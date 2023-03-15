1993 – 30 years ago

The yearly Mardi Gras in New Orleans may have a longer tradition of frivolity, insouciance and unrivaled revelry, but the energetic Mardi Gras held in Farmington Saturday night might also become an annual affair. "We may continue the Mardi Gras concept next year and build upon the theme of light-hearted celebration," said Chris Engler, president of the Federated Women's Club of Farmington. "I think everyone had a great time." Billed as a benefit ball to assist the restoration of Long Memorial Hall, the club's Mardi Gras lit up the night in the St. Joseph gym as about 280 people — dressed to the nines — dined on Cajun-style cuisine and danced to sonorous syncopations of two busy bands.

Discussion of the annual Country Days celebration was one of many topics presented at the monthly meeting of the Downtown Farmington Organization held Tuesday at Gercone’s Restaurant in Farmington. Willa Dean Meyer, Country Days chairperson, told those gathered that there is a looming possibility that the yearly event will have to be moved from its downtown Farmington location due to its size and the number of people it draws. "We may be forced to move it someday, but I think we all need to see Country Days as a gift to our downtown area," Meyer said.

If there’s one good thing about the St. Francois County Jail, it’s that a tour of the place could be a dandy deterrent to those contemplating committing a crime. But that’s about it. Generally dark, dank and claustrophobic, the County Jail is an anachronism. It’s a throwback to an era when population figures were less and, therefore, crime was less prevalent. In the summer, temperatures inside can exceed 100 degrees. On a good day, all the plumbing works. On almost any day, prisoners being booked mingle with visitors in a “lobby” as dry as a tinderbox.

Local celebrities and celebrity look-a-likes will be coming out of the woodwork on Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Tradition Inn Banquet Center in Farmington. No, Farmington hasn’t become Beverly Hills, 90210. The locals will be donning the garb for the benefit of the Presbyterian Home For Children in the first annual Celebrity Night. Rev. Lawrence E. Jackman, director of the Home said “Celebrity Night” is a unique event to raise funds and community awareness.”

Farmington High School has been spotlighted in an impressive feature story with color photographs in the winter/spring issue of Missouri Community magazine. The magazine is produced by the Missouri Rural Innovation Institute in Columbia. The article stresses the schools community involvement and explains innovative programs that have won the school accolades.

1973 – 50 years ago

The Farmington City Council officially proclaimed April 2 as “Dayse Baker Day” at its meeting Monday night and then embarked on an administrative trip that saw them tiptoe through the pornography question, pass several new ordinances, and end up the evening learning that Farmington will be the site of a new $750,000 Army Reserve Center building.

“There’s room for one more down here,” F.S.C. Homes President L.J. Miller told the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Monday. Miller, whose firm makes pre-fab panels for apartments and houses, says his 20-man plant is running at capacity with orders ahead and the town could stand to have another plant to absorb the business.

Farmington’s Presbyterian Home for Children got a $37,000 grant from the Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council Monday afternoon to start a unique experiment in rehabilitation — a Family Connected Group Foster Home for Boys. A group of boys, aged 13-18, will be lodged in the Presbyterian Home house at 414 College to live in a family situation with counselors and have occasional contact with their real parents.

The third meeting of the newly-organized St. Francois County Writer's Society will be held this evening at the Farmington Library and leaders of the group are hoping for an increase in the club's 21 charter members. members. Eighteen signed the roll at the Society's first meeting February 28. James Bullis and Charles Runyon were named co-presidents. Bullis is an English teacher at MAC and Runyon a professional writer near Knob Lick.

Farmington's "Penny Man” was unmasked Wednesday morning by some intrepid sleuthing by а Press staff member. The mystery still remains as to why he's been leaving a trail of pennies around the business area, because Don Mell smilingly refuses to talk about. "I'm not going to sign any depositions or anything," he said Wednesday morning. But Mell got caught copper-handed early Wednesday morning as he left a trail of coppers along Liberty. If it's a publicity scheme, it worked – you can tell because it's right here in the paper.

1963 – 60 years ago

Mrs. James Gifford was hostess to the Federated Women's Club March 6th. Twelve members answered roll call. The minutes and the treasurer's report were read and approved. The results of the Benefit Bridge and Fashion Show were discussed. Mrs. Milton Fitz, president, extended her thanks for the complete cooperation of the club, The correspondence was read by Mrs. Robert Huckstep. The resignations of Mrs. William Braun, Mrs. Rolla Gordon and Mrs. Clayton Osman were approved. Mrs. Bill Dunaway resigned as corresponding secretary for the 1963-64 year. Mrs. Wallace Gieringer was nominated to fill this vacancy.

A contract totaling $3,150,287 for building 12,3 miles of U.S. Route 67, in St. Francois county, has been awarded by the State Highway Commission under bids received on February 15. The work is for grading, bridging and part single and part dual lane Portland cement concrete pavement 24-feet wide. The project extends from Farmington southerly to the Madison County line.

The second annual meeting of the Woman's Society of Christian the Missouri East Conference, will be held at Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington, Wednesday and Thursday, March 27, 28. The Farmington-Cape Girardeau District, of which Mrs. Homer Hughes of Farmington is President, will be host for the Conference.

On Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m., the Women of the Presbyterian Church will be privileged to hear Mrs. H.C. Bleckschmidt, of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, talk on her experiences in Brazil. Mrs. Bleckschmidt will show colored slides illustrating her trip on the Caravan which explored the opportunities which Presbyterian missions have in Christianizing large areas of Brazil opened to the interior with the building of the new capital, Brasilia.

New officers of the Farmington Rotary Club were elected last week as follows: president, Clarence Benton: vice-president, Jim Epperson; secretary, David L Colson; directors, Percy W. Fuson, William E. Gray, Drexel Chapman, George Shaw and Mothershead. The new officers will assume their duties July 1st.

1953 – 70 years ago

A delegation of business men came before the Board of Aldermen on Monday night, asking for two-hour parking on North Washington between Liberty and the railroad station. The complaint was that customers could not find places to park without having to carry their purchases a long distance. Their complaint stated that people parked cars there early in the morning and permitted them to stay until the late afternoon. The Board directed that an ordinance be drawn covering the request.

Dedication ceremonies for the new Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Farmington will be held this Saturday, March 14, and a full program is planned. Built entirely of volunteer labor by members and friends of Norman L. Rigdon Post 5896, the building is situated on the 61-67 bypass on the eastern edge of Farmington.

Members of the Farmington Rotary Club enjoyed a program on the subject of 4-H Club activities Tuesday evening. Dr. C. O. Schuttler was in charge of the program and he presented Oscar Feezor, Hugh L. Nutt and Miss Lois Ann Meyer, all of whom contributed bits of useful information to illustrate the fine work done in various 4-H Club projects. Feezor, a leader in club work for many years, pointed out the aims and pointed out the aims and objects of the organization, its history since 1902, and gave figures to show that St. Francois County has an enrollment of 321 boys and girls in 17 4-H clubs.

The Memorial Methodist Church will have ground breaking ceremonies this Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 P.M. at the new location. Brief remarks will be made by leading laymen of the church and by Dr. E.H. Orear, our District Superintendent. At a given time everyone who brings a shovel will break ground. The church is now engaged in a second step of the Sanctuary Crusade under the direction of Dr. Frank M. Inman of Philadelphia.

1943 – 80 years ago

Wm. R. Clayborne, 54 year old farmer residing north of Farmington, was fatally injured shortly before three o’clock Tuesday afternoon when he was accidentally struck by an ax which slipped from the hands of George Shinn, Jr. Mr. Clayborne lived on a farm belonging to George Shinn, Sr., and on Tuesday afternoon George Shinn, Jr., had gone over to help him cut down a large tree. The tree was down and the two men were preparing to trim off the branches. Mr. Clayborne was standing in front of Shinn, holding a large branch down so that Shinn could get a better blow at its base. As Mr. Shinn delivered a powerful blow, the ax slipped from his hands and the blade struck Clayborne just behind the left ear, ranging down four inches and severing the jugular vein. The wound was between two- and three-inches deep.

The Press is authorized this week to publish the announcement of Shelt T. Horn for re-election as Mayor of the City of Farmington, subject to the will of the voters, at the City Election on Tuesday, April 6th. Mayor Horn is well known to the people of Farmington as he has lived in this vicinity all of his life. He has served as Mayor of Farmington for the past four years and has constantly worked for the best interests of our community. Prior to his election as Mayor, he served as Presiding Judge of the County Court for eight years and is the only man who was ever re-elected to that office. His qualifications and past record clearly entitle him to your earnest consideration.

1933 – 90 years ago

All the Banks in St Francois County that were transacting business before the National Banking Holiday was declared by President Roosevelt on March 5th, resumed business Wednesday morning of this week when permission to open was issued them by the state Banking Department. Business is being conducted as usual at the Banks with the exception that some of them are under mandatory restrictions made by the State Banking Department. It is hoped and believed that these restrictions will he lifted in the near future.

T. Coghill, Secretary of the Missouri Ozarks Savings and Loan Association, was held up by two unmasked men about 5 o'clock Monday afternoon on the Iron Mountain Road and robbed of his car a Pontiac Coach. Mr. Coghill was returning alone from business trip to Ironton. When about three miles this side of Iron Mountain he stopped his car to see if one of his tires was going down. As he got out of the ear two roughly dressed men suddenly appeared and drew pistols on Mr. Coghill. They demanded his keys and then instructed him to face the opposite direction until they had driven around a curve. Mr. Coghill walked to a nearby farm home where he obtained a ride home. The car thieves were seen driving through Doe Run.

St. Francois County will get an appropriation of $5197.50 for its high school districts from the general revenue fund of the state, if a bill now pending in the house of representatives passes. The bill proposes the appropriation of $695,268 out of the state treasury to pay deficiency claims of the high school districts for tuition of pupils from other districts.