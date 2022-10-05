From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

From babies in strollers to old men leaning on canes, about 680 county residents — some attired in suits and dresses, others dressed in blue jeans and sandals — lined both sides of Karsch Boulevard Sunday afternoon for a pro-life rally that stretched from Potosi to Washington streets. Carrying placards and waving to motorists, the pro-lifers were participating in the nationwide “Life Chain.” Some stood in church groups, and some stood alone — yet all were united in their opposition to abortion.

An update on the city’s sewer pre-treatment/surcharge program was presented to the Farmington City Council at last Thursday’s work session. Marvin Hudwalker, consulting engineer, said his firm has studied similar programs in Sikeston and Cape Girardeau. He recommended the city enforce part of its existing sewer ordinance. Under the program, an additional fee would be placed on 54 potential businesses and industries that discharge a high volume of suspended solids, grease and oil into the sewer system; also, a fee would be imposed on those entities that discharge a high volume of wastewater.

For hundreds of years, mankind has looked to the newspaper for up-to-date and accurate information. Even in this age of television, satellites, cable, FAX machines, cellular phones and other communication breakthroughs, the newspaper plays an important part in society. Everything I know, I read in the newspaper,” comedian Will Rogers said back in the 1920s. While that may not be true today, the newspaper provides thorough, in-depth coverage, which television and radio just provide in short time slots.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mel Carnahan has widened his lead to 17 points over his Republican opponent in the race for Missouri governor. A poll conducted this week for the Democratic National Committee and Clinton/Gore campaign shows 56 percent of respondents favored Carnahan while only 39 percent preferred Republican William Webster. The survey, conducted Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, has a margin of error of 4.3 percent, making Carnahan’s lead solid and indisputable with only a month left before the Nov. 3 general election.

The Farmington High School Black Knight Marching Band opened its competition season on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Sullivan Marching Invitational. Even though the band’s reign as “parade champions” fell to the BKMB director Kurt Bauche’s alma mater, Union High School, the FHS Black Knights came home with second place honors “Ninety-nine percent of our rehearsal has been spent on the turf and not the asphalt,” Bauche stated. “We went to Sullivan with an investment in our field show. And we got what we went for!” Bauche is referring to the first-place award the band received in Class B Field Competition.

1972 – 50 years ago

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce will meet at the Holiday Inn Jr. at noon Monday, Oct. 9. The nominating committee will present their selections for officer candidates for the 1973 season, and Robert E. Greif, president, will direct a roundtable discussion on the Chamber’s direction and goals for 1973. All member firms will again be notified by telephone of this important meeting on Friday, Oct. 6.

Maryville College has announced that Michael Segalla, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Segalla, has enrolled this fall. Mr. Segalla, whose parents reside at Route One in Farmington, has entered the liberal arts program.

The St. Francois County Education Association will hold its annual meeting Friday, Oct. 6 at 9:00 a.m. This year’s meeting will be held in the Farmington Middle School Auditorium located at 209 West College St., Farmington. The speaker for the General Session will be Missouri’s Attorney General, John C. Danforth. Following the general session and a brief recess, five divisional meetings will be held.

The Farmington Post Office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day. According to Elmer Brown, regular holiday mail service will be provided. Box holders will have regular mail service; no city or rural route deliveries will be made, with the exception of special delivery mail in the city.

Harold “Wheels” Kuehle, Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, made a flying campaign swing throughout southeast Missouri on Tuesday of this week, which included a brief stop at Farmington in the late afternoon. Kuehle began his tour in Cape Girardeau, flying to West Plains, Poplar Bluff, Dexter and Sikeston. He also visited Kennett and Caruthersville. The whirlwind air tour preceded a major address at a Pemiscot County Republican fundraising event at the Caruthersville American Legion Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Plans were formally announced last week for a large addition to the Medical Arts Clinic building in Farmington. Located at the southeast corner of the present building, the 5,000 square foot addition blocks the old entrance of the Clinic building, and this summer, a new entrance facing north into the parking lot, was constructed. The expansion program will add seven physician’s suites, additional office space, a new cardiology laboratory, and another minor surgery operating room. Construction techniques allow the future addition of a second floor if necessary. The estimated date of completion is sometime early next spring.

1962 – 60 years ago

Five men were injured when the drill they were operating hit a piece of dynamite that had failed to explode in previous blasting last Saturday night. The accident occurred at the St. Joseph Lead Co. – Bethlehem Steel Pea Ridge mine near Sullivan. The men were working 2,125 feet below the surface of the ground at the time. The most seriously injured were George Shinn Jr. of Farmington and Harold Penberthy of Leadwood, who remained in the Sullivan Community Hospital for treatment of cuts from flying rock.

Miss Sally Holliday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Holliday of Farmington, received one of the highest honors available to 4-H members in the State. Sally was named the top public speaking member in the girls’ division at the State 4-H Achievement Day held in Columbia last week. Along with this honor go several awards, the outstanding award being a sponsored trip to National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago November 24-30. One other 4-H’er in the county has received this award, and that was Jerry Bob Griffin, who went in 1957. Sally was also awarded a $25.00 savings bond.

The Farmington Knights football team made it three in a row when they defeated the DeSoto Dragons by a score of 12 to 6 at the Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington last Friday night. The Farmington High School squad, under coaches Bud Mercier and Mark Hopkins, now have a record of three wins and no losses for the season, having previously defeated the Flat River and Ste. Genevieve teams. Friday night’s game with the DeSoto Dragons was a real cliffhanger, being a tied ballgame throughout the last half until the final seconds of the game.

Word has been received that approximately 75 members of the Women’s Advertising Club of St. Louis will arrive in Farmington at 11 A.M., Saturday, October 6th, by chartered bus and will visit in our city and vicinity for several hours. President Mary Kimbrough stated that this “safari” to St. Francois County is in connection with and pertains to showing the group a parcel of land located on St. Francois River that the club owns so that a decision can be made about its future. They will be welcomed by Mayor Orville Woodard and Mr. Andrew Paule, president of the Chamber of Commerce, upon arrival and will be taken to the Elks Club for a barbecue luncheon.

Announcement was made today that Birch, America’s foremost magician, will play an engagement in Farmington Monday, October 15, at the Junior High Auditorium. One show will be a matinée after school and the other at 8 P.M. The Birch show is the largest magic production now on tour in this country. Equipment, scenery and effects valued in excess of $50,000 are carried by the troop.

1952 – 70 years ago

Stuart Symington, Democratic nominee for the United States Senate from Missouri, is scheduled to deliver an address in St. Francois County next Monday evening, October 6. Mr. Symington, who was unanimously approved six times by the U.S. Senate for special jobs in the government service during recent years, will speak at the Junior College Auditorium in Flat River Monday starting at 7:30. This meeting, sponsored by the County Democratic Central Committee will afford an opportunity for the voters to meet and talk with the candidates for county offices.

At a meeting of the newly-elected Board of Directors of the Ozark Council held last week at Long Memorial Hall, final plans for the annual Girl Scout finance drive were made. The drive is to be held during the week of October 13-18, and all communities in the newly organized area will participate. D.C. Coley will serve as chairman of the drive in Farmington. The slogan for the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. in this their Fortieth Anniversary Year is “Girl Scouts — A Growing Force for Freedom.”

Prominent citizens from the entire state of Missouri will come to the Presbyterian Orphanage in Farmington for the annual Fall Board Meeting on Saturday, October 4. Mr. Grafton Lothrop of St. Louis, President of the Board and Vice President of Ralston Purina Company in St. Louis, will convene the meeting with a luncheon at noon. The Board will formulate plans for the year and give directives on administration and policies which are in operation at the Home. Mr. Carl Q. Harris, Executive Vice President of the Board, will present a report from the Executive Committee, which administers the finances of the Home.

Dr. Fred Walker, Superintendent of the Presbyterian Orphanage in Farmington, and Miss Betty Ree Rhoads, Assistant Superintendent, have been traveling extensively throughout the state to fulfill speaking engagements, telling about the work of the Home, the children who are there, and the activities at Boys’ Farm. On October 2, Miss Rhoads attended a dinner meeting and spoke to the women of the Kingshighway Presbyterian Church of St. Louis.

Twenty members of the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club and four guests enjoyed breakfast and short program at Ozark Village Café on Monday morning, Sept. 29, the event marking the 25th anniversary of National Business Women’s Week. Since businesswomen throughout the nation annually honor some outstanding woman, the Farmington group chose to cite Lulu Laakman, a charter member of the club and retired businesswoman, on this occasion.

1942 – 80 years ago

As a result of an experiment tried out in Farmington last week, arrangements are being made to hold “Victory Nights” at the various theatres in St. Francois County in the near future. At the outset, it should be stated that the plan is being made possible through the courtesy and wholehearted cooperation of Mr. George Karsch, owner and manager of the Lead Belt Amusement Company. The test at Farmington resulted in the sale of $2200 in bonds and stamps, and those in charge of the “Victory Night” were well-pleased with the outcome.

The people of Farmington joined hands last Monday afternoon in one of the finest exhibitions of community spirit ever shown here and, as a result, collected a pile of scrap metals totaling approximately 100 tons, all of which was donated outright, the money from its sale to scrap dealers being designated as a gift to the U.S.O. The Scrap Drive had been planned and arranged by C.S. Fitz and a committee of local businessmen. The effectiveness of their planning was demonstrated by the marvelous results of the drive.

The end of the second week of bowling finds the Press Printers in undisputed possession of first place. This is the first (and probably the last) week they have ever been so high in the league standing. Five matches were clean sweeps during the week. Coghill Insurance over Piggly-Wiggly, Press Printers over Cozeans, Trimfoot over Holy Name Society, Roziers over FarmingtonHardware and Ryans over Gray Cleaners.

The national speed limit of 35 miles per hour went into effect yesterday, with rationing of gas to take effect sometime in the future. The speed limit will act as a considerable detriment to driving as it would take a stout-hearted driver to set out on a long trip at such a speed. However, it will save tires and will also prevent many accidents.

High officials have lately been making statements that we are losing the war and that a greater effort must be made if we are to start winning. The one thing the government does not seem to realize is that the people are ready to make any necessary sacrifice. Just tell what is wanted; the people will cooperate fully and cheerfully. In fact, it seems that the people are ahead of the government. While officials debate over whether a certain restriction should be placed on the public, the people become impatient over the delay.

The Knights met Perryville High last Friday night and lost 0-34. Perryville, S.E. Mo. Champions last year, outclassed Farmington as they will all other S.E. teams, according to the “dopesters.” The Knights went into the game as the underdogs because of a lack of experience, but they learned fast and threatened Perryville’s goal three times as they collected eight first downs. Onc in the first quarter, after a Perryville score, Farmington took the ball down the field to the Perryville goal line only to fumble a forward pass in the end zone, which would have resulted in a touchdown.

1932 – 90 years ago

C.O. Simmons, sheriff of Madison County, and E.L. Merrill, proprietor of a roadhouse in Madison County, were arrested last Friday morning by Coroner C.U. Davis and State Highway Patrolman Howard Turbull on warrants charging them with participating in the holdup of the Security Bank of Fredericktown on May 26. The arrests followed the confessions of four Kansas City bandits, made to Prosecuting Attorney H.C. Marsh, that they had robbed the bank with the consent and help of Simmons. On Sunday morning, Harry Politte, deputy sheriff, was arrested on a charge of complicity in the robbery.

One man was caught immediately after a gun battle on Highway 61 near Heck’s Filling Station last Thursday night between three robbers and local law officers, and two others were picked up for the same offense the following day after they had temporarily made their escape by abandoning their car and taking to the fields. A report was received here about 10 o’clock last Thursday night that the Villa, a filling station and dance hall just north of Fredericktown, had been held up. Deputy Sheriff Dewey May and other officers immediately began patrolling the highway.

In one of the best football games ever witnessed here, the Farmington High School football team defeated the Cape Girardeau Central High School team on the local field last Friday afternoon by a margin of one point, the final score being 13-12. The highlights of the game were some beautifully executed trick plays by Farmington, and a seventy-yard run by Metge, Cape fullback. Metge comprised about 100 percent of Cape’s attack and about fifty percent of their defense. He is one of the fastest men ever seen here.

The Farmington City Council met in regular session at the city hall last Monday evening and transacted only routine business. It was reported that the lighting system is being installed on the new water tank. It was decided to have an adjourned session on October tenth to take up some matters that will come to a head at that time. The Council voted to continue the same rate of taxation as in effect last year, which is 80 cents on the $100 assessed valuation. This tax is divided as follows: 46c to the contingent fund, 4c to the library fund, 20c to the interest fund, and 10c to the sinking fund. There will be no poll tax assessed by the City this year.