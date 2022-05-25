From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Fifty-seven years old and still all wet. Untold thousands of swimmers have dived, dipped, flipped and belly-flopped into the city pool since it was built in 1935 as a WPA project. And last Saturday dozens more immersed themselves in the 265,000 gallons of cool water there. The dimensions of the pool haven’t changed over the decades — it still measures 40 yards by 20 yards and depth ranges from 3 feet to 10 feet. But maintenance and improvements have been continual. “We put a new coating on the bottom and sides earlier this month,” said Lori Barnard, pool manager the last four years.

A list of 50 potential summer projects — contingent upon financing — was presented at last night’s R-7 School Board meeting. With estimated costs for projects varying between $200 and $64,719, (although not all estimates are in) completion dates would range from early June to mid-September. Some work would be contracted; other work would be done by district employees. The most expensive project involves the installation of bleachers at the high school. Second on the list is the installation of a roof over the high school’s math wing for $18,000.

Something appalling, something enthralling. He’s arrogant, he’s obnoxious. Or he’s articulate, intelligent and the best thing that’s happened to the Mineral Area in ages. Of course, it’s Rush Limbaugh. The conservative talk show host, a former native of Cape Girardeau, whose syndicated show will air live from New York, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, on KREI AM-800 beginning June 1. Rush brings a new brand of show business, pitching the conservative line and delivering his ideas with humor. He has created a host of listeners who would rather hear Rush than almost anyone — or anything else.

For the third consecutive year, Jane Goodman, a Farmington High School senior, has been accepted as a member of Who’s Who Among American High School students. This publication recognizes students for achievements in academics, athletics and extracurricular activities. Since only 5 percent of all high school students in the nation receive this award each year, Goodman is to be commended. Also, the U.S. Achievement Academy recently announced that Goodman has been officially selected as an All-American Scholar.

1982 – 40 years ago

The firms employed to gather and analyze the financial statements of Farmington Airmotive and its owner Ralph Pingel have not yet been named, according to City Administrator Roger Hoehn. In a special meeting of the Farmington City Council on Monday evening, board members voted 6-0 to approve an analysis of records gathered by certified public accountants on the compiled financial statements, corporate tax returns, and personal returns on Pingel. The board was following the suggestions of the Street, Airport and Storm Sewers Committee when they approved the action.

Gary R. Black was found guilty Tuesday of forging the signature on a will of his great-uncle and former law partner, the late Robert A. McIlrath. Black, former St. Francois County Circuit judge who resigned in January, sat motionless as presiding Boone County Circuit Judge Frank Conley read the verdict. The jury of seven women and five men deliberated approximately two-and-a-half hours before returning with their decision. They suggested to the court that Black be sentenced to four years in prison and fined $5,000. The maximum penalty for the charge was seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Saturday, June 5 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. there will be a car show of Ford-powered performance cars at the farm campus of the Presbyterian Home for Children, located on Pine Street in Farmington. Members of the Shelby American Automobile and the Thunderbird Clubs are sponsoring the event under the leadership of Herb Snodell, a special friend of the Home. The public is invited. There will be no admission charge, but a small contribution toward the Lothrop Boys Cottage Fund will be greatly appreciated.

1972 – 50 years ago

The Thursday Night Ladies League from the Bowl Aire Lanes in Farmington held their annual meeting at the Rosener’s Restaurant on April 27. All enjoyed a delicious dinner and then held their meeting to elect the officers for 1972-73 winter league, and to present the bowling trophies and awards for the year. The 1972-73 officers elected are: Helen Govro, president; Lottie Moore, vice-president; Shelby Holt, secretary and treasurer; and Donna Hartupee, sergeant at arms. First place trophies went to Shelby Holt, Pat Govreau; Donna Hartupee and Barbara Wilson, sponsored by Evergreen Gardens.

The Farmington Lion’s Club held as their guest on Tuesday morning, A.C. Sullivan Jr., dean of occupational education at Mineral Area College, along with Miss Joan Dugal, who was awarded the Lions Scholarship. The Lions Scholarship was initiated this year. Miss Dugal, daughter of John E. Dugal and Mrs. Harold A. Marler of Farmington, plans to enter nurses training at Mineral Area College. She is a graduate of Farmington High School.

Russell J. Hart, Scout Executive of the St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of American, announced that Fred Weber Contractor, Inc. will resurface approximately five miles of roads at the S—F Scout Ranch on May 16, 17 and 18. Fred Weber is donating the services of his company to do a good turn for Scouting, Scout Executive Hart says, “The resurfacing of the roads is a major improvement to the 4,200-acre Scout Ranch. Many thousands of volunteers will be very delighted to hear of the Good Turn.” The Scout Ranch is located 12 miles south of Farmington on Highway 67. Since the opening of the S—F Scout Ranch in 1966, some 100,000 Scouts and Scouters have traveled these roads.

According to Don Sands of Farmington Volkswagen, a fun afternoon is being planned for Sunday, May 28, which has been termed, “Family Fun Rally.” The event will be preceded by a meeting of drivers at 11 o’clock on the Eaton’s Big Burger lot on Ste. Genevieve Ave., Farmington. The first car will depart at 12 o’clock noon followed by another every three minutes. It is expected to have from 25 to 50 cars participating in the 2 to 2- ½ hour drive. Each driver will be accompanied by a navigator who will interpret the list of instruction which will be provided. Drivers are not limited to men, but the women can also get into the act.

1962 – 60 years ago

It is with a great deal of pleasure that the Ritual of Jewels Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi publicly presents Mrs. Leroy Wade as the “Girl of the Year” for 1961-62. This coveted award is given each year in every sorority chapter throughout the world to the young woman in the chapter who has given most generously of her time and talent. A gift and trophy were presented to Mrs. Wade by the chapter. Also presented with a gift and trophy for the “Man of the Year” honor was Francis Carrow.

A 136-acre lake, two miles long and half-a-mile wide, to be built on the St. Louis Area Council’s new 4,000-acre “S—F Ranch” (pronounced S Bar F) has recently been given to the St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, by Mrs. Eugene D. Nims, in memory of her late husband, Eugene D. Nims, it was related today by Russell L. Dearmont, council president. Eugene D. Nims was former resident of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and president of the St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, from 1932 to 1937.

The 97 members of the graduating class of Farmington Senior High School will receive their diplomas tomorrow night at eight o’clock in the senior high school auditorium. The class will be presented for graduation by P.J. Newell Jr., superintendent of schools. Richard Stocenberg, president of the class of 1962, will be the speaker for the class and Clarence Benton, president of the junior class, will give the response. Forty-seven students will graduate from St. Joseph’s High School this year. Graduating exercises will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. next Sunday by the Reverend Father Wm. L. Burke.

Speaking for the eighth grade graduating class at tonight’s graduation exercises at St. Paul’s Lutheran School will be: Kathy Wilson, valedictorian; Susan Kollmeyer, salutatorian; Tom Westmeyer, class history and Linda Detring, class prophecy. The Rev. Henry Kramer of Ironton will give the graduation address.

The Trimfoot Company of Farmington has announced the development of a new method of merchandising incorporation with Trans World Airlines, a Trimfoot spokesman recently reported. Effective June 1, Trimfoot will fly Baby Deer Shoes to three major West Coast cities via TWA Super Jet. These cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle will serve as West Coast distribution points, giving western retailers a decided advantage in shipping costs as well as much faster service on deliveries.

1952 – 70 years ago

Shortly after noon last Friday, an Air Force C-47 M.A.T.S. Air Evacuation plane landed at the Farmington Airport to pick up Sgt. Donald Clark, a Korean combat veteran, who had taken seriously ill and required immediate medical attention. Clark, who is from Knob Lick, was staying with his sister who lives at 702 E. Liberty in Farmington. The plane was flown from the Scott Air Force Base and carried two doctors, two nurses, several medical attendants and the pilots.

Home Martinez, now a senior student at Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky, an outstanding young evangelist who is remembered here from his revival three years ago, will be here at the Baptist Church beginning June 1 for a repeat appearance bringing with him a youth singer who will direct the music of the revival. The dynamic young preacher with a outstanding golden gloves record, will be in Farmington until June 10. The Youth Revival will be held simultaneously with the Vacation Bible School at the Baptist Church and the two young men will work in the school each morning.

With only a few scattered reports yet to come in, it was learned this week that St. Francois Countians had gone well over the assigned goal of $3,095 in the Cancer Crusade finance drive. Mrs. Thelma Klein, treasurer for the drive, reported this week that more than $3,500 had been turned in. Bonne Terre takes the honors in the drive, having exceeded its quota by a wider margin than any of the other towns of the county. Farmington, Flat River, Desloge and Esther also went beyond the mark set for them.

The state committee for Symington for Senator has announced that Stuart Symington, candidate for the Democratic Senatorial nomination, will visit St. Francois County on Friday, June 6th. Mr. Symington plans to visit over the county throughout the day and will speak on radio stations KREI in Farmington, and on KFMO in Flat River. Mrs. Symington is also expected to a company her husband.

The Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club met in the parlor of the Christian Church Monday evening, May 19th, where the new officers were installed by Mrs. Cecile Politte, a past president of the club. The officers installed are: President, Mrs. Warren Meyer; 1st. Vice-President, Mrs. Vernon Wright; 2nd. Vice-President, Mrs. Lucille Roberts; Recording Secretary, Mrs. Harriett Webb; Corresponding Secretary, Miss Genevieve Lang; Treasurer, Miss Clara Wilson. At the conclusion of the installation, Miss Clara Underwood, the outgoing president, was presented with a club pin in appreciation of her work while serving as head of the club for the past two years.

1942 – 80 years ago

A tragic accident occurred at the old Rock Quarry in the northeast section of Farmington shortly before noon yesterday when little Ola Mae White, four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Roy White, of Farmington, was drowned while wading in the shallow water adjacent to the edge of the quarry. Her body was recovered within a few minutes after the accident by City Marshal George Mackley who happened to be nearby, but all efforts to bring back her life by artificial respiration were to no avail. Ola Mae and her young brother, James Roy, Jr., and two small children living in the neighborhood had gone to the quarry to wade.

The City Council met in regular session Monday evening, with all members present except Alderman DeForest and the following proceedings were had. Fire Chief Burnette and Firemen Swink, Pulliam, Brannon, Coleman and Boyer gave a demonstration of the uses of various firefighting equipment used by the city fire department. Auxiliary firemen Fred Womack and Rev. Pardieck also spoke before the board. Fred Karsch, park commissioner reported he would be able to obtain chlorine for use at the swimming pool. Special City Attorney R.S. Roberts reported that the two Raymond Bloom damage cases could be settled for $800.00. After some discussion, the council voted 6 to 1 to make the settlement.

Two Army boys from Jefferson Barracks put on some private “maneuvers” in the Farmington business district last Monday afternoon, which ended only after the jeep had been wrecked, one of the soldiers suffering a broken wrist, and both of them landing in the local jail. A fleet of the jeeps passed through Farmington and the driver of one of them decided to layover in town for a few hours, meanwhile putting on a demonstration of reckless driving. The wild driving through the business district caused much concern and the peace officers sought in every way to persuade the boys to leave town without having charges filed against them. The soldiers finally started back, but evidently continued their reckless driving as they wrecked the jeep between Farmington and Flat River, the driver suffering a broken wrist.

The Gift Chest Jewelers of Farmington are giving away free to a lucky graduate of Farmington High School one Gruen watch. It is being given away without any obligation whatsoever. In the window of the Gift Chest there is a large 8-day clock with 52 numbers on it. These 52 numbers correspond with the number of graduates this year from our local high school. Each graduate’s name and number are being shown in the window also. When the clock runs down and stops after a period of eight days, the minute hand will point to the number which will correspond with one graduate’s number. That graduate will receive free a Gruen watch with the compliments of the Gift Chest Jewelers.

1932 – 90 years ago

While it is pure conjecture on our part, there seems a definite possibility that Farmington will be chosen as the site for a large United States Army Airfield sometime in the near future. On Monday of this week, Capt. Alfred Anderson, of the United States Engineering Corps, arrived in town from Lincoln, Nebraska, in company with several other army officials. They had with them maps showing the topography and other details of a large land lying some three or four miles N.E. of Farmington. The army men contact local real estate men and questioned them as to the actual value of land in that area. They gave out little information as to their actual intensions, but from some remarks dropped by them it is reasonable to assume that they are seeking a site for a large airfield.

Seventeen business houses of Farmington which extend credit on their various lines of merchandise have united in publishing a statement in this issue of The Press, calling attention to the new government regulation concerning credit accounts, and which became effective May 6th. Under the new regulation credit accounts become due on the 10th of the month following date of purchase, and if not paid within 30 days are in default. In such cases no more credit may be extended on listed articles, which includes practically everything. However, there are provisions in the regulation which provide for extended payments on accounts, and the merchants are prepared to explain these provisions to their customers.

The chamber of commerce received the following telegram on last Monday, which is self-explanatory: “All retailers are being asked to cooperate in nationwide tribute to America’s war effort on July 1st at 12 noon by suspending all sales of merchandise for 15 minutes and devoting this brief period to the sale of war savings stamps and bonds exclusively. We are counting upon your personal cooperation so that we may report 100% unit in this vital program to launch nationwide July campaign of “Retailers for Victory.” Will you advise how many of your local retailers will participate? Please wire as soon as possible so that I may advise Secretary Morgenthau and President Roosevelt.” — Benjamin H. Namm, chr. Retail Advisory Committee, US Treasury Depart., Washington, D.C.

A farm-to-farm collection plan has been adopted by the St. Francois County Salvage Committee, according to Mrs. K.C. Weber, chairman, in a drive to garner every piece of scrap metal and rubber remaining on St. Francois County farms. “The nation’s mills,” said Mrs. Weber, “must have scrap metal to make steel for guns and planes and tanks and ships. There is a serious shortage of scrap rubber for armament production, too. So, we’re making a concerted effort to help make up these deficiencies.” Mrs. Weber reports every farmer has been sent a card to be filled out to show much of each kind of scrap he has and whether he desires to donate or sell it to the government. The cards are to be mailed in time to reach the committee by June 4th.

