From the Archives

30 years – 1991
When Rob Miller graduated from Farmington High School in 1988, he was seeking a career that was challenging and exciting, no matter how risky it might be. Two years later, Miller finds himself responsible for the wellbeing of a blonde movie actress as she enters a shopping mall, and he finds himself responsible for the health of a businessman flying across the country. Miller is now experiencing life as a professional bodyguard.
Michele Lyne Thomas Krause, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Warren Thomas of Farmington, graduated from Southern College of Seventh-day Adventists on May 5. Krause received her associate of science in nursing. She will work at Erlanger Medical Center as a nurse. Krause plans to continue study at Southern College towards a Bachelor of Science.
The Farmington High School class of 1966 is planning its 25th year reunion for Saturday, July 6.
40 years – 1981
Mrs. Nan Weber was pleasantly surprised during the annual Flower Show in Farmington on Friday, when Ed Brown, forester, on behalf of the Missouri Conservation Service, presented her with a plaque for her lifetime of work in conservation. Mrs. Weber, a past state president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, has long been active in garden club projects and conservation work.
A heated debate in a City Council finance committee meeting Monday night brought to light that the current operating budget for the city might go as much as $300,000 in the red, but that is not to imply that the city is going broke.
Farmington’s annual Country Days celebration July 31 and August 1 is shaping up as a fun-filled two days, including a fiddle contest with a $300 first prize, colorful old-time costumes, free swimming, and a Crunch-A-Car stand where frustrations can be vented by bashing in an auto.
Annually the swallows return to Capistrano. Likewise, as another year has rolled around, the 1929 Farmington High School graduates returned to the home of classmates Velma and Leo Dugal for their reunion. Twenty-six class members and fifteen spouses gathered on Saturday, May 20, some for lunch, others during the afternoon, but all for the evening buffet served in the Dugals’ basement ‘private’ restaurant. The bountiful meal consisted of a variety of salads, ham and chicken, numerous vegetables, cakes, homemade ice cream and fresh strawberries for dessert.
50 years – 1971
The Farmington Elks Lodge announced the winners of the 1971 Senior Scholarships. Two scholarships are awarded to a senior girl and a senior boy; the scholarships are $200 each to be used at the school of their choice. This year’s winners are both of the Farmington Senior High School. Miss Nancy Bequette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. De Bequette, Farmington, plans to attend Mineral Area Junior College and major in elementary education. Mr. Wayne Arenz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Arenz, Farmington is planning to attend Central Methodist College. His major area is to be physics and chemistry. Both students were awarded their scholarships at graduation ceremonies May 25th.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Klob of Farmington were honored on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 30th, at the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church. They were married on June 1st, 1921, by the Rev. L.R. King in the Presbyterian Manse. Witnesses were Miss Nellie B. Cowen and Miss Cornelia Pyles. Miss Pyles, who is now a resident of Presbyterian Homelife, was unable to attend due to illness.
Jim Boyd’s For Men clothing store on Karsch Boulevard was robbed for the second time this year. The robbery is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, June 7. Among the articles taken were 40 suits, 60 sport coats, approximately 100 pairs of trousers and several knit shirts and dress shirts. Entry was gained at the back of the store, where a metal door was pried open at the bottom, far enough for a person to crawl through and remove the two bars from across the door. The first robbery occurred January 15.
60 years – 1961
Principal Joe M. Toalson has released the following information regarding honors and awards announced during the closing week activities at Farmington Senior High School: Miss Susan Klein, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jones Klein, was the valedictorian of the senior class and Richard Cleve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Cleve, was salutatorian. The following seniors are members of the High School National Honor Society: Roy Berghaus, Richard Cleve, Darlene Counts, Vivian Johnson, James Jolly, Susan Klein, Larry Matthews, Fern Powell, Martha Ragsdale, Mary Schramm, Sharon Shelley, Elaine Warnol, Bonnie Whitten, and Thomas Wilkerson.
The finals for the state of Missouri Public Speaking Contest sponsored by the Knights of Pythias were held in Farmington Sunday afternoon at the K. of P. Hall. Among those attending were visitors from all parts of the state. The program was opened by Lorris Cole, Chancellor Commander of the local Pythian Lodge, who introduced Mrs. Elnora Gorman of King City, Grand Chief of the Pythian Sisters of Missouri, and she responded with a short talk about the inspiration that can be obtained from witnessing a competition between youths in public speaking.
Mrs. Devoy Smith, Farmington’s chairman of the campaign against cerebral palsy, has announced that the 53 Minute March against cerebral palsy will be held Friday, June 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
70 years – 1951
Baby of the Week is Mary Kay Lang, age 2½, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lang, who lived in Farmington until Frank returned to service in the U.S. Army recently.
Marine Sergeant Dayton M. Rhodes, son of Ollie D. Rhodes of Route Two, Farmington, has re-enlisted for another six-year period. His commanding officer, Major Carl E. Walker of Long Beach, California, administered the oath at a Marine rest camp in Korea.