From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Mineral Area night owls beware: the Farmington Wal-Mart SuperCenter will now be open 24-hours a day. Rich Walker, Farmington store manager, said Friday that the store would begin 24-hour operations tomorrow. “We’re really doing this for our customers,” Walker said. “We want to make it more convenient for them. There are a lot of people in this area who work the third shift, and we hope this will help them.”

Krekeler Jewelers in downtown Farmington will be holding a benefit for the Long Hall Restoration on March 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to visit Krekeler Jewelers, and for a $5 donation, pick and pop a balloon stuffed with genuine amethyst, blue topaz, blue sapphire, garnets, even diamonds valued up to $500. The proceeds will be presented to the Long Hall Restoration fund during the Country Opry Night at Truman Auditorium on Saturday, March 21.

Elementary students at Truman School in Farmington displayed patriotism for their country during their spring music concert, “My Country.” The concert was held Tuesday evening at Truman Auditorium, and proud parents and relatives braved the cold snap to watch the students perform. Truman Principal Terry Walton expressed his thanks to all who attended. Walton told the crowd that with the crisis continuing in the Middle East and the current domestic problems the United States is facing, a reaffirmation of loyalty to this country is timely and necessary.

Farmington elementary students participated in a cultural arts program, “Reflections,” sponsored by the National Congress of Parents and Teachers (the National PTA). The program encouraged students in grades K-12 to express their thoughts and feelings through the creative arts. Every year a new theme is chosen that guides the creative talents of these students. This year’s theme, “Exploring New Beginnings” provides an appropriate frame around current world events. It remains the student’s interpretation, however, which brings the “Reflection” them to life.

1982 – 40 years ago

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington is pleased to introduce their new associate pastor, Father Raymond J. Oge. Born and reared in St. Louis, Father Oge will be celebrating his 41st birthday tomorrow, Friday, March 5. He was ordained to the priesthood on March 11, 1967. Farmington is a city that Father Oge was familiar with through a classmate of his, Father Robert Babka, a former associate pastor of St. Joseph.

Area merchants are experiencing good and bad times in the Farmington business district. The Mineral Area Shopping Center, owned by Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., will be the home of the ladies’ casual wear shop, Mode O’Day. The shop is planning a grand opening sale for March 25. The store will be one of more than 700 nationwide outlets. The chain has been in business since 1932, according to Farmington Mode O’Day owner Carol Botkin.

The Wal-Mart Store in Farmington is expanding its services to include an in-house pharmacy. The store started stocking its pharmaceutical shelves yesterday, according to a Wal-Mart spokesman. The pharmacy is expected to be open in one to two weeks, although no pharmacist has been named to run the facility.

Three Farmington businesses have announced that they are putting the chains on their respective doors and calling it quits. Sherman’s Fashion Shop, located at 1 North Jefferson, closed its doors for good on Friday, according to store manager Linda DeSpain. Crites Novelties, which has been at 23 E. Columbia Street, since June of last year, will be closed by March 9, according to Bill Crites, shop owner. Crites cites the overall economy for the decline in business at his store. The Wishing Well Gift Show, 10 West Columbia, ended its 35 years of service to the Farmington community when it locked its doors on Friday. Ernie and Genevieve Jones ran the shop for 23 years and turned it over to the direction of their daughter, Carol Saylor, 12 years ago.

1972 – 50 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education is again pointing out the great need for additional space at the senior high school as shown by excessive class enrollments at present of 150 pupils more than the capacity of 900 which the building was planned to accommodate after the last addition was made in 1967. The following projected enrollments for the next five years include only those actually enrolled at present in lower grades and does not allow for any increase by those moving to the Farmington District almost daily: 1972-73 – 1,152; 1973-74 – 1,229; 1974-75 – 1,221; 1975-76 – 1,186; and 1976-77 – 1,173.

The board of directors of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce met on Marcy 6, 1972, and those present unanimously endorsed the forthcoming school bond issue to be placed before the voters on March 14, and the sewer bond issue to be voted on April 4. Both endorsements were predicated on the assumption that these issues are urgent to the growing needs of the Farmington community.

George L. Watkins, M.D., of Farmington, attended the annual meeting of the Central Surgical Society in Chicago March 2, 3 and 4. While there, Doctor Watkins, clinical professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine, participated in seminars and heard many lectures dealing with advances in surgical diagnosis and treatment.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Kenneth D. Chapman, son of Mrs. C.E. Chapman Sr. of Route Three, Farmington, has arrived for duty at Antigo Air Force Station, Wisconsin. Sergeant Chapman, a medical technician, is assigned to a unit of the Aerospace Defense Command which protects the U.S. against hostile aircraft and missiles. He previously served at Tatalina Air Force Station, Alaska. The sergeant attended Farmington High School. His wife is the former Grace M. Chano.

1962 – 60 years ago

Spring arrived in Farmington last Saturday evening when the members of the L.S. Sorority presented a Spring Style Show at the Long Memorial Hall. Young people from Farmington, Flat River, Fredericktown, and Bonne Terre modeled the new spring styles which are being shown in the clothing stores of the four towns. Proceeds of the style show were presented to the American Cancer Society to further cancer research. The sorority gave the funds, which amounted to approximately $135.00, as a memorial to the late Kossuth C. Weber of Farmington who actively promoted cancer research in the area.

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce entertained the employees of the city of Farmington, members of the Farmington Board of Alderman, and the mayor of Farmington at the Jaycees Hall on Highway 67 bypass yesterday evening, March 7. The program of entertainment and refreshments was provided by the Jaycees in appreciation of the cooperation and help the city officials and employees have given the Farmington Jaycees in developing the park at the new Farmington City Airport.

Darell Swearingen of Farmington, an employee of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, was named the Outstanding Young Man of Missouri last Saturday evening. The award was presented at an Award Dinner meeting held in the auditorium of the Mosley Electronics Corporation in St. Louis County, and was presented by Murray Booker of Raytown Utilities, Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Utilities are sponsors of the award.

Two field posts have been established in the St. Louis District of the Internal Revenue Service to assist taxpayers in Festus and Farmington, Mo., Alvin M. Kelley, district director, announced Tuesday. Population increases in the two areas made it necessary to create the additional duty posts, Mr. Kelley said. The Festus office is in the Union Electric Building, 328A South Main St., and the one in Farmington is in the Farmers Bank Building, 18 West Columbus St.

1952 – 70 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Reeder celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 2, 1952, with an open house in the afternoon. About 60 of their relatives and friends were present and spent a short time with songs, prayer and scripture reading. Mr. and Mrs. Reeder have two children who were present. They are Mrs. Allen Godair of Grand Tower, Ill., and Herbert Reeder of St. Louis. They have five grandchildren: Eugene Reeder of St. Louis, Mrs. Charles Bechtel of St. Louis, Mrs. George Culver of Detroit, Mich., Donald Allen Godair and Paul Lynn Reeder; the two latter are with the U.S. Navy in San Diego, Calif.

The first steps looking toward of erection of a storm sewer system for the city of Farmington were taken by the board of aldermen at their meeting Monday night. A committee consisting of Aldermen Giessing, Hughes, and Wills was appointed the contact competent engineers with the view of securing the preliminary surveys and an estimate of cost for the project. This is a major project for the city at some future time. There is no question but that some method of taking the water off the city streets and property must be secured as soon as possible.

Denver M. Wright noted big game hunter of St. Louis, entertained the members of the Kiwanis Club, the wives, and guests last Thursday night with a motion picture film of his safari into the “Greenhell” region of the Amazon Valley. The film depicted his experiences hunting water buffalo with the Uaicas Indians near the Venezuela-Brazil border. The Varcas, one of the world’s most primitive tribes, accompanied him on his various trips into the swamps and helped obtain souvenirs which were shown afterward to the Kiwanians and their Kiwanianns. Ninety-one persons attended this “Ladies Night” banquet.

The LePere-McCalister American Legion Post marked its 33rd anniversary with a potluck supper Tuesday evening at the Catholic school. The Auxiliary had charge of arrangements and planning for the affair. A beautiful birthday cake baked and decorated by Eddie Wichman adorned the table. Mrs. Barley Bess, president of the Auxiliary, made a few brief remarks and extended birthday greetings to the post on behalf of the unit, also thanked the committee in charge who were Mrs. Paul Dugal, Mrs. Mary Herbst, Mrs. Earnest Cleve, Mrs. Carrie Kerlagon, Mrs. Joihn Goetz and Mrs. Herbert Schramm.

1942 – 80 years ago

Wednesday noon of this week the officials of the Trimfoot Company were hosts at a noonday lunch to the committee representing the two Farmington Chambers of Commerce which met with them just a year ago, March 11, 1941, at which time the possibility of bringing the Trimfoot Company to Farmington was first discussed. Those present at the first meeting held in the office room of the Ozarks Federal Building were the members of the Joint Industrial Committee of the two organizations composed of W. T. Coghill, chairman; C. H. Giessing, Bill DeForest, Herbert Boxdorfer, C. W. Roberts, Wm. R. Edgar, Jr., Mack F. Denman, Edw. B. Effrein, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and B. F. Walther, president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The representatives of the Trimfoot Company present were J. B. Reinhart, Sr., and J. B. Reinhart, Jr.

We have always assumed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was about the most efficient department of the federal government. But our faith has been badly shaken. Last Friday one G. B. Norris, of the F. B. I. in St. Louis, made a long-distance call to our office and consumed about $2.00 worth of time on the phone. The sum and substance of his conversation was that his office had prepared a story about a traffic school they were conducting and he wanted to know if we would publish it if he mailed a copy to us. Naturally, all we could say was to mail us the copy and we would look it over. Saturday it arrived and we found it dealt with a traffic school which was to start last Monday morning and continue through the week. The paper is not issued until Friday morning, so of what value would the story be with only two days remaining of the school?

Farmington Public Schools are standing by waiting for instructions to carry out the National Rationing Registration and Sugar Rationing Program. Tentative dates had been set for registration of trade outlets the present week and for consumers the coming week. However, on Friday of last week the State Rationing Registrar received the following telegram from the National office of Price Administration: "For your information, trade registration and civilian registration dates are postponed. Will wire final registration dates as soon as possible." According to present plans, when the dates are fixed consumers will be given an opportunity to register at the Public Elementary Schools nearest their residence within their own county.

Workmen are busy at the Giessing Milling Company constructing four large wheat storage tanks which when completed in time for this year’s wheat crop will increase the mill’s storage capacity by 50,000 bushels. The storage tanks are being constructed of tile and will be 40 feet high, with diameters of 25 feet. This is the latest of numerous improvements that the Giessing Milling Company has made during the past few years in an effort to give the wheat-growers of this community the finest and most modern milling facilities possible. Because of these improvements, the mill is able to compete with larger concerns and for some time it has been operating on a 24-hour basis.

1932 – 90 years ago

The local American Legion Post has enlisted with the 10 thousand posts in the United States in the drive to put one: million people to work. We are asking for the cooperation of every organization and place of business in this city. Our headquarters in the drive will be at Willard Battery Station, phone 99, Mabery Service Station, phone 533 R and Schramm Bottling Creamery Co., phone 30. Anyone who can furnish employment for a man, woman, boy or girl, if only a few days, please call one of the numbers. You can assist in this drive against depression by such simple things as asking for a gardener, lawn cleaner or help in restaurants.

Thirty Farmington business firms are co-operating in sponsoring a Dollar Day Bargain Event here tomorrow, Saturday, March 12. The stores in an effort to attract purchasers from this entire district, are offering the biggest bargains of the past 20 years, and in addition are going to show their appreciation of the anticipated volume of business by giving absolutely free, tickets for a matinee picture show at the Ritz Theatre at two o'clock in the afternoon.

Last Friday, Dewey Underwood, who has pleaded guilty to numerous robbery charges at this term of court, entered a plea of guilty for participation in the jailbreak, and dynamiting of the jail about one month ago. Underwood was considered one of the ring leaders in the plot and for this reason, the court passed a sentence of life imprisonment. This is by far the stiffest sentence imposed on any of the other participants in the jailbreak. Two of the most desperate prisoners, Joe Downs, and Robert Hale are still at large.

Meeting in regular session at the city hall last Monday evening the Farmington City Council, but a unanimous vote, awarded a contract to the W.E. Caldwell Company of Louisville, Ky., for the construction of a 200,000-gallon water tank, to cost $8,044.00. The tank will be erected on a 100-foot tower located on the city property adjoining the water plant. A new water tank has been made necessary to insure sufficient pressure in the higher elevations of the city. The Caldwell Company submitted the lowest bid on the tank with two other companies, They also submitted a bid of $1,300 for a foundation for the tower but the council refused to accept this bid, and will construct the foundation themselves believing they can do it at a much lower figure.

