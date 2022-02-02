From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Two Southeast Missouri State University students and local residents have received student teaching assignments. Carol L. Shannon of Farmington, the daughter of Eugene and Sherley Shannon, has been assigned to West County Elementary in Frankclay. Mike Huffman, a graduate of R-III Central in Flat River, has been assigned to Farmington Middle School. Huffman, his wife, Patti, and their children, Charles, Jeremy, and Joshua live in Farmington.

Two employees at Farmington Presbyterian Manor are the recipients of the first educational scholarships awarded from the recently established Emily Huff Gantner Memorial Scholarship Fund. Judy McKee, dietary aide, and Jane Hull, administrative assistant, were selected to receive cash grants upon completion of their course of study in the spring.

One of the goals of Farmington ophthalmologist John Fitz is to allow people the opportunity to throw away their glasses and still be able to enjoy a quality vision. Now, thanks to a new form of cataract surgery involving a multifocal lens transplant, Fitz is one step closer to accomplishing his goal. Fitz, along with 17 other Missouri ophthalmologists, has been selected to implant a new multifocal lens in place of a human lens in cataract patients. The new lens will allow patients the opportunity to see without the use of bifocal-lens glasses. Previously, because the implanted lens could not change focus to accommodate near and far objects, bifocal glasses were needed after cataract surgery.

1982 – 40 years ago

Leo Dugal, long-time Farmington businessman, was named the recipient of the “Good Neighbor Award,” given jointly by the Daily Journal and the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Dugal accepted the award with his wife Velma, sharing the pleasure. Also, Mrs. Sue Klingensmith and Roy Berghaus, Jr., accepted the 1981 Farmington Evening Press Citizen of the Year Award in the absence of their mother, Mrs. Mary Berghaus, who is hospitalized.

The East Missouri Action Agency’s Head Start program recently held a doll donation drive. Elizabeth Wake, a health aid for the Head Start program and Renee Killian, social service / parent involvement coordinator for Head Start, displayed some of the dolls which will be distributed between St. Francois County Head Start centers and home-based programs, and Washington County centers.

At the close of Thursday night’s Farmington City Council work session, Mayor Michael O’Brien proposed to the council members that the wealth and prosperity enjoyed by this city be shared with the struggling Missouri town of Lucerne. O’Brien persuaded the council to buy a few cases of jelly as an effort to show support and encouragement for this northern neighbor, that is one of several Missouri communities suffering from severe economic depression.

Alan Berck of Farmington has been named to Trinity University’s Student Association First Year Council. The First Year Council allows new students to get involved in student government and develop leadership skills by working on student association projects and programs. The 11-member council is an executive body of the student association. Berck, the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Dale Berck, is a first-year student.

Last week at Truman School Auditorium, 142 fifth grade students graduated from the D.A.R.E. program. Fifth graders from three elementary schools in Farmington took the D.A.R.E. class this semester. The schools were: Jefferson Elementary, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The program began with a “welcome” from Jefferson Elementary fifth-grader, David Keith. Next, Chris Pigg, also from Jefferson Elementary, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, Cindy Presnell, principal at Jefferson Elementary, made the “Introductions.” Special guests in attendance were Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder and Farmington City Councilman Jim Kellogg.

1972 – 50 years ago

Mrs. Martha DeClue was guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Farmington on January 26. She spoke on matters pertaining to her work at the Farmington State Hospital. There are many types of mental illnesses, she said, and said excessive daydreaming or depression or failure to control our emotions can become pathological. Putting patients out of sight puts them out of mind, Mrs. DeClue said. Removing high walls does not mean mental illnesses are decreasing, although at Farmington there are now only about 900 inmates instead of the 2,000 some years ago. However, some patients are now put in nursing homes where arrangements can be made many times for more individual attention. Traveling mobile units visit outlying areas in the district.

1962 – 60 years ago

Installation of officers for the coming year was observed by the Farmington Kiwanis Club on Tuesday night of this week. Elsworth Hemm, Lieutenant-Governor of District Seven, Missouri-Arkansas Kiwanis District, conducted the installation. Mr. Hemm is a member of the Gravois Kiwanis Club of St. Louis. Tuesday night's installation meeting was a ladies' night affair, and Kiwanians' wives gave the club loyal support with a splendid attendance. Officers of the Farmington Kiwanis Club who were installed for the coming year are: Albert M. Foreman, president; Floyd Becker, first vice-president; Floyd Hager, second vice-president; Bob Dugal, secretary; Joe Grandhomme, treasurer.

The two-story frame home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sebastian, located on the old Fredericktown Road between Knob Lick and Libertyville, was completely destroyed by fire Thursday night. A slow-burning fire, believed to have been caused by a defective flue, started on the second floor. Farmington firefighters arrived only to find that their supply of water had frozen enroute. Members of the Sebastian family were able to carry out most of the furniture and equipment on the first floor before the house was consumed.

1952 – 70 years ago

Sunday, February 3, 1952, commemorates the anniversary of the fateful day on which the immortalized four chaplains gave their lives when the U. S. Transport "Dorchester" was torpedoed in the North Atlantic. At the 33rd National Convention of The American Legion, a resolution was passed calling for the recognition of this historic and inspiring event by observing this date as "Go to Church Sunday" throughout our nation and encouraging and urging our people to attend the Church of their choice and pray to God to hasten the day of enduring peace.

"To be truly great is to be truly grateful" was the theme of the speech made by Bud Thies, sportswriter for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, at the annual banquet given by the Farmington Rotary Club Monday night in honor of the Farmington Knights football squad. The dinner was served in the dining room of the Presbyterian orphanage. Sam Shapiro, sportswriter for the Festus Daily News-Democrat, accompanied Thies and remarked, "It is my ambition to write a story of Festus defeating Farmington but, in the meantime, may the best team win." Warren Stover, president of Rotary, welcomed the squad, coaches, old grads, cheerleaders and their sponsors and guests.

The Farmington Ministerial Alliance met at the Methodist Church in Bismarck, Monday, Jan. 28 with twelve people in attendance. New officers were elected for the coming year. Mr. Ray Stone was elected president of the alliance and Mr. William O Beard, secretary-treasurer. The alliance appointed committees to work out the details for a Union Good Friday service and an Easter sunrise service. The alliance expressed appreciation to the Stewarts for the privilege of meeting in the new Methodist Church in Bismarck and for the gracious hospitality extended.

Problems of particular interest to fathers and mothers were answered by the panel discussion group at Monday night’s PTA meeting. A.E. Powers, former president of the Farmington association, was leader and called upon members of the group to read their questions and to give possible solutions for them. The theme was “Paving the Way to Happy Personalities.”

1942 – 80 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education met in special session last Monday evening and voted to release L. L. Forshee from his contract for teaching during the present school year. The release was granted at Mr. Forshee's request as he has the opportunity of securing a better-paying position in the defense industry. His successor will not be named until the next regular meeting on Friday, Feb. 6th.

W. L. Gardner, for years head of the Farmington Motor Company until its sale a few months ago, on Tuesday of this week purchased and assumed charge of the Cities Service Station on the northwest corner of the courthouse square. He has renamed the establishment the Gardner Motor Company and will continue to sell Cities Service gas, oil, lubricants, and accessories, and in addition, will handle a line of used automobiles.

Herbert Boxdorfer, manager of the Rozier Store Company and active civic worker, was elected President of the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce at the annual election of officers last Monday evening. Mr. Boxdorfer succeeds B. F. Walthers, retiring president. The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce is one of the most active civic clubs in the community and the past year under Mr. Walter's direction was probably the busiest year so far.

