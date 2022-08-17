From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

About 300 felons are currently housed in the Farmington Correctional Center’s two substance abuse treatment centers. These inmates convicted of drug- or alcohol-related crimes undergo up to 120 days of intensive rehabilitation: highly structured days that include hours of lectures, films and self-realization classes. Successfully complete the program — show remorse, repentance and a desire to become contributors to society — and probation becomes likely.

Two students from the surrounding area of Farmington — Natalie and Jarel Pinkston, daughter and son of Jackie Pinkston — recently participated in the William Woods College Summer Academy. The academy is a residential academic program for gifted and talented students held each summer on the campus of William Woods College in Fulton, Mo. A total of 302 students enrolled in the 1992 Summer Academy.

The city of Farmington is facing a housing discrimination complaint recently filed by Terry Petrovic of Farmington. The complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because, reads the complaint in part, “…the city failed to consider an initial request for a special use permit.” The permit refers to a single-family residence to be used as a group home for recovering substance abusers. The City Council voted not to allow the request because it would adversely affect the general welfare of the community, the character of the neighborhood and would conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan. According to the complaint, the city’s action violates federal fair housing laws.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources today reported a drop of 5-6 cents in Missouri gasoline prices, based on a survey conducted by the department’s Division of Energy. The Division of Energy polled 30 service stations around the state on Aug. 4, asking for the prices of diesel fuel, regular leaded, regular unleaded, mid-grade unleaded, and premium unleaded gasoline.

1982 – 40 years ago

Southwestern Bell is in the initial stages of filing for a rate increase that could raise the one-party flat rates of people in St. Francois County by 64 percent, according to Dave Camden, Staff Manager-Community Relations for Southwestern Bell. If the rate increase goes through, the one-party flat rate will rise from $6.75 per month to $11.05 per month The state’s Public Service Commission has 11 months to make up its mind.

At a meeting of the R-7 school board Tuesday night, it was decided that bids for the construction of the proposed new Middle School in Farmington will begin being accepted Aug. 23. Opening of the bids is scheduled to be Sept. 23. Invitations to area contractors will be made as well as advertisements placed in trade publications for other bids. There will be four alternates in the bids that could be dropped if the bids come in too high.

W.S. Rumburg, a former president of the Farmington Kiwanis club, led his fellow Kiwanians in a lively discussion at noon, August 11, on the effect retirement has had on their activities. Nearly all agreed contacts with the public, meeting people as they put it, is the thing they miss most. As a result, most of the Kiwanians are active in city and civic affairs, church work and fraternal organizations.

Steven McClard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don McClard, 511 Forster, Farmington, was selected as an “Outstanding Music Camper” during the first of three summer music camps at Southeast Missouri State University. McClard, a trumpet player, was among 13 campers selected for the honor from the 800 students in attendance. The outstanding campers were selected by camp officials based on their musical improvement during the week.

1972 – 50 years ago

Alcohol fact sheets were given to the men attending the Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s noon luncheon on August 16. The Kiwanians learned that six out of 10 adults drink and that one out of 12 who drink are alcoholics. Persons who feel they are not affected adversely by alcohol may become more concerned when they discover it may take eight to 15 years for alcoholism to develop. That the alcohol problem is not nonexistent in this area is more readily understood when one learns a special unit was set up at the Farmington State Hospital in the summer of 1967.

Army Specialist Four Gary L. Wells, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norvel A. Wells of Route One, Farmington, recently was named “Soldier of the Month” for the U.S. Army Security Agency Field Station near Sobe, Okinawa. He was selected for his soldierly appearance, knowledge and performance of duties and military courtesy. Spec. Wells, a communications center specialist in the agency’s Company B, entered the Army in August 1970, completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, and was last stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

An open house and dedication service will be held on Sunday, August 20, at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. The dedication service is being held for the second time in a three-year period, this being Phase III of a 15-year program of expansion and development. At this time, the keynote speaker will be Congressman Bill Burlison of the 10th Congressional District. Mr. Burlison will speak on the Health Care issues facing the nation in the next two years. Edna Eads, representative of the 149th District, will also be in attendance.

According to Dan Stott, sponsor, the 1972 Farmington High School Yearbooks have arrived, and they may be obtained at the High School lobby Monday, August 21 through Thursday, August 24, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those students wishing to pick up a copy of the Yearbook for a friend must have that person’s receipt. Also, a waiting list will be compiled in the event there are extra copies available for those students who failed to order.

1962 – 60 years ago

John D. Gibbons, International Secretary of the George Khoury Association of Baseball Leagues, will be the principal speaker at the Khoury League banquet to be held at the VFW Hall on Wednesday evening, September 5th. The dinner will climax Farmington’s first season under a Khoury League Charter, which has been sponsored by Kiwanis and Rotary here, with some 360 of Farmington’s youth participating in the largest and most successful summer baseball schedule on record.

In a special service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the installation of Mr. Gerhard P. Bertram as principal of Saint Paul’s Lutheran School will take place. Because of the importance of the occasion, the 8:30 church service is being omitted for that day, thus enabling all members to witness the ceremony. The coming of Mr. Bertram fills the vacancy created when Mr. W. Paul Wesche accepted a call to the principalship of Holy Cross Lutheran School in North Miami, Florida.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Ozark Village Motel on Highways 32 and 67 at the east edge of Farmington was sold during the past week by the owners, The Roberts-Lloyd Corporation of Farmington, to Edward Merrick of Glendale, St. Louis County. Mr. Merrick assumed management of the motel on Monday of this week, August 13. The new owner of the motel has been engaged in the motel management business previously and owns and operates another motel in the St. Louis area at the present time.

Members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce became more familiar with the objectives of the Meramec Basin Corporation at the August luncheon meeting, held Monday in the basement of the St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The guest speaker was Attorney James F. Gamble of St. Louis, executive vice-president of the Meramec corporation. He was introduced by Dr. George L. Watkins, past president of the Chamber, who has been proposed for membership on the board of directors of the Meramec corporation.

1942 – 80 years ago

The City Council met in regular session last Monday evening with all present except Aldermen Boswell, Mayer and Roberts, and the following proceedings were had: Bills and accounts to the amount of $1507.62 were allowed, and warrants issued. The auditor’s report for July showed a net of $2,455.00 from the Light and Water Department, turned into the Treasurer. The Collector’s report for July showed a net of $425.00 turned over to the Treasurer. The grows collection at the swimming pool during July was $495.00 with a net of $308.00, turned over to the Treasurer. An ordinance setting the grade for Middle Street was passed. A list of 11 delinquent merchant licenses was read. The council ordered the collector to collect all of them at once and to issue warrants against those who did not pay.

The Farmington Board of Education approved the opening of the Farmington Public Schools on Monday morning, August 31, 1942. Parents and pupils are requested to make note of this date and plan to have all pupils ready for schoolwork on that date. High School registration will begin on Thursday morning, August 27th. Seniors will register on the forenoon of Thursday; Juniors in the afternoon; Sophomore pupils on Friday morning; and Freshmen on Friday afternoon. Registration should be completed Friday afternoon in order to give time for class adjustments on Saturday.

The local post of the American Legion is in charge of the drive for the collection of all old phonograph records. The work is under the direction of Ernest Cleve, chairman of the Legion Post. Arrangements have been made for the two troops of the local Girl Scouts to make the collection of these records on Thursday, August 20th. On that day, the Scouts will call at every home in Farmington and you are urged in the meantime to get together any old records you might have and have them ready when the Scouts call.

McCarthy Brothers Construction Company of St. Louis, was awarded the contract for constructing the two million dollar enemy alien concentration camp at Weingarten on Monday of this week. The firm originally operated out of Farmington and since moving to St. Louis, have continued to handle practically all of the large building contracts in this community. In recent years they have obtained many large government contracts, including jobs in Alaska and the Panama Canal. At present, they are finishing a large government hospital in Springfield, Mo., are engaged in extensive contracts in the Canal Zone, and are building a duplicate of this concentration camp at Nevada, Mo.

The nearest thing to a boom that Farmington has ever had will start within the next two weeks when a force of 500 men will be at work on the Weingarten concentration camp and will be increased until a maximum of 1500 men are employed. However, the employment will be divided between this community and the Ste. Genevieve community. Employment officials have told us that they will first employ men from this immediate territory and will continue to do so before taking on men from out-of-state.

1932 – 90 years ago

Chester Swinford, one of seven men who escaped from the St. Francois County jail in 1928, has been arrested by police in Los Angeles, California, and is being held there for local authorities. The jailbreak occurred during Sheriff Watts’ term. Recently, Sheriff Presnell learned of Swinford’s whereabouts and last Monday telegraphed the Los Angeles police where they could find him. He was arrested at home before daybreak the next morning. He had been located there for some time, going by the name of Theodore Moore.

Robert Burke, alias Hale, who was arrested in Illinois last week and returned to the Farmington jail, from which he had escaped last February, was taken to Fredericktown last weekend and identified as one of two men who had helped and robbed the Bank of Fredericktown last February. Carl Schwaner and Miss Pauline Sonderman, two of the bank employees, recognized Burke as one of the men who covered than with a pistol and escaped with a large sum of the bank’s money.

Three men who gave their names as W.D. White, Don Fowler, and Henry Peck, were arrested at the corner of Liberty and Potosi streets last Thursday night by state patrolman Shaw and deputy sheriff Dewey May, as suspects in an attempted bank robbery at Brighten, Illinois, the previous day. Shaw and May had stationed themselves at the intersection to pick up a party wanted on another charge. They had read in a St. Louis paper the description of three men who had attempted to hold up the Brighten bank and remembered that a De Soto coupe with California license plates had been used.

Robert Forsyth, local government temperature and rainfall recorder, reports that the rainfall last Friday was the heaviest that he had recorded here during the past three years, amounting to 1.71 inches. Additional rainfall on Saturday amounting to .83 inches brought the total up to 2.54 inches for a 24-hour period. Up until Tuesday morning of this week, there had been a total rainfall during August of 4.22 inches. The normal amount for the full month of August is only a little more than three inches.

John M. Roberts, business manager of this paper, has been confined to his home since a week ago Wednesday by an infection in his right foot. The infection seems to have been checked, and he hopes to be back at the office within a week or so.