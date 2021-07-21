From the Archives

30 years ago – 1991
The 1991 edition "Wiggle and Giggle Fishing Derby" for kids is almost here! August 3 is the date, and the location is the Farmington Industrial Park Lake on Hwy. 67 South. Bud Norman, Farmington's director of parks and recreation, said the derby will be fun for everyone. Kids are encouraged to bring their grandmas and grandpas (or senior adult fishing buddies) to help them fish in the contest. Each young fisherman's total combined catch will be registered to compete for some great prizes.
Thanks to an anonymous letter, FBI officials have two solid suspects in the Aug. 5, 1988, abduction of Fredericktown's Gina Dawn Brooks. Brooks, who was 13 at the time of her abduction, disappeared while riding her bicycle near her home. She was believed to have been forced into a battered station wagon by two or three men and has not been seen since. Bill Francis, who is running the Brooks investigation for the FBI, said the two suspects are both from the south St. Louis area.
Federal funding to help rural families, individuals and communities cope with hard economic times has been granted to University Extension for a fifth year, announced Ronald C. Powers, interim University of Missouri System associate vice president for academic affairs-University Extension. University Extension will receive $365.415 in matching funds through the Rural Crisis Recovery Act of 1987. In the past five years, University Extension has received $2.3 million for rural crisis programming.
40 years ago – 1981
Administrators in the Farmington School District were asked to submit their ideas on short-term and long-term goals that should be established for consideration by the Board of Education and one that appeared on almost every list of suggestions was curriculum coordination for grades kindergarten through 12. School board members were not given time to review the goals recommended prior to the regular Tuesday night session but will “review them in depth after they have been given a chance to study them,” assured board president Herb Sheets.
Many decorative shrubs considered attractive to the beholder when considered only from the aesthetic value may soon be disappearing from areas around Farmington intersections as result of action taking Monday night by the City Council. As a traffic safety measure, the Council approved an ordinance that prohibits any obstruction to vision between the heights of three and 12 feet above the established street grade in a triangular area 15 feet from the intersection of the property lines.
Carroll Allen, a veteran of 11 years in the Farmington School System, and who has served for the past two years as Director of Special Services, resigned Tuesday night. In addition to accepting Allen's resignation, which is effective immediately, the School Board granted a year's leave of absence from his duties as head high school football coach to Jim Simpson. Simpson, whose request was based on personal health reasons, will continue his teaching duties, and will coach girls’ track again next spring.
A supervisor at Farmington State Hospital suffered multiple injuries and is a patient in a St. Louis hospital as the result of an alleged attack by one of the Farmington hospital patients. Jack Weber, described as an acting unit director, reportedly suffered separated shoulder and broken ribs when he was struck by a male patient. Weber was treated locally and transferred to John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. The alleged attack on Weber occurred in the continued care unit of the hospital at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
50 years ago – 1971
Henry Maddox, Director of the Missouri Division of Commerce and industrial Development, has announced that Farmington has entered the 1971 Missouri Community Betterment awards competition. “Farmington will be judged on community involvement and the degree of accomplishment made in one year on community improvement projects selected for competition,” he said. “The interest in total economic development that is being shown by the people in Farmington is commendable,” Maddox stated.
Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington announced last week that H. D. Dierker, M.D., will join the Clinic for the practice of family medicine this month. A native of Concordia, Missouri, Doctor Dierker graduated from Central Missouri State College at Warrensburg, Missouri, and received his M.D, degree from the University of Missouri Medical School in 1962. After interning at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri, he served in the United States Army as a physician for two years. He has spent the past six years in the general practice of medicine in Lebanon, Missouri.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce Retail Merchants committee met Wednesday morning and discussed promotions that would hopefully be coming up in the very near future. Among the items of business that were discussed was the Sidewalk Sale that is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. The report was given by Jim Biggs, manager of the P. N. Hirsch Store, as follows: About 100 percent cooperation can be expected this year, thanks to the merchants. Most all of the merchants will have their goods on display outside the store, and merchandise will be drastically reduced, It was suggested by Mr. Biggs that the merchants try to have their merchandise displayed by 9:00 a.m.
William Marbury grew up in Farmington. To us he was "Bill.” We treasured him for many reasons: his athletic and scholastic skills, his general know-how, his dry wit and humor, his gallant princely manner his beautiful tenor voice, and the solo he sang at Mrs. Forsythe's funeral. We can still experience the pathos that poured from his young heart. Some of us have never forgotten the following incident: One day as he entered a classroom, he came out with this, "You know, someday I am going to be rich. I am going to have more money than any of you, more than all of you put together will have." Of course, we all laughed and wished him luck. Bill hitched his wagon to a star and got it.
60 years ago – 1961
The Jennings Lumber Company's beautiful new "Blue Star' all-gas home in Tanglewood drew a crowd of approximately 1000 people during the three-day open house last weekend. 'Blue Star" homes are part of a coast-to-coast program featuring homes equipped with gas appliances. The display house, the ninth house in the new Tanglewood section, stands at the entrance to Tanglewood facing Taylor Avenue. Directional signs point the way through town and from Wilson Rozier Park.
The student body and friends of Jack G. Filla, manager of the Farmington Airport, held a Fly-In celebration at the airport Sunday, July 16. The occasion marked 33 years of accident-free flying by Mr. Filla. About 50 planes and over 3,000 people came to celebrate with him. Many were some of the 3200 people he has taught to fly. Jack Cunningham, John Hartshorn, and Louise Morrison flew three-plane formation to salute the start of the day's activities. The Greater St. Louis Sky-Divers came and made a number of parachute jumps; there were antique planes and experimental planes on display plus a crop dusting and acrobatic display done by Mr. Filla. Mrs. Bert C. Morrison of Ironton, a student for her commercial certificate, also did some acrobatics.
At a meeting of district Methodist leaders in Fredericktown Monday, it was decided to retain the district parsonage in Farmington to serve the enlarged Farmington-Cape Girardeau District. As a result of the recent reorganization of the Methodist Church in Missouri parts of several former districts were thrown together to make larger and fewer districts. The new district is composed of 47 pastoral churches in which there are 85 churches drawn from part of three former districts: Farmington, Cape Girardeau, and Poplar Bluff.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Steffan are leaders at Camp Jennings this week with a dozen 12-year-old boys from the Home. They will return home June 26 and at that time 50 boys and girls from campus will spend three weeks at camp. Five teen age boys are attending a Junior High Camp at the Mark Twain State Park. They are Donald Dawson. Donald Key, Jerry Canter. Charles Jones, and Ralph Chitty. Rev. H. B. Cox, former local pastor and now of Hannibal, is the director of this camp.
70 years ago – 1951
A meeting of the school mothers and the president of the local chapter of the Parent Teachers Association was held at the W.L. Johns school Monday, July 16th. The chief item of business discussed at this meeting was an attempt on the part of the P.T.A. to assist in working out a plan by which hot lunches could be served to children attending the various public schools. Several ideas and suggestions were brought before the group, none of which seemed practical with the limited facilities and space available.
Sixty-seven members and leaders from various clubs in the county went to camp July 11 and 12th at the Union Electric Camp near Valley Park. Mo. The group boarded the Admiral at 10 o'clock the first day for a six-hour cruise down the Mississippi. This trip was followed by a tour through the KMOX Radio Station and then a picnic type supper at Forest Park. The group then returned to the Union Electric Camp for recreation. The second day was spent at camp and featured games, softball, and folk dancing.
The Farmington National Guard unit is making a recruiting drive to bring its membership up to full strength for summer camp, according to First Sergeant Clark M. Burton, administrative assistant. Missouri National Guardsmen will move to summer camp at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, by truck, bus, train, and airlift. The local unit will leave Farmington by truck on July 27th and arrive in camp on the 29th. There will be two overnight bivouacs enroute.
"Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” That childish chant might well have expressed the sentiments of the farmers who have been trying to plant and cultivate crops in this area during the extremely wet spring and early summer. Although the damage in most of St. Francois County has not been as bad as in the low-lying river bottom land near the Missouri and Mississippi rivers of other counties, the rains have caused considerable damage here too. It is estimated that at least half of the corn in the county was plowed only once and 5 to 10% was not plowed at all, and production will be materially reduced. A good start has been made on oat harvest, but very little wheat has been combined.