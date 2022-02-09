From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Fourth-grade students at Franklin Elementary School in Farmington recently got a chance to create some hands-on projects while studying a unit on Missouri. Each child was required to build, design, or draw a project that related to some aspect of Missouri’s history. The projects ranged from posters of the symbols of Missouri, including a map of the state with significant locations identified, to scaled-down replicas of the homes of early French settlers and pioneers.

Two students from Farmington have been named to the University of Missouri-Rolla honor list for the fall semester. Eric Paul Bertram, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, and Lamar Kohoute Gerber, a freshman, were selected to the list. Those students on the list carried a minimum of 12 hours and had a grade-point average of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Burgess of Farmington was one of 155 cadets awarded letters, medals, trophies, and certificates at Missouri Military Academy’s sports banquet recently. Cadet Burgess received a football varsity letter and was elected captain of the 1992 team.

Jim Christopher, physical therapist, and an 18-year employee of Mineral Area Regional Medical Center was named the January Employee of the Month in a vote by hospital department heads. Christopher was commended in nomination remarks for his willingness to go beyond his job title job description in order to get the job accomplished. For this monthly honor, Christopher received a certificate of appreciation from Hospital Administrator Ken West and a $25 check.

Chip Peterson accepted the Tradition and Progress Award on behalf of Farmington Development Company at Friday’s Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. The KFMO-Super Service award went to Bill and Nancy Krekeler for their continued support of downtown business development.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Farmington Post Office will operate on a holiday schedule during its Washington’s birthday observance on Monday, February 15. Postmaster Bill Mayfield said there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries. Usual post office lobby services will not be available with the exception of lockbox service. However, delivery of certain expedited mail service will continue during the holiday weekend. For customer convenience during the holiday, postal stamps will be available in the Farmington post office lobby stamp vending machine.

Farmington High School will hold their “Sweetheart Queen Coronation” on Saturday, February 13 at the Farmington High School Gymnasium at 9 p.m. Eleven girls will vie for the title of “Sweetheart Queen.” Admission is by tickets only.

The Farmington Jaycees are sponsoring a shooting education program to begin February 18 for boys and girls ages 8 to 14. The program will be held weekly on Thursday evening at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Farmington. Those interested may contact Rick Culton.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Mormons) recently called a new missionary to serve the Farmington area. Elder Tommaso N. Hamada of Torrance, California, was sent from St. Louis, Mo., to represent the Church in the city of Farmington and surrounding communities along with Elder Kenneth de Roulhac of Casa Grande, Arizona, who has been working in this area for one month.

1972 – 50 years ago

Farmington voters turned out in large numbers Tuesday, Feb. 8 to defeat the Sales Tax Plan in its first time at the polls. The vote was 818 AGAINST and 445 FOR. Despite vigorous campaigning for the sales tax issue by Mayor Douglas K. Ross and some of his administration, the measure was soundly defeated. The 1972 budget will have to be reviewed with an eye to paring down expenses in light of the “turn down” by local citizens. The City Council will meet Monday night in regular session to study the situation.

The Farmington Knights started off on the right foot last Tuesday evening by handing the Bismarck Indians a 69-51 setback in the Knights’ first game of the tournament. It was the third time this season that the Knights had faced the Indians and they have won all three games. Bismarck had advanced to this contest by upsetting St. Vincents, Monday evening. The Knights had been seeded first in the tournament with Potosi, Leadwood, Central and Fredericktown rounding out the first five seeded teams.

According to an article printed in the January 12 issue of “The Marion Star,” Mrs. George T. Jacob of 1234 Timber Lane, Marion, Ohio, the former Miss Norma Overall who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley M. Overall, Sr. of Farmington, was named to the Ohio Parks and Recreation Council by Governor John J. Gilligan. The appointment was made public on January 12th. Mrs. Jacob will be one member of the seven-man board. The Council will meet periodically in Columbus and various state lodges.

Just as elementary education has progressed from the one-room, one-teacher schoolhouse with many grades, so has the Farmington elementary educational program progressed to the point of the roving specialist. A good example of this is found in the elementary art program of the Farmington Public Schools where the art instructors travel to the various elementary schools and work directly with the students. The elementary art instructors work with grades one through five, meeting each class once a week for a 30-to-40-minute period. Classes are held in the student’s regular classroom with the exception of W.L. Johns and Doe Run Elementary schools where an art room is available.

1962 – 60 years ago

Production facilities at the Puritan Fashions factory in Farmington are being expanded this week to meet the upsurge in demand for the company’s products, the plant manager, Andy Paule, has announced. The expansion program is being immediately reflected in the opening of an entirely new production unit, which will go into operation the first of next week. For the present, the new production unit will be housed in what was formerly the “fusing room” of the Farmington plant. The new unit of operation will employ about 25 girls, which will be additional help and will add that much to the local payroll.

Prospective employees of the new Farmington industry, the Parochial Uniform Company, are being interviewed today at the company’s plant at 1 East Liberty Street, Farmington, by company employment officials. About 50 applicants for positions to be filled were interviewed on Monday of this week, and it is hoped to have the beginning workforce completed soon. About 20 employees will be needed to start operations, but it is expected that the workforce will be increased gradually to about double that amount.

St. Joseph High School defeated a favored St. Marys basketball team at St. Marys to start the 1961-62 season, 65-64, St. Marys has an excellent basketball team sparked by Roderick and they are no “set up” or breather in any league and the St. Joseph Hornets were expecting a tough game when St. Marys visited Sunday afternoon after the game had been postponed on account of icy pavements. Coach Jim Mullins had his boys tuned to speedy tempo and they were sharp as an adder’s tooth.

Fred B. Scaggs, fireman apprentice, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Scaggs of 322 Oak St., Farmington, is serving aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Princeton, operating as a unit of our Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific. Another Navy serviceman, Francis Snyder, son of Walter R. Snyder of 401 W. First St., Farmington, completed recruit training Jan. 19 at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill. The end of the nine-week training was highlighted with a full-dress parade and review before military officials and civilian dignitaries.

1952 – 70 years ago

Tom Edwards was honored this Monday at noon with a testimonial dinner held in the Golden Room at the Sheraton Hotel in St. Louis, This dinner was presented for him by the Motion Picture Theatre Owners of St. Louis, Western Illinois, and Eastern Missouri, of which Tom has served as president for the past three years, and now holds the office of honorary president. The dinner was attended by over 175 people. Several friends attended from Farmington, including Mrs. Tom Edwards and daughter, Jodie; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Plumlee; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Edwards Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Covington; Mr. Hezzie Graham; and Mr. James Meek.

According to the report of the High School Supervisor just received, the Farmington public schools have continued their AAA classification with 60 high school units of credit approved. Officially, the school is AAA K-8-4, which indicates that a kindergarten is also approved as a part of the school system and that the school is operated on an 8-4 basis. Individual items classified AAA by the State Department were superintendent’s professional qualifications, high school teachers, librarian, teaching load, teaching fields, guidance services, curriculum, length of class period, elementary school minimum personnel, teaching aids, library and textbooks.

On Monday afternoon, February 4, at 3 o’clock in the high school auditorium, new members were initiated into the Farmington chapter of the Honor Society. The purpose of this Society is to create an enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of America’s secondary schools. Two initiations are held each year, one at the close of school when members of both the senior and junior classes are candidates.

The Farmington Community Committee of Girl Scouting met on January 30, at the home of Mrs. George Karsch. Officers elected to serve for the coming year are as follows: Community Chairman, Mrs. George Karsch; Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Vernon Wright; Secretary, Mrs. Don Karsch; Treasurer, Mrs. A.B. Stockenberg. Committees were appointed by the chairman and tentative plans for the year were discussed.

1942 – 80 years ago

In order to increase the nation’s victory effort and general efficiency, the federal government has passed a law providing that Standard Time shall be advanced one hour at two a.m. Monday morning, February 9th and that this time shall remain in effect until six months after the war ends. It’s easy enough to understand. Merely move your watch and clocks up one hour before going to bed this Sunday night. The next morning you will arise and start your day under the new daylight (wartime, saving schedule). Confusion should be small inasmuch as the entire country will adopt the schedule.

The next meeting of the Public Forum will be held in the Circuit Courtroom at Farmington Tuesday evening, February 10th at 7:45. A strong panel has been chosen to carry on the discussion, which will deal with the question of inflation, pointing out the chief dangers involved as well as some of the checks and preventatives that are necessary to hold down inflation. C.W. Dearing will head the panel and open the discussion. The other members are W.T. Coghill, E.T. Mallinckrodt, Leonard Schramm, and Chas. McCarthy.

James Klein, 14-year-old son of H.E. Klein, of Farmington, suffered a severe head injury early Wednesday morning when he fell from the back of a truck. James, an industrious young fellow, delivers the morning papers, and after completing his route about 6:30 Wednesday morning, it is thought, hopped on the back of the Ward Bakery truck near the Shell filling station on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. He has since said he does not remember just what happened, only that he fell to the street while the truck was in motion. He was rushed to a physician’s office for treatment and then taken to his home, where he remained in a semiconscious condition that day. However, yesterday morning he was reported much better, and it is believed that his injury is not serious.

It is regrettable that there has been a misunderstanding about the time for the collection of wastepaper. Each month the paper will be picked up in the First and Second Wards on the second Saturday, and in the Third and Fourth Wards on the fourth Saturday. On Saturday, February 7th, there will be a collection of tin cans. This drive will cover the entire city of Farmington. Please be sure to cut off the tops and bottoms of the cans, flatten the remaining pieces of tin, slip the tops and bottoms of the cans inside these pieces which have been pounded flat, and place all cans in a container on your porch so that they may be taken up.

1932 – 90 years ago

The board of directors of the Fischer Mercantile Company, Inc., passed a resolution Saturday night, February 6th, to close their doors and are now seeking to make a voluntary assignment. It has been suggested that W.C. Fischer be appointed the assignee and that he handle this affair to the best advantage of all the creditors. Mr. Fischer for years owned and operated what is now the Fischer Mercantile Company, and in addition to being honest and capable, is well acquainted with the present situation.

The laying of brick on the new Farmington post office has just about been completed, due to the extremely open weather of the past several weeks. The building is an imposing structure that adds much to the appearance of our city. If the present rapid progress on the construction is continued, it will be ready for occupancy during the early part of this summer.

The little son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cook was quite painfully injured while at school last Tuesday. He was standing on the school porch with a stick in his hand; someone ran against him causing him to fall and the stick pierced his cheek just below the eye. Also, Howard Arcer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Archer of Route Two, who was operated on for appendicitis at the Bonne Terre Hospital about ten days ago, was able to be brought to the home of his brother, Caryl Archer in Flat River last Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0