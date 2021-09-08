From the Archives

The Farmington Press has scored a "first" by bringing to St. Francois County its first "cold type" lithographic newspaper plant. In announcing installation in Farmington of the new, modern printing facility, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Stewart, publishers of the Farmington Press stated, "We take much pleasure in bringing to our readers this great new development in the newspaper publishing profession.

1951 – 70 years ago

Joseph L. Harter of Farmington has been appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff of St. Francois County, succeeding Horace Mullersman, it was announced this week by Sheriff Dewey Smallen. Mullersman, who has served as Smallen's chief deputy since February of this year, has resigned to accept more lucrative employment as a plant guard for the Mississippi Lime Company at Ste. Genevieve.

With cool rainy weather persisting early this week, Chairman Chet Doubet and other County Fair officials were casting anxious eyes at the clouds and hoping that inclement weather would not prevail again this year during Fair Week. The fair was rained out last year and resulted in a financial loss which the Fair Association could ill afford for the second consecutive year. A well-rounded program of entertainment and exhibition of farm products has been arranged and with “fair” weather, the three-day event, opening today, promises to be one of the best and biggest in history.