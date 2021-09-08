From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
A modulated classroom, formerly located at the southwest corner of the Farmington Middle School, will be moved behind the school, near the northeast corner, the Farmington City Council decided at a special meeting Thursday night. The Farmington School District needed to obtain a special permit from the city in order to place the trailer on the school grounds. Superintendent Bob Webb told the council that the classroom was needed because of the unexpected surge of new students enrolled in the district this fall.
In what sport did an athlete from Farmington, attending college in Michigan, win a gold medal at the U.S. Olympic Festival? Water polo, of course. Farmington, not known as a hotbed for producing water polo talent, can now be called the home of a gold medalist in the sport. Lori Barnard, a 1989 graduate of Farmington High School, was a member of the north team that won first place at the Olympic Festival in Los Angeles July 12-21.
The architect in charge of designing the new police station in Farmington spoke to city council members Thursday night and updated them on the plans for the station. Bill Campbell of Booker & Associates. Inc. told the council that plans have been pushed back about a week because of staff changes at the architecture-engineering firm. Campbell has been named project manager for the Farmington station.
In honor of Grandparent's Day, Sept. 8, the Farmington Presbyterian Manor is hosting an open house. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Manor, which is located at 500 Manor Court. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served and tours provided.
1981 – 40 years ago
A mural which depicts events, people and structures in Farmington's history will be unveiled Thursday in special ceremonies at the Farmington Library. Mike Chomyk, a 70-year-old artist from Ironton, took nearly nine months to paint the mural which will adorn a wall of the new library. The mural measures nine feet by 18 feet. The historical theme of the mural is drawn from an outline of Farmington's history collected by the late Wit Ledbetter, who was mayor of Farmington at the time of his death less than two years ago and was a former editor and publisher of the Farmington Evening Press.
The final score of Friday night's Farmington Sikeston football game played at Sikeston, in no way indicates the type of game it was. Until midway through the final period, the game was still in doubt. At that time the Knights were only 14-6. The Bulldogs managed two late scores, one after recovering a fumble on the Farmington 26-yard line and the other on a 72-yard gallop by the fastest back on the Sikeston squad with only 10 seconds left in the game.
A balanced budget of $3.96 million for Farmington's fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 will be presented for consideration by the City Council at a special session next Thursday night, but there is strong feeling in some quarters that the initial spending plan of about 300 pages will be rejected. Finance Committee Chairman Van Detring said the budget makes major cuts in needed capital improvements and will require a cutback in anticipated maintenance and repairs in many areas of the municipal operations.
1971 – 50 years ago
The go-ahead to blacktop downtown Farmington streets was given at a special session of the City Council last Wednesday night. Starting date was set for Monday, Sept. 13. The decision came after listening to the relative merits of trap rock and crushed dolomite limestone by Chuck Elder and Jim Rhodes.
According to information received from the State Highway Dept. there, are no plans to change the routing nor the bypass on Highway 32 as it now stands. There had been some rumors that this routing might possibly be changed at a future date, but the Highway Dept, says that if any such plans had existed, they had been dropped, On that score, any rumors to the contrary are unfounded.
The St. Francois County Pork Producers Association will have their Harvest supper at the Farmington St. Joe School Cafeteria, Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 7:00 p.m. A business meeting will be held at 8:30. This is a barbecue pork steak dinner and will be prepared by M. C. Kennon who is famous for his barbecues.
Raymond Merryman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Marryman, of Farmington was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree Aug. 7th at Southwest Missour! State College, Springfield, Mo. Ray's major was in marketing. Ray's wife, Carolyn Pothetos Merryman is a junior student in education at Southwest Missouri State. They have a little daughter, Christie.
1961 – 60 years ago
The largest increase in school enrollment in the history of the Farmington schools was recorded this September. The total enrollment for the first week of school recorded Tuesday, Sept. 5, was 1,591 students. This is an increase of 115 students over last year's record enrollment of 1,476 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 1960.
Miss Helen Crites of Farmington will go to New York on Sept. 13 to audition for the Ted Mack Show. Miss Crites' opportunity to try out for the nationally televised show was made possible when she won the Amateur Talent Contest at the St. Francois County Fair last Saturday evening. Charlotte Peters, who has her own daily television show on KSD-TV, was emcee of the Talent Show program here last week.
A mass meeting has been called for tonight, Sept. 7, to be held at the St. Francois County Court House at 7:30 p. m. for the purpose of formulating and forwarding instructions to the authorities in Washington requesting that Highway 67 from Farmington to Fredericktown be left at approximately its present location, and not routed west of Farmington and Fredericktown as had been proposed by the highway engineers. The meeting is open to all interested persons.
The Farmington Knights football squad will play their first game of the 1961 high school gridiron season tomorrow night as the Knights meet the DeSoto Dragons on the Dragons' home field. Last year the Knights defeated the Dragons in the first game of the season, soundly trouncing them 24 to 12. The Knights were not SO fortunate in the 1959 season when DeSoto defeated the Knights 41 to 12.
The Farmington Press has scored a "first" by bringing to St. Francois County its first "cold type" lithographic newspaper plant. In announcing installation in Farmington of the new, modern printing facility, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Stewart, publishers of the Farmington Press stated, "We take much pleasure in bringing to our readers this great new development in the newspaper publishing profession.
1951 – 70 years ago
Joseph L. Harter of Farmington has been appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff of St. Francois County, succeeding Horace Mullersman, it was announced this week by Sheriff Dewey Smallen. Mullersman, who has served as Smallen's chief deputy since February of this year, has resigned to accept more lucrative employment as a plant guard for the Mississippi Lime Company at Ste. Genevieve.
With cool rainy weather persisting early this week, Chairman Chet Doubet and other County Fair officials were casting anxious eyes at the clouds and hoping that inclement weather would not prevail again this year during Fair Week. The fair was rained out last year and resulted in a financial loss which the Fair Association could ill afford for the second consecutive year. A well-rounded program of entertainment and exhibition of farm products has been arranged and with “fair” weather, the three-day event, opening today, promises to be one of the best and biggest in history.
Over 100 workers from the First Baptist Church will take a religious census next Sunday afternoon, September 9th. While this project is being promoted and done by Baptists, it is expected to be of definite benefit to every church in the community as the census information cards from families of other denominations, or other denominational preference, will be turned over to the other churches for their use.
Next Sunday morning at 10:30 o'clock, R. C. Rehmer will be installed as principal of St. Paul's Lutheran School by the Rev. E. C. Pardieck. Following the installation service, the congregation will gather for a basket dinner on the school ground to welcome and to become acquainted with its new principal and family. Mr. Rehmer, born at Red Bud, Illinois, comes to Farmington well-recommended to take over the duties of Principal of St. Paul's Lutheran School, which this year has an enrollment of 125 pupils.