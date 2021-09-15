From the Archives

Following yet another successful season of Farmington High School volleyball, Coach Chuck Henson is faced with the almost inevitable task of rebuilding his squad. Fortunately for Knightette fans, he looks to have a good base on which to start. Gone to graduation are five of last year's starters: Liz Jokerst, Bobbie Henson, Missi Kay, Peggy Greif and Wendy Sebastian. Those five and the rest of the team enabled Farmington to finish with a 28-4-1 record last year. Along the way, the team won the prestigious SEMO 25-team tournament, produced a 10-1 conference record (good for second place), and advanced to the first round of sectional play before losing to Mehlville High School of St. Louis.

1981 – 40 years ago

Mayor Ron Stevens of Farmington signed a proclamation citing this week as Osteopathic Medicine Week while Farmington Community Hospital administrator William (Bill) Blair and Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital Administrator C.J. LaRose looked on. The hospitals are joining in on the celebration to recognize the 31 osteopathic physicians who practice in St. Francois County. There are osteopathic physicians on the staff of both Farmington hospitals and the Bonne Terre Hospital. The osteopathic profession was founded in Missouri in 1874 and the first college of osteopathic medicine was established in Kirksville in 1892.