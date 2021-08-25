From the Archives

The Audubon Ark, a traveling display on endangered species, went on display Wednesday morning in the Farmington Wal-Mart Discount Center and will be there through Saturday. Diana Tominac and Tom Troy, environment educators, are accompanying the Ark and will also present a special program on endangered species tonight (Thursday) at 7:30 in the Mineral Area College Little Theatre.

Farmington will be the site of the 1981 Jaycees' Slow Pitch Slow Pitch State Softball Tournament on Sept. 5 and 6 at Jaycee and Elks' parks. The local Jaycee unit is hoping to qualify two teams for the state tournament. The license and ordinance committee of the City Council will be reviewing a proposal to increase the number of apartment units permitted in a single building from the current nine to the proposed 16. The public will also get a chance to express its views on the change proposed for the city's planning and zoning ordinance when a hearing is conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. L. J. Miller, head of a local construction firm, told the City Council he has plans to build a new apartment complex that would include 12 units but cannot do it under the existing ordinance.