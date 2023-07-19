1993 – 30 years ago

Seeking sanctuary from flooding, about $600,000 worth of airplanes from various airports are being harbored at Farmington Regional. And more planes may be coming. Airport manager Larry McCormick says he's been getting "a flood" "a flood" of calls from people in areas where airports are already under water, or soon may be. Eight planes — three twin-engine and the rest single-engine — have landed since last week. Some are grounded until the water recedes; others are using the airport for business ventures.

The Country Days All- Breed Dog Show, cancelled last month due to rain, was held Sunday at Long Park in Farmington. The winner of the largest dog contest was Aron, owned by Jim Browers. Second place went to Shadow Pooch Hound, owned by Julie Bone. Winner of the smallest dog contest was Elvis, owned by Jeremy Crise. Second place went to Bambie, owned by Betty Hiehisen. Taking third place was Bridget, owned by Janice Rowland. Tasha, whose owner is Cheri Resinger, was deemed to be the ugliest dog. The best dressed dog was Abby, owned by Glenda Hammers. Second place went to Prissy, owned by Jim Browers. Suzie, owned by Rose Johnston, came in third. The dog that performed the best trick was Shadow Pooch Hound, owned by Julie Bone. Tasha, owned by Cheri Resinger, did the second-best trick. The third-best trick was performed by Rose Johnston's Suzie.

An information-packed Downtown Farmington Organization meeting ended with a bang on Tuesday. During the course of discussion on the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) the DFO has been approved for, Don Effrein of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association addressed the group. Prefacing his comments with the statement, "You'll probably shoot me for this," he went on to say that he felt there was a lack of support for downtown businesses from certain Farmington institutions.

With memories of their rousing Country Days performance still in mind, The Old St. Louis Levee Band returns to Farmington to be part of the Summer Concert Series. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Farmington's Long Park. In case of rain the event will be held at Long Memorial Hall (City Hall), located at 110 W. Columbia Street, Farmington. Residents of St. Louis have long enjoyed the riverboat Dixieland jazz the Old St. Louis Levee Band performs at that city's riverfront. Country Days goers have also been entertained by the lively quintet, who've performed in the Long Park gazebo during the annual celebration.

1973 – 50 years ago

Three local theatres, including the defunct Ritz Theatre in Farmington, were bought this week by an Eastern theatre chain that says there is "a possibility" they may reopen the Ritz. Involved in the transaction were the Roseland Theatre in Flat River, the Corral Drive-In at Farmington, and the real estate of the Ritz Theatre on Harrison Street in Farmington. Hallmark Theatres of Boston, Mass., was the buyer and Edwards and Plumlee, who have operated the movie houses for several years, were the sellers.

The Farmington Press added a new news correspondent this week in its effort to expand the news coverage in the Farmington community. Mrs. Floyd Lawson will write “Washita,” a collection of items from that community southwest of Farmington on Route 1. Residents in that area are encouraged to call Mrs. Lawson to give her their news items.

The official rules and regulations booklets for the 27th Annual St. Francois County 4-H Roundup have just been issued, outlining the activities, and naming the people who will be involved in the July 25-27 Roundup. Over 250 area young people, as well as many adult leaders and interested citizens, are expected to participate in the event. 4-Hers will be showing exhibits in 29 different projects, ranging from crocheting to tractor maintenance. Last year members exhibited over 1100 projects at the Roundup, and even more are anticipated this year.

Sunday was the official dedication day for the new sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Farmington, with special services held in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Morning worship services were attended by approximately 600, the largest gathering the new building has held so far. Guest speaker was Rev. Mel Lantz, past of the First Baptist Church in Boonville and former associate pastor of the Farmington First Baptist Church.

Miss Denise Rowe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Rowe of Route Two, Farmington and Dale L. Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Wright of Farmington were united in marriage June 18 at the Latter-Day Saints Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, Elder Joel Richards performed the ceremony at 12:30 p.m. in the presence of the bride's parents and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bringhurst of Farmington. The bride and groom enjoyed a week’s honeymoon in the southwestern United States.

1963 – 60 years ago

A coroner's inquest was held Friday evening. July 12th, in the Circuit Court room in Farmington concerning the death of John Howell, aged 17. The Coroner's Jury. empaneled by Coroner Ted Boyer, returned a verdict of death, cause unknown. At the inquest, Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hyler directed the examination of witnesses who were in the county jail here when Howell died. The witnesses testified that Gerald F. Tettamble and Stanley D. Johnson had beaten the Howell boy Wednesday night, June 26, while in jail. The witnesses also testified that Tettamble caused Howell to perform unnatural sex acts. Based upon the testimony at the inquest and other investigation, Prosecuting Attorney Hyler filed murder charges against Tettamble and Johnson.

Four people were injured seriously in a car-truck accident at the intersection of Highway 67 bypass and N. Washington street about 9:25 Tuesday morning. The four were occupants of a 1955 Buick with a Bernie, Mo., license. The driver, Lester Paris, 64, of Poplar Bluff, and his wife, Violet Paris, 57, were injured but able to be escorted from the car. Two young boys, Donald Ray Paris, 15, and Buddy Luther Paris, 24, who were riding in the back seat were reported critically injured.

The Board of Education of the Farmington School District B-7 held its regular meeting Tuesday evening, July 16. The board reviewed the financial statements for the school year ending June 30, 1963. After a review of the receipts and expenditures for the past school year, the board authorized the publication of the annual financial statement. An audit of the records of the school district will be started Monday, July 22, by Mr. Nat Watkins, representative of Rothaus, Bartels, Earley & Company, Certified Public Accountants. An audit statement will be published after the audit is completed and reviewed by the board.

Dr. Ray Knowles and his family were officially welcomed to the community Sunday afternoon at a public reception at State Hospital No. 4. At the same time, a warm tribute was paid Dr. Emmett F. Hoctor, whom Dr. Knowles has succeeded as superintendent at the hospital. The reception was held in the auditorium of the new building named after Dr. Hoctor. Following the reception and a musical and speaking program, the new swimming pool was officially turned over to the state by the Farmington Assistance League.

Distribution of the new St. Francois County telephone directory began today and should be completed in a few dans. It was announced by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company Manager Richard Harris. A special feature of the new book is a listing of numbers on the first page for emergency calls. In addition to the numbers of both the police and fire departments, the book includes emergency numbers of the state highway patrol and has space for the customer to write in the telephone number to call an ambulance or his own personal physician.

1953 – 70 years ago

State Hospital No. 4 at Farmington will have $3,129,362 with which to operate during the next two years, it was learned this week as Governor Donnell's action on a number of appropriation measures was announced. the Governor reduced the appropriation for the hospital here by $308,888, the legislature having appropriated $3,438,250. Despite the Governor's reduction, however, Farmington will have almost $600,000 more for the next two years than was appropriated for the past two years.

Ed Siemers has been elected Commander of LePere-McCalister Post 416, American Legion, Legion, succeeding Dr. Arthur A. Reed Reed. The election was held July 8 and Commander Siemers and other officers of the Post will be installed July 22. Other officers elected were Norval Pirtle, first vice-commander; Charles Cook, second vice-commander; Charles Ross, adjutant; Leslie Jones, Sgt-at-arms; Leslie Rudloff, chaplain and Art Freeman, historian. John Burmeister, who attended Boys State as a representative of the post, gave a report of his experiences at the July 8 meeting.

Extensive preparations for the 1953 St. Francois County Fair and Horse Show are now being made. The dates are September 10, 11 and 12. All committees have been appointed and most of them are now at work lining up exhibits in the various departments, securing entertainment, setting up the programs, and making plans for all necessary arrangements and accommodations out at the Farmington Ball Park, where the fair will be held.

Plans for the establishment of a second bank in Farmington are progressing and leaders of the movement hope to be ready to file an application for a charter with the State Division of Finance soon. As announced last week, a fund of $90,000 has been raised, a board of directors has been elected and much of the groundwork has been done. Should a charter be granted, it is expected the name of the institution will be "First State Bank of Farmington."

The Twenty Five Gardeners met Monday evening at the home of Mrs. Howard Tetley with Mrs. Elmer Brown as co-hostess. Mrs. Otto Brunsmann of Belleville, Ill., was a guest with eighteen members answering to roll call. A new member, Mrs. Herbert Coffer was welcomed into the group. After the business session, Mrs. Fred Schramm gave an interesting talk concerning the care of flowers in the summer.

1943 – 80 years ago

The City Council met in regular session on Monday evening, with all members present except Alderman Davis and City Attorney Weber, and the following proceedings were had: Bills and accounts to the amount of $2276.08 were allowed and warrants issued. The auditor's report for June showed receipts in the Light and Water Department of $8407.53 less expenses of $5958.79 for a net of $2448.74 turned over to the treasurer.

A supervised vegetable canning center has been established in the home economics room of the Farmington High School. The program has been planned to help the women of this community who do not have adequate canning equipment in their own homes. Information about the plan can be secured at the Missouri Natural Gas Company.

The Walter H. LePere Post of the American Legion reports that they have collected sufficient money locally to purchase 20,000 cigarettes for our overseas armed forces. The Legionnaires wish to thank the public for their generous donations, the business houses for donating space for the collection bottles, and the newspapers who have and are still giving it publicity. These cigarettes go directly to the commanding officers of the different organizations overseas and are distributed to the soldiers by the officers. Ask your boy if he is receiving his cigarettes.

Realizing that many Farmington people who have helped make the Trimfoot factory building a reality have never seen the plant in operation, the Trimfoot Company will hold an open house next Wednesday, July 21st, from 2 to 4. Everyone who can do so is cordially invited to attend. Rather than hold the open house at night while the plant was idle, this tour of inspection will be made with the plant in normal operation. Visitors will. Be conducted through the plant in parties so that manufacturing procedures can be explained.

1933 – 90 years ago

Louis LaChance and Jesse Boring were seriously injured on last Thursday afternoon at about two o’clock while repairing machinery at the St. Joseph Lead Company Mill at Elvins. Both men were working on a roll in the rod mill, and another workman pushed the wrong switch setting the machinery in motion, throwing both men to the concrete floor some twelve feet below. Both men were taken immediately to the Bonne Terre hospital where it was found that Mr. LaChance had five broken ribs, and Mr. Boring’s left leg was broken at the hip, and he was suffering from a deep gash on the back of his head. Both men are reported doing as well as could be expected at present.

The musical comedy, “My Gal Sal,” given under auspices of and for the benefit of the St. Francois County Highway Beautification Association, at the Long Memorial Hall in Farmington tonight (July 21st) will afford rare and diverting entertainment worth seeing and hearing. The admission charge has been fixed at only 25c, so everyone can afford to go, and the proceeds are to be used for such a worthy and necessary purpose on one can well refuse to go.

Early this week, McDaniel and Harris, local contractors, submitted an estimate to the city council on the cost of the proposed swimming pool to be located in the city park on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. The estimate called for an expenditure of some thirteen thousand dollars for the erection of a thoroughly modern pool that would be a credit to the entire community. The plans as submitted called for a large pool, surrounded by a four-foot sidewalk and a seven-foot steel fence.

Probate Judge Joseph O. Swink was removed to the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis last Friday afternoon suffering from kidney trouble. Judge Swink had not been feeling well for some time. He had been forced to remain in his home the previous week but felt well enough on Monday morning of last week to return to his office and preside at the July term of Probate Court. On Friday, his condition grew worse and his doctor advised that he go to the hospital for treatment.