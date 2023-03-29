1993 – 30 years ago

A four-screen cinema complex will open this summer at Maple Valley Center in Farmington. Construction of the complex will begin "as soon as possible." said Chip Peterson of Farmington Development Corp. Peterson announced yesterday the corporation had reached an agreement with Kerasotes Theaters of Springfield, Ill., to build the complex at the west end of Market Street, on the north side of the shopping center. The cinema complex — called Maple Valley Four Cinema — will have seating for 576. The number of seats could change, however, since it will be built to accommodate the handicapped.

Alphabet Incorporated announced today its FMA plant at Farmington Industrial Park will permanently close later this year. The number of employees affected by the closure will be 410. This includes both hourly and management personnel. Operations at the plant will cease about Dec. 23, and there are no plans to reopen. The announcement coincides with recent disclosures made by General Motors in February to relocate its assembly of the Pontiac Bonneville to the GM assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. Also, GM plans to discontinue its Buick Park Avenue production at the Wentzville, Mo., plant this December.

Dugal's Supermarket is celebrating its 110th anniversary this week. The family owned and operated business, located at 109 East Columbia Street, in downtown Farmington, is still going strong after 110 years at the same location. Founded in Aug. 1, 1883, by cousins Ed and Emil Klein, the store was originally called Klein Grocery Company. In 1906, the store was incorporated, and a brick building was erected. Also at this time, Henry Manley, father of Farmingtonians Mrs. F.R. Crouch and attorney at law Robert B. Manley, became a stockholder. Manley took charge shortly after he came on board, with the retirement of the Kleins. Leo Dugal, the present owner of the store, became an employee of Klein Grocery Company, in 1931, as a deliveryman.

1973 – 50 years ago

When Farmington voters go to the polls next Tuesday, they'll have more than the usual opportunity to express themselves on the type of mayor they desire. Incumbent Mayor Dr. Doug Ross is an exponent of the "strong mayor" system in which a mayor provides direction to the Council and even pushes a bit if things don't move along. Challenger Billy Gene Hughes, 42-year-old automotive body shop owner and a veteran Council member, believes that the mayor's office is an "administrative post" and thinks that the City Council should provide the ideas and the leadership for the community.

Taylor Smith Jr. has been named as master of ceremonies at the Dayse Baker Dinner on April 2. The sponsoring organizations this week announced the program for the dinner that will honor a longtime Farmington schoolteacher at the Methodist Fellowship Hall April 2. Dr. G. Maxell Teeter will give the invocation, the dinner will be served by the W.S.C.S., the Madrigal Singers will sing, guests will be introduced by Taylor Smith, presentation of testimonial awards will be by Smith and Mayor Ross, and the benediction will be by Rev. Fr. Jerome Buchheit. Miss Baker will speak, also, during the program. Some tickets are still available.

William Burch, 39, a member of the Doe Run Fire Department, was killed instantly early Sunday morning in a freak accident that was triggered by a horse on the highway. According to investigating Trooper Dale Crites, Burch was driving west when his car apparently struck a horse. Burch then appeared to have gotten from his car and was hit by a pickup driven by Howard King of Annapolis. At nearly the same time another westbound car, reportedly driven by Sherry Dell Reed, 34, St. Louis, started around the cars, and the Reed and King vehicles hit nearly head-on. Burch was about 15 feet from his truck and 70 feet from his car when the trooper arrived.

1963 – 60 years ago

Miss Carmen Pope, 16-year-old student at St. Joseph High School in Farmington and a resident of Bonne Terre, has been announced as the local winner, in the 28th Annual National High School Writing Contest sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The results of the local contest, sponsored by the Auxiliary of Post 5896, were announced Monday night in ceremonies at the Post Home. Auxiliary President Tackle Cresswell announced the awards. Kenny Pratt, also a student at St. Joe High, was declared winner of the second-place cash award. Honorable mention for their essays went to Joan Camp of St. Joe and Curtis Davis and Sharon Mullins, the latter two being students at Farmington High School.

Mrs. Ernest Tower was unanimously elected Farmington Parent-Teacher Association president for the 1963-64 school year at the March meeting Monday night. Other officers elected were Dr. Robert Huckstep, first vice-president; Mrs. Nat Watkins, second vice-president; Mrs. George Oliver, secretary; Mrs. Richard Schumacher, treasurer: Miss Vesta Halter, historian; Mrs. Jesse Merryman, Mrs. Jerry Mattingly, and Mrs. George Watkins, county delegates. Mrs. Towler is at home with her husband and three children at 119 North Street where they have lived since moving to Farmington in 1956. Rev. Tower is superintendent of Baptist missions over a flve-county area.

Miss Ann Sinclair of Farmington was crowned Athletic Queen of Flat River Junior College on Saturday night, March 23, at a semi-formal dance in honor of Junior College athletics. Music was provided by The Dolphins dance band. Candidates for Athletic Queen and Most Valuable Player were chosen from the cheerleading squad and the basketball team. The 1963 king and queen were chosen by the basketball team. Escorting Miss Sinclair was Denny Thomas of Herculaneum, the 1963 Athletic King.

Mrs. A. C. Sullivan, choral director at Farmington Senior High School, announced this week that plans are now in progress for the annual spring concert to be held Thursday, May 9, at 8:00 p. m. in the junior high school auditorium. This year's concert will carry the title "A Musical Salutation." Detalls of the program and ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Plan now to attend. Mrs. Sullivan would also like remind you that the junior high concert will be held April 25 at 8:00 p. m. in the junior high auditorium.

1953 – 70 years ago

The Memorial Methodist Church raised $75,000 in their second stp of the Sanctuary Crusade. This substantial amount will enable the Building Committee to proceed immediately with the construction of the new buildings near the highway. Dr. F.M. Inman of the Board of Missions, from Philadelphia, has been in Farmington for the past three weeks directing the campaign. Dr. C.C. Schuttler served as chairman of the Executive Committee. Over one-hundred members assisted in making the Crusade a success.

D.C. Coley was elected president of the Farmington Parent-Teacher Association at Monday night’s monthly meeting and will serve during the 1953-54 school year. He will be installed at the last meeting of the present term on April 27. Coley, who has been vice-president of the PTA, will succeed Mrs. F.R. Crouch, who is completing her second year as head of the organization.

For the fourth consecutive year, arrangements have been made for an Easter sunrise service at the Corral Drive-In Theatre on Highway 61 north of Farmington. The theatre management has made the facilities of the Drive-In available to the Ministerial Alliance for this purpose and the service is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. April 5. The Rev. Clayton Baker of Elvins will deliver the Easter sermon and music will be provided by the Farmington High School Chorus under the direction of Miss Helen Corken with Miss Doris Overall as soloist.

Plans for the observance of Good Friday here were announced this week by the Ministerial Alliance, the observance to take the form of a three-hour Community Service at the Christian Church with ministers of various churches of the community participating. The service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. William O. Beard as leader. Following Rev. Beard as leaders will be Rev. R. Ray Stone, Rev. Elbert Cole, Rev. Oscar Mayfield, Rev. William Magill, Rev. Lydia Long and Rev. Fred Walker.

1943 – 80 years ago

The Farmington Rice-Stix Shirt Factory received its coveted Army-Navy E Pennant last Friday in an impressive ceremony held at the High School Auditorium. Representatives of the Army and Navy, and officials from the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company of St. Louis were present for the presentation and many of them participated in the program. Today the E Pennant flies proudly from the flagpole in front of the factory, and the more than four hundred employees are hard at work, determined that they will win a service star for their E Pennant six months from now.

Prisoners of war from St. Francois County as certified to the local Red Cross: Floyd Filmore Murdick, son of Mrs. P.S. Murdick of Flat River; William Harold Thomas, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Thomas, Flat River; Alfred Wheeler; Glen Curtie Minter, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.L. Minter, Esther; John Wiley Brannan, son of Mrs. O.F. Saak. Brannan was reported prisoner of war this week, also Harold C. Thomure, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Thomure, reported prisoner of war this week. These reports came through the International Red Cross at Geneva.

A.M. Roe, well-known farmer living about two miles east of Farmington, was fatally injured about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a tree which he was trimming on the Roy Larby place, east of town. Mr. Roe, who was 66 years of age, was engaged in trimming a soft maple tree and was just completing the job when the last large limb he had to saw off fell against the limb on which he was standing, breaking it and throwing Mr. Roe to the ground, a distance of about 15 feet. The accident was seen by Mrs. Larby from her kitchen window.

During the month of April the patriots of St. Francois County will learn the relationship between Bomber and Bonds. Hitler and his Luftwaffe expected to crush the world with their so-called unending (?) stream of bomber planes. England can vouch for the devastating power of this stream from her experience during the German air picnic of 1940-41. It was a picnic, during those days, for the Nazi flyers — those fellows who are now appealing for mercy from the retaliating raids being administered them by the R.A.F. and the American Air Force. Quite a different story but — in spite of its horrors — the only kind that will bring a quick ending to the tragedy that has engulfed the entire world.

1933 – 90 years ago

Leonard O. Keen, of St. Louis, was almost instantly killed at about 11:30 last Wednesday night when he was crushed between a truck and a car driven by Floyd Simmons of Flat River, at a point on Highway 61 between Heck’s Filling Station and the Big River bridge. Keen, with his wife and young daughter, were having their household goods moved from St. Louis to a point in Arkansas, in a truck driven by J.H. Ward and provided by the St. Louis Provident Association.

The registered Holstein herd owned by State Hospital No. 4 at Farmington, Missouri, continues to make Holstein history. Word has been received from The Holstein-Friesian Association of America that one of their cows, Farmington Canary Johanna, has made a new state record for butterfat production in the yearly division as a senior 4-year-old Class B (three milkings a day). This great cow is credited with a yield of 765 lbs. of fat and 19,329.1 lbs. of milk with an average test of 4 per cent. The record was supervised by the State Agricultural College.

A.G. Murphy, of Farmington, is the first in this section to announce that he has secured a beer distribution agency. He will act as the distributor for the Anheuser-Bush Brewery in St. Francois and Madison Counties. Mr. Murphy says that he has ordered two carloads of beer, but that he has no idea as to when they will be delivered because of the flood of orders the brewery has received. He will maintain warehouses at Flat River and Fredericktown for the distribution of the beverage.

According to an announcement from Secretary of the State Dwight H. Brown, dated last Wednesday, motorists using automobile license plates dated 1932 on or after tomorrow, April 1, will be subject to arrest. Because of the small number of plates sold at this time it had been thought that the state would allow another extension of time, but according to the announcement, such is not the case.

McDaniel and Harris, local contractors, started work this week remodeling the northwest corner of the Williams building into an up-to-date automobile show room for Ed Revoir Oakland-Pontiac dealer in this community. Two large show windows are being cut in the walls and a corner entrance will be made. When the work is completed, Mr. Revoir will have an excellent display room for his line of cars.