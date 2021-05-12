From the Archives

30 Years – 1991

For residents of St. Francois County whose mouths water each summer for fresh vegetables and fruits, they are in luck as a farmers market is being established in Farmington to allow consumers a chance to buy locally grown produce.

Final plans were made for the 1991 Farmington Country Days celebration. Sally Fitz, a Farmington native and current news anchor for a Miami television station, will serve as parade grand marshall. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fitz of Farmington and the sister of John Fitz.

40 Years – 1981

Ron Stevens said he will make a recommendation to the city council for filling the chief of police position, and he will be backed by an attorney’s opinion that the council and not a new police personnel board is charged with filling the post. The opinion from city counselor Gary W. Wagner says, “It is the opinion of this office that you, as mayor, are responsible for submitting a name to the city councilmen to fill the position of chief of police. With approval of the majority of the city council, that person shall become the chief of police of Farmington.”