From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

First State Bank of Farmington celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to kick off the construction of the bank’s new location at Maple Valley. Jack Sebastian, president of First State Bank, held the shovel, along with members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and First State employees who gathered to celebrate the moment.

The Southeast Chapter of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) awarded scholarships recently to three Southeast Missouri State University accounting majors at its annual "Student Night.' Mary Belken of Farmington was one of the four students to receive the $750 scholarship.

Jennifer Helvey and Kris Lesh are the parents of St. Francois County’s first baby of the new year, Jessica Carolyn Lesh. Jessica was born Jan. 1 at 2:14 a.m. at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, and she weighed 7½ pounds and was 19 inches in length. Jessica and her parents are the recipients of an array of gifts given by local businesses for the firstborn baby of the new year.

Elizabeth Gum of Farmington was the winner of a $1,000 Christmas giveaway at The Fashion Girl, located at 101 E. Columbia in Farmington. Handing Gum her gift certificate is Kim Van Waardhuizen, sales representative from the store.

1982 – 40 years ago

Kossuth Weber, Jr., collector for the city of Farmington, is announcing he will not be a candidate for re-election in this year's race. Weber, a native of Farmington, first ran for the office of city collector in a special election following the resignation of William "Bill" Brewer, in June of 1979.

James Hopkins of 926 Michigan Street in Farmington is identified as the owner of the burned truck found on Valley Forge Road on Tuesday night. The truck had reportedly been stolen around 8 p.m. from the Wal-Mart parking lot in Farmington. Sheriff's deputies report that the fiberglass camper shell had been removed before the truck was burned.

An organization meeting of the Farmington Atari Game Club will be held Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at 210 N. Henry Street. The group will exchange game programs, organize local tournaments, and maintain local scoring records. Age sub-groups will be formed. Call Patti Patterson for more information.

Dianne White, KSDK-TV personality, will be the guest speaker at the Ozark Trails District, Boy Scouts of America, Annual Recognition Dinner for adult leaders. The dinner, to be held on Friday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Elks Lodge, is open to any adult leader in the Cub Scout, Boy Scout, or Explorer programs.

1972 – 50 years ago

Farmington schools have had outstanding track teams for many years under most adverse conditions. There is no track facility within the district for practice or for the hosting of track events. It is necessary to travel to other area tracks for practice for many events of the track program and for all track meets. After much preliminary planning during recent months, it now appears that by utilizing available donated labor and equipment, it may be possible to move forward with construction of such a facility in the near future.

The regular meeting of Bethel #34 of the International Order of Job’s Daughters was held at the Masonic Hall in Farmington on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This was the first meeting of the new term, and Beverly Miller, newly installed Honored Queen, presided over the Bethel.

The St. Joseph Hornets Grade School basketball team will host their 4th Annual Grade School Invitational Tournament on Jan. 7-8-9 at the St. Joseph School Gymnasium. Other teams participating in the tourney are Kaskaskia, Ill.; St. Paul's Lutheran of Farmington; Our Lady of Festus; Sacred Heart of Festus; Seton of Brewer and St. Joachim of Old Mines.

The Farmington Lions Club held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday morning with 20 members and one guest present. Bill Blair, administrator of Farmington Community Hospital, told the Lions that 12,000 patients have received hospital care since its opening in 1969, two-thirds of this number were from St. Francois County. He also stated that 1,560 babies have been born, which included 18 sets of twins.

1962 – 60 years ago

Dwayne, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Johnson of near Farmington, was accidentally shot in the leg by his younger brother while rabbit hunting Saturday afternoon. He is reported doing nicely at Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown.

Hourly paid and office employees of the Trimfoot Company of Farmington received their share of the annual profits of the company for 1961 in a distribution made shortly before Christmas. The company distributed a total of $40,640.54 to employees this year, with 535 employees taking part in the distribution. No officers, department heads, or factory superintendents were included in the profit-sharing payoff, the distribution being shared by hourly paid and office employees. All employees of the company with five years or more of service who had worked the entire year received $102.33.

Two Farmington churches, the First Baptist Church and the Memorial Methodist Church, are completing building expansion programs that have been in progress during the past year. Memorial Methodist Church is now completing a new wing and First Baptist Church of Farmington is now completing an entirely new educational building.

Sheriff Clay Mullins reports a widespread outbreak of break-ins and other law violations in St. Francois County over the New Year's weekend. Violations during the period included seven burglaries, an armed robbery, a shooting, and an arrest for arson. Farmington business establishments which were entered over the weekend, and from which varying amounts of money were taken, included the Farmington Press, Jack's Drive-In, Paul J. Clay Real Estate office, Thomson's Nursery, and Klemp's Bottle Gas Service. At the Farmington Press office, a steel cabinet was pried open, and a considerable amount of currency taken. Small change was not disturbed. Currency and change amounting to around $50.00 was taken from Jack's Drive-In. In most instances the burglars forced or broke a window to gain entrance No loss was reported at the Paul Clay Real Estate office or Thomson Nursery. At the Klemp Bottle Gas Service, approximately $278 was taken.

1952 – 70 years ago

Harry Denman, veteran Farmington newspaperman and County Representative in the state legislature, passed away last Saturday evening, Dec. 29, at 10:15 at Branes Hospital in St. Louis. Memorial Methodist Church was filled to capacity Tuesday afternoon for the funeral which was conducted by the Rev. Elbert Cole, assisted by the Rev. W.T. Magill. A large number of people from out of town were present to pay their last respects, including many fellow newspapermen and legislators from distant places.

New telephone equipment and facilities in Southeast Missouri have made it possible to increase the number of telephones by about 10 percent during Southwestern Bell's first year of operation here. Since January 1, 1951, when the Southeast Missouri Telephone Company merged with Southwestern Bell, more than 4,000 telephones have been added in the Cape Girardeau District, Leonard Rehg, telephone company district manager, said today.

Two thousand patients at State Hospital No. 4 enjoyed again this year a wonderful Christmas day. On each ward was a beautifully decorated tree, and gifts of candy, nuts and fruit was received by each one of the patients in the institution. A bountiful Christmas dinner with turkey and all the trimmings was served at the noon hour. The front of the administration building was especially attractive this year as well as the six or seven trees on the grounds which were decorated with colored lights and added much to the beauty of the setting.

The winners in the Christmas Home Decoration Contest sponsored by the Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club are being announced today. Judging of the entries in the contest took place on Wednesday evening, December 26, and the winners and prizes were as follows: 1st prize, $25.00 United States Savings Bond, to William R. Daniels, 403 Patterson St.: 2nd prize, $10.00 cash, to Harvey C. Haile, 2 W. Columbia St.; and 3rd prize, $5.00 cash, to R. E. (Bob) Lange, 906 Michigan St. The judges stated that it was very difficult to make a final decision on the three best-decorated homes for the cash prizes, and therefore decided on three additional displays to be given honorable mention. Those given honorable mentions were Mrs. Frank DeForest, 308 N. Jackson St.; Byron Upchurch, 310 W. First St.; and M. J. Antoine, 111 Mcilvane St.

1942 – 80 years ago

Tomorrow will be the start of another year, probably the most important in the history of this country. Now engaged in the greatest conflict of the history of the world we are going to find life far different from the past few easygoing years when our greatest problem has been a depression. During 1942, there will be great disappointments while we prepare for an offensive in 1943 to crush the Axis powers. There will unquestionably be individual triumphs by our armed forces, but until we are fully trained, equipped, and prepared, there can be no really great triumphs.

Actual work in the new Trimfoot factory began on Monday morning of this week, marking the successful culmination of one of the greatest community undertakings ever experienced by a town similar to Farmington. This weekend the first payroll checks will be cashed here, and the returns of our huge investment will commence in the form of community prosperity.

Business conditions in Farmington have not been good the past six months. The great number of local young men now in the armed forces, those who have left for defense work in other communities, and the growing number who have gone to St. Louis for training work in the Trimfoot Company, have left this community far too few customers for the number of business houses. Now the trend will be the other way and business should soon see great improvement.

The past year has been a mighty fine one for The Press, and the publishers are truly grateful to our kind subscribers and patrons who have made this progress possible. May we extend to each of you our sincere wishes for a wonderful new year for you, complete with good health, prosperity and everything else you may desire.

1932 – 90 years ago

Judge Horn of the County Court reports that the county and right-of-way officials of the State Highway Department are making splendid progress in securing deeds for the right-of-way on the proposed farm-to-market road between Farmington and Iron Mountain. Practically no trouble has been experienced to date and indications are that the entire right-of-way deeds will be secured in time for the letting of the contract about the middle of January. The new road will follow the old route almost identically.

Mr. and Mrs. George H. Busiek observed their golden wedding anniversary at their home, The Oaks, near Farmington, last Sunday, Dec. 27th, with a noonday luncheon served to their children and immediate family. The occasion marked the completion of 50 years of happy married life for these fine people. All of their children, with the exception of Prof. K. G. Busiek of Boston, Mass., were present. Those attending the anniversary were: Mrs. C.C. Schuttler and Mrs. H. P. Reeves of Farmington, Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Busiek of Kansas City and Dr. and Mrs. U. J, Busiek and family of Springfield, Mo.

According to government statistics, 1931 has been the warmest year on record. Experts say that the year is the end of a 12-year cycle and that in the next few years to come we can expect severe weather. The condition locally is the same as that of the whole country. Old residents cannot remember a warmer December than the one just now closing. Many persons were observed on Christmas Day walking about the streets in their shirt sleeves. While the warm weather has been very pleasant, it has not been very healthful and it is also expected to be harmful to the fruit trees.

To investigate a report that 15 mules had been abandoned to starve in the closed mine of the Annapolis Lead Co., in Iron County. Eric Hansen, executive secretary of the Humane Society of Missouri went to the scene last Thursday and found the plight of the citizens in the little town of Annapolis worse than that of the mules. The mules had been fed regularly by Mine Superintendent F.P. Shumate pending arrangements for their rescue and were taken to the surface Thursday in good condition. Many residents of the town, however, were found to be destitute, Hansen reported.

