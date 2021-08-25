From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Rumors circulating throughout Fredericktown suggesting the unthinkable have proven to be fact. At 10 a.m. Friday, Brown Group Inc., of St. Louis issued a statement outlining the company's financial woes. The press release described the need to halt all Brown Shoe operations in the Missouri cities of Fredericktown, Charleston, and Bernie, as well as some of those operations in Caruthersville. The factories in Fredericktown, Charleston, and Bernie will be closed. Also closing will be warehouses in Fredericktown, Charleston, and Caruthersville. Brown is the largest employer in Fredericktown, Charleston, and Bernie, the communities expected to be hardest hit by the closings and subsequent layoffs.
Jon D. Cozean, of Cozean Funeral Home of Farmington, attended the annual meeting of the Professional car society, which was held Aug. 15-17 at Marietta, OH. The society is concerned with the restoration and preservation of old hearses and ambulances. Among the vehicles on display at the organization's meeting this year was a horse-drawn hearse dating back to the 1950s, a 1916 Studebaker hearse, and a rare 1947 Chrysler hearse (one of only three made that year). Cozean Funeral Home recently purchased a horse-drawn hearse custom built by a upper New York state funeral home in 1844.
1981 – 40 years ago
Representatives from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission described the location of the Farmington Industrial Park as a "fantastic site" and told the City Council their agency would help in the park's development under a $5,000 annual contract.
The Audubon Ark, a traveling display on endangered species, went on display Wednesday morning in the Farmington Wal-Mart Discount Center and will be there through Saturday. Diana Tominac and Tom Troy, environment educators, are accompanying the Ark and will also present a special program on endangered species tonight (Thursday) at 7:30 in the Mineral Area College Little Theatre.
Farmington will be the site of the 1981 Jaycees' Slow Pitch Slow Pitch State Softball Tournament on Sept. 5 and 6 at Jaycee and Elks' parks. The local Jaycee unit is hoping to qualify two teams for the state tournament. The license and ordinance committee of the City Council will be reviewing a proposal to increase the number of apartment units permitted in a single building from the current nine to the proposed 16. The public will also get a chance to express its views on the change proposed for the city's planning and zoning ordinance when a hearing is conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. L. J. Miller, head of a local construction firm, told the City Council he has plans to build a new apartment complex that would include 12 units but cannot do it under the existing ordinance.
1971 – 50 years ago
D. M. Epstein, President of Trimfoot Company, St. Louis and Farmington, Missouri, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Bonnie Chinn as assistant to Mrs. Betty Mason, executive designer. A graduate of Washington University School of Fashion Design with a degree in Fine Arts, Mrs. Chinn will work closely with Mrs. Mason In the designing of all Trimfoot Company's lines of baby shoes. Mrs. Chinn was formerly associated with Hackman Fabrics in the position of fashion coordinator and has been doing freelance designing.
The Lead Belt Area Vocational Technical School will open on Monday, Aug. 30, 1971. The following courses will be offered to the high school trainees: Auto Mechanics, Wayne Ross; Building Trades, Robert Wadlow; Electricity, James Ross; Electronics, George Whitman; Machine Shop, Richard Pope; Small Gasoline Motors, John Weiss; Welding, Charles McCord.
On Aug. 1, a cooperative effort between East Missouri Community Action, Inc., and the Farmington State Hospital commenced, A two-year $50,000 grant concentrating on an educational effort in the community on alcoholism (drugs will also be included) will be attempted. School contact and the development of programs have already started, Mr. Jerry Owen is in charge of the program.
Vernon Ritter, of Farmington, sustained a broken foot when injured at St. Joe Minerals' underground National Mines Monday afternoon at approximately 1 o'clock. He was taken to Farmington Community Hospital where the foot and leg was but in a cast. Later he returned to his home and is doing as well as can be expected.
1961 – 60 years ago
Farmington City Officials, members of the Auxiliary Police, and the St. Francois, County Fair Board will be featured along with other representative civic groups on KSD TV's Charlotte Peters show at 11:05 Farmington Time, tomorrow morning. The guest appearance, arranged through the Fair's Public Relations Section will be in connection with Miss Peters' appearance here as guest star at the St. Francois County Fair, on Saturday, Sept. 2nd. The Charlotte Peters Show, a daily audience participation feature on the St. Louis television station, has a viewing audience of some 750,000 persons.
The Trimfoot Company will sponsor an exhibition of the St. Francois County Civil Defense RACES mobile unit at this year's County Fair, it was announced yesterday. The mobile unit will be placed on exhibition completely manned by members of Farmington's Civil Defense Unit, under the direction of Andrew Paule, local director, Radio Station KREI will conduct daily broadcasts from the Fair Grounds unit using remote control equipment. Announcements in the public interest, Fair Data and descriptions of the RACES unit's operation will be sponsored by local merchants.
Two Farmington High School boys, Charles Von Fange and Stuart Landrum Jr., were guest speakers at Tuesday night's meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club. They told of their experiences at Boys State at Warrensburg this summer. Von Fange told of the history of the Boys State program, first started in Missouri in 1938 by the American Legion, and Landrum described the actual week's program for the boys who came from all parts of the state. The boys were introduced by Program Chairman Bill Gray.
1951 – 70 years ago
Local enforcement officers say that there is an increasing disregard for city traffic rules on the part of a few young motorists, scooter owners and bicycle riders, and that more drastic measures may have to be taken to curb the offenses. Reports have been made of car drivers operating at excessive and dangerous speeds, particularly at night, on the streets, endangering pedestrians, other motorists and themselves. A number of offenders have been cautioned and officers are hopeful that a warning will suffice.
Aviation Safety Agents of the Civil Aeronautics Administration will be at the Farmington airport the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 29. starting at 7 o'clock for the purpose of issuing Airman Identification Cards to pilots, mechanics, and other airmen of this vicinity. For the convenience of the local airmen, the Civil Aeronautics Administration is attempting to schedule one evening in each city having an active airport.
The Farmington public schools will open officially on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Regular classes will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5th, in all divisions. It will therefore not he necessary for students to attend school on Sept. 4th. They are expected to be in attendance at their respective buildings and classrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Rotarians reminisced at their dinner meeting Tuesday evening held at the Presbyterian Orphanage when Milton Fitz, program chairman, played an album of recordings entitled "I Can Hear It Now." The period of time covered in the records was from 1933 to 1945, starting with the NRA and depression years and through World War II days. Among the voices heard were President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Will Rogers, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Mayor LaGuardia, Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Prince Edward of England, Alf Landon, John L. Louis, Lou Gehrig, Charles A. Lindbergh and Gen. Hugh Johnson; a description of the Louis Schmeling world championship heavyweight fight and Great Britain's declaration of war with Germany. This album has been described as "a scrapbook of sounds.