From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Earlier this school year, Sue Alley, director of activities at the Presbyterian Manor Nursing Home, sent out letters to the Farmington elementary schools asking for participation in Grandparent’s Day. She expected that some of the classes would make door decorations for the residents or send cards, but Linda Ray’s fourth grade class at Franklin Elementary School really took the project to heart. These students send cards, write letters, make decorations, and even put on a play for their Presbyterian Manor pen pals.

Bill Anderson lives on H Highway within view of air traffic at Farmington Regional Airport. He thinks expanding the airport is a waste of money. Anderson is a member of a coalition of about 40 people opposing expansion, at least expansion at the present location. Most live on the south end of town near the north end of the runway. The coalition, says Anderson, is concerned about wasting tax money and safety. “I’d like to see this go to a referendum for the people to vote on it,” said Anderson. “I don’t think it would pass.”

Farmington’s new industrial park continues to materialize as the City Council last night passed several ordinances relating to funding and construction. The mayor will execute a contract with the regional planning commission to provide administrative services for implementation of work at the site. The mayor will execute documents for services to construct a waterline, sanitary and storm sewers, and streets at the park. Also, Hudwalker & Associates, Inc. will be contracted to provide professional services connected with the project. An ordinance was passed to initiate repairs at the airport. The runway, taxiway and apron will be repaired, sealed and marked.

The world-famous Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales — six horses weighing 1,900 pounds each — will be in Farmington June 6 to celebrate Country Days, according to Richard Layne, Lead Belt Beer wholesaler in Desloge. The Clydesdales, besides participating in the parade, will be stabled that day on the parking lot near Wal-Mart Supercenter and Conoco. There will be no cost to view the 8-foot-tall horses, said Layne. The public is invited to stop by. The horses will also make a special appearance at the Dolly Parton concert all day at Wilson-Rozier Park.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Street, Airport and Storm Sewers Committee will meet at 7:30 tonight to discuss the committee’s grievances with Ralph Pingel, regional airport manager. Pingel asked for the opportunity to meet with the committee after the city canceled one of his contracts at Monday night’s council meeting. Actually, Pingel has two separate contracts with the city — one as airport manager and one for his “fixed base operator’s lease.” The city council voted 7-0 to give Pingel a 60-day notice of cancellation on the fixed base operator’s lease for Farmington Airmotive. The contract with the city was to have expired in 1986.

Whoever said one must have a tree to build a treehouse? When Jim Thomas, 225 Meadowbrook, decided to build his son, Zachary, a treehouse, he took plans for a ‘treeless’ treehouse from the July 1981 issue of Mechanix Illustrated and built one. Thomas, a sheet metal worker for McDonald-Douglas in St. Louis, said although the gathering of materials for the project took almost a year, actual construction of the treehouse took only two weeks. Thomas said the treehouse has become an instant success among neighborhood children. His 5-year-old son agrees.

Farmingtonian Tim Lollar placed his perfect 4-0 record on the line last night when he took the mound to face the St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego in the second game of a three-day series. Lollar, the 26-year-old son of Mrs. Betty Lollar of Farmington, is in his second year as a member of the Padres. Formerly he played with the New York Yankees. Lollar did not get a decision in his last appearance against the Montreal Expos. The Padres eventually lost that contest, 8-7.

The movie scene is all too familiar when the defendant “throws himself on the mercy of the court.” However, the roles were switched when local taxing authorities met with members of the County Court to discuss reassessment refunds on Tuesday. The court had to throw itself on the mercy of the people. The court was hoping that the county’s taxing authorities would allow them to hold the $65,543.19 rebate from 1979 until next year. “If you feel in your hearts you can leave the money with us — because your budgets are already set — please do so,” said Judge Ted Westmeyer.

1972 – 50 years ago

Missouri Governor, the Honorable Warren E. Hearnes, formally dedicated the James T. Blair, Jr., Medical-Surgical Building in a special ceremony at Farmington State Hospital last Thursday at 2:30 in the afternoon. The recently completed building was named in honor of the 44th governor of the state of Missouri, the late Governor Blair, who served during the years 1956 through 1960. It was during Governor Blair’s tenure in office and largely through his efforts that the Mental Health Commission was established.

One hundred fourteen volunteers will be ringing doorbells in the Farmington area the weekend of May 20, 21, 22 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s house to house phase of the 1972 MS Hope Chest appeal. The announcement was made by Billy D. Light, chairman. LePere-McCalister Post, American Legion is sponsoring the drive. Funds raised will be used to support the chapter’s patient service program and to advance the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Research activity. Forty percent of the funds collected are sent to the national society for research. The balance of the money is retained in the chapter area to provide services to needy multiple sclerosis patients living in the St. Francois County area.

On June 2, the Reverend Jeff R. Marsh, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Mexico, Missouri for the past four years, will succeed the Reverend John C. Montgomery, Jr. as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District for the United Methodist Church. Bishop Eugene M. Frank, Missouri area episcopal leader, made the appointments on May 10. Mr. Montgomery, district leader here for the past six years, will become pastor of the Mexico First Church after the session of the Missouri East Annual Conference, May 30 to June 2, on the campus of Central Methodist College in Fayette.

Otto Buchholz of Route Two, Farmington, has been appointed executive director of the Farmington Office of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. The ASCS office administers the Federal Farm programs, such as Wheat-Feed Grain Set Aside, Rural Environment Program, Commodity Loans, and Wool Incentive Payments. Mr. Buchholz was born at Brieborn, Germany on August 17, 1917. He resides on a 502-acre farm about seven miles north of Farmington in the Salem Community, with his wife Julia. They have one daughter, Carol Reeves. The farm is jointly operated by him and his son-in-law, Darrell Reeves.

1962 – 60 years ago

Miss Tryna Kay Faries, a junior student in the Farmington Senior High School, has been selected to be one of the 36 participants in the University of Missouri’s Summer Program for superior students. More than 125 outstanding high school students from all parts of the state were originally nominated for participation in the program. The program will bring 36 high-ability 11th grade boys and girls to the University of Missouri’s campus for the two-week period from June 17 to June 30. The purpose is to motivate the students in the direction of a scholarly career and to acquaint them with various areas of study and the career possibilities of these areas.

Representatives of Farmington’s Kiwanis-Rotary youth service groups will meet tonight in Ozarks Federal meeting rooms to accept a Khoury League franchise as an operating framework for summer baseball activities. John Gibbons, International Khoury secretary, made the presentation. The Khoury franchise means not only national recognition for Farmington and Farmington youth activities but provides, as well, a unified framework within which not only Kiwanis and Rotary, but any other interested service group can participate, and progressively promote local youngsters towards professional baseball, should they be so inclined.

Eighteen more names were added to a growing list of contributors to the Puritan Fashions factory expansion drive, according to fund chairman Stu Landrum. The total amount of contributions had not been announced at the time of printing, but it was indicated that a number of team captains had not reported their calls. Gifts were received this week from Dr. C.H.G. Toennies, Ivy’s Casual Clothes Closet, Ross Jewelry, Mell’s Hardware store, Foster and Highly, Effrein’s Shoe Store, Stoll’s Fashion Shoppe, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association, Farmington Rotary Club, Dr. J.W. Rhodes, Powers’ Ben Franklin Store, Heck’s Supermarket, Inc., United Bank of Farmington, Midwest Broadcasting System, Butterfield Green houses, Service Abstract Co., W.K. Giessing, Dr. Jones Klein, and Mrs. G.L. Watkins.

Farmington is the 346th community in the state of Missouri to institute a Lions Club. Lions Club members throughout the state and their guests are invited to attend the Charter Night Banquet which will be held at the Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington Saturday night, May 12th at 7:00 p.m., with the reception at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The club will receive its charter officially from the District Governor of Lions International, B.W. Robinson of Rolla, assisted by Dr. C.H. Berry, international counselor, of Bonne Terre and Lion Emil Strickland of Flat River.

1952 – 70 years ago

The National Guard Unit at Farmington will observe Armed Forces Day next Saturday with a mobile display of military equipment. Permission has been obtained to set up the display on the courthouse lawn at Farmington Saturday morning. Later in the day the display will be moved to Flat River, Bonne Terre and other towns in St. Francois County, permitting the widest possible showing. A selected team of trained technicians will be on hand to demonstrate the equipment and answer questions.

The Farmington Board of Aldermen met Monday night in regular session with all members present and shortly after the routine business went into executive session. Among the items acted on was the recommendation that the light and water department start installing a sewer beginning near Washington Street on the easement between Burks Road and Hickory Street and running east to Middle Street and then down Middle to connect with the sewer already installed.

Rolla Cozean of Farmington has authorized this newspaper to announce that he is a candidate for the office of coroner of St. Francois County on the Democratic ticket and will appreciate the support of the voters at the polls on election day. Mr. Cozean is well known throughout the country and is believed to be the oldest undertaking in the county, having started at Flat River in 1910. He moved to Farmington in 1917 when he purchased the Farmington Undertaking Company and has been here ever since. Mr. Cozean hopes to make an active campaign and solicits the support and influence of everyone.

It was announced this week that W. Thomas Coghill, Jr., now Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation, will soon become associated with the law firm of Smith & Smith, Ozarks Federal Building, Farmington. Mr. Coghill is a graduate of the School of Law, University of Missouri, and practiced law in Farmington, Missouri, prior to his acceptance of an appointment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As an agent with the F.B.I. he has served in Washington, D.C., Boston, Massachusetts, and his present assignment is in Detroit, Michigan

1942 – 80 years ago

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce members were guests of the Trimfoot Company last Monday evening at the slowing of a feature motion picture show and three reels of shorts about fishing in the Trimfoot’s excellent showroom of their new factory building. The picture starred Madeleine Carroll in Blockade. The films were handled by John Reinhart, Jr., who is a camera enthusiast of the first water. Needless to say, the entertainment was greatly enjoyed by the Jaycees.

In a beautiful and impressive ceremony in the college gymnasium last Friday evening, Miss Gladys Revoir, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Revoir of Farmington, was crowned queen of Flat River Junior College. It was the occasion of the annual spring prom, a formal dance and the highlight of the college social calendar. The student body selected each year its most popular young lady; the selection is made by means of voting, first upon several nominees from both classes, and finally upon a single representative from each class. The queen’s picture is placed alone upon a page of Chats, the college yearbook; pictures of the runners-up and the previous year’s queen if she is still in school, occupy the page facing the queen’s picture. The queen, her two maids of honor and two attendants, together with their five male escorts, make up the retinue for the coronation ceremony.

Fire believed to have started from defective wiring about 9:30 Wednesday night inflicted extensive damage to the Cobble Furniture Store and the building in which it is housed on East Columbia Street in Farmington. The blaze was prevented from spreading only by very efficient work on the part of the local fire department. The fire evidently started in the ceiling of the first floor in a rear room and quickly spread upward, inflicting severe damage to the second-floor rooms which mainly quartered used furniture. All of the contents of the second floor were badly damaged by smoke, heat and water, while the new furniture on the first floor was partially damaged by smoke and water. The building was damaged considerably in the back.

A tragic accident occurred at the old Rock Quarry in the northeast section of Farmington shortly before noon yesterday when little Ola Mae White, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Roy White, of Farmington, was drowned while wading in the shallow water adjacent to the edge of the quarry. Her body was recovered within a few minutes after the accident by City Marshal George Mackley who happened to be nearby, but all efforts to bring back her life by artificial respiration were to no avail.

1932 – 90 years ago

A fire occurred at about three o’clock in the afternoon when the P.H. Heal residence, located on Perrine Street, caught fire from a pile of burning rubbish in the back yard. Mrs. Teal had gone into the house, thinking that the rubbish had burned down sufficiently to be of no danger. However, a spark caught an outbuilding and the garage on fire, completely destroying them. The rear of the house was damaged somewhat. The house was insured, but the garage and outbuilding were not.

C.B. Rogers, proprietor of a filling station in Farmington, reports that his station was entered by petty thieves last week who took about $4.50 in cash. On last Tuesday night they again entered the station and took some candy, cigarettes and a few pennies. Mr. Rogers says that he believes he knows who is entering his place and if it happens again, he will turn them over to the sheriff.

Dr. W.M. Cherry, of Desloge, announces this week his opening of a branch office in Farmington in which he will practice as a chiropractor and foot correctionist. The office will be located in the Boyd Rooming House on East Columbia Street and will be open during the afternoon on each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Mayor C.A. Tetley and the Factory Committee met at the city hall last Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of opening bids on the proposed shirt factory building. Fifteen contractors and firms entered bids and G.C. McDaniel, of Farmington, turned in the lowest bid, $34,927. The contract was not let at that time for the reason that all the pledges had not been paid and the requirements are that all the necessary $40,000 be on deposit in the local banks when the contract is let.

