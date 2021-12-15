From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

The city of Farmington has been awarded a Pedestrian Safety Achievement Award in the American Automobile Association's 52nd Annual Pedestrian Safety Inventory. Pedestrian accident summaries and safety activity reports were compiled by the AAA-Auto Club of Missouri and submitted to a national judging panel. More than 2,500 cities from throughout the nation entered this year's inventory. The panel reviews accomplishments and programs designed to reduce pedestrian accidents. Cities are evaluated in comparison to others of similar population size.

The choral department of Farmington High School will present its Christmas concert at the First Baptist Church of Farmington on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Don Vieth, choral director at Farmington High School, said the crowds are always larger when the concert is held in the First Baptist sanctuary. He attributes that to a combination of the music of the season and the beauty of the sanctuary. The public is cordially invited to hear the approximately 175 choir members perform.

A Farmington High School senior has been named to the 1991-92 Missouri All-State Band. Jane Goodman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Goodman, auditioned for and made this prestigious group. Over 750 students came to Columbia Hickman High School on Dec. 7 to vie for 125 spots in this honor band. The all-state band will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association convention at Osage Beach on Jan. 18, 1992. The Missouri All-State Band has a national reputation as being one of the finest.

The Downtown Farmington Organization met last week for a luncheon and video presentation. The video, presented by program chairman, Dennis McIntosh, covered the topic of the "main street approach." The video showed how small towns across the country are developing and attracting businesses to the downtown area, and that business development is an ongoing process. Organization President, Lee Francis, said, "the main street approach is being implemented as best as possible in Farmington." He said there are 41 businesses in Farmington's two-block downtown area and 300 people are employed in these businesses. Francis also said for downtown development to be successful, the city government must be responsive to the needs of retailers and potential retailers.

1981 – 40 years ago

Police Blotter: 1) Farmington High School was once again the target of vandalism. This time to the band reviewing stand constructed by the band boosters for the purpose of reviewing band formations in rehearsals. Vandals sawed the legs and braces of the stand. The damage occurred sometime over the weekend. 2) The Farmington Eagles Lodge received two broken windows over the weekend with estimated damage to be $240. 3) A Farmington resident reports the theft of a .22 caliber rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun from his Chevrolet pickup on Friday night. According to the police report, the theft occurred either while the truck was parked at a local tavern or at the owner’s residence on Hillside Drive.

Woody Wilson of Farmington lets his grandson John Neiner try out the specially built bicycle which will add a bit of Christmas cheer to a local handicapped child. Wilson, who has been named the “Bicycle Father” of his neighborhood, learned of the young man’s need for a bicycle that could be operated with the hands alone. His mind set to work in tune with his adept hands, and very soon a hand-operated bicycle was created. For a touch of Christmas, one handlebar grip is red, the other one is green.

The Farmington Knights appeared to be on their way to victory over the Trojans from Potosi last Friday, but along the way, someone forgot to tell the Trojans they weren't supposed to win. Trailing most of the game, Potosi put on a surge that enabled them to tie the game at 48-all with almost 4 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Each weeknight, starting at 6:30 p.m., the children may drop by the Long Memorial Hall in Farmington and visit with Santa. On Saturday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., children are invited to Santa’s Party at the Long Memorial Hall. Tickets are 50 cents and are on sale now at the Mercantile Bank and the First State Bank. If tickets are left after the advance sale, they will be available at the door on Saturday. Dave Koch, Parks and Recreation Director, urges parents to buy their tickets early and to bring their children down for a really “great time” with Santa Claus.

1971 – 50 years ago

Farmington's Board of Aldermen at Its meeting, Monday, overwhelmingly gave Its approval to set an election on a one-percent sales tax levy for February 8. If passed by a majority of the voters of Farmington, it would mean that 1¢ of every dollar spent in Farmington would be turned over to the city. The board also provided that voter registration will not be necessary for the special election Feb. 8 election since county records are not complete and up to date. The move for the one-cent sales tax, a part of the statewide trend to produce more revenue for the cities without raising property taxes, was made to provide more street improvements, continue free sewer and garbage services, add to the park, recreation and library programs, improve employee benefits, modernize and repair the pool facilities and replace some worn city equipment.

Gene Sternberg, President of F. H. Sternberg & Company, of Granite City, Illinois, will be the principal speaker at the annual Chamber of Commerce Installation to be held at the Elks Club in Farmington on Monday, Jan 17. The affair will be arranged by Bill Bader and associates and reserved seats will go on sale on December 27. Sternberg is a man noted for his wit and displays an impressive array of credits in civic and social activities.

Jerry Freeman, Director of Parks and Recreation for Farmington, made his first report to the Board of Aldermen, Monday. In it, he outlined community needs and his plans for the recreation department. Aldermen passed two ordinances providing for key parts of the recreation and parks program at the meeting. Freeman reported that he has begun working with Park Superintendent George Canterbury and has looked over the situation and made some assessments of needs. Khoury League supplies and other recreational items have been inventoried.

The annual Christmas Concert by the Farmington High School vocal department will be presented December 21 at 8:00 p.m. As has been the tradition, the only admission is a small, unwrapped gift. These gifts will be presented to the patients in the state hospital by the student council. The concert will open with an informal scene involving the Madrigal, Sextet, Boy's Quartet and a solo by Mickey Rhodes. “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,' "Do You Hear What I Hear?" 'Silent Night' and "White Christmas" are a few songs that will be presented in this opening scene.

1961 – 60 years ago

The Speech Department of FHA traditionally puts on an assembly program for the entire school. This year they are presenting on December 22, prior to the dismissal of school for the Christmas holidays, a one-act Christmas play, "A Lesson from Luke." "A Lesson from Luke" tells the story of a teen-age girl who is completely self-centered and engrossed in her, yet daydream stage, acting career. Through a little prodding by her family, the appearance of a stranger, and the re-reading of the Christmas story from Luke, she manages to find herself.

Each year the local Sarah Barton Murphy chapter of the D.A.R. asks the faculty and the Senior class of FHS to select a Senior girl for the Good Citizen award. The faculty named Senior girls who they thought were qualified for the honor. The names of the three girls receiving the most votes from the faculty were then placed on a ballot and voted on by the Senior class. The three girls nominated this year were Jan Blumenberg, Deedra Fuson, and Sally Holliday. The winner will not be made known to the student body until next Spring.

The Farmington Senior High School Vocal Music Department under the direction of Gene Bryant will present a three-act Christmas delight at the Junior High Auditorium to the public on December 21 at 8:15 p.m. Admission will be free. The program, entitled, “A Contemporary Night Before Christmas,” is quite different from similar Christmas music concerts presented in the past. It is in effect, a play. The entire production was written by three Farmington seniors: Mari Cozean, Anne Ross and Mitt Landrum.

The Installation of Job's Daughters officers will be held this Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m., at the Masonic Temple in Farmington. Officers to be installed will be: Honored Queen, Edna Gordon; Senior Princess, Joyce Black; Junior Princes, Mary Becker; Outer Guard, Jeanne Pratt; Inner Guard, Vivian Ross; Librarian, Betty Franklin; Recorder, Julie Smith; Chaplain, Heather Gordon; Treasurer, Penny LaRose; Musician, Kathy Sutton; 5th Messenger, Carol McCalister; 2nd Messenger, Barbara Auchter: 3rd Messenger, Janet Hedgecorth; 4th Messenger, Virginia Gines; 1st Messenger, Nancy Gray; Senior Custodian, Carol Barwick; Junior Custodian, Sandy Hutson, The Installing Officers, all past Honored Queens, will be: Guide, Nancy Pratt; Marshal, Charlotte Kassabaum; Chaplain, Carolyn Large Bristol; Junior Custodian, Barbara Hahn; and Recorder, Pat Morris.

1951 – 70 years ago

The Farmington Garden Council met December 10 at the home of Mrs. C. E. Trogdon with Mrs. Paul Newman, president, presiding. New officers for 1951 were elected to serve the Council. Mrs. A. F. Mayerhoffer was chosen President and Mrs. C. E. Trogdon Secretary-Treasurer. The Group approved a suggestion that one Council member from each Garden Club serve for two years in order that the Council would not have to function with all new members. The Council approved a motion regarding representation of Clubs at State Conventions. If one or more clubs find it impossible to send a delegate, the Council is to designate a member to represent one or more of the Clubs at the State Convention. Representation is required in order that the yearbooks may be entered and judged.

A giant St. Nicholas Holiday Festival and free Christmas Circus is being sponsored in Farmington, Friday, Dec. 14, by the Chamber of Commerce. Jay Gould, well-known circus showman is in charge of the visiting troupe. A big colorful parade will take place over local streets, with many attractive floats and animals. Yo-Yo, the clown, will be on hand and a big open-air stage show will be staged on the courthouse square with some of the best animal acts in the country. Santa will be present and will pass out free gifts. Act 1 will feature the Funny Clown; Act 2 – Leo and His Troupe of Wonder Dogs, America’s finest dog act; Act 3 – Clown Comedy – The Dynamite Box.”; Act 4 – “Cupid,” the world’s highest diving dog — diving 50 feet into a net; Act 5 – Announcement by Jay Gould; and Act 6 – The Tom Thumb Circus — bareback riding dogs on beautiful ponies, and a fast finish with real Arctic Circle Huskies in their high jumping act presented on the circus stage in a 30-ft. circus ring.

Postmaster Elmer W. Brown said today, "Postal employees will be enjoying their last peaceful weekend before wading into the annual deluge of Christmas mail. In another week we'll be swamped. I only hope that the people here in town realize how much they can help us, and themselves, by mailing their Christmas cards and other gifts during the next few days. "There's always a last-minute flood of parcel post from out-of-town. Most of it is the Christmas mail from friends and loved ones, but we've also received some large commercial shipments and. more will come. When the incoming and outgoing operations overlap, a jam may result, and some things may not be delivered until after Christmas."

Farmington's board of aldermen met Monday night and employed a new garbage collector, voted to tear down the old house near the swimming pool, and passed ordinances against U-turns on Columbia Street and certain types of auctions. A spokesman for the city furnished The Farmington Press with the following account of the meeting: The Board of Aldermen entered into a contract with Lee Helems for the collection and disposal of garbage within the city for a period of one year beginning January 1, 1952. John Groves, who for several years has been operating that department of the city government, requested that his contract be terminated on the date above. Mr. Groves has been very efficient in his handling of the garbage for the city. Farmington has gained a great deal of favorable comments from visitors because of its clean appearance, and it has largely been due to the careful manner in which Mr. Groves has worked with the city to keep it so.

