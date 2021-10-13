From the Archives

The annual fall board meeting of Presbyterian Home life followed a luncheon of the board members and their wives in the dining room of the Presbyterian Home Saturday, October 7. A tour of inspection of the plant now under construction was also on the agenda. Routine business was conducted and plans laid for the completion and occupancy of the building by March 1, 1962. A financial campaign was authorized to raise the balance of the funds needed. Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Newell K. Jones, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Walker, and Rev. and Mrs. Edwin Short of Farmington; Mr. and Mrs. Max H. Koerner, Kansas City; Mrs. Hal H. McHaney, Kennett; N.J. Cooksey, Moberly; Dr. Ralph H. Jennings, Jefferson City; Malcolm Martin, St. Louis; E.L. Parsons, Marshall; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith, Chillicothe; Carl Trauernicht. Webster Groves; Mr. and Mrs. C.0. Williams, Independence; Neil Wortley, Jefferson City.

1951 - 70 years ago

People of this community were shocked to hear of the tragic accident near Springfield, Mo., Sunday afternoon which claimed the life of a prominent Farmington man and caused serious injuries to two others. B. F Walther, civil engineer and former county surveyor and engineer, was killed instantly when the car in which he was riding with three other local men collided with a truck on Highway 60 near Rogersville. The two injured men are County Coroner Berl J. Miller, local funeral home owner, and Francis X. Stoll, owner of the Stoll Appliance Store. Both were taken to the Burgee Hospital in Springfield. The fourth man in the car was Howard Tetley, owner of the Howard Tetley Jewelry Store, who was dozing in the back seat, and who escaped with bruises and scratches. The men, all prominent members of the Farmington Kiwanis Club, were on their way to Joplin to attend the annual fall Kiwanis convention and had left Farmington about 10 a. m. Sunday.