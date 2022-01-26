From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The City of Farmington financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 1991, was presented by the accounting firm of Crouch and Farley at Monday night’s regular City Council session. John Crouch, speaking for his firm, stated that “the audit went real well. The records (the city’s) were in good condition.” The city’s payroll for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 1991, was $1,285,310.23 from the general fund and $431,137.77 from the utility fund. Municipal Utilities made a profit of $917,134.50 for the city.

Jeffrey Savage of Farmington was named to the President’s Academic List for the fall semester at Culver-Stockton College. President’s List students must have earned a 4.0 GPA and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.

Thanks to a tip from a citizen responding to a description from a news report, the Farmington Police Department arrested two suspects in the Thursday night robbery of a Farmington convenience store. Felony charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action were filed late Friday against a 21-year-old and 20-year-old. The two men were arrested Friday at the Wal-Mart SuperCenter parking lot. Police believe the two men robbed the C-Mart convenience store on Karsch Boulevard Thursday evening.

Four area students were recently named to the Maryville University dean’s list for the 1991 fall semester. Those students are Christopher Woodfin of Doe Run, a senior majoring in management; Brian Eaves of Farmington, a sophomore majoring in physical therapy; Leslie Rogers of Farmington, a sophomore majoring in physical therapy; and Michael Bayless of Leadwood, a sophomore majoring in actuarial science and information systems.

1982 – 40 years ago

Dr. Charles Rorex, superintendent of the R-VII School District, spoke to the January 20th meeting of the Farmington Kiwanis Club. Rorex discussed the upcoming bond issue election scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 for the purpose of providing funds for a new Middle School building in Farmington. The R-VII Board of Education has, for the past two years, received an Advisement Report from the State Board of Education advising that the old high school building — the three-story building on West College Street used as part of the present Middle School Complex — should be discontinued as a classroom facility. Recommended replacement should be a one-story structure.

Farmington Pharmacist Jack Dunning has filed an appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals asking for a rehearing in the case on the suspension of his pharmacy license by the State Board of Pharmacy. The appeal requests that if the hearing is denied, the case be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court. The Pharmacy Board ruled in 1977 that Dunning was in violation of the state law for not having a registered pharmacist on duty at his store during a time when prescriptions were being filled.

“We’ll help you find a permanent place,” is what the Farmington Nutrition Center representatives were told by the Farmington City Council in a special meeting on Tuesday evening. The group had earlier filed a request with the City Council for the use of City Hall for the serving of their noonday meals.

Former Circuit Judge Gary R. Black, Sr., is named in a third suit. The Irondale Bank is making demand for payment in the amount of $12,000. Mortgaged with the bank are two quarter horses. The loan is dated September 30, 1981.

Elizabeth Gum of Farmington was the winner of a $1000 Christmas giveaway at The Fashion girl, located at 101 E. Columbia in Farmington. She received her gift certificate from the store’s sales representative, Kim Van Waardhuizen.

1972 – 50 years ago

To all members of the St. Francois County Republican Club and all others who wish to join for the better interest of our County and State, the vacation is over, and our next meeting will be at the courthouse, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. The Reverend C.B. Dees will speak to us and will have a very inspiring message for all. Everybody is invited — please come.

Motorists getting their 1972 Farmington city auto stickers are reminded that they must bring their “City” tax receipt, not their county receipt. Many persons this month have been visiting the city clerk’s office with the wrong receipt. Avoid loss of time and trouble by bringing your City receipt for 1971 taxes. The deadline for obtaining your windshield sticker is Feb. 1, 1972.

“Our Parks and Beautification Program,’ said Hershell Murphy, “is on the way!!” The recently elected president of the newly formed City of Farmington Parks and Beautification Board then proceeded with the evening’s agenda. The Board held its second meeting Tuesday night in the City Council Room at Long Memorial Hall. All future meetings will be held there every second Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Mr. Murphy states that “the public is always welcome, and I encourage them to attend… this is THEIR program, and we need their help if it is to succeed.

Dr. C.C. Schuttler was honored with a family dinner served at noon on Sunday in celebration of his 93rd birthday anniversary, which was on Monday, January 24. The dinner was held at the home of his niece, Mrs. Walter Cleve, Route One, Farmington. Dr. Schuttler makes his home with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hoehn, also of Route One. A lovely arrangement of flowers consisting of his favorites was placed on the altar for morning worship service at Memorial United Methodist Church by members of his family. Dr. Schuttler is a lifelong member in the Methodist faith and attended Memorial Church regularly until very recently. He is able to be up around the house and comes downtown frequently.

1962 – 60 years ago

Mrs. Thomas Lippincott of 401 Casey Street, Farmington, has been chosen as the outstanding young woman of Farmington for 1961 by the Jaycee Wives, the auxiliary of the Farmington Jaycees. Selection was made from young women named by several of the women’s organizations of Farmington, all of which had been invited to submit a nominee. Mrs. Lippincott, who is a relative newcomer to our community, has been very active in community affairs since she and her husband moved here from Alaska one and one-half years ago. Mr. Lippincott, employed by the Presbyterian Home for Children, was formerly associated with the Board of Missions in Alaska.

Darell Swearingen, 35-year-old employee of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, was honored last night as recipient of the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award. This award is presented each January by the organization ot the man picked by an impartial non-Jaycee committee as Farmington’s outstanding young man for the year just concluded. An active member of the local Jaycees, Darell also is outstanding in many other diversified activities. His work as scoutmaster of Troop No. 471 has been commended by many both locally and on a statewide basis.

More than 90 Rotarians and farmers were in attendance at the annual Rotary Rural-Urban meeting at the Presbyterian Home this past Tuesday evening. J. Everett Jose, state director for Farmers Home Administration, was the guest speaker and discussed the topic of “Agricultural Credit.” In addition, several county and area administrators were also guests of the Rotary Club for the meeting. Rotary-wise, only eight members of the Farmington service club were absent from the meeting. District Governor Larry Burns was also present. Mr. Jose was introduced by Jim Epperson, editor of the Rotary Kernel, and area representative in Farmington and St. Francois County for the Farmers Home Administration.

The Farmington fire siren will be sounded at six o’clock tomorrow evening, Friday, January 26, to signal the start of the New March of Dimes fundraising drive in the city. Farmington residents are asked to have their porch lights turned on at that time so that March of Dimes workers will know where to call. The Farmington Jaycees are sponsoring the March of Dimes campaign in Farmington again this year. The co-chairmen for this year’s drive are Chuck Willet and Don Henderson.

1952 – 70 years ago

The following men from St. Francois County will report January 30, for induction into the armed forces under the 1948 Selective Service Act: Charles Romaine Dodson, Walter Gregory Palmer, Robert Paul Berger, Lloyd Otto Mecey, Jr., Kenneth Lavern Smith, Noah Hamilton Merritt, Jr., Harold Gene Cureton, Cletus U.L. Dalton, Walter Eugene Harrington, John Herbert Hartshorn, Manning Eugene England, Jr., Eddie LeRoy Walsh, Elmer Guy McClanahan, Donald Paul AuBuchon, Billy Gene Lee, James Robert Burch, John Komar, Charles Elmer Chapman, Jr., Delbert Lee Prather, Marvin Edward Dalton, Jack Winfred Johnson, Herbert Ryborn Curtis, Vernon Leroy Harrington, Edward Joseph Martin, Clifford Milton Coble, Donald Lee Hampton, Harland Dale Link.

The most extensive evangelistic program ever undertaken by a church in Missouri will take place February 8 through March 30 when The Methodist Church unites its forces across the state in a United Evangelistic Mission. Bishop Ivan Lee Holt and his St. Louis Area cabinet of eighteen District Superintendents of Missouri made all final plans for the launching of the campaign as they met at Union Methodist Church, St. Louis, January 8.

The astonishing fact that the pyramids found in Mexico are older than those of Egypt and that Mexico City has a culture rivaling that of the United States was explained by Mr. M. D. Robbins, guest speaker of the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club Monday evening. Mr. Robbins, who is owner and manager of the Robbins Educational Tours, was introduced by Mrs. Opal Wright representing the Education and Vocations Committee, and in his very interesting travelogue of the peculiarities, customs and beauties of Mexico assured the club that our southern neighbor is a very fascinating country.

All parents will want to hear the special P.T.A. discussion group to be led by past-president A.E. Powers at Monday evening’s monthly meeting. The meeting will start at 8 o’clock, instead of earlier this month, and will be held in the high school auditorium. The theme announced by Mrs. F.R. Crouch, president, will be “Paving the Way to Happy Personalities.” Among the questions will be such thought-provoking inquiries as: “Is Rivalry Good for Your Boy or Girl?” and “What Shall I Say When My Daughter Comes Back with “All the Other Girls Do It’?” Likewise, there will be answers for “How Concerned Should a Parent Be Over a Poor Conduct Grade?” and “Should Parents Help with Homework?” Other inquiries worthy of discussion will be “Do We Give Our Children Enough Adult Responsibility?” and “Are We Having Too Many Extra-Curricular Activities?”

1942 – 80 years ago

Due to a very fortunate purchase, The Press has received a relatively large shipment of American flags such as have been featured in our subscription drive of recent weeks. Since the war declaration, the demand for flags exceeded our supply and for a while, we were completely out. The new shipment enables us to continue our offer under the following conditions: for $2.50 any subscriber to The Press will receive a 3-year subscription to The Press and will also be awarded one of the five by three feet flags, complete with jointed pole and holder. The actual value of these flags are $3.45 cash. Now that they may be secured at The Press for only $2.50, plus a three-year subscription to St. Francois County’s favorite newspaper, everyone has the opportunity of flying Old Glory from their homes or business houses.

The Federal Investigation Committee has made its report on the dastardly Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor the morning of last December 7th. The committee, whose honesty and integrity cannot be questioned, has laid the full blame for the terrible damage at our naval base upon the naval commander, Admiral Kimmel, and the army commander, Lt. Gen. Short. Despite repeated warnings from our State Department that war between Japan and the United States was imminent, these two men took absolutely no precautions against a sudden attack. The airplane detector was in operation only four hours and day and the first attack came 45 minutes after it had been closed.

The Trimfoot Company completed moving to Farmington last weekend when their office force and equipment were transferred from St. Louis into the newly completed quarters in their modern factory building in Broadview Addition of Farmington. The company now has every department in operation and is completely a Farmington industry, with owners, officials, and employees considering this community as their home. Employment at the factory has risen steadily since it was opened three weeks ago and now totals approximately two hundred. Additional employees are being hired each day and will continue to be hired until the factory reaches maximum production possibly this summer when total employment is expected to approximate four hundred persons.

The Farmington High School Knights nosed out a victory in their first encounter in the annual Desloge Invitation Basketball Tournament at Desloge Tuesday evening. The Knights were pitted against Elvins in the third game of the evening, and in one of the closest battles ever waged in the tournament, finally emerged winners by a single point, the score being 23 to 22. They will encounter Ironton in their second game, which was scheduled for 8:20 last night, Thursday.

1932 – 90 years ago

Mrs. Mary Wallace, of Farmington Route Four, has been awarded the ten-dollar prize offered for the best and most appropriate name suggested for the new clothing store that is opening in Farmington tomorrow. Mrs. Wallace’s suggestion was “Kahn’s Corner Quality Store. However, the management of the store has decided to use the name “Kahn’s,” stating that they preferred this name because of its briefness and past reputation for high-quality merchandise and courteous service.

Earl Byington, J.A. Kite and Herman McNew narrowly escaped death last Friday morning when the car in which they were going to work at Flat River crashed into the rear of a large truck parked on the highway between Farmington and Flat River. The men had left Farmington shortly after six o’clock in the morning on their way to Flat River where Mr. Byington is employed at the St. Joe Lead Co., Mr. Kite at the Rivermines Lumber Yard, and Mr. McNew at Schramm’s Flat River plant. It was still dark, and a slow rain was falling, all of which made driving very difficult. Mr. McNew was driving his almost new Plymouth sedan and was traveling at a very moderate speed. He did not see the truck parked squarely on the pavement until it was too late to stop or turn aside. The radiator of his car ran under the bed of the truck, and it was almost miraculous that all three were not crushed to death.

The Gymnastic Club and the football team of F.H.S. will sponsor a rather unique as well as varied program at the high school gymnasium on Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 p.m. The proceeds will go to clear up a football deficit and to purchase additional gym equipment. Since only three football games were played at home this year, and only one was well attended, the gate receipts did not cover expenses. The program, which will last about one hour and a quarter, is as follows: Charles McCarthy, backfield captain-elect of 1932, will give two vocal selections. Jones E. Klein, line captain-elect of 1932, will do his bit by offering two saxophone selections. They are very capable musicians as well as star football players.

A capacity audience attended the high school senior play, “Skidding” at the auditorium on last Thursday evening, and everyone seemed to enjoy it immensely. Characters in the play were Mildred Denton, Vera Caruthers, Ben Marbury, Jr., Josephine Watkins, Muriel Farrel, William Halter, Benice Dugal, Carl Schramm, Russell Rau and Bob Williams. Music was furnished by the Davis Music Store Band.

