Stone, pastor of the Baptist Church, will be the principal speaker at the breakfast, and the Rev. Elbert Cole, pastor of Memorial Methodist Church, will give the invocation, according to D.C. Coley, who is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Joe Hubbard, prominent farmer of Farmington, has accepted the chairmanship of Farmington for the Orphanage Tag Day Drive, which will be held during the first week of November. Mr. Hubbard was appointed by Mr. Glenwood Lees, St. Francois County Chairman. Mrs. Taylor Smith Jr. of Farmington has been appointed co-chairman to work with Mr. Hubbard. Mrs. Arthur Stockenberg and Mrs. Eugene Cole will assist Mrs. Smith in the organizational set-up of the town solicitation. Most of the business and professional men of Farmington have agreed to assist these leaders.

All Farmington kiddies and adults are advised this week to prepare their Hallowe’en costumes for the big Kiwanis celebration to be held next Friday evening, Oct. 31. The costume contest will be staged at the courthouse as in past years. In case of inclement weather, the festivities will be held indoors at Long Memorial Hall. H. Lee Wichman, general chairman, has appointed the following committee heads: Arrangements — Bill L. Robinson, Joe E. Hubbard, Harry F. Jennings. Parade — D.C. Coley and Claud Lovitt. Refreshments — Jesse Heck. Prizes — John Spaugh, Al E. Smith. Judging — Dr. C.H. Ketring, Robert S. Williams. Public Address System — Archie Chappelle. Publicity — Albert Karsch, aided by the Rev. W.T. Magill and F.P. Graves.

1942 – 80 years ago

Ready to begin their basic training course, which, when completed, will qualify them for duty with the Armored Force, the following newly-inducted selectees, Pvt. Ewald T. Mallinckrodt, son of Hubert Wm. Mallinckrodt, Route 1, Augusta, Missouri; Pvt. Earl F. Huber, son of Edward F. Huber, Farmington, Missouri; Pvt. James L. Russell, son of J.W. Russell and Zora Russell, Route 1, Elvins, Missouri; and Pvt. Wm. V. Buchanan, son of William W. Buchanan, Route 2, Farmington, Missouri, has arrived at the Armored Force Replacement Training Center here preparatory to duty with the newest and fastest-moving land force of the Army.

The Farmington High School Knights won their second football game of the season last Friday afternoon when they defeated the St. Vincent High School at Perryville, the final score being 13 to 0. The Knights showed continued improvement, all of the boys having had experience in their two previous games in which they lost to Perryville High and defeated Valle High of Ste. Genevieve. Tonight the local teams journey to Crystal City to tangle with the strong Crystal City High team. This will mark their fourth straight game away from home. Next Friday afternoon, they will play their first home game with Ste. Genevieve High coming here for the game.

John W. Cooke, 61, of Bonne Terre, was wounded four times and seriously injured last Sunday afternoon in a gun battle with Arvel Locke, 44, also of Bonne Terre, the fight occurring at the Bonne Terre Gun Club on Highway 61. The fight took place during a regularly scheduled shooting match and was witnessed by a crowd of more than one hundred persons. Thirteen pistol shots were fired, with only five of them taking effect. Yet, by almost a miracle, none of the spectators were injured by the flying bullets. Cook was wounded in the abdomen, neck, face and wrist and was removed to the Bonne Terre Hospital in a more or less serious condition. Lock was struck only once, the bullet passing through his nose and lodging in his jaw. He was able to return to his home after medical treatment.

The Farmington Public Library is indebted to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Denman for the gift of a lovely volume of history, “The Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy” at Rolla, Missouri. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Denman. Everyone interested in this subject is invited to stop in the library and look this nice book over. We, as Missourians, should appreciate the fact that we have this fine school so close to us. The third week in November will be book week for all public libraries, and anything you can do to help your public library to get some new and greatly needed books will be helpful to our whole community. – Librarian

1932 – 90 years ago

The Democrat State Committee meeting at Jefferson City last Monday morning for the purpose of selecting a nominee for Governor to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Francis M. Wilson, nominated Judge Guy B. Park, of Platte City, personal friend and neighbor of Mr. Wilson. By the time the Committee convened, all of the candidates for the nomination except Judge Guy Park had withdrawn. His nomination was placed before the body by Richard F. Baybnes of New Madrid. There were no others, and Judge Park was selected by acclamation.

Farmington High School’s undefeated football team will go to Crystal City this afternoon, where they will play the Crystal City High School team under the floodlights this evening. The game will begin at 7:30. Crystal City always has a strong team, and while their aggregation this season does not seem to be as formidable as some of their teams in the past, there is no doubt but that they will force Farmington to play some real football if they are to remain undefeated. The local team is in good condition for the game, having had two weeks practice since their last game.

The Elmwood Orphans’ Home of Farmington has announced that they will hold their annual Tag Day on Saturday, October 29. The home now has a deficit of $3,000 with a seemingly hard winter ahead. A drive will be made for funds over the entire county on the above-mentioned date. Captains are now being selected for each community, and an effort will be made to give every person in the county an opportunity of helping this cause. In case you are not approached by a solicitor, you are requested to leave your contribution at any of the St. Francois County banks or send it direct to Mrs. W.S. Stinson, superintendent of the home. Food in any form will be gladly accepted from those who feel that they cannot afford to give cash.

Something out of the ordinary is in store for the people of St. Francois County, especially those in the south part of the County, when the Libertyville community fair gets underway on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. We are assured by the committees in charge that every effort has been made to insure attractive exhibits in the various department. Particularly will the 4-H Calf Club exhibit, including 13 baby beef calves, attract attention. The women’s department, field and garden crops, poultry, horses and mules, and the 4-H Clothing Club will provide competition for a large number of entries. Dairy cattle and sheep will also be competing for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize awards.