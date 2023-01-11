From the Archives

1993 – 30 years ago

An application for preliminary approval of a subdivision at the end of Lisa Drive was tabled by the License and Ordinance Committee at last Thursday’s City Council meeting after several people voiced opposition to the idea. Submitted by Dennis Pogue, the application called for R2-zoned construction of Harlan Estates on property near Old Fredericktown Road. During a public hearing on the proposal, Paul Raymer of Old Fredericktown Road told the council that environmental and traffic studies needed to be done. Ho said Lisa Drive is a cul-de-sac — one way in and out. He warned that a traffic blockage on the road could cause problems. “How would city emergency equipment get in and out (of the cul-de-sac)? he asked.

A dues structure was recently established for member counties and cities in the Southeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District. The district will raise $20,000, which will be matched through a verbal agreement with the DNR. The funds collected — $40.000 — will be enough to initiate the implementation of the district’s solid waste management plan. Tom Tucker, executive director of the Solid Waste Management District, said that assessing dues was a “major action was taken at the district’s December meeting. There are 26 entities in the district, with a total of 338 votes based on population.

Puff, puff, puff that cigarette… but stuff it in a public place, and it’s possible you’ll pay a penalty — up to $200. Not many citizens are aware of how strict anti-smoking laws have become in Missouri. The Legislature passed the Clean Indoor Air Act last August — it requires restrictions on smoking in all public places and sets fines for violations. The law addresses such places as libraries, educational facilities, meeting rooms, museums, enclosed indoor job sites (public and private), retail and commercial establishments, public transportation vehicles and theaters. Also, gymnasiums, day-care centers, lobbies, bingo halls, concert halls, elevators and restrooms, swimming pools, corridors and shopping malls.

The first person to file for Farmington mayor — Kevin Hensley — was at Plank Road Inn Tuesday night to introduce himself to the public. Flanked by several dozen supporters and some non-committed voters, Hensley, 38, said he has contemplated running for the office for over a year. Municipal elections are on April 6. Hensley said that as mayor, he would bring to the office “a variety of educational, employment and practical experiences” that combined would provide “the necessary tools and instruments” to be the next mayor.

An update on the construction program within the R-7 School District was offered Tuesday by Superintendent Robert Webb. Webb told the School Board and other school officials the new multipurpose room at Jefferson Elementary has been in use for about a week. Concerning sports equipment in the room, two more basketball goals are needed, Webb said. He said the goals were “a cut item” from the budget “because we tried to save some money… but the kids need them.” The board voted unanimously to install two more goals at Jefferson and, on Webb’s recommendation, install two more in the new multipurpose room at Washington-Franklin Elementary. The cost will be about $8,000.

A former Fredericktown resident, currently in the Navy, is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a fellow sailor. Terry M. Helvey, 20, a 1991 graduate of Fredericktown High School and an all-district and all-conference basketball player, is being held in the naval brig at Yokosuka, Hawaii, according to a Navy spokesman. Helvey is being held in connection with the Oct. 27 death of Seaman Allen R. Schindler, 22, of Chicago. Both men were assigned to the amphibious assault ship Bellau Wood in Japan. The beating death of Schindler has gained national attention because he was bein processed for an administrative discharge because of being an admitted homosexual. The Tuesday night Larry King Show featured a report on the matter.

1963 – 60 years ago

“What Every Citizen Should Know About Mental Illness” will be discussed at the winter meeting of the Southeast Division, Missouri Association for Social Welfare, to be held in Farmington on Thursday, January 17, according to L. Glenn Sago of Farmington, Division Chairman. The meeting will consist of two sessions, one to be held during the afternoon at State Hospital No. 4, and the other to be a dinner session at the Methodist Church, 425 North Street. The public is cordially invited to both sessions. Dr. Louis Belinson of Jefferson City, Deputy Director of the State Division of Mental Diseases, will be the dinner speaker.

Charles Alfred Jones, editor of The Farmington Press, died early Sunday morning, January 6, after a sudden, brief illness. He was 58 years of age. Funeral services were held at Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington Tuesday morning, and interment was in the Masonic cemetery at Ironton. The services were conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Carmon Kinnard, with the Miller Funeral Service in charge of arrangements. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Mariette Comfort Jones, and four children, as well as one brother and two sisters.

Kathy Horn, a four-year-old child, will undergo open heart surgery on January 24 at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. Kathy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Horn of Doe Run. She has two sisters — Judy, six, and Mary, who is two years old. Kathy also has a three-year-old brother, Randy. In order for her to have the heart operation, it will be necessary to have 22 pints of blood. Since this blood has to be donated within 24 hours of the time of surgery, residents of this county are asked to respond to this call for blood.

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce, in preparation for its annual participation in United States Junior Chamber of Commerce Week, has officially launched its city-wide search for the outstanding young man of the year. The outstanding young man will be chosen from nominations submitted by organizations and individuals and will receive The Distinguished Service Award at a banquet climaxing Jaycee Week, January 20 through January 26. This award is presented each year to the Farmington man who is between the age of 21 and 35 and who, during the past year, has contributed the most to the community.

Residents of St. Francois County who are of legal voting age are urged to participate in the election to select members of the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Council on January 22nd. Polling places will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Since the University of Missouri Extension program provides information and technical guidance for all county residents, all legal voters are urged to cast their ballot. Those elected will serve a two-year term and will be responsible for guiding the policies and assisting in further developing the University of Missouri Extension Division’s educational program.

1953 – 70 years ago

Frank L. Plumlee, St. Francois County Chapter Chairman of The American Red Cross, announced today that Mrs. Clyde Ruble of Bismarck has accepted the Blood Program chairmanship for the county. Mrs. Ruble has long been active in the Red Cross in one capacity or another. The supervision of Bloodmobile visits is quite a responsibility; however, it is realized that it is work that must be done. Our fighting men in Korea and everywhere need your blood, and this is the program that sees that they get it. In addition, Red Cross furnishes blood for civilian use. Mr. Plumlee pointed out that the St. Francois County Chapter produced 1,764 pints of blood for the fiscal year 1951-1952, and 1,210 pints were used by our civilian population in the Bonne Terre Hospital, Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital, and various hospitals in St. Louis.

Thomas P. Fitz was installed as the eighth president of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington at appropriate ceremonies held on Tuesday evening in the parlors of the Memorial Methodist Church. His induction by Lt. Gov. Leo C. Krell of Division 1 South of the Mo-Ark district followed a ladies’ night turkey banquet served by the church women. Krell, a member of the Tower Grove Club in St. Louis, was accompanied by Mrs. Krell, William Weimhoener, retiring president of the Tower Grove Club and Mrs. Weimhoener.

The local National Guard unit at Farmington has just received two separate high awards in different fields of endeavor. One was the Annual Armory Inspection rating of “Excellent” awarded for the third consecutive year, and the other was the State of Missouri championship award for marksmanship with individual weapons. The annual armory inspection was conducted by Major F.S. Putnam, Jr., representing the Commanding General of the Fifth Army. The inspection consisted of an afternoon period during which all phases of administration and supply were inspected and an evening period in which the training was inspected, and a personal inspection of troops in ranks was conducted.

A sale involving one of Farmington’s old and well-known business firms was announced this week. The Schramm Bottling and Creamery Company, 313 East Columbia, has been sold to two Desloge dairymen, F.S. “Vester” Voss and Lee “Bud Stroop, and the new owners will be given possession at the close of business, Saturday, January 10. Voss and Stroup, both of whom have had long experience in the milk, butter and ice cream industry in St. Francois County, established the Merchant’s Dairy at Desloge a number of years ago and, prior to that, were engaged by the Purity Dairy at Bonne Terre.

The 27th Judicial Circuit, comprising five counties, including St. Francois County, now has a new circuit judge. Benson C. Tomlinson of Rivermines, former prosecuting attorney, was sworn in on Monday of this week at Farmington and has entered upon his new duties. Judge Tomlinson, who was elected to a six-year term last November, has moved his office from the prosecuting attorney’s quarters on the third floor of the courthouse at Farmington to the offices provided for the circuit judge on the same floor. He served six years as prosecuting attorney, running for the office every two years, and on January 1st, turned the office over to his former assistant and successor, Frank W. May.

1943 – 80 years ago

Nearly two hundred farmers attended the Farm Mobilization Day meeting held in the Long Memorial Hall Tuesday, January 12, to hear about the need for increased food production in 1943 and the problems and difficulties that will have to be solved on the farm if we are to attain such production. Two hundred attended a similar meeting at Bonne Terre, and more than 100 a meeting at Bismarck. The local meeting was called to order by the chairman, Fred Kollmeyer, who, after a few well-chosen remarks, called upon the mayor of Farmington, Shelt Horn. Mayor Horn extended a hearty welcome to the farmers. His remarks were well received. Mr. John Rion, Chairman of the St. Francois Township AAA Committee, gave the response.

St. Francois Countians again had the pleasure of feeling that they had done more than had been asked of them, for during the month of December, citizens of St. Francois County purchased War Bonds and Stamps in the amount of $113,937.50, thus exceeding the quota of $88,000.00, by a margin of $25,937.50. A higher quota has been set for the month of January. It is $111,000.00.

Last Sunday, representatives of the state liquor department, the sheriff’s office and the state highway patrol made a raid on the home of Pearl “Pug” Reeves, on East Spring Street, in Farmington, confiscated numerous bottles of liquor and lodged Reeves in jail on Sunday. Reeves was later released on bond and on Wednesday appeared before Justice of the Peace C.F. Rickus for his preliminary hearing but asked for a change of venue to the court of Emmett Justice at Flat River. The basis for the raid was made Sunday morning when two representatives of the state liquor department, who pretended to be workmen from the Weingarten Camp, visited the house and purchased two bottles of liquor. After leaving the house, they called the prosecuting attorney and obtained a search warrant.

Plans are complete for the annual joint banquet of Farmington’s four civic organizations sponsored each year by the Chamber of Commerce. The banquet is to be held at the Lutheran School Auditorium next Wednesday evening, January 20th, beginning at 635 and promises to be an evening full of good fellowship, fun and entertainment. The program for the evening, as arranged by a special committee, will include the following, starting immediately after the serving of a chicken dinner. Music will be furnished by the Flat River Lion’s Club, composed of W.B. Stout, John Whitworth, Dr. Fay Norwine, and Dick Fowler, accompanied at the piano by Miss May Myers. Installation of the new officers for 1943 of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Junior Chamber of Commerce will take place, followed by a brief report on activities during 1942 by W.T. Coghill, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The City Council met in regular session Monday evening, with all present except Alderman Davis and Marshal Mackley, and the following proceedings were had: Bills and accounts to the amount of $1137.80 were allowed, and warrants issued. The Auditor’s report for December showed receipts in the Light & Water Dept. of $9,600.43, less expenses of $6112.06, for net turned over to the treasurer of $3488.37. The Collector’s report for December showed total collections of $7848.36, less his commission of $313.93 for a net turned over to the treasurer of $7534.43. The Long Memorial report showed receipts from the Bowling Alleys and concessions amounting to $405.39, less expenses of $218.77 for a net turned over to the Treasurer of $186.62.

Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Miller received an invitation this week to attend the graduating exercises at the Marine Barracks in Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday morning when their son, Harold J. Miller, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marines. Lt. Miller had been in officers training there for the past few months. He is a graduate of Farmington High School and the Southeast Missouri Teachers’ College at Cape Girardeau.

1933 – 90 years ago

The Class of 1930-31 of Farmington High School held their second annual class reunion and banquet on Thursday, December 29th, at the Presbyterian Annex. A delicious three-course luncheon was served at 6:30 o’clock. Loyal Bugg rendered two vocal numbers accompanied at the piano by his mother, as did Robert Dugal, with Miss Helen Spaugh playing the piano accompaniment. Taylor Smith, Jr. acted as toastmaster. Thirty-eight of the fifty-two members of the class were present with their class sponsor, Mrs. C.R. Thomson, and Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Haile. Letters were read from absent members, and several short talks were made. It unanimously voted to hold the third reunion on the last of December 1933.

Ray Tangye, one of several lead belt youths who were arrested following the death of Lewis Boswell, fatally injured in a fight on the Loughboro road Christmas Eve, is still being held in the local jail for further investigation. No charge has been made against him. The other youths have been released. Tangye and two companions admit having been in a fight with Lewis Boswell, his two brothers, and one other man on the night Boswell was injured. Boswell died in the Bonne Terre hospital as a result of a fractured skull.

Following closely on the heels of the announcement that the National Lead Company would cease operations on the 28th of February, three St. Francois County banks, located at Flat River and Desloge, closed their doors last Monday morning. The total deposits in the three banks amounted to almost a million dollars, according to their financial statements published at the close of business on December 10. However, some of this money had been drawn out over the weekend and on Monday morning. The first bank to make a statement was the Miners and Merchants Bank at Flat River. At the time for the opening of the bank on Monday morning, officers of the bank posted the following notice on the door: “This bank is in the hands of the State Banking Department by order of the Board of Directors.” It is understood that heavy runs had been made on the bank on the preceding Friday and Saturday, and the directors decided to take this step in order to conserve their assets for all of the depositors.

Alvin Helton of St. Louis died on the way to the Bonne Terre Hospital as a result of a collision last Saturday afternoon at about three o’clock between an automobile and a light spring wagon on Highway 61 four miles north of Farmington. The wagon, driven by Alfred Wagner of St. Louis with his son Ralph, had picked up Helton on the highway north of Flat River and was traveling south when an automobile driven by Grace Rayburn of St. Louis, struck the wagon from the rear, throwing Helton and the Wagners to the pavement. Helton suffered head and body injuries, a possibly fractured skull, and a crushed right leg. Miss Rayburn and her two companions, Elsa Rayburn and Tona Robinson, received only a bad shaking up.

At an inquest of a coroner’s jury in St. Louis County last Monday afternoon, Willam B. Kocher, of Farmington, was declared to be free from all responsibility for the fatal injuring of Mrs. Salome Carr in an auto accident on the Lemay Ferry Road last Monday evening. Mrs. Carr was struck by Kocher’s auto as she was attempting to cross the highway shortly after dusk. Mr. Kocher says that she was attempting to go from the left side of the highway to the right side. After reaching the middle of the highway, she appeared to become confused and suddenly stopped directly in front of his car.