From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Farmington Middle School 8th grader, Joe Henry, has qualified for state competition in the National Geographic Society’s Geography Bee. This is the second consecutive year. Henry has qualified for the state competition. Gary Eller, chairman of the Social Studies Department at the middle school, will accompany Henry to the state geography bee to be held in Columbia, Mo., on March 27, 1992. Eller said Henry first competed in a school-wide competition that consisted of a 36-question test. Henry answered the most correct questions. Then, he took a written test devised by the National Geographic Society which qualified him for state competition. Eller said the students who scored in the top 25 percent were invited to state.

When Lisa Denman began sponsoring Farmington High School’s Future Nurses of America Club, her primary goal was to inform students of the career opportunities in the nursing industry. Now, a semester later, she’s watching club members get real-life nursing experience. This semester, the six members of FNA have learned one aspect of the nursing field as volunteers at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. This is the first year the students have volunteered for such a project. “One of the goals for the students is observation; to actually see what type of facility the Manor is,” said Denman, an RN who works at the high school.

Farmington elementary students participated in a cultural arts program, “Reflections,” sponsored by the National Congress of Parents and Teachers (the National PTA). The program encouraged students in grades K-12 to express their thoughts and feelings through the creative arts. Every year a new theme is chosen that guides the creative talents of these students. This year’s theme, “Exploring New Beginnings,” provides an appropriate frame around current world events. It remains the student’s interpretation, however, which brings the “Reflection” theme to life.

Ask anyone in the University of Missouri Extension office about Dr. Marvin Dobbs and the word “helpful” pops up almost immediately. Dobbs has made a career out of helping Mineral Area residents as Continuing Education specialist in St. Francois County. He’s held the position for 23 years and is currently prepared to retire. In his position with the University Extension, Dobbs has helped develop programs and offer information to help local residents. “The one thing I’ll miss the most is developing programs,” Dobbs said. “For example, we had eight programs in basic electronics and house wiring. We’ve had eight programs with 218 people going through it. That makes it so satisfying when you can help someone like that.”

The Downtown Farmington organization met this past Tuesday at City Hall. The organization made its first presentation of the “Feather In Your Hat” award to the Press Leader. The Press Leader was recognized for its improvements in the product. Joel Goodridge accepted the award on behalf of the Press Leader staff. “This award is very much appreciated and would not be possible if we didn’t have a complete team effort on it,” said Goodridge. “I’m proud of the changes that we have made to our product and encourage the entire area to watch us as we grow.”

Support for the Farmington R-7 bond levy and an update on ticket sales for the Dolly Parton concert were items of interest at last Thursday’s Farmington Chamber of Commerce meeting. School Superintendent Robert Webb solicited Chamber support for extension of the current 37-cent debt reduction levy to provide the school system with $6.4 million in much-needed funding. Webb used schematics of proposed additions to buildings to drive home the point that, “We expect student enrollment to continue to increase for the next several years. We have to expand our facilities.”

1982 – 40 years ago

“There’s nothing to do in this town — except get in trouble.” The above statement typifies the most common reaction from Farmington High School teenagers who were asked what activities are provided for them in Farmington. In the first part of this series on Tuesday, almost 70% of Farmington’s teens said they will be leaving the community when they complete their education. Although the main reason given for the mass exodus was lack of job opportunities, the other reason most commonly expressed was the lack of activities for the youth and town in general.

Everett Kinney discussed the granite quarries in the Knob Lick and Syenite area at the March 24 meeting of the St. Francois County Historical Society in Farmington. Granite quarries that made the industry important to the economy of the county prior to World War I included the O’Meara, Allen, James Kinney, Small, Asplof, Summers, and Milne and Gordon. The Milne and Gordon Quarry, opened in the 1870s, was the first extensive quarry at Syenite. It was named for its owners, William Milne and James Gordon, natives of Scotland.

Voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, Jack Buck, Chairman of the Gateway Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, today named Maude Barnhouse, Chairperson of the CF Bike-A-Thon in Doe Run. Ms. Barnhouse will be conducting this Bike-A-Thon this spring to raise funds that will support research and care for children affected by cystic fibrosis. “You can help these children who can’t take breathing for granted by participating in our Bike-A-Thon,” said Ms. Barnhouse “and have a lot of fun besides.”

Dr. Raymond Murphy has joined Doctors W.D. Morris and Robert Shelby as the third Radiologist on the medical staff of Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital’s Department of Radiology. Dr. Murphy was radiologist at Pike County Memorial Hospital four years from 1978 to 1982, prior to coming to Farmington. Previous to that, he had been at Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital from 1973 to 1978 as Assistant Professor of Radiology. A 1962 graduate of the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, he was in a general medical practice at Macon, Mo., for 10 years until his decision in 1973 to become a specialist in radiology.

1972 – 50 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday evening, April 5, 1972, and elected new officers in keeping with its ruling of rotating the presidency each year. William C. Martin will serve as president for the next year. He has served as vice-president during the past year. Other officers will be Vice-President, Dr. Robert A. Huckstep; Secretary, Frank Zieba; and Treasurer, C.H. Cozean. Robert L. Cox and John E. Wyatt took the oath of office after their election on Tuesday to begin three-year terms. David L. Colson, local attorney, is the other member of the board.

Farmington Police Officer Cecil Gore found himself confronted with a man and a gun last Thursday evening. Officer Gore had been alerted earlier that a stolen car was headed into the Farmington area. Gore spotted the car and after alerting the surrounding law enforcement agencies, gave chase. The suspect, trying to evade capture, began to run side streets at a high rate of speed. Officer Gore cut him off on Patterson Street and shots were exchanged. After the stolen car had been wrecked, the suspect fled on foot. By this time other law enforcement officers were on the scene. A man with a gun and willing to use it, made the officers of the area take precautions in his apprehension, as these events took place in a residential area.

Citizens of Farmington voted overwhelmingly for the city council to sell $334,000 in bonds to implement the much-needed treatment plant and sewer expansion. The plurality was 68.7%. Prior to the election, the councilmen had again stated the great need and emergency of the situation. The aldermen were awaiting the outcome of Tuesday’s balloting before selling any bonds. They had previously been given approval to sell $173,000 in bonds; monies that had been removed from the city’s operating expenses. By waiting until the $334,000 bond issues were passed by voters, only one sale of bonds is necessary, thus saving expense.

At Farmington’s City election on Tuesday, voters chose two incumbents, Dick Dugal, and Doran Stroud, to represent Ward Three and Ward Four, respectively. Elected to first terms were Homer L. Hughes in Ward Two and Charles Cook in Ward One. These men are elected to serve two-year terms. John Cavanaugh was elected to fill the one-year unexpired term in Ward Four vacated through the resignation of Maurice Harrington. Helen Antoine was re-elected as city collector in unopposed balloting.

Aldi’s Food Store opened its Farmington doors on March 17. The grocery store is located in the Mineral Area Shopping Center, next to Wal-Mart. The store sells food items at discount prices and is under the management of Jim Mittrucker. Mode O’Day is conducting its grand opening sale today. The ladies casual wear store is located in the Mineral Area Shopping Center, between Wal-Mart and Aldi’s. The clothing shop is managed by Carol Botkin of Farmington.

1962 – 60 years ago

Thomas P. Fitz was named board president when the Farmington Board of Education met Tuesday evening, April 3, to examine the annual school election returns and to organize for the coming year. C.H. Cozean and Thomas P. Fitz were elected to serve three-year terms and William C. Martin was elected to serve a two-year unexpired term. There were no other candidates and there were no write-in candidates. The proposed Teachers Fund levy of $1.55 received 193 votes FOR the levy and 14 votes AGAINST the levy. The proposed Building Fund levy of 35 cents received 190 votes FOR the levy and 15 votes AGAINST the levy. The new school board members were given the oath of office and the new board was organized by electing officers as follows: Thomas P. Fitz, president; Robert D. Lewis, vice president; Hugo Cozean, treasurer; Frank Zieba, secretary.

Norman Depper and Al Foreman were elected to the Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington in the city election held on Tuesday of this week, winning over the opposition in their respective wards. Eugene McCalister and Doran Stroud were re-elected to the board without opposition. Mrs. Marie Valle was reelected city collector, also without opposition. Unofficial returns for the election show the following results of the balloting: WARD ONE – Al Foreman, 95; Larry Burns, 74. WARD TWO – Norman Depper, 118; Earl Thomas, 98; Bud O’Dell, 74, Zelda Cozean, 42. WARD THREE – Eugene McCalister, 58. WARD FOUR – Doran Stroud, 34. Mrs. Marie Valle received a total of 599 votes for city collector, the vote by wards being as follows: Ward One, 170; Ward Two, 336; Ward Three, 58; Ward Four, 35.

Carol Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Graham, is the winner of the United Nations contest sponsored by the Odd Fellows and Rebekah Lodges. Nancy Gray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gray, is alternate. Cheri Fuson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Percy Fuson, and Clarence Benton, son of Mr. and Mrs Clarence Benton, were runners up of the top four. John Whitworth, Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri I.O.O.F. congratulated Carol Graham and presented United Nations Pilgrimage for Youth “Competition Award certificates” to the other candidates.

The afternoon of Monday, April 23, at 2 p.m. will climax a two-and-one-half year building program at State Hospital No. 4, Farmington. An outstanding program has been planned for the dedication of the new Chapel, Recreation Building, Out-Patient Clinic, Solaria, and Swimming Pool Governor John M. Dalton; Mr. Rouss Gallop, Director, Department of Public Health and Welfare; Dr. George Ulett, Director, Division of Mental Diseases; and many other dignitaries will be present to dedicate the new buildings. The program will be carried over the local radio station, KREI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0