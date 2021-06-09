From the Archives

30 years – 1991

When Rob Miller graduated from Farmington High School in 1988, he was seeking a career that was challenging and exciting, no matter how risky it might be. Two years later, Miller finds himself responsible for the wellbeing of a blonde movie actress as she enters a shopping mall, and he finds himself responsible for the health of a businessman flying across the country. Miller is now experiencing life as a professional bodyguard.

Michele Lyne Thomas Krause, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Warren Thomas of Farmington, graduated from Southern College of Seventh-day Adventists on May 5. Krause received her associate of science in nursing. She will work at Erlanger Medical Center as a nurse. Krause plans to continue study at Southern College towards a Bachelor of Science.

The Farmington High School class of 1966 is planning its 25th year reunion for Saturday, July 6.

40 years – 1981

Mrs. Nan Weber was pleasantly surprised during the annual Flower Show in Farmington on Friday, when Ed Brown, forester, on behalf of the Missouri Conservation Service, presented her with a plaque for her lifetime of work in conservation. Mrs. Weber, a past state president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, has long been active in garden club projects and conservation work.