From the Archives

Farmington’s long awaited Nutrition Meal Service for senior citizens got underway with the smell of good cooking in the air and about 40 persons on hand to hear opening remarks by Ben Smith, president of the board of directors, in the dining room of the Masonic Temple. The Farmington program is a satellite of the Nutrition Center in Flat River, will serve a maximum of 75 meals, five days each week.

An evaluation of the Farmington Police Department by three Cape Girardeau Officers is not looked upon as at all “damning” by Chief Walter Ellis. The reaction of Ellis is contrary to that of Councilman George Shaw, who did describe it as “a damning report.” The officers from Cape Girardeau suggested a number of changes and improvements in the Farmington department’s operation, but also made numerous complimentary comments about the department.

50 Years – 1971

Harry Denman of The Farmington News was presented a certificate indicating that the Farmington Senior High School chapter of Quill and Scroll had been named the Harry L. Denman Chapter.

Fiver young ladies of Farmington were recipients of special journalism awards at a Washington University press conference. They were Phyllis Elders, Sandy Overall, Judy Graham, Buena Brown and Kim Plummer.