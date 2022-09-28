From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Larry McCormick is not saddened that the Farmington City Council last week voted to eliminate the crosswind runway project from the airport’s overall expansion plan. The manager of the Farmington Regional Airport also said what the airport needs most is a widening and lengthening of the present runway to accommodate corporate jets. “Originally, the crosswind runway was to be the 5,500-foot runway we need. But we can get that length by adding to the present runway.” He said the runway is 3,895 feet long, 4,485 feet if you count the overruns at either end.

William A. Hawkins, Jr., was killed in an automobile accident on Sunday, Sept. 20, while returning to his home in Brentwood, Missouri, from a University of Missouri football game. Hawkins was returning from visiting family and friends as well as watching his alma mater play football when his car hydroplaned on wet pavement on Interstate 70 near Montgomery City. His car crossed the median and struck an oncoming car. The driver of the other vehicle, Laverne Collins, 65, of Creve Coeur, Missouri, was taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Wentzville, Missouri, where she was listed in serious condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the son of William A. Hawkins, Sr. and Doris Jean Overall Hawkins, formerly of Farmington. He was the nephew of Farmington residents Stanley Overall, Lorene Kollmeyer, Maxine Cole, Margaret Norton and Elma Jennings.

During the second week of the Press Leader’s “Dreamer’s Holiday” vacation giveaway, 29 people were drawn to be entered in the Florida vacation giveaway, and of those 29 people, three lucky winners, James Scobey, Larry Fadler and Elba Martin, were drawn as winners of $25 gift certificates yet. This week’s preliminary winner’s names appear in the sponsor’s ad, and again this week, three winners will be drawn from the list of preliminary winners for $25 in gift certificates to the participating sponsors. One lucky winner will be drawn Oct. 3 at the Fall Festival to receive a Florida vacation.

1972 – 50 years ago

Farmington Girl Scout leaders met at the home of Community Unit Chairman Mrs. Margarite Brannon on Sept. 14 to get acquainted and talk over the year’s activities. Stan Blake, Scoutmaster of Troop #418, presented Scouts Mark Douglas and Bob Brooks, who performed a flag ceremony. Mr. Blake impressively read the American Creed. He gave information on flag manners and answered questions.

Sergeant John Fox, local Air Force Recruiter, has announced the enlistment of Charles R. Giessing. Charles is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter K. Giessing of Farmington and a 1970 graduate of Farmington High School. He is also a graduate of Gem City College of Horology, Quincy, Illinois. Charles was sworn into the Air Force Delayed Enlistment Program in ceremonies held in St. Louis on August 4th. He is scheduled to leave for basic training on Nov. 28, 1972. Charles enlisted into the Administrative job area as an Administrative Specialist.

President Clayton Osman of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington for 1971-72 presided at noon September 27 for the club’s last meeting of the fiscal year. New president for 1972-73 in Farmington will be Claud Lovitt. The new Kiwanis president at Bismarck will be James Krietemeyer. Timothy A. Rice will become president of the Kiwanis Club of Desloge.

With the completion of the summer program at the Farmington Public Library, things have resumed their normal routine. Several new books have been presented or donated, in addition to those which the library has bought. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gave the following books: “Jesus the Christ,” by James E. Talmage; “Essentials in Church History,” by Joseph Fielding Smith; “Gospel Ideals, “ by David McKay; and “Gospel Doctrine,” by Joseph F. Smith, as well as a hardbound edition of the “Book of Mormon.”

A frightened young turkey poult alerted Mr. and Mrs. Mack Horton that something was awry in the front yard of their home at Route One, in Weingarten, near Millers Switch. Mr. Horton investigated and found a huge rattlesnake which he states was stretched out “taking the sun” on a hot afternoon in August. The snake measured 54 inches long and had 11 rattlers.

1962 – 60 years ago

Farmington school enrollment has reached a record high of 1,669 this year, parents and teachers were told Monday night at the year’s first PTA meeting. P.J. Newell, superintendent of schools, told a crowd of 350 that “record enrollment this year” is becoming a familiar phrase in this city. He credited this fact to the record birth years that have been occurring annually since 1946 and also to Farmington’s 30% population increase in the decade of the 50s. In the past four years, the school enrollment has increased by 255 children, Mr. Newell said in explaining why it was necessary to add 10 new classrooms to existing buildings this year.

Members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and employees of the Puritan Fashions Factory in Farmington will inspect the new addition to the factory building on First Street in Farmington this evening at 6:30. A buffet luncheon will be served to employees and guests, according to Andrew Paule, manager of the plant. Executives of the Paddle and Saddle Corporation will be present for the luncheon and inspection.

Will Dearing, well-known Jefferson County attorney and speaker, will be the featured speaker at the county Democratic campaign kickoff rally. The meeting will be held at the Masonic Hall in Leadwood this Thursday, September 27, at 7:30 P.M. All county Democratic candidates will also be introduced. The public is invited.

Raymond S. Roberts, senior member of the local law firm of Roberts & Roberts, has demonstrated his interest and faith in the future of the community by announcing a new building program in the business district. Mr. Roberts has purchased the vacant lot to the rear of the Dicus Drug Store from Milt Simms and plans to erect an office building facing west on Jefferson Street. Tentative plans are for a modern brick-front structure, 70 x 120 feet, with four spacious office units on the first floor and four apartments on the second floor, air-conditioned throughout.

1952 – 70 years ago

After more than two years and the expenditure of several thousand dollars for engineering fees, Radio Station KREI at Farmington has received permission from the Federal Communications Commission in Washington to change its frequency from 1350KC to 800KC, which is a Mexican-clear channel. It was announced here today by Cecil W. Roberts, owner of KREI and president of the Mid-West Broadcasting System. The change in frequency will be made by KREI within 30 days, barring delays in the receipt of the necessary equipment.

J. Richard Roberts, attorney, will serve as the local chairman of the Boy Scouts 1952 Area Finance Campaign, which is to be conducted here in Farmington and in more than 70 other communities on Saturday, October 25, G.V. (Spud) Allers, campaign chairman of the Ozark Trails District of the St. Louis Boy Scout Council, announced yesterday. Dr. Franc L. McCluer, president of Lindenwood College, St. Charles, Missouri, is the general chairman of the 1952 campaign, which is held annually in this and 11 other eastern Missouri counties.

Dale C. Brubaker, minister of music of the First Baptist Church since May 1951, offered his resignation to the church Wednesday night. Mr. Brubaker has accepted the position of State Director of Music for Missouri Baptists and will have offices in Jefferson City. Since coming to Farmington, in addition to the regular church choir, he has organized a youth choir for teenagers, the Carol Choir for Juniors, Melody Choir for Primary Children, and the Cherub Choir for small children four and five years of age.

A St. Francois County building which is a landmark, is to be wrecked soon. It is the old Elmwood Seminary Building which was dedicated in 1889 and which has served many useful purposes in its day. The building was erected by the Presbyterian Synod of Missouri and was one of the outstanding colleges in this area for young women. Many Farmington citizens and others had some of their elementary education in this school building, and a number of local people were intimately connected with the school.

1942 – 80 years ago

Members of the Murphy–Long Memorial Methodist Church and the Carleton Memorial Methodist Church, both of Farmington, by their action at special elections last Sunday afternoon, voted against uniting the two churches at this time. Members of the Murphy–Long Church voted for uniting by a margin of 61For to 22 Against. However, members of the Carleton Memorial turned the proposition down by a vote of 59 to 33. A majority of both church memberships were necessary for the proposition to carry.

Henry Sullivan, aged 20 years, committed suicide at 6:30 o’clock on Sunday evening at the home of his parents in Bismarck by shooting himself just above the heart with a 12-gauge single barrel shotgun. While he left no note, however, the consensus of opinion was that he became worried over the fact that the night before, he was married to Emma Houk of Bismarck and, at the same time, had a wife and child from whom he had never been divorced. A warrant had been issued for Sullivan’s arrest, but he was out of town all day Sunday and returned to his parent's home at about six o’clock.

Twelve persons were injured, some seriously, in a head-on car collision on Highway 32 about four miles east of Farmington at 7:30 last Saturday evening when a car driven by John Pipkin of Elvins Route One collided with one driven by Fred Barnes of Farmington. Seven persons were in the Pipkin car and five in the Barnes car. Three ambulances were called to bring the people to Farmington for first aid, then to the Bonne Terre Hospital.

The date for the annual Fall Festival at Doe Run has been set for October 3. This community event has been sponsored for several years by the Better Homemakers Extension Club and the Doe Run School. Special emphasis will be given this year to 4-H Club Activities and to home food production exhibits. Assisting the Better Homemakers Club will be the Rocky Hill and Loyal Workers Clubs. The Rocky Hill Club will have a special booth of quilts using scraps. The Loyal Workers Club will have a booth showing some of their work with home furnishings.

1932 – 90 years ago

E.L. Jahncke, second assistant Secretary of the Navy, addressed a large audience at a Republican mass meeting in the circuit courtroom last Monday evening. He urged the voters to have confidence in and re-elect Hoover. Others who made short talks were Judge W.L. Cole of Union, Republican candidate for Judge of the Supreme Court, second district, and Carl Otto, the congressional candidate. They were all introduced by Prosecuting Attorney Harry O. Smith. The courtroom was filled to capacity with a number standing.

The Shareholders in America Campaign has been adopted by the Democratic National Committee for raising funds by popular subscription. The plan is designed to bring about quick intensive action on the part of a national organization. The campaign is in keeping with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s idea of permitting the people to participate. He said, “I am asking you to join in a great cause, a cause that goes deeply into the things that make life worth living.”

“America Marches On” is the title of a spectacular pageant to be presented next Tuesday evening, October 4th, at the High School Auditorium. It is sponsored by the Ladies’ Missionary Council of the Christian Church and is being produced under the direction of Eugene Morris. At least 100 persons are used in the six episodes, and the entire cast is assembled on the stage for the final tableau. There are no important speaking roles other than that of the announcer, which is taken by Miss Dorothy Mae Byington.

Voters at the November election will be called to vote upon a constitutional amendment providing for a state pension for persons of old age. Many states in the union have old age pensions, and advocates of the law are urging Missourians to vote for the law. It eliminates county courts from making allowances to needy aged citizens and cares for the aged as well as the blind, who already are pensioned by the state.