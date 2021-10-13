From the Archives

1991 - 30 years ago
Several activities have been planned for next week at area grade schools in celebration of “Red Ribbon Drug Awareness Week,” which has been declared Oct. 20-26. The message of the week is to express to preteens and adolescents “no-use” message toward alcohol and drugs. Monday, Oct. 21 has been proclaimed Red Ribbon Day and Proclamation Day. Students are asked to wear a red ribbon on this day. The Farmington Elks have also donated red ribbons for students to wear.
Tattered pieces of paper with black spray paint scrawled across them proclaim that banned books are sold at The Book Gallery in Maple Valley Shopping Center. It's not the work of vandals or other troublemakers. In fact, the owners themselves created the ugly sign hanging in the store's front window. It's their way of celebrating Banned Books Week 1991. "You ban books and you're going to have ignorance and intolerance, said Kay Dent, who, along with John Minnis, is co-owner of The Book Gallery.
Ed Blaine has played some big games in his football career — playoff games with the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, numerous games with the Green Bay Packers of the NFL, and an Orange Bowl win over Navy with the University of Missouri, just to name a few. But for Blaine, a native of Farmington, the most memorable game of his career occurred Saturday afternoon at Haile Memorial Field in Farmington.
Sitting in his office Saturday after his Farmington High School football team defeated the Farmington alumni 26-13, Knight Head Coach Kyle Reid leans back and reflects on the first six games of the season. In his first year as head coach, Reid had hoped for a better start than 2-4. However, he knows better than anyone that the most important portion of the season lies just ahead. The current playoff system has each team playing each other, with the winner moving on to the next round of the playoffs. Therefore, the real season for teams vying for state championship begins Oct. 25.
1981 - 40 years ago
The president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce has urged business places in his community to join in the Silver Citizens Discount Card program. Bill Krekeler told members at the Chamber's monthly meeting on Monday that several businesses have agreed to join in the program that is being promoted by Gov. Christopher S. Bond. For the Farmington community, it has been noted, the program is especially significant because of the number of senior citizens who live there.
Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital recently held their first Annual Recognition Banquet at the VFW Hall in Farmington. Among those recognized for long and loyal service were Dorothy Sanders, LPN for 28 years, Bernice Roux, ART 27 years and Patsy Robinson, Assistant Administrator, 28 years. All three are still employed at the hospital. Maxine Williams who has more than 25 years with the hospital was not present.
Farmington Elementary PTA's Family Fun Day will be held again this year at Wilson Rozier Park on Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The children, Kindergarten Grade 5 will be competing in PE events approved by the PE instructors for individual ribbons and the privilege to ride the float in the Homecoming Parade. Also, there will be two trophies presented to the schools whose students earn the most ribbons in their group.
The Rev. Harold Myers, pastor of the Doe Run Baptist Church, is the new president of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance. The Rev. Kenneth Hull, pastor of the Christian Church, is the new Vice President of the organization. Secretary-treasurer for the new year is the Rev. Jerry Cowin, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. Members of the board of directors of the Community Churches’ Ministry Thrift Store are Rev. Merien Wagener of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Rev. Hull and Rev. Myers.
1971 - 50 years ago
Mayor Douglas Ross formally proclaims the week of October 17-23 Farmington Business and Professional Women's Week in the presence of the local club president Lois Ward, right, and Lucille Ford, chairman of the publicity committee. The major goals of business and professional women are to help create better conditions for business women through the study of social, educational, economic and political problems; to help them be of greater service to their community; to further friendship with women throughout the world.
After a series of meetings for reading and discussion of the planning and zoning ordinance as restructured by a professional planning consulting firm working with the local planning commission, the ordinance was finally passed at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance is a lengthy one which required hours of reading. It covers all aspects of planning, and building within the city limits. Working, Monday night, with the large land use map prepared by the professional planners, some alterations were discussed and allowed.
Teachers and administrators of the public elementary schools In the Farmington School District R-VII are making plans for individual conferences with the parents of each child and the classroom teacher. A teacher-parent conference is a two-way exchange of information about a child and provides an opportunity for the teacher and parents to become acquainted. The result should be better understanding and cooperation between the school and the home in helping the child. Each parent will receive written invitation from the classroom teacher setting up a conference on a particular day. Invitations will be sent home by the children during the next three weeks.
Mrs. George Karsch, 806 W. Columbia, Farmington, has been elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Missouri Easter Seal Society for Crippled Children and Adults, a voluntary health agency providing rehabilitation services for the physically handicapped. Appointed to the personnel and scholarship committee by the newly elected president, Mrs. Hugh Robertson, Mrs. Karsch will also continue in her post as chairman of the St. Francois County Easter Seal Committee. She had previously served as secretary of the Society's House of Delegates.
1961 - 60 years ago
The drive for funds to finance the activities of the Boy Scouts of the area began on Tuesday of this week with the launching of the Advance Gifts Campaign, which will run for one week, George Shaw, general chairman of the Boy Scout Fund Drive has announced. Stuart Landrum is chairman of the advance gifts committee, which is now making the advance solicitations. On Friday, October 20, the General Solicitations Campaign will be started, with Paul Hiedenfelder as chairman of the committee. Solicitors will meet for an early morning kick-off breakfast at a place to be announced in advance, after which general solicitations will be made. Hugo Cozean is chairman of publicity and arrangements for the Boy Scout finance campaign, and Cecil 'Hulsey is the audit chairman. Elmer Brown is chairman of prospects and ratings.
Farmington Jaycees at their regular meeting October 4, held an orientation program for the benefit of their twenty new members, Jim Purcell, State Vice President of Missouri Jaycees, was In charge. The program included the history of the Jaycees, what the Jaycee organization offers young men and what is required of the members. Chairman Don Henderson and Charles Willen presented a film, "American Crises" as the beginning of the Jaycee educational program on the Communist movement. They will have another film for the next meeting, Oct. 18.
Andrew J. Paule, Civil Defense Director, and Mayor Orville Woodard have invited all contractors, builders, handymen, and anyone else who is interested in the basic requirements and techniques of the construction of fall-out shelters to attend a meeting at the Long Memorial Hall on Tuesday, October 24, 1961, at 7:00 p. m. J. George Robinson, State Shelter Officer for the Missouri Civil Defense Agency in Jefferson City, will make a talk on the Why, How, and Who of Fallout Shelter Protection in a short course for contractors at the above mentioned meeting.
The annual fall board meeting of Presbyterian Home life followed a luncheon of the board members and their wives in the dining room of the Presbyterian Home Saturday, October 7. A tour of inspection of the plant now under construction was also on the agenda. Routine business was conducted and plans laid for the completion and occupancy of the building by March 1, 1962. A financial campaign was authorized to raise the balance of the funds needed. Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Newell K. Jones, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Walker, and Rev. and Mrs. Edwin Short of Farmington; Mr. and Mrs. Max H. Koerner, Kansas City; Mrs. Hal H. McHaney, Kennett; N.J. Cooksey, Moberly; Dr. Ralph H. Jennings, Jefferson City; Malcolm Martin, St. Louis; E.L. Parsons, Marshall; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith, Chillicothe; Carl Trauernicht. Webster Groves; Mr. and Mrs. C.0. Williams, Independence; Neil Wortley, Jefferson City.
1951 - 70 years ago
People of this community were shocked to hear of the tragic accident near Springfield, Mo., Sunday afternoon which claimed the life of a prominent Farmington man and caused serious injuries to two others. B. F Walther, civil engineer and former county surveyor and engineer, was killed instantly when the car in which he was riding with three other local men collided with a truck on Highway 60 near Rogersville. The two injured men are County Coroner Berl J. Miller, local funeral home owner, and Francis X. Stoll, owner of the Stoll Appliance Store. Both were taken to the Burgee Hospital in Springfield. The fourth man in the car was Howard Tetley, owner of the Howard Tetley Jewelry Store, who was dozing in the back seat, and who escaped with bruises and scratches. The men, all prominent members of the Farmington Kiwanis Club, were on their way to Joplin to attend the annual fall Kiwanis convention and had left Farmington about 10 a. m. Sunday.
The Boy Scout annual finance campaign will "kick-off" officially on Monday, Oct. 22, and during the campaign period individual fund drives will be conducted in this and more than 70 other eastern Missouri communities. Scout Executive Jack Keith of the St. Louls Council announced yesterday.
For the third time in four weeks, Lee's supermarket east of Farmington has been burglarized, the most recent entry being on Saturday night when a large quantity of canned goods and meat was taken. The burglars attempted to open the safe but failed. They entered by breaking through a ventilator fan at the rear of the building.
"Education In A Democracy" was the subject Clifton R. Bell, superintendent of Farmington schools, when he addressed the Rotary club Tuesday evening at their regular dinner meeting held at the Presbyterian Orphanage dining room Mr. Bell stated the challenge to education depends on the attitude we have toward life and our schools. Mr. Bell warned the club members of a national movement against schools headed by a man named Allen Zoll. Zoll and his promoters move in a community where there is the least sign of friction in the school program and take every opportunity to defeat the progress of schools. The speaker said this Zoll group is a Godless organization and are only happy when they can upset unity in our educational programs.