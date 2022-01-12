From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Kevin Henlsey, Farmington city building inspector, announced Tuesday that during 1991, 112 building permits were issued. In all, 98 residential, 11 commercial and three industrial permits were issued. The total cost of construction is listed at $6,522,043.

The Farmington Women's Bowling Association celebrated its 50th Anniversary with the Women's International Bowling Congress and Missouri State Bowling Association with a banquet held at the Farmington Elks Lodge, Saturday night. On Dec. 12, 1991, Farmington Mayor Michael O'Brien signed a proclamation declaring the dates from Dec. 12, 1991, through Jan. 11, 1992, as Bowling Month.

The Farmington R-VII Board of Education has elected to put a bond issue for the district building program on the April election, instead of the anticipated August election. The board members made the decision during a special board meeting Friday. Webb advised the board to approve of the April vote because Webb said interest rates would be considerably different in April. The April vote will be a 37-cent tax extension. Board members are quick to point out that the extension is not an increase.

1982 – 40 years ago

The announcement last week by Kossuth C. Weber Jr., that he would not be a candidate for re-election to the post of Farmington city collector, has already drawn the attention of three hopefuls. John T. McDowell, 533 Hillsboro Road, Farmington; Greg P. Moe of 410 W. College, Farmington; and Terry G. Williams of 221 Patterson, Farmington, have all filed for that post.

The Sheriff’s Department reports the theft of two washers and two dryers from the Scout Ranch on Route 5, near Farmington. The appliances were taken between Saturday and Monday. Also missing is a dresser with an attached mirror taken from one of the cabins.

J.C. Kiepe of Route 5, Farmington, filed as a Republican candidate for the election to the district I associate judge seat in St. Francois County. This seat is presently held by Ted Westmeyer, who has filed as a candidate for presiding judge. Judge Elliott “Red” Straughan will not run for re-election.

Father Frank Koeninger, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, has been transferred to St. John the Baptist Parish in St. Louis. Father Koeninger is ending a two-and-a-half-year stay in Farmington. A native of St. Louis, the transfer to St. John the Baptist will place Father just one mile from his family — and of course, he will be pleased about that.

1972 – 50 years ago

*Charles B. Brown of Kennett, Melvin L. Kutz of Springfield, Stuart Landrum of Farmington, and Paul M. Smith Sr. of Kansas City were named to the Life Advisory Board to the Superintendent of Insurance," it was announced by William Y. McCaskill, Missouri Superintendent of Insurance. The Advisory Board to the Superintendent on Life insurance agents’ examinations was created in 1967 by the 74th Missouri General Assembly to advise on the qualifications for testing new life insurance agents.

Two seniors at Farmington High School have been named University of Missouri Curators Freshman Scholars, Larry A. Ackley, principal, has announced. Those named are Mickey Rhodes and Lillith Vandergriff. The award is based entirely upon academic achievement during the three years of high school work already completed.

The Missouri Division of Health has clarified its recommendations concerning immunization against the Hong Kong variety of influenza virus, which is known to be occurring in the state. Dr. Denny Donnell Jr., director of communicable disease control in the division, said that immunization against Hong Kong flu is recommended primarily for the elderly and for persons of any age with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, asthma, emphysema, or diabetes.

The young generation of Farmington will be happy come the next snowstorm providing sled weather. The Farmington City Council at the meeting held on Monday evening agreed to provide a suitable and safe place for the sport. The council, in cooperation with the Optimist Club, agreed to block off South Washington Street from the top of the hill to First Street after six o'clock in the evening for a period of not more than eight hours, Persons living on that street will be permitted access to their driveways.

1962 – 60 years ago

Participation in the Farmington school lunchrooms has grown beyond expectation in the past four years. Average meals served daily in all school lunchrooms: Sept. 1958 – 460; Sept. 1959 – 673; Sept. 1960 – 977; and Sept. 1961 – 1,112. The pressing problem is in the Franklin Cafeteria. It was anticipated that the addition of the cafeteria in the new Senior High School would enable the Franklin Cafeteria to take care of the remaining grades at the old location. However, participation at the Franklin Cafeteria has outgrown its facilities that were designed to feed 350 children. This year the Franklin Cafeteria has averaged serving 630 meals a day.

In keeping with the policy of modernizing and speeding up production, the publishers of the Farmington Press have installed two Friden “Justowriters” to speed up typesetting of the “straight matter” used in the newspaper. The machines, which are used as a part of the offset method of printing to which the Press was converted last August, make the use of a linotype or other “hot metal” methods of typesetting unnecessary.

St. Francois County had a taste of real winter weather this week when below-zero temperatures moved into the area. Tuesday morning the mercury stood slightly above the zero mark, and many cars were rather reluctant to start. By Wednesday morning the temperature had dropped to eight degrees below zero, and at noon Wednesday had risen only to zero. The sudden cold weather caused much discomfort, and many water pipes were frozen. Getting to and from work was a problem, as most people had some difficulty in getting their cars started because of the cold weather.

Bids for a larger transformer at the Farmington City Substation were taken up for consideration at the regular meeting of the Farmington Board of Aldermen last Monday evening, January 8. Action on the bids will be taken at a special meeting of the board on January 22. It is expected that the contract for the transformer will be awarded at that time.

1952 – 70 years ago

John F. Spahr was officially installed last Thursday night, Jan. 3, as president of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington for 1952. E.F. May of the Southside Club of ST. Louis, who is lieutenant-governor this year of Division 1 South (Missouri-Arkansas District), was the installing officer. During the past year, Spahr was chairman of the club’s underprivileged child’s committee as well as vice-president of the organization. Other new officers placed in office by May were Tom P. Fitz, vice-president, and John M. Roberts as treasurer. New directors to serve two-year terms are Dr. C.H. Ketring, Joe E. Hubbard and the Rev. E.C. Cole.

After a three-week recess, the Farmington Rotary Club held their regular dinner meeting Tuesday night at the Presbyterian Orphanage dining room, The annual Rotary banquet, held in honor of the Farmington Knights football squad, will be held Monday. night, January 28th, it was announced. According to Harvey (Hap) Haile, editor of the Rotary Kernel, "those in charge of the program have secured Bud Thies, popular and efficient sportswriter for the Globe-Democrat, and Sam Shapiro, Festus. Sam is also an outstanding sportswriter in the Mineral Area. These boys will have something up their sleeves for us, as principal speakers of the evening."

The Monday Club of Farmington met at the home of Mrs. Ruffner Lloyd with 16 members present. The president, Mrs. C.B. Denman, presided. The club voted to cooperate with other clubs in asking the city council to work out a plan whereby the Long Home will not be torn down but restored and saved as a landmark.

Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Rickus of 319 W. College, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at their home Sunday, January 6. Open house was held from two to five and about 70 relatives and friends called during the afternoon. Mrs. Rickus was the former Elizabeth Hopkins of near Farmington. They were married at her home in 1902 by the late Dr. J.J. Martin who was pastor of the Northern Methodist Church and also president of Carleton College. Mr. and Mrs. Rickus are the parents of eight living children, one daughter having died in infancy.

1942 – 80 years ago

According to Ben Gay, chairman of the Aircraft Warning Service and vice-chairman of the St. Francois County Defense Council, additional ex-servicemen are needed for aircraft warning. This service is under the direct supervision of the U.S. Interceptor Command but is to work in conjunction with the other phases of Civilian Defense. Col Chas. A. Shaw, state chairman of the Aircraft Warning Service, has pointed out that this is in reality aircraft “spotting service” since the purpose is to warn of the approach of hostile aircraft.

Harry Bradley, superintendent of the pressing department of the Farmington Rice-Stix factory, made a most interesting talk to the Junior Chamber of Commerce Monday evening, in which he outlined the work of the factory and described how shirts are made in mass production. Manufacturing started this week in Farmington’s newest industry, the Trimfoot Company. We believe that over a period of years it will grow to be as valuable to Farmington as the Rice-Stix. We are fortunate to have two such fine industries in our midst.

One of the chief differences between small-town newspapers and city papers has been evident the past few days in the manner in which the St. Louis dailies have played up the death of a St. Louis businessman and a Chicago divorcée who were found dead of poison. Personal letters were printed exposing their private lives. Publication of such news did nothing to hurt the two who were dead but was horribly embarrassing to the innocent families of the two wrongdoers. No well-meaning country newspaper would have even thought of publishing such bedroom gossip.

1932 – 90 years ago

The annual Jackson Day dinner will be served at Springfield, Mo., today. The meeting is the occasion for a get-together of Democrats from every section of the state. Candidates for all of the state offices are expected to attend. Several from Farmington and St. Francois County are planning to be among those present.

One of the most satisfactory and worthwhile annual Farm Bureau meetings ever held in St. Francois County was brought to a close last Saturday afternoon, January 2, in the Circuit Courtroom at Farmington. The concluding features of the afternoon program were the election of officers and the adoption of resolutions. Fred Kollmeyer was re-elected president, Lee Roy Johnson was re-elected secretary, and R. C.C. Schuttler was re-elected treasurer.

On Monday of this week the Missouri Supreme Court, en banc rendered a decision which held that the last census must be used for the purpose of determining the salary of prosecuting attorneys. The old method was to multiply the number of votes cast in the last presidential election by five. The decision fixes the salary of prosecuting attorneys in counties with a population of 30,000 to 50,000 at $2,500 a year and in counties with a population of 50,000 to 70,000 at $5,000 per year.

As stated last week, the General Report of the St. Francois Highway Beautification Association, which is a summary of the volume of reports, newspaper articles, photographs, etc., which makes up the report on which the first prize in the State Highway Beautification contest was awarded, will be published in the Farmington papers in installments.

