From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

“Expand the present airport” was the message sent by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at last Thursday’s meeting. Chamber members unanimously adopted a resolution calling for support of the airport expansion. The resolution, read by Chamber Vice President Chip Peterson, a member of the Industrial Development Authority, called Farmington Regional Airport “a vital asset for the business, medical and industrial communities.” The resolution said the airport site was carefully selected by professional engineers, and the city has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the acquisition and development of the land.

Out of the garage and onto the road is where rock band Triple XXX will be heading. The local favorites recently signed a booking agreement with Matthew Benjamin Productions out of Minneapolis to start a U.S. tour beginning Sept. 1 in Kansas City. The tour also includes some dates in Canada. Triple XXX band member Chad Walton of Farmington said if everything goes well, they will eventually tour Europe.

South Pacific had a very successful four-day run at Long Memorial Hall, according to Jon Cozean, who was intricately involved in many aspects of the production. Cozean said the play sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. At the Saturday matinée, about 30 of the 270 seats went unsold.” The regular reserved seating was sold out three out of four times. “We kept open some unreserved seats in the back for any people who may not have known there were sellouts.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Farmington City Council adopted a $5 million budget for fiscal 1983 Tuesday evening after only 30 minutes of discussion. A motion limiting the discussion of the budget to only 30 minutes was made by member Mike O’Brien. The motion was approved by the council with only member George Shaw dissenting. “How can you discuss a $5 million budget in only 30 minutes,” Shaw asked. Discussion was led by Shaw, who objected to $13,000 being budgeted for two softball fields for adults. Shaw thought the money would be much better spent for a miniature golf course and a driving range to be built at Jaycee Park, located on Perrine Road near the Farmington Airport.

An inmate of the Farmington Halfway house has reportedly confessed to setting fire to the building early Sunday morning, according to Farmington Police Chief Walter Ellis. Ellis said charges are expected to be filed against Eddie Lee Freeman on Monday by the St. Francois County prosecutor’s office. However, prosecutor Gary Stevenson would not affirm that charges would be forthcoming. But Ellis said late Wednesday, his department is finalizing its investigation before turning over the evidence to the prosecutor.

The Farmington PATH (Parents Association for Touching the Handicapped) center will be starting two new programs in September for special children to encourage the development of language and motor skills. The programs are for children from infancy to age two and from age two to five. A note from a doctor is required to join the classes. The programs will be a first for the local PATH center. Language skills will be taught through the use of puppets, stories and dram. Fine motor skills will be developed through art and building. Gross motor skills will be enhanced through dance, exercise and supervised play.

Stephen Barr is fast becoming used to career changes and new challenges. Last year, after nine years of musical instruction at Charleston High School, he came to Farmington to serve as director of special services for the R-7 school district. He is now beginning his first year as a principal, serving in that capacity for grades K-5 at Jefferson Elementary School. “I’ve always enjoyed change, and I look for challenges,” Barr said. Among the challenges faced by Barr will be filling the shoes of former principal Barbara Crow, who retired this summer after 14 years in that capacity.

1972 – 50 years ago

Plans for the Democratic Rally and Fund Raising dinner, with Senator Thomas F. Eagleton as honored guest and featured speaker, have been finalized and tickets are now available. Mrs. Rita Bach has been appointed ticket chairman. Mrs. Bach will appoint co-chairmen in the various towns in the county and surrounding counties. From all indications, according to Mrs. Bach, tickets now. Tickets are $10.00 each. The event will be held on Thursday evening, August 31st, at the St. Joseph’s School gymnasium in Farmington, starting at 7:00 P.M.

A new attraction was added to the St. Francois County Fair’s Junior Steer Show this year. The six steers in the show were auctioned to the highest bidder Friday evening following the junior livestock parade awards and fitting contest. Businesses in the area bought the steers at a premium price to help encourage greater participation among boys and girls in the junior show. The Champion steer was shown by Marcus Detring. It was a Charolais crossbred and weighed 1135 pounds. Taylor Smith bought the steer for Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Company for $48.00 per hundredweight.

Members of the local Kiwanis club learned at their August 23 noon luncheon of the highlights at their Missouri-Arkansas district convention at Columbia last weekend. Farmington was represented at the annual meeting by Clayton Osman, president; Gerald Nesbit, lieutenant-governor for Division 10 and Ed Bradley, treasurer. All three spoke briefly on various phases of convention activities. Last week the Kiwanians learned there are 21,000 alcoholics in the 23 counties served by the Farmington State Hospital in 1970, there were 492 admissions, including some readmissions, to the hospital’s alcohol treatment center. The life expectancy of an alcoholic is 10 to 12 years less than that of the non-alcoholic.

Because of a recent ruling by the Attorney General of Missouri which declared that officials or employees of a school district cannot legally participate in offering school insurance to pupils or their parents during school hours and cannot use school funds for the purchase of insurance for pupils, it is recommended that the coverage be purchased, directly from a local insurance agency. Brochures and application forms were given to pupils at the time of registration, prior to the opening of school These should be taken or sent directly to the insurance agency, not to the school. This should be done prior to the opening of school.

1962 – 60 years ago

One hundred fourteen persons representing five counties were in attendance Monday evening to hear Dr. George A. Ulett, Director of Missouri’s Division of Mental Diseases, when he addressed a dinner meeting in Farmington. The meeting was sponsored by the Mental Health Associations from St. Francois, Washington, Jefferson and Ste. Genevieve counties. The evening program began at 5:00 P.M. when everyone was invited to tour the Emmett Hoctor Building at the State Hospital. The building was dedicated and opened for use at the hospital in June of this year. Under the one roof are an all-faith chapel, an auditorium and an out-patient clinic.

Paul G. Williams Jr., of Bonne Terre, was elected chairman of the Republican Central Committee of St. Francois County Tuesday evening. Mr. Williams will succeed Harry L. Denman, who tendered his resignation. Mr. Williams was elected to the Central Committee in the August 7 primary, representing Perry Township. He has been a life-long Republican and is actively interested in strengthening the Republican system in St. Francois County and Missouri. Robert E. Schneider, of Farmington, was elected to replace Mr. Denman from St. Francois Township. Mr. Schneider was elected by acclamation and accepted the position Tuesday.

Herbert M. Shelton of 715 South A Street, Farmington, a maintenance man at the Farmington State Hospital, was critically burned when the kerosene tank on a heater in which roofing tar was being prepared for application exploded. The accident occurred shortly after eight o’clock Tuesday morning, August 21. Workmen on the third floor of the clinic building at the Hospital were repairing the roof and Mr. Shelton was the only one in the immediate vicinity of the heater when the kerosene tank exploded and ignited his clothing.

James A. (Jay) Wallace of Ste. Genevieve, brother of V. Casey Wallace of 513 West Liberty Street and an employee of the Citizens Electric Company of Ste. Genevieve, was killed when he came in contact with a live wire while working on a pole on Thursday of last week. Mr. Wallace was working on a line near Highway K, five miles south of Festus when the accident occurred, the time being 12:40 p.m. Thursday, August 16. James A. Wallace was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 18, 1912, and departed this life on August 16, 1962, being fifty years of age at the time of his death. He was the son of the late James A. and Lillian Mackley Wallace.

The 1957 graduating class of Farmington High School enjoyed a five-year class reunion at Mell’s Grove on Saturday evening, August 18, 1962. A family picnic dinner was served at 5:00 p.m. and movies were shown which were taken during the school years of 1955-56 and 1956-57. Wayne Sherrill, class president, took roll call.

1952 – 70 years ago

About 140 boys, members of the Kiwanis summer softball league, and 20 Kiwanians and guests made a trip yesterday evening to St. Louis where they saw the St. Louis Cardinal-Boston baseball game at Sportsman’s Park. The group left Farmington at three o’clock by Lead Belt Transit Lines bus and had lunch at Carondelet Park in St. Louis where they were met by a catering service with box lunches and drinks. It was expected that the group, sitting together at the game, would be interviewed by Harry Carey and Gus Mancruso, baseball broadcasters, at some time during their stay at the park.

The Doe Run Schools will open to begin the year’s work Tuesday, September 2, at 8:30 a.m. Both the high school and the elementary school will continue through the day until closing time at 3:15 p.m. Busses will follow the same routes at the usual scheduled time as they were followed last year. School lunches will be served at the regular price of twenty-five cents per lunch beginning the first day the children are present. It is important that lunches be paid for not more than one week in advance.

Preliminary work on the Rotary Radio Auction, scheduled for Sept. 22 through 25, got underway this week as members started their canvass of Farmington businesses and professional men, In sponsoring this auction, the Rotary Club is fulfilling three of its community responsibilities at the same time. In dedicating the proceeds of the auction to charity, the Club is providing humanitarian service. In soliciting support from our own people with all attendant credit and publicity, the members feel that they are giving a true business-boosting service.

Missouri is moving toward its second record traffic accident death, injury and property damage toil in as many years, according to half-year statistics complied by the traffic engineering section of the State Highway Commission’s maintenance bureau. This inglorious fact is indicated by records showing 226 more accidents, three more deaths, 238 more injuries and $445,817 more property damages have resulted from traffic accidents on state-maintained roads and highways during the first six months of 1952 than for the same period in 1951.

1942 – 80 years ago

A government-sponsored drive for all types of junk metal, rubber, and other scarce materials will reach a climax in St. Francois County next Tuesday with a county-wide Junk Rally to be held at the Fox Iron and Metal Company at Flat River. All patriotic citizens of the county are urgently requested to gather all their scrap metal and rubber and, if possible, transport it to the yard at Flat River, where they will be paid the highest cash prices immediately. If you have sufficient material to warrant a truck in calling at your home, you have merely to call 33 or 190, leaving your name and address, and a truck will be sent to you as soon as convenient.

On Wednesday of this week, the Weingarten project was still in the process of organization, and the number of men at work was not great. Sixteen carpenters were busy building offices and other auxiliary buildings, while other men were busy unloading supplies, setting up machinery and grading was getting underway on the several miles of streets to be constructed. This period of organization is expected to take a few more days, but additional men will go to work as rapidly as possible, and a total of several hundred men are expected to be at work within a few days.

Four cars were damaged shortly before noon Sunday because the driver of one car lost control of her car when she was stung by a bee. The unusual accident occurred in front of the Presbyterian Church and disrupted the services quickly and effectively. A young woman from St. Louis had just rounded the turn at the church, on her way to the State Hospital to visit her husband, when the bee stung her. Her car sideswiped C.P. Damron’s, then crashed into Dr. N.W. Hawkins’ car and pushing it into the rear of another car. The Hawkins’ car was the most damaged one of the four. The young woman and a woman companion were bruised but not seriously injured.

One man was killed instantly, and two others suffered injuries in an accident at the St. Joseph Lead Mine at Mine La Motte shortly before noon Wednesday. The one killed was Lester Francis, 46, of Fredericktown. The injured were Lloyd Simmons, 34, of Fredericktown, who suffered both legs broken above the knees and Henry Bannister, of Doe Run, who was injured about the face and eyes but is not thought to be seriously hurt. The accident occurred while the men were working on a stuck valve in an air compressor. While they were so engaged, the pressure continued to rise until it finally exploded the enclosing cylinder, flinging broken pieces of metal about with great force.

1932 – 90 years ago

A cabin model Waco plane was damaged here Tuesday afternoon when its pilot attempted to land on a field east of Farmington on Highway 61. The plane was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, none of whom suffered anything worse than bruises and scratches. The plane originally came from New York City and was being used to carry Langdon Post and W.G. Mitchell about the country, interviewing various state chairmen in the interest of Gov. Roosevelt’s campaign for President. It was piloted by James H. Elkus of New York City.

Leo Herzog, 90, the last veteran of the Civil War here, died at his home today of the infirmities of age. He was engaged in many of the principal battles of the Civil War, having served three years in Company A, Second Missouri Infantry, in the Union Army. He is survived by his wife, seven children, 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His funeral will be at the Catholic Church of Ste. Genevieve at 9:30 o’clock, Saturday morning.

During the past week, an out-of-town solicitor has arranged with a number of local merchants to hold a Sales Day at Farmington on September 10th. The participating merchants will give trade coupons with cash purchases from now until the date of the Sales Day, and numerous prizes will be distributed on that day. The names of the participating merchants will be found in an advertisement on another page of this paper.

Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Karsch, proprietors of the Ritz, Roseland and Odeon theatres in this county, spent Monday and Tuesday of this week in St. Louis, guests of the Warner Brothers Motion Picture Company. They attended a preview of about fifteen feature pictures that have just been completed by Warners, all of which they contracted for showing here at early dates. Mr. Karsch states the pictures are far above the average and will be a real treat for theatergoers in this section.