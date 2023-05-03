1993 – 30 years ago

The manager of the county's Joint Communications Center and 9-1-1 emergency telephone service pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court in Shawnee, Kan., on March 29 to perjury and unemployment fraud. Chet Hall will be sentenced May 6 in Olathe, Kan., on the two felonies, and the Johnson County assistant district attorney is recommending a prison sentence. Hall, a former Shawnee police chief, could receive a sentence from two to 10 years in a Kansas prison; however, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a one- to two-year sentence. As part of a plea bargain, Rick Guinn, assistant district attorney, dismissed a third felony charge of perjury.

Farmington captured the MAAA conference tennis title Tuesday, with a 9-2 win over the North County Raiders at the Farmington High School courts. “We didn’t know how well we were going to hold up at the beginning of the year,” said Knights coach Don Borders, “but things keep falling in place and guys keep playing better every match. “We might lose concentration once in a while, but things are looking pretty good.” In the No. 1 doubles match, Farmington’s Phillip Lockyer and Jess Schaper rolled past North County’s Charles Pace and Jeremy Sowers, 8-1. No. 2 doubles saw Gautham Iyer and Tim Sullivan defeat Craig Aubuchon and David Ambrose of North County, 8-3. No. 3 doubles action had the Knights’ Jason Crites and Tony Etard cruising past Abe Stroot and Brent Bailey of North County, 8-4.

The $139,000 grant application to fund a three-county anti-drug taskforce should be in the mail today to the Department of Public Safety. Board members of the Mineral Area Drug Task Force approved the Department of Public Safety officials in Poplar Bluff. “It’s signed and sealed,” said Sheriff Dan Bullock, if the application. “We hope we get all the money we’re asking for, but there’s no guarantee.” The grant would provide money to support a three-man drug interdiction team in St. Francois, Washington and Iron counties.

Three members of the Board of Jail Visitors made an unannounced visit to the County Jail on Thursday and made five recommendations for improvements. The three board members — Melvin Weems, John Zaph and Vincent Kinkead — submitted the following report: “We again call attention to the need for repairs on the front steps. We recommend a lock on the doors to the basement to protect the communication equipment. We point out the need for repairs to the dryer venting system. The windows in the dispatcher’s office are in need of repair or replacement. We find an urgent need for additional space for the women prisoners.”

The Mineral Area Retired Teachers Association will be the sponsoring organization of the County Fair Queen contest. A $50 savings bond will be awarded to the county winner. She will reign at the St. Francois County Fair August 10-15. She will also be the county participant at the Queen Contest during the Missouri State Fair at Sedalia, Mo. The county Fair Board will pay $200 toward expenses. A $1,000 scholarship will be offered to the young lady selected as Missouri State Fair Queen; a $500 scholarship to the runner-up; and a $200 scholarship the third runner-up.

A record number of Farmington High School music department students performed — attaining "1" and "2" ratings — at District Music Contest at Jefferson College. The event was sponsored by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Soloists and small ensembles numbering eight participants or fewer are eligible for state competition, which was held on April 29-30. Small ensembles of nine performers or larger who received a state "1" rating included percussion ensemble #1 and the Choraliers. Soloists receiving "1” ratings included Sarah Boatright, flute; Sarah Thomas, clarinet; Jeff Hutson, clarinet; Craig Politte, trumpet; Mike Smith, trumpet; Angie Miner, vocal; Shanna Beck, marimba; Sarah Carrico, marimba; and David Buerck, timpani.

1973 – 50 years ago

A dispute that began with the arrest of a court reporter has ended in the recommendation that Circuit Judge J. O. Swink be suspended from the bench for a period of 30 days. The announcement was made Tuesday when the St. Louis Globe-Democrat broke the story of the action of the State Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges. The Commission recommended to the Missouri Supreme Court that the veteran Farmington judge be "suspended from official duties for a period of 30 days." The action began several months ago in a dispute between Judge Swink and then Prosecuting Attorney Stan Murphy. A traffic summons was issued to the judge's court reporter starting. an altercation that raged and out of the courtroom and across the pages of the public press.

Six students were inducted into the Farmington High School chapter of Quill and Scroll Honorary Tuesday evening and several other students received awards at the annual dinner held this year at Rosener’s. Inductees included Donna Wood, Paula Burnette, John Ritz, Joan Sonntag, Helen Brann and Melanie Dunaway. Individual awards were presented to David Bequette in Sports, Nancy Johnson in News, Advertising Design to Linda McNutt, Editorial Excellence to Katie Miller, and Photography to Richard Pratt. Mrs. Sandy Ritter, advisor to the staff for the past year, was given an engraved silver tray by the students, who also gave their teacher a standing ovation.

Farmington's school kids may be clucking with delight this week and next, due to a switch in the government's attitude toward poultry. The students were all set to have a dinner of ham and beans, corn bread and butter, slaw, tomatoes, ice cream and milk yesterday when the Federal people who make food available for lunch programs shifted to chicken. Instead of ham and beans the kids came up with fried chicken. The same thing happens next week when the meat loaf and gravy turns into fried chicken and gravy.

A community panel on drug abuse made five suggestions to a large group of parents and teachers who attended the April meeting of the Farmington PTA Monday evening. The five suggestions: 1. Discuss openly drugs with your children. 2. Know signs of drug abuse. Who better than a parent can realize something isn't right with your child. 3. Don't encourage taking a pill for every ache and pain. 4. Prescription medication should be taken only by its owner. Students should not share medicine, diet pills, tranquilizers, etc. 5. Clean out the old Medicine Cabinet. This is an excellent source for a variety of medicines for experimental use.

Farmington’s 1140th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard will train this summer from June 16 to July 1 at Camp Clark, Mo., the Guard announced this week. Along with the Farmington contingent will be groups from Cape, Jackson, Perryville, Sikeston, Portageville and Fredericktown.

Intermediate grades four and five at Jefferson Elementary School have recently been studying a unit entitled, "Our Community, Farmington." Much research was necessary to present this unit since there are no textbooks available about Farmington. The Farmington Public Library suppled the books, History of Southeast Missouri," by Goodspeed, 1888, "History of St. Francois County," by Tom Miles and Our Lead Belt Heritage," by Henry Thompson, which provided useful information. The library also has two large scrapbooks containing pictures and articles dealing with Farmington's history.

Farmington's golf team improved their undefeated record by one more match Monday evening, defeating Arcadia Valley 185 to 195 on the Arcadia course. The Knights have won 8 and tied in one match this year. At Arcadia Monday, Ledbetter was medalist with 42, Schnurbusch shot a 44, Lollar 49 and Kure a 50 for a 185 total. Manning was medalist for Arcadia with a 46, Maguffee had a 47, Meeks a 51 and Pyron a 51 for a total of 195. The Knights will enter District Tournament play May 8 at Poplar Bluff.

1963 – 60 years ago

One of the largest house-to-house canvasses ever to be held in Farmington will be conducted by the Jaycee Wives when its 1963 “53 Minute March on Cerebral Palsy” swings into action. On that date, “Project Doorbell” will get underway with volunteers from every walk of life participating in a door-to-door march in every part of the community, soliciting funds for United Cerebral Palsy. The canvass is scheduled for Monday, May 13th. In conjunction with the fund-solicitation will be the distribution of educational material which will be left at every home.

The April meeting of the Community Teachers Association was held Wednesday, April 24, 1963. The President, Mr. Murray Norman, called the meeting to order. Regular business was transacted and the following officers for the 1963-64 sessions were presented. President, Mrs. Wanda Agee, VIce-President, Mr. Charles Mink, Secretary, Mrs. Mary Tanner, Treasurer, Mrs. Margaret Sinclair. Mrs. Wanda Agee will represent the group at Bunker Hill this summer. Mrs. Clara Willams was elected delegate to the N. E. A. Convention in Detroit, Michigan and Mrs. Ola Sinclair was chosen as alternate. Mr. Norman, the retiring president, thanked all those who had helped him during the past year.

For the past three years, each Thursday has been looked forward to as "Brownie Day" by the girls of Brownie Troop 2370. Now, with the completion of their Tenderfoot Requirements, Thursday, April 25, brought to an end the regular weekly meetings of this very active troop. Next week they will assemble at City Park for a last cookout and thus bring to a close three years of nature study, handicraft, simple cooking lessons, hikes, tours and civic work.

The April meeting of the Farmington Garden Club was held at the home of Mrs. E. A. Jones of Bonne Terre with Mrs. L. B. Coghill as Assistant Hostess. Mrs. K. C. Weber distributed copies of the Wildflower Resolution proposed by the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri. In the absence of the president, Mrs. Victor Quesnel who was attending the Flower Arrangement School in Cape Girardeau, Mrs. J. A. Brennan presided and welcomed Mrs. J. R. Tillman into the club.

1953 – 70 years ago

The special committee appointed last week to study the dairy situation in this area met with local milk producers here in the count house on Monday evening of this week. They reviewed what action had been taken up to date to keep keep the Farmington plant of Merchants Dairy in operation; and planned an aggressive campaign to get more people to use Cloverleaf products. Sixteen milk producers who attended the meeting agreed that each one of them would contact at least. ten consumers in this area and ask them to try Cloverleaf milk, since that time several others have joined the original sixteen in this move.

Six directors to serve the Farmington School District R-7 were chosen at a special election Thursday, as also were six directors elected in the new reorganized districts R-5 at Bismarck and R-6 at Doe Run. Dr. Paul Newman and Berl Miller were elected to one-year terms in R-7 with John H. Miller and Dr. L. M. Stanfield chosen for two-year terms and Elliott Straughan and Hugo Cozean elected to three-year terms. At a reorganization board meeting following the election the following officers were chosen for the Farmington district Dr. Stanfield, president; Mr. Cozean, vice president; Frank Zieba, secretary; and Mrs. Thelma Klein, treasurer.

Graduation exercises for the 1953 class of the Farmington High School begin next Sunday, May 10, with the Baccalaureate Services which will take place at the high school auditorium. The following program will be presented: A mixed chorus will sing the Processional; Richard Holland is to give the invocation, followed by a girls' ensemble singing Somewhere a Child is Singing" Next, Wayne Schurter is scheduled to read a passage of Scripture. The boys ensemble will render Hark Vesper Hymn" next on the program, Tom Highley presents the speaker, Rev. R. Ray Stone, pastor of the First Baptist Church, who will deliver the baccalaureate sermon. Following this a mixed chorus sings "Born To Be Free" after which Donald Asher will pronounce the benediction and the program is to be concluded with the Recessional being sung.

The Laredo Air Force Base Laredo, Texas, announces the commissioning of Joe G. Powers of Aviation Cadet Class 53-C Friday morning, May first. Lieutenant Powers graduates as a jet pilot and is due home May 17th for a short visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Powers of Farmington after which he will be assigned to a gunnery school. He has been in the service since Sept. 1950 serving as a radar operator until he was accepted for Aviation Cadet School in January 1952.

The Farmington High School Seniors left the high school Saturday morning for their trip to New Orleans and as far south as Pensacola, Florida. They were accompanied by Mr. C. R. Bell, superintendent; Mr. Harold Wright, senior sponsor, Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Cozean of the school board and Miss Mary Jane Lindsey. Miss Lindsey is going in the absence of Miss Leilah Rickus, senior sponsor, because of the illness of her father. They are scheduled to return Thursday evening.

An attempted jail break at the St. Francois County lock-up was foiled by Sheriff Clay Mullins Saturday when he discovered two of the prisoners were starting to dig an escape tunnel under one of the stone walls. The prisoners, one of whom had escaped the same jail on two jail previous occasions, had broken a hole in the concrete floor through which they could have followed the route of a previous escape tunnel. Sheriff Mullins said the old tunnel was not completely filled and that had the men been allowed about 30 minutes more time they could have gone through the tunnel on the south side of the building with comparative ease.

1943 – 80 years ago

The Trimfoot Employees' Nursery and Play School, which opened recently in the old Long home, is the first day care provision ever made for the children of working mothers by an industrial organization in the State of Missouri, according to Dr. Dura Louise Cockrell State Day Care Consultant of the Social Security Commission of Missouri. The Nursery and Play School, under the supervision of Mrs. Lee Hunt, was established to care for children of Trimfoot employees between the ages of two and ten while their parents are at work. Actually it does far more than that. A good Nursery and Play School is not just a "parking place" for children, but is, rather, a school where small children learn to work together and play together.

Following is the Class Roll of the Senior Class, together with a roster of the Class Officers. Sixty-two pupils are candidates for graduation. Class Officers: Happy Opal Mitchell, President; Eugene Martin Mueller, Vice-President; Lorene Overall, Secretary; Elizabeth C. Haack, Treasurer; and Joseph David Crites, Sergeant at Arms. Graduates: Patsy Thomure Abbott, Dorothy Marie Bieser, Alma Dean Boswell, Pauline Ruth Bowyer, Ralph Stanley Campbell, Charles Orval Carrow, Richard Alvin Chilton, Darlean Mary Cissell, Lois Marie Condon, Virginia Pearl Cruncleton, Anna Mae Denman, Frank Lewis Detring, Patricia E. Detring, Alfred Wesley Doughty, Milton Sherwood Fitz, Ralph E. Gibson, Charles Frederick Gierse, Eugene Lawrence Graham, Mabel Elizabeth Graham, William A. Green, Jr., Alice Catherine Gruner, Emmett L. Herbst, Leroy Anthony Hogenmiller, Gloria Celeste Hunt, Maxine Genevieve Isabel, Carl Sherwood Johnson, Helen Elizabeth Johnson, Roy Kassabaum, Henry Louis Klob, Vernon C. Kollmeyer, Edna Marie Larby, Charles W. Laws, Mary Jane Lindsey, Melba Louise McDaniel, Jean Frances Magill, Alice Dorothy Manley, Wilma Juanita Marshall, Charlotte Lavonne Martin, Larry Edward Mills, Rosemary Catherine Mueller, Nils Keith Nelson, John L. O'Sullivan, Virginia Lee O'Sullivan, William F. O'Sullivan, Robert Eugene Pothetos, Rachel Frances Ransom, Betty Allene Riney, Joseph Blair Selle, Lois Elaine Taylor, Charles Edwin Thomas, Glenn Wilber Thomas, William Wirt Tillman, Nesta Marie Wade, Glenn Wilbur Webb, Winston Gardner Weber, Thelma Ruth Wilkerson, and Hilda Mae Yeager.

Miss Alice Karsch, primary teacher and principal of the Annie Lloyd Grade School for the past several years, tendered her resignation to the Board of Education this week. Miss Karsch has accepted a position with the State Hospital at Fulton and expects to assume her new work about the first of June. The departure of Miss Karsch is distinct blow to the Farmington school system as she has been recognized as one of our most efficient teachers. Her position, as well as that of principal of the high school, will be filled the next meeting the Board. The high school vacancy was caused by the resignation of H. C. Haile. There is also possibility of other vacancies before the new term starts.

At the last meeting of the Masonic Lodge steps were taken looking to the permanent upkeep of the cemetery. A committee was appointed charged with this duty consisting of W.M. Harlan, M. C. Spaugh, Hartle Cobble, Curtis Ische and F. M. Karsch. They met on Monday of this week and organized by electing the following officers M. C. Spaugh, chairman; M. Harlan, treasurer, and M. Karsch, secretary. The committee is aware of the task it has to perform and is determined, with the support of the lodge and interested citizens, to see that the cemetery is improved and brought to a and high degree of upkeep and then maintained in that condition, but not only during the year but from year to year. This will require a lot work and money.

1933 – 90 years ago

The Revoir Motor Company this week announces the opening of their new auto display room and garage. showing the latest models of the Plymouth and Pontiac motor cars. The show room is located on West Liberty street just opposite the county jail. Large windows have been cut in the side walls and a corner entrance added. The building presents a greatly improved appearance as well as providing an ideal show room. Roomy quarters have been provided at the rear to house the service department.

The board of managers of the state eleemosynary institutions on last Friday reappointed Dr. E. L. Hoctor as superintendent of the State Hospital No. 4 at Farmington. The appointment is for 4 years. N. E. Bugg was reappointed as steward of the institution. The reappointment of these two men will meet the unqualified approval of everyone interested in the local institution. The four years during which Dr. Hoctor has been in charge have undoubtedly been the most successful in the history of the hospital.

A large sink hole appeared under Highway 61 Tuesday night just opposite Herman's Barbecue Stand within the Farmington City limits. No accidents resulted as the concrete held the traffic until the hole was noticed on Wednesday and hurriedly filled in by city employees. The sink hole was first noticed by children playing along the street. The hole appeared just at the edge of the concrete and was only about six feet in diameter at the top, widening out in a cone shape until it was about twenty feet in diameter at the bottom. It was about eight feet deep and undermined the highway for several feet.

The Farmington City Council met in regular session Monday evening and transacted a large amount of business. The first matter brought up was concerning the oiling of city streets this summer. After some discussion the council voted to pay half the cost of the oil, the remaining half to be paid by the property owners. A committee from the Chamber of Commerce will work with the Street and Alley Committee of the Council in this matter. All money must be collected from the property owners before oil is placed on the street. The oil will cost from 4 to 5 cents a gallon, and one square yard of roadway will require from 1-2 to 3-4 gallons of oil, depending on the condition.