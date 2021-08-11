From the Archives

Construction of Farmington's new Municipal Airport is progressing on the planned schedule, and it is expected that the application of surfacing on the landing strip will get under way late this week. The grading of the strip has been completed and the crushed stone base has been put on and rolled. The field should be ready for use sometime in September. Considerable grading remains to be done on the grass taxi strips and approaches to the paved landing strip. The Farmington Municipal Alrport is being constructed by the C. E. Trogdon Company of Farmington, with the paving work being done by the Rock Hill Asphalt Company as sub-contractors.