From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
On Monday, Nov. 4, 1991, the new PAYS (Project Assisting Youth Success) building opened for business. It is located adjacent to the Farmington Senior High School, next to the Haile football stadium. PAYS is an alternative classroom program catering to the At Risk students within the Farmington R VII School District. According to Wesley Welch, Director of Off Campus Programs, At risk is a catch-all phrase which describes students who are at risk of not graduating from high school."
He's currently one of the most successful college coaches in collegiate basketball. He's overcome colon cancer and NCAA sanctions to lead his team to a conference title last season. Norm Stewart, head basketball coach at the University of Missouri, will be in Farmington Sunday to discuss and sign copies of his book, Stormin' Back: Missouri Basketball Coach Norm Stewart's Battles On and Off the Court.
There's a new business in Farmington run by a familiar face. The grand opening of The Computer Store, owned by Ron Aubuchon, and located at 202B East Columbia Street, was Monday. Many residents will identify Aubuchon with his previous trade, pottery. When Aubuchon graduated from college at Southeast Missouri University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art, he thought he would make pottery for five years and then try his hand at something different, but his pottery business kept him busy, and traveling throughout the United States for 15 years. Although the pottery won him awards, he felt he had learned everything there was to know about that business, and he wanted to have an occupation that would keep him closer to his home and his family.
"A Time For You," a one-day pampering seminar, is being offered by Farmington Community Medical Center at Tradition Inn Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A noon luncheon and fashion show are included in the day's activities. The seminar is an introduction to the new wellness program for women, the Woman's Watch. Janet Douglas, public relations director at FCMC, said the program is a result of suggestions made by a cross-section of area women at a Community Advisory meeting earlier this year.
1981 – 40 years ago
The state fire marshal's office was called on to investigate two county fires in the past few days, the latest a minor blaze in a downtown Farmington business that raised suspicion of firemen. There was limited fire damage Sunday night to Joni's Silk Florist and Country Gift Shoppe on Main Street in Farmington. A passing motorist called police to report that the building appeared to be full of smoke. Farmington firemen were on the scene almost immediately and found a small fire had started toward the front of the gift shop in the area of a shelf of merchandise. A lack of air kept the fire from spreading, firemen explained.
Sheri Mendenhall of Route 2 Farmington missed just one pick in last week's Press football contest, being loyal to Mizzou, but came away the winner of the contest's $15 first place. Four entrants missed just two picks, but two of those failed to give a tiebreaker score. One of the misses by both Walt Goodman of Flat River and Diane Harrington of Farmington was also the Mizzou game, but Goodman's score was closest, so he came up with $10 for second place and Ms. Harrington came in for $5.
Donald G. Vieth, choral music director at Farmington High School, will receive the 1991 Union Electric Cultural Recognition Award Saturday at the Saint Louis Symphony performance at Mineral Area College. The Mineral Area Council on the Arts nominated Vieth for the award. Vieth joined the Farmington High School staff in 1976. In addition to teaching a full schedule, he sings in the Farmington First Baptist Church choir and substitutes as choir leader.
The Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held in Farmington November 11. The parade will form at 12:15 p.m. at Liberty and Middle Streets adjacent to the City Maintenance Barn. Parade will begin at 1 p.m., traveling west to Cayce Street, cross over to Columbia Street, and East on Columbia to Henry Street, right on Henry Street, to First Street, West on First, to South Washington Street, where it will disband. Following the parade, participants will assemble on the lawn of the County Courthouse for ceremonies at the Veterans Plaque at the base of the flag pole.
1971 – 50 years ago
Everett Fraker, 20, a servicemen stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, suffered the loss of a foot in a one car accident at 8:30 Saturday morning. A companion, Clay Jones, age 28, suffered injuries to his left leg and hip. Highway Patrolman N. O. Schmitt reports Fraker was driving northward out of Farmington, when he apparently hit wet pavement. The vehicle spun around sliding sideways into the end of a guardrail, at the Highway 67 and 32 intersection at the north edge of Farmington. The steel ribbon of the guardrail pierced the side of the car, amputating the right leg of Fraker. Both soldiers were taken to the Farmington Community Hospital. Jones was later transferred to Fort Leonard Wood Hospital.
All classes for St. Paul's Lutheran School will be dismissed Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Friday, November 5, while the school staff attends the Missouri District Teachers Conference being held in St. Louis, according to principal Mr. G. P. Bertram. Teachers numbering In excess of 550 will assemble at Lutheran High North in St. Louis on Wednesday to open the 1971 conference.
1961 – 60 years ago
The Farmington Board of Education met in special session on Monday evening, October 30, 1961, and continued their study of the enrollment and building needs of the school district. The Board noted that the enrollment of the Farmington public schools continues to increase. There has been an increase of 14 students since the beginning of school. The total enrollment in the school system is now 1,619 students — this is an increase of 112 over last year's enrollment of 1.507 on October 31, 1960.
Clarence R. Hughes, for nearly a half-century a resident of St. Francois County, passed away suddenly in Farmington on Tuesday, October 31, 1961, being 73 years of age at the time of his death. Mr. Hughes was active in civic and community affairs and for several years was superintendent of streets and parks in Farmington. He also served on the Board of Directors of the St. Francois County Building and Loan Association for 12 years. He was also an alderman of the City of Farmington for a number of years. Mr. Hughes was a caller at the office of The Farmington Press a few days ago and left a picture of the first session of court held in the new St. Francois County Court House.
Troop 2370 celebrated their first year as Brownies with a Troop Birthday party on Oct. 26th at the home of their leader Mrs. James Plummer. The ten girls of the troop received their Star Membership Pin which indicates they have been a registered Scout for one year.
1951 – 70 years ago
Pfc. Joe Merseal, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Merseal of Farmington was wounded in the battle for Heartbreak Ridge in Korea, Oct. 5. Joe was with the Second Division and was shot in the right chest as his group was crossing a river. All the boys had crossed the river except Joe and another one. both of whom were injured. Merseal was flown to a hospital in Japan and was able to write a letter to his parents, which they received last Monday.
The first snow of the season, accompanied by sleet and freezing rain, fell in the Farmington area yesterday. Rapidly falling temperatures were followed by the flurry of snow in the early afternoon but sleet and rain soon superseded the snow.
Cold and wet weather combined to rule out the scheduled Kiwanis Costume Parade and Contest last night as snow, sleet and rain in the afternoon moved the club to cancel this year's event. A spokesman for the club promised a bigger and better affair next year. Despite this misfortune, scores of soap-wielding spooks and goblins swarmed in downtown Farmington last night.
On Friday, October 26, the women's Home Economics clubs of St. Francois County held their annual Achievement Day at Long Memorial Hall. Mrs. Fred Lewis, the county Extension Council president, acting as mistress of ceremonies, started the program off with group singing led by Mrs. Harold Simms. Miss Anita Dickson, state agent, presented Standard of Achievement certificates to the following clubs: Clearview Neighbors, Barton Homemakers, Happy Workers, Friendly Folks, Hazel Run, Little Acorn, Jolly Mixers, Loyal Neighbors, Jolly Friends, Friendly Neighbors, I.C.U., Rocky Hill, Libertyville, Loyal Workers, Sugar Grove, and Cedar Falls.
The Girl Scouts of Farmington started Girl Scout Week with Girl Scout Night, Sunday night, Oct. 28, at 7:45 at the Memorial Methodist Church here. The program opened with a processional of a Color Guard, Brownie Scouts, Intermediate Girl Scouts and Senior Girl Scouts. The introduction of troops and leaders was by Mrs. Jones E. Klein.