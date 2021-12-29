From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

With all the setbacks — primarily financial — the American education system has seen recently; it’s refreshing to come across a program that incorporates the use of federal funding and preschool learning philosophy so well. The Chapter I Pre-Kindergarten program, run by Janice Halley, and located at Jefferson School in Farmington, provides 30 4-year-olds with a nurturing environment to stimulate the development of the total child: physical, social, emotional, and cognitive. This is a remedial program for children who are slightly behind the normal development level of other kids in their cohort.

Former Farmington resident, Kevin Ross, is hard at work, trying to make his mark in Hollywood. He’s currently the Associate Editor on the film, “The Lawnmower Man,” which is loosely based on a short story by horror genre master Stephen King, and which stars Pierce Brosman (“Remington Steele”), and Jeff Fahey, Ross said, “an associate editor is the second editor on a film.” He started on this film as an assistant editor and got promoted to associate editor, which means he’s second in command to the editor.

The Farmington United Fund Drive has more than reached its goal of $15,0000, according to United Fund organizer Kevin Engler. Engler said Monday that the drive has raised approximately $16,0000 to aid needy Farmington area residents. The funds will now go to three area organizations, which will then use the funds to help the needy residents. Those three organizations are the Ministerial Alliance, Salvation Army, and St. Vincent de Paul Society. “I’m surprised we made goal by Christmas,” Engler said. “I am very pleased. But we’re not finished yet. It would be great if we could continue to help those in need.”

The Kiwanis Club and Trimfoot Shoe Company teamed up again this year to provide shoes for needy children. Gift certificates for shoes were given to Head Start and to other needy families. Forty-five pairs of shoes were distributed to children of kindergarten age and younger.

1981 – 40 years ago

James McMillen of Farmington and a Southeast Missouri State University student has many interests. A sophomore, McMillen is majoring in computer science and minoring in mathematics. In his spare time, he is a photographer. Last month, McMillen, the photographer, took the first-place award in an on-campus literary contest. The Journey, the literary magazine at SEMO, sponsored the contest, which had divisions for art, photography, fiction, and poetry. Awards were given to students winning the top three places in each category. McMillen placed first in the photography division. Besides enjoying photography as a hobby, McMillen is also a photographer for the university’s weekly student newspaper and yearbook.

Twenty-three members of the Nancy Weber Garden Club met at the home of Mrs. John King Dec. 15 for their Christmas meeting. The Yard of the Month Committee reported that Charles and Barbara Simmons had been selected for their beautiful landscaping on Yosemite Court. Bernice Coley informed the club that approximately 70 Christmas tray favors had been made for Thomas Dell Nursing Home and would be delivered. Agnes Haile will deliver birdseed to Thomas Dell for their bird feeders.

The Veterans Day meeting of the Farmington Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Ranch Room of the Ozark Village Restaurant in Farmington was attended by 15 members of the club. It was announced that the annual Kiwanis Christmas sales will begin on Saturday, Dec. 5 on the Sho-Me Mini Mart lot at the corner of Karsch Blvd. and North Washington Street. The trees will be again be locally grown and freshly cut from a tree farm near Des Arc, Mo.

1971 – 50 years ago

On Thursday of this week, special ceremonies will be held in the auditorium of the Hoctor building on the State Hospital grounds honoring Dr. Emmett F. Hoctor. Dr. Hoctor will receive the Humanities Award presented by the St. Louis Globe-Democrat recognizing him as an outstanding individual who has given of himself to God and his fellowman. Dr. Hoctor stepped down as superintendent of the Farmington State Hospital after 38 years but at 75 is still actively engaged in a new concept, community psychiatry, which he has pioneered. The award carries with it a citation and $1000 contributed by Lewis T, Apple, philanthropist. Dr. Hoctor is the 13th recipient of the award which was first bestowed in 1959.

Wayne C. Kennedy, Director of Parks and Recreation for St. Louis County, will be the keynote speaker at the installation of members to the Park and Beautification Board and the Community Recreation Council. These organizations will advise and assist the new Farmington Recreation and Park Department. Mr. Kennedy is recognized as one of the most outstanding Parks and Recreation directors in the United States. His efforts and abilities have resulted in a Department of Parks and Recreation which is used as both a guide and a goal by most of the departments today.

The 100th birthday of Mrs. (T.T.) Artie Armon was a “first” for her and a “first” for Presbyterian Homelife. The home for senior citizens has celebrated many birthdays but this was the first time a special cake had been baked and decorated with one reaching the century mark. Many friends, her pastor, and several of Mrs. Armon’s relatives joined her and other Homelife residents for a dinner in the main dining room on Dec. 28 — her birthday. She is a charming lady with silver hair and sparkling eyes but reluctant to talk about herself.

The collision of a car and pickup truck at the intersection of West Liberty Street, Farmington, and Highway 67, resulted in serious injuries to several people Sunday night. Highway patrolman Elvis Jones said the accident occurred at 8:20 p.m. A 1966 Chevelle Coach driven by Steven Oehler was driven from West Liberty into the path of a 1972 Chevrolet pickup truck driven south by Kenneth Eugene Whited.

1961 – 60 years ago

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce awarded four bicycles and eight turkeys to Farmington residents and visitors on Friday, Dec. 22. The awards were made to persons who had registered at some Farmington store in order to be eligible for an award. Those receiving a bicycle or a turkey last Friday evening were Bicycles: Ruby Shelley, Farmington; Mrs. Spencer Harris, Desloge; Thelma Erdman, Graniteville; Judy Mills, Farmington. Turkeys: Carl Smith, Farmington; Bob Thomure, Farmington; Kay Wilkerson, Farmington; Fern Botkins, Farmington; Mary Hager, Farmington; Ray Merryman, Farmington; Vesta Cleveland, Farmington; Henry A. Kinneman, Knob Lick.

Thomas A. David has been endorsed unanimously by the St. Francois County Democratic Committee for appointment to the office of Collector of Revenue to complete the one-year unexpired term of Collector Bill Robinson. The latter has resigned to accept a state position of Deputy Superintendent of Insurance, in Jefferson City effective Jan. 15th. The committee will send its endorsement to Gov. John M. Dalton who is empowered by statute to make the appointment.

J. B. Reinhart, Jr., president of Trimfoot Company, Farmington, maker of Baby Deer Shoes, has announced that effective Jan. 1st the Trimfoot Company has taken over exclusive sales rights of the infants’ footwear manufactured by Bidegain, S. A. of Pau, France. Shoes of this type manufactured by Bidegain, S. A. were formerly imported by the Chambord Shoe Company of New York City. This association between Trimfoot Company of Farmington, Missouri and Bidegain, S. A. of Pau, France extends to the Canadian, English and European common markets as well as the U. S. Robert Gershon, former vice president and sales manager of Chambord Shoe Company, has been named sales manager of Maison Petite inc., a division of Trimfoot Company, which will handle these shoes in the U S. market under the name "Little Pierre."

The golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Barney Griffin was observed Sunday, Dec. 24th, with an open house from two to five at their home at 307 Seventh St. in Farmington More than 150 friends and relatives called to wish them happiness The Griffins were the recipients of many lovely gifts, cards, and messages from those who attended and from far away.

1951 – 70 years ago

The volume of mall handled during December by the Farmington Post Office was the heaviest in the history of the office. The cancellation by machine was 6% above the previous record set last year and the number of pieces canceled in one day, Monday, Dec. 17th, was 35,757 breaking the record set last year. The receipts of the post office were 23% greater than last year for the Christmas mailings. The Incoming parcel post was 10% less than was received last year these figures being based on a 15-day period. The post office was able to keep the mails current as to dispatch and delivery and would like to express appreciation to the public for their cooperation in mailing which made it possible to do this.

Smith's Cafe, well-known business establishment on the east side of the courthouse square in Farmington, was completely destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Although the blaze was confined largely to the café building and an apartment upstairs, a considerable amount of damage was done to adjoining buildings by smoke and water. The fire, which started about 4:00 a. m. Wednesday, was concentrated in the basement and kitchen area in the rear of the building. The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to Fire Chief Andy Paule, although it is believed to have started in the basement in the rear of the building. Firemen reported gas lines became ignited. The OK Barber Shop and the Davis Music Store on the north side of the café were damaged as well as the Hamburger House and upstairs offices in the Realty Building on the south, principally by smoke.

The Seventh Annual Kiwanis basketball tournament got underway Wednesday night, here at Farmington, with the Farmington Knights clashing with the Esther Pirates in the opening contest, and the Doe Run Wildcats battling it out with the Frankclay Eagles in the final game of the evening. In Thursday night's games the Ironton Tigers, winner of five games and losing three so far this season, will meet the Bismarck Indians in the first game of the evening, and the Bonne Terre Bulldogs, who upset several teams in last year's tournament will tackle the Fredericktown Blackcats in the last game ending the first round of play with the semi-finals being played Friday night. The winner of the Farmington-Esther game will meet the winner of the Doe Run-Frankclay contest in the semi-finals Friday night.

The Farmington Christian Church has called the Rev. William O. Beard to fill the vacancy in the pastorate here, it was announced. this week. Mr. Beard, formerly pastor of the Christian Church at Ozark, Mo., is a young man of promising ability and has a wife and two small children. Mr. Beard has his B. D. Degree from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., having previously had his B. S. Degree from Phillips University at Enid, Oklahoma. Mr. and Mrs. Beard and children plan to move to Farmington as soon as he is released from his present pastorate.

