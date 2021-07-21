From the Archives

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce Retail Merchants committee met Wednesday morning and discussed promotions that would hopefully be coming up in the very near future. Among the items of business that were discussed was the Sidewalk Sale that is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. The report was given by Jim Biggs, manager of the P. N. Hirsch Store, as follows: About 100 percent cooperation can be expected this year, thanks to the merchants. Most all of the merchants will have their goods on display outside the store, and merchandise will be drastically reduced, It was suggested by Mr. Biggs that the merchants try to have their merchandise displayed by 9:00 a.m.

William Marbury grew up in Farmington. To us he was "Bill.” We treasured him for many reasons: his athletic and scholastic skills, his general know-how, his dry wit and humor, his gallant princely manner his beautiful tenor voice, and the solo he sang at Mrs. Forsythe's funeral. We can still experience the pathos that poured from his young heart. Some of us have never forgotten the following incident: One day as he entered a classroom, he came out with this, "You know, someday I am going to be rich. I am going to have more money than any of you, more than all of you put together will have." Of course, we all laughed and wished him luck. Bill hitched his wagon to a star and got it.

60 years ago – 1961