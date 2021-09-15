From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Liberty Station Bluegrass Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Long Memorial Park to continue the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. The concert series features a different musical group performing each weekend at a different
Farmington location. All concerts are free, and the public is invited to attend. Liberty Station, based in Farmington, performs a variety of traditional, contemporary and original material.
Some young folks in Farmington spent this summer visiting with residents of the Farmington Presbyterian Manor. Jamie Kassabaum and Pauline Simpson shared some fun moments with a puppy. Jamie brought different pets to the manor every week. Volunteers Angela Truitt, Jamie Kassabaum and Heather Reed were honored for their time spent at the manor this summer.
First Baptist Church in Farmington is sponsoring "See You at the Pole, a large prayer meeting for middle and high school students beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. According to John Jackson of First Baptist Church, the prayer meeting was called "See You at the Pole' because students were originally to meet at the flagpole. However, because of traffic considerations, the meetings will be held adjacent to both the Farmington Middle School and Farmington High School. Jackson said the goal is to have 200 students attend each meeting, He said student-led activities will take place at each location.
Following yet another successful season of Farmington High School volleyball, Coach Chuck Henson is faced with the almost inevitable task of rebuilding his squad. Fortunately for Knightette fans, he looks to have a good base on which to start. Gone to graduation are five of last year's starters: Liz Jokerst, Bobbie Henson, Missi Kay, Peggy Greif and Wendy Sebastian. Those five and the rest of the team enabled Farmington to finish with a 28-4-1 record last year. Along the way, the team won the prestigious SEMO 25-team tournament, produced a 10-1 conference record (good for second place), and advanced to the first round of sectional play before losing to Mehlville High School of St. Louis.
1981 – 40 years ago
Mayor Ron Stevens of Farmington signed a proclamation citing this week as Osteopathic Medicine Week while Farmington Community Hospital administrator William (Bill) Blair and Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital Administrator C.J. LaRose looked on. The hospitals are joining in on the celebration to recognize the 31 osteopathic physicians who practice in St. Francois County. There are osteopathic physicians on the staff of both Farmington hospitals and the Bonne Terre Hospital. The osteopathic profession was founded in Missouri in 1874 and the first college of osteopathic medicine was established in Kirksville in 1892.
Jerry B. Walters of Farmington will be one of three judges evaluating the entries at the 1981 Terre Du Lac Arts and Crafts Fair. Walters, along with Mrs. John A. Stern of Frontenac, Missouri, and Bill Needle of Cape Girardeau, served as the judging trio at last year's fair. Walters, with art degrees from SIU in Carbondale, Illinois, and University of Kansas, has served as a teacher of art for more than 15 years. Presently, he serves as art director of Mineral Area College. The Terre Du Lac Fair will be held on Sept. 26-27 at the Terre Du Lac Pavilion, Highway 47, five miles west of Bonne Terre.
Boy Scout Troop 483 held their quarterly Court of Honor at the National Guard Armory in Farmington on Aug. 31. The Court of Honor began with the pledge of allegiance led by Senior Patrol Leader Scott Leonard, followed by the Philmont grace led by Leonard Cook. Following the meal, Scoutmaster Leonard Boyer introduced three new members, James McAnally Jr., Douglas Black and Jason Shearin.
The Farmington Public Library was filled with the friends and relatives of the late Farmington Press Publisher and former mayor, Wit Ledbetter, for Thursday morning's unveiling of the 9 X 18-foot historical mural. Ledbetter had been instrumental in beginning this project at the time of his death nearly two years ago. In fact, it was from his outline that the artist drew the finished mural.
1971 – 50 years ago
The law enforcement officers part during times of Civil Defense was explained by Sheriff Kenneth Buckley at the Sept. 15 luncheon of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington. Sheriff Buckley gives close attention to weather warnings in order to notify all deputies of possible storm damages so the nearest cars can be rushed to the scene. The State Highway Patrol is also alerted to "alert" or "watch" situations in St. Francois County, as are ambulances, hospitals, school superintendents, employers with large numbers of workers, radio stations, etc.
Farmington merchants are planning a big Oct. 13 downtown retail promotion and festival. Jim Biggs, manager of P.N. Hirsch in Farmington and chairman of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Retail Promotion Committee received permission from the City Fathers Monday night to proceed with plans. Biggs requested permission to block off several cross streets in the business area on Wednesday, Oct. 13 for a "street sale."
A Sept. 22 date has been confirmed for the initial meeting to form a Highway 32 Association. The meeting will be held at 8 o'clock p.m. in the Weingarten Catholic School Hall. The primary interest of the Association will be to revitalize an active interest in improving Highway 32 as a primary east-west route between Ste. Genevieve, and the lead belt area and points west.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kollmeyer were honored on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1971, with an open house from 2 until 5 o'clock. They were married on Sept. 17, 1920, by the Reverend Hallerberg, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Farmington, They v were attended by Moore Griffin, brother of the bride, and Miss Helen Rost, friend of the couple.
1961 – 60 years ago
Dr. Dudley D. Pautz has been named chairman of the bicycle safety committee of Farmington Jaycees and will be responsible for the conduct of the second annual bicycle program scheduled to be held at Heck's I. G. A. parking lot Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. The Jaycees will have the cooperation of Farmington police and school officials in presenting a bicycle rodeo for all school-age children in the community. The rodeo program will feature a driving course to test a rider's skill in maneuverability and knowledge of safe bicycling practices.
The honorary title of "Senior Counsellor" will be bestowed upon one of Farmington's veteran lawyers at a breakfast given in his honor by the Missouri Bar at the Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City, Friday, Sept. 22. Seventy other veteran lawyers who have reached the age of 75 and have been members of the bar for 50 years will he so honored.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Webb of Route 3, Farmington, held open house on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, in observance of their 50th wedding anniversary. Many friends called during the afternoon to wish the couple well. One of the guests at the Webb home last Sunday was Mrs. Susan Smith of Farmington, who with her late husband, stood up with the Webbs when they were married 50 years ago.
The DeSoto Dragons rolled over the Farmington Knights 19 to 6 in the Knights' first grid battle of the year last Friday night. Although the Knights lost, the team showed promise of better things to come this season, Coach Buddy Mercier has several boys on the squad who showed exceptional promise. The most notable of these was sophomore Alan Nixon. Before last Friday Nixon had never played football in an actual game, but this did not prove to be a serious handicap to the boy as he carried the ball with speed and seeming ease.
1951 – 70 years ago
The Rev. William M. Griffin, who has served as superintendent of the Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri here for the past three years, has resigned the position, it was announced yesterday by the Board of Trustees of the institution. Superintendent Griffin submitted his resignation, and it was accepted at a meeting of the trustees in Farmington yesterday. The board announced that the vacancy would be filled by Oct. 1st and that Mrs. Marlene Martens would serve as acting superintendent until that time.
Staff Sergeant Dayton M. "Dusty" Rhodes. 24-year-old son of Ollie D. Rhodes of Route Two, Farmington, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" for heroism in action against the enemy in Korea. While serving as a non-commissioned officer in charge of a machine gun section during the bitterly cold conflict at Koto-ri. Sergeant Rhodes set up his guns so skillfully that a fierce Chinese attack on a Marine truck convoy was repulsed, and though painfully wounded early in the fight, he refused evacuation for medical treatment until the vital supplies were out of danger.
The Farmington public schools show a rapidly increasing enrollment according to figures released this week from the office of Superintendent of Schools, C. R. Bell. The high school enrollment has reached an all-time high. Latest enrollment figures show a total of 355 students, divided as follows: Seniors, 66. Juniors, 88, Sophomores, 103, Freshmen, 98.
Departure from Farmington of two key officers of the Norman L. Rigdon Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has crippled the executive functions of the local servicemen's organization, but remaining officers and members took action to remedy the situation at a special meeting Tuesday night. At the meeting, held in the basement of the Catholic school, a new commander and a new quartermaster were elected.