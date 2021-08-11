From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Time is running out to register for a weekend that will feature mud volleyball, dancing, and a boat show, all to be held at the Tradition Inn in Farmington. Last year’s tournament drew over 3,000 people and raised more than $25,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, said tournament director Bill Reuhl.
American Publishing Co., owner of the Farmington Press Advertiser. has named Joel Goodridge of Rolla, Mo. as publisher. Prior to being named publisher at the Press Advertiser, Goodridge was publisher of another American Publishing Co. newspaper, the St. James Leader-Journal in St. James, Mo.
Southwestern Bell Telephone customers in the Farmington exchange (prefix 756) are seeing the highways of tomorrow installed beside the highways of today. More than 215,000 feet of fiber optic cable and 425,000 feet of new copper cable will be buried along state highway rights-of-way and county roads, enhancing the reliability, and increasing the capacity of telephone service to the community.
1981 – 40 years ago
55+Plus Club members, 92 in number, met in the Fellowship Hall of the Memorial United Methodist Church on July 15. A sing-along, led by Dulcie Farthing with Geraldine Stocker at the piano, put the members in tune for the day. The president, Florence Brent, introduced Dr. Richard Caster, president of Mineral Area College, who spoke a few words and then introduced Dr. Robert A. Huckstep, M.D. who told the group about the importance of MAC college to the community and its needs.
Farmington is the hometown of the two feature winners at Empire Speedway Saturday night as Ronnie Sales and Mike Thurman took the features in the modified and sprint car divisions respectively. To start the night off, Kenny Schrader set the sprint division's fast lap with a run of 11.52 and Danny Moser continued his fast ways as he took the fast lap in the modified division with a time of 12.142. The first sprint heat was taken by Schrader, with Dean Adams Jr. taking second and Pat Motes taking third.
Audubon Ark, a traveling display of endangered species, will make a four-day appearance in Farmington in late August through the sponsorship of the five-county East Ozarks Audubon Society. The display began a three-year tour of America in July, making East Ozarks Audubon the ninth stop on the 156-city tour.
Ted Mayberry of rural Farmington reported Monday that his 1974 Ford pickup truck had been stolen. Mayberry said a subject went to a residence in Farmington and told friend he had permission to take the truck, but Mayberry said he had not given such permission. The subject was believed to have gone to the St. Charles area, though the truck had not been recovered Wednesday.
1971 – 50 years ago
Physical examinations for approximately 100 aspiring football players were conducted by Drs. Burcham, Dement, and Huckstep, at Farmington High School gymnasium dressing rooms on Friday August 6. Coach Richardson reports 11 lettermen back this year, The squad will be made up of about 60 boys, tenth through twelfth grade, and 35 to 40 ninth graders. The entire squad will be kept active throughout the season.
Miss Mimi Landrum of Farmington returned Sunday following two and one-half months spent abroad. She was met at the airport in St. Louis by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Landrum. Miss Landrum was a guest of her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Franco Emmer, who reside at Torre De Roveri, 40 miles midway between Milan and Venice in Italy. Two weeks were spent on the Island of Elba and two weeks were spent on the Italian Riviera.
St. Francois Countians will be given the opportunity to see and hear Loretta Lynn, one of the foremost country music artists, at the County Fair. Miss Lynn will headline the country music show on Saturday night, August 21 at 8:10 p.m.
1961 – 60 years ago
Coach Bud Mercier has requested that all football lettermen report to the practice field by 9:00 a. m. Monday morning, August 14, to receive their equipment. All other players should come at 9:30 or any other time that morning.
In a special service this Sunday morning at 10:30, Mr. James Schifferdecker of Norborne, Mo. will be installed as a teacher in the Christian Day-School system of St. Paul's congregation and as Director of Music. The rite of installation will be performed by Pastor B. J. Loesel. Mr. Schifferdecker will be flanked by the members of the Board for Christian Education, consisting of Eugene Kollmeyer, chairman, Clifford Detring, Albert Wiley, Paul Dugal, Lloyd Skinner and Martin Gierse.
Construction of Farmington's new Municipal Airport is progressing on the planned schedule, and it is expected that the application of surfacing on the landing strip will get under way late this week. The grading of the strip has been completed and the crushed stone base has been put on and rolled. The field should be ready for use sometime in September. Considerable grading remains to be done on the grass taxi strips and approaches to the paved landing strip. The Farmington Municipal Alrport is being constructed by the C. E. Trogdon Company of Farmington, with the paving work being done by the Rock Hill Asphalt Company as sub-contractors.
1951 – 70 years ago
A number of Farmington youths and others from St. Francois County departed Sunday for a two-week training period at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. They are reserve members of Company M, 102nd Infantry Division. Those from Farmington are: Tom Fitz, Milton Fitz, F. J.Nebling, Edwin Knight, Robert Watts, Raymond Robinson, Glen Presnell, George Mayo and Albert Wiley. The group also included Ralph Henry, Luke Taylor, John Polete, Jack Blake, Carl Johnson, Everett Byer and Alvin Smith of Flat River, Allen Presnell of St. Louis, Earl Foshee of Desloge and Henry Barnhouse of Doe Run.
Forty-five members and the following visitors: R. C. Beck, Howard Rion, Cliff O'Dell, Rev. E. Draper and Ralph Van Der Kamp attended the Kiwanis meeting Wednesday at noon. Mr. and Mrs. E. J. McKinney presented a hobby program as they entertained the club with piano-organ selections. Don Sanders was introduced by Mrs. McKinney and he played several selections.
The air was filled with music at the Rotary Club dinner meeting Tuesday night at the Presbyterian Orphanage dining room when Miss Doris Overall and Mr. John M. Cozean, accompanied by Miss Jane Eberhart, entertained with six special numbers. Miss Overall opened the program with "Look for the Silver Lining" (Jerome Kern); Mr. Cozean sang "*My Wild Irish Rose". Their voices blended beautifully when they sang together "I'll See You Again" and "Just In Love." The ever-popular "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Cole Porter) was sung by Miss Overall and Mr. Cozean sang a real favorite, "Without a Song.”
The senior and older youth groups of the Memorial Methodist Church will give their second annual homemade ice cream social this Saturday starting at 5 p. m. These groups had a social of this kind last year and it was such a success that they decided to make it an annual affair.