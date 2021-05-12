From the Archives

30 Years – 1991
For residents of St. Francois County whose mouths water each summer for fresh vegetables and fruits, they are in luck as a farmers market is being established in Farmington to allow consumers a chance to buy locally grown produce.
Final plans were made for the 1991 Farmington Country Days celebration. Sally Fitz, a Farmington native and current news anchor for a Miami television station, will serve as parade grand marshall. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fitz of Farmington and the sister of John Fitz.
Local Attorney, Ed Pultz was appointed to a two-year term as municipal judge in Farmington. Pultz will replace Cara Detring who has been municipal judge for eight years.
Three Farmington girls, Jessica Jack, Gayathri Iyer, and Niki Cramp were chosen for Girls State at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri.
40 Years – 1981
Ron Stevens said he will make a recommendation to the city council for filling the chief of police position, and he will be backed by an attorney’s opinion that the council and not a new police personnel board is charged with filling the post. The opinion from city counselor Gary W. Wagner says, “It is the opinion of this office that you, as mayor, are responsible for submitting a name to the city councilmen to fill the position of chief of police. With approval of the majority of the city council, that person shall become the chief of police of Farmington.”
The Kindergarten class of Jefferson School, under the direction of their teacher, Marlys Brockmiller, has designed, written and published a classroom book using the theme “The nicest thing about Mother is.” Mrs. Brockmiller has introduced this language experience to her class, and she finds it very beneficial in teaching students to read. Class students are Amanda Polite, Alecia Wampler, Donnie Blum, Kenneth Kennedy, Dana Skaggs, David Lapusan, Sherri Redmond, Dusty Pierce, Ronda Pierce, David McClure, Amanda Armstrong, Natalie Andrea, Kim McDonald, Kim White, Cristy Bothe, Mike Barnard, Richard Moyers, Rodney Hassel, Brandie Puckett, Barbara Thilking, Carrie Shumake, Steven Govreau, Bobbie Pauls, Amanda Conard and Chris Seris, teacher Mrs. Brockmiller.
50 Years – 1971
Everett Hampton and Joe Stewart were initiated as honorary members into the Future Farmers of America. Mr. Hampton helped the FFA by furnishing a truck to haul the straw for the barnwarming and furnishing a car to transport FFA members to FFA banquets and contests. Mr. Stewart helped the FFA by representing the Production Credit Association, who furnished a plaque for the Star Chapter Farmer and a check for $15 to the Farmington Chapter for being rated as a superior chapter.
The Libertyville Christian Church celebrated its 149th anniversary with an all-day service and a basket dinner.
Fifty dollars in merchandise from Sherman’s Store in Farmington was awarded to Mrs. Ellen Vollner of Bismarck in observance of Mother’s Day.
Four special articles from 1970-71 issues of Knight Life, the official newspaper publication at Farmington High School, were selected as category winners at a recent journalism awards banquet. Students awarded were John Moynihan for best feature story; Ed Gerdemann, best sports story, Buena Brown, best editorial and Kim Plummer, best news story.
60 Years – 1961
Presentation of a $250 award check and plaque for outstanding accomplishments in the 1960 Planned Progress Program was one of the major highlights at the May 3 Officers Installation and Award Dinner of the Farmington Jaycees.
Otha Parker, local weather watcher, said Monday that although the rainfall for the first four months of the year was just above normal, the prolonged rainy spell we have undergone in May has pushed it over normal and it is now in flood stage.
Jim Etherton was installed as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce at the installation banquet Wednesday, May 3. Also present were Jim Purcell, newly elected vice president of District 12 of the Jaycees; Dr. Dudley Pautz, vice president; Russell Sloan, treasurer; Don Henderson, second vice president; and Hank Forsythe, secretary.
The Board of Trustees of Presbyterian Homelife for Senior Citizens met Saturday, May 6. Lunch was served to the members in attendance and an inspection of the building was made. A number of reports were made and progress was noted in the construction of the new building.
70 Years – 1951
A forgotten page of American history will come alive again when four Cherokee Indian tribal leaders pass through Farmington Saturday on a 1,200-mile journey to retrace the “Trail of Tears” to Oklahoma. The Indians passed through Farmington in 1838 on their forced removal to the West.
The Greater Farmington Community Improvement Council met in the high school library on Thursday night, May 4, with an excellent attendance, only nine absences of the 48 representatives. Reverend Griffin, temporary chairman, presided.
The number present at this week’s meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club was 38. Several of those who are quite regular in attendance were out of town, and most of them will make up their attendance by visiting another club.
Many editors and publishers of Missouri newspapers were in Columbia over the weekend attending the final activities of the forty-second annual Journalism Week program at the University of Missouri. Arthur L. Freeman, publisher of The Farmington Press, attended the Saturday sessions.
Mrs. J.C. Morris entertained the Farmington Monday Club on Monday, May 7. The program in charge of Mrs. Alex Hawn and Mrs. Al Mayerhoffer was “Evolution of the American Home.” They had as guest speaker for the afternoon, Fielding McCormick who spoke on changes of the modern home.