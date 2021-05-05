From the Archives

30 Years – 1991
Astronaut Tom Akers was the guest speaker at the Farmington High School honor roll banquet at the high school gymnasium. Akers, an Eminence, Missouri native, has been with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), since June of 1987. He flew as a mission specialist on STS-41 in October of 1990.
The Downtown Farmington Organization is sponsoring a contest for Mother’s Day that will make someone a “Queen for a Day.” Students in grades one through five are asked to write an essay, 25 words or less why they believe their mother should be Queen for a Day. The Queen for a Day, accompanied by the essay entrant would visit each of the participating Farmington businesses and receive her gifts.
Jeff Klein of Farmington will participate in the 1991 class of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Klein, one of 30 students selected into the academy, will learn about opportunities in agriculture and related industries from visits to Missouri agribusinesses and meetings with leaders in agriculture, government and education.
40 Years – 1981
Tracks and ruts left by several vehicles caused a stir at Wilson Rozier Park. A group of high school students were having a meeting at a pavilion in the park and three or more vehicles were driven across the grass. Police and park personnel were called to the scene by a citizen.
Farmington’s long awaited Nutrition Meal Service for senior citizens got underway with the smell of good cooking in the air and about 40 persons on hand to hear opening remarks by Ben Smith, president of the board of directors, in the dining room of the Masonic Temple. The Farmington program is a satellite of the Nutrition Center in Flat River, will serve a maximum of 75 meals, five days each week.
An evaluation of the Farmington Police Department by three Cape Girardeau Officers is not looked upon as at all “damning” by Chief Walter Ellis. The reaction of Ellis is contrary to that of Councilman George Shaw, who did describe it as “a damning report.” The officers from Cape Girardeau suggested a number of changes and improvements in the Farmington department’s operation, but also made numerous complimentary comments about the department.
50 Years – 1971
Harry Denman of The Farmington News was presented a certificate indicating that the Farmington Senior High School chapter of Quill and Scroll had been named the Harry L. Denman Chapter.
Fiver young ladies of Farmington were recipients of special journalism awards at a Washington University press conference. They were Phyllis Elders, Sandy Overall, Judy Graham, Buena Brown and Kim Plummer.
It took five days but all of the six escapees from the St. Francois County jail were back in custody. Five of the six were captured within hours of the escape. The last inmate, Lawrence Bailey, was captured in Illinois. Lawrence Bailey overpowered dispatcher Hulsey taking the jail keys and leading the jail break of four men and two women.
Ground was broken for the new Seventh Day Adventist School to serve the Mineral Area. The school will be located three miles south of Farmington on Highway H.
60 Years – 1961
Here’s a look at the prices of some items in 1961: a gallon of gas was 17.9 cents; dresses at Rozier’s Store were priced at $2.95 each; T-bone steak went for 79 cents a pound; a 30-gallon gas hot water heater could be bought for $59.95, and a 40-gallon version for $74.50. A 1950 International half-ton pickup truck was going for $395 and a 1956 Ford F750 for $1,495.
The Farmington Public Schools Band Division of its Department of Music presented an exceptionally fine concert at the junior high school auditorium. The bands — representing the seventh grade, eighth grade, ninth grades, and senior high school — were all under the direction of Don McClard.
Four area young men from local schools attended Boys State. They were Richard Chamberlain, Doe Run High School; Thomas Wolfmeyer, St. Joseph High School; Charles Von Fange, Farmington Public High School; and Stuart Landrum, Jr., Farmington High School.
Mell’s Furniture and Hardware featured the famous TV and stage personality, Ernie Heldman, in a continuous free magic show.
Charles Lunsford, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lunsford, enlisted in the United State Air Force. He underwent basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
70 Years – 1951
The baby of the week was David DeBoard, one-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert DeBoard of Trimfoot Terrace, Farmington.
The Doe Run High School presented an old-time blackface minstrel in the school auditorium. Those taking part were Bob Matkins, Murphy Thomas, Eugene Bayless, Warren Bayless, Charles Hopkins, Howard Hughes, John Elser, John Reed, Don Greenhill, James Wann, and Harry Wann.
Farmington’s newly remodeled A & P Store at 117 Columbia will officially open according to Mr. H. W. Carver, vice president in charge of the company’s operations. Everything about the new food store has been designed for customer convenience, from the new frozen food cases to three checkout stands.
The four Farmington Federated clubs which consisted of: The Fortnightly Club, The Wednesday Club, The Junior League Club, and the Monday Club, presented Miss Jane Eberhart with a week’s scholarship to the Egyptian Music Camp in DuQuoin, Illinois. Miss Eberhart was a senior at Farmington High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morris Eberhart.