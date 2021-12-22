From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

At the Dec. 16 regular session of the Farmington City Council, an ordinance establishing new ward boundaries, as recommended by Councilman Jim Kellogg's ad hoc committee, was officially approved. After the receipt of the U.S. Census information, every 10 years, the City Council is required to review the population information to determine if ward boundaries need to be changed to maintain equal representation. Earlier this year, when the census statistics were reviewed, it was determined that ward boundary changes were necessary to keep all of Farmington's wards roughly equal in population.

Jacquelyn Suzanne Gonz, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dale Derby of Farmington will receive her Juris Doctor Degree Tuesday from the University of Tulsa College of Law. During her school term, Gonz served as historian to the Phi Delta Phi honor fraternity and was secretary to the Women's Law Caucus. She was also nominated to the Tulsa Energy Law Journal. She is presently working as a law clerk for Federal District Judge James Ellison of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Gonz will take the bar exam in February 1992 and then plans a career in the public law sector for the state of Missouri.

Searching for a way to tackle the problem of rapid student growth, the Farmington R-VII Board of Education voted during its monthly meeting Tuesday to hold an election in August of 1992 for the purpose of extending a 37-cent debt service. The board also chose the August election to propose a 15-cent increase in operating funds for the purpose of air conditioning units for the district. Pointing out that the district has grown by more than 700 students in the past 10 years, Farmington Superintendent Robert Webb said, "The time has come, mainly because of the steady growth and the state cutting back funds." "Our money per pupil is down even though state aid has increased," Webb said. "We're getting more money, but we're also getting a rapid number of new students.'

David W. Felske, president and CEO of Mercantile Bank of the Mineral Area announced the following promotions: Beth England to Vice-President/Real Estate Loans; Barbara Oder to Assistant Vice-President/Facility Manager; Terry Hawn to Assistant Vice-President/Consumer Loans; and Terry Westrich to Marketing/Human Resources Officer.

1981 – 40 years ago

The busy intersection of Routes 32, W and OO in Farmington will continue to be controlled by traffic lights. That was the decision handed down recently by Frank Kriz, district engineer for the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department. The intersection has been the scene of several serious accidents in the past three years and prompted by an area resident with a petition and the city of Farmington, the Highway Department conducted a study. The count conducted by the department, even at times when traffic peaks at this intersection, does not warrant a four-way stop at this time, said Kriz. Mayor Ron Stevens was informed of this decision by mail and shared it with the Farmington City Council at a recent meeting.

Cynthia Ann Meyer, Farmington, a senior radio-television major at Murray State University, has been selected as one of 25 students to attend the College Conference of the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) in Glen Cove, New York, February 3-8. The College Conference will run concurrently with the IRTS Faculty-Industry Seminar. Dr. Robert H. McGaughey, chairman of the Department of Journalism and Radio Television at Murray State, has been invited to participate in that seminar. Miss Meyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Meyer, is the fourth Murray State student selected for the conference in the last five years.

The hanging of the greens at the Farmington Christian Church was well-attended and was a time of worship and joy as the sanctuary and three were decorated. Over 30 people participated in the ceremony, and everyone brought decorations for the Family Christmas Tree as well as sang joyously in the service. First, the people were called to worship by the trumpets of Scott Ragland and Kyle Tucker. Scriptures were read by the minister, Ken Hull, and there was response by the congregation.

Southeast Missouri State University student James McMillen of Farmington has many interests. A sophomore, McMillen is majoring in computer science and minoring in mathematics. In his spare time, he is a photographer. Last month, McMillen, the photographer, took a first-place award in an on-campus literary contest. The Journey, the literary magazine at SEMO, sponsored the contest, which had divisions for art, photography, fiction and poetry.

1971 – 50 years ago

Farmington Community Hospital broke ground today on a new 24-bed addition which is to be completed by May 31, 1972. The contract for the construction was awarded to Walter E, Brockmiller, Inc. of Farmington, and will include approximately 1250 sq. ft. of general storage in addition to the added beds. Also included will be a small renovation project in the hospital dietary department. With the advent of the additional beds, the hospital anticipates converting one area of the hospital into a pediatric unit.

The 25th annual Voice of Democracy speech contest sponsored by the VFW Is proud to announce that Mickey Rhodes, a senior at Farmington High School, is the winner of the 1971 contest. The contest awards up to $22,500 for national first-place winners. Locally, bonds are awarded the first, second and third place winners at the high school level. Those participating in the school-wide contest are Mickey Rhodes, Mary Wade, Gerald Self, Sandi Underwood, Jill Young, Keith Evans, Harry Sweazea and Denny Boyer. First, second and third place winners are Mickey Rhodes, Mary Wade, and Gerald Self, respectively. The contest Is sponsored by Farmington Post No. 5896 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lawrence McMahon, commander.

James D. McKinney was presented a jewel by the Odd Fellows of Farmington for beIng a member 50 years. This happy occasion was celebrated on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Lloyd Mecey. The jewel was pinned on him by his son, J.O. McKinney. Earl Burnette, husband of his granddaughter, assisted.

Every single patient at the Farmington State Hospital was personally greeted by Santa Claus from Portageville last Sunday, Dec. 19, For the 11th year, the people from the Portageville area and the Activities Department of the hospital worked together to bring this Christmas party to the patients. Spearheaded by John M. Mitchell, contributions and donations had come in for months from old and young alike from all over southeast Missouri so that gifts and refreshments could be provided for every Farmington patient. Most of them were able to attend the dance in the Hoctor Building Auditorium where a 3-piece band provided the music. Ice cream and soda were served during Intermission. Santa with fifteen young people from New Madrid as carolers, personally delivered the gifts and refreshments to the wards.

1961 – 60 years ago

The board of education executed an option to purchase property on the south boundary of the W. L. Johns playground from F. R. and Mary Crouch. The property faces Boyce Street and extends from Franklin to Jefferson Street. The property was purchased by Dr. and Mrs. Crouch about two years ago. The board of education did not have funds to purchase the property at that time. Dr. Groton and Mrs. Crouch purchased the property and gave the board a two-year option to purchase the property at the same price they paid for it. The board also purchased property north of Fourth Street as an addition to the W. L. Johns playground. The lot on the northeast corner of Fourth and Franklin streets was purchased from Wayman Body through the Hulsey Real Estate Agency.

For the first time in several years, Farmington failed by a considerable amount to reach the quota for the Bloodmobile visit. The quota was 125 pints. At the visit on Wednesday, December 13, at the Christian Church only 93 pints were obtained. 98 persons came in to contribute. Of the successful donations, 16 were for specific patients, and two were from new donors. The new members of the gallon club are Mrs. Jewell Watkins, Mrs. Cecil Roberts, Mrs. Aven Hahn, Mrs. Karl Cleve, Charles Boyer, Ernest Warren, Jack Clay. Those who became new members of the two-gallon club are Mrs. Leonard Schramm and Cecil Rhodes. In the three-gallon club, which means 24 pints have been donated, are Louis Freeman, Byron Presnell, and Sgt. Bill Hockman.

Dr. Wayne R. Sheets was elected last Monday night to the Board of Directors of the United Bank of Farmington, it has been announced by C. Wendell Dearing, president of the bank. Dr. Sheets will fill the vacancy on the board created by the death of the late Judge Kossuth C. Weber. Dr. Sheets, who owns and operates the Farmington Animal Hospital, is a prominent Farmington citizen who is well known throughout Missouri. He is past president of the Missouri Veterinarians' Association and is presently a member of the Missouri State Veterinarians Board.

A special school election will be held on February 6, 1962, to finance a building program to meet the expanding needs of the Farmington school, it has been announced. Additional classrooms are planned at the Farmington Senior High School and the Franklin Elementary School. The superintendent of schools reported to the board concerning various conferences with the school architect, Mr. Charles Lorenz, and with Dr. George Englehart, Building Consultant of the State Department of Education. The board reviewed information concerning the increasing enrollment and building needs of the school district.

1951 – 70 years ago

A jury in circuit court Monday returned a verdict in favor of Mrs. Marvin E. Chamberlain of Farmington and against the Missouri Pacific Railroad, in the amount of $10,000. Mrs. Chamberlain, widow of the late M. E. Chamberlain who was killed in a crossing accident near Delassus early this year, had brought suit against the railroad company for damages in the amount of $15,000. The plaintiff contended that the freight train did not give the proper signal warnings as it approached the crossing, that is, it did not have the whistleblowing and the bell ringing as prescribed by law. The defendant claimed that Chamberlain, a deputy sheriff, was driving too fast and that his death was due to his own carelessness.

A fire of undetermined origin did several thousand dollars of damage to a large building at State Hospital Number Four last Saturday and the Farmington Fire Department battled the blaze several hours before bringing it under control. The building was Gardner Hall — named after former Governor Gardner — which housed about 80 men patients. The fire started Saturday morning while the occupants were at breakfast in another building and no deaths or injuries were reported. The city fire department was called out about 7:50 and the institution's firefighting crew also fought the blaze which was mainly on the first floor and in a rear stairway.

Despite extremely inclement weather a large crowd was on hand in Farmington last Friday to witness the J. Gould Street parade and free circus sponsored by the merchants of the community and the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. After this event, the second in a series of three free drawings was held. The last and biggest of the free drawings is to be staged Saturday at 2 p. m. on the south side of the courthouse square. Free chances are still available at the Farmington merchants. The event Friday started with many floats, including "The Wise Men and the Shepherds," "The Cinderella Carriage," and "The Farmington High School King and Queen." There were also floats from the different churches representing the Nativity Scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0