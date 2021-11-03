From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

On Monday, Nov. 4, 1991, the new PAYS (Project Assisting Youth Success) building opened for business. It is located adjacent to the Farmington Senior High School, next to the Haile football stadium. PAYS is an alternative classroom program catering to the At Risk students within the Farmington R VII School District. According to Wesley Welch, Director of Off Campus Programs, At risk is a catch-all phrase which describes students who are at risk of not graduating from high school."

He's currently one of the most successful college coaches in collegiate basketball. He's overcome colon cancer and NCAA sanctions to lead his team to a conference title last season. Norm Stewart, head basketball coach at the University of Missouri, will be in Farmington Sunday to discuss and sign copies of his book, Stormin' Back: Missouri Basketball Coach Norm Stewart's Battles On and Off the Court.

There's a new business in Farmington run by a familiar face. The grand opening of The Computer Store, owned by Ron Aubuchon, and located at 202B East Columbia Street, was Monday. Many residents will identify Aubuchon with his previous trade, pottery. When Aubuchon graduated from college at Southeast Missouri University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art, he thought he would make pottery for five years and then try his hand at something different, but his pottery business kept him busy, and traveling throughout the United States for 15 years. Although the pottery won him awards, he felt he had learned everything there was to know about that business, and he wanted to have an occupation that would keep him closer to his home and his family.