From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The Federated Women’s Club is now gearing up for its third annual charity ball, to be held Feb. 22 at St. Joseph Parish Gymnasium. Bob Kuban of St. Louis and his 10-piece Brass Band has been chosen to perform at the event. The Ministerial Alliance will be awarded a donation from the ball.

The Farmington Jaycees are sponsoring a dance at St. Joe Parrish Center Jan. 25 with all proceeds going to the Ministerial Alliance, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Salvation Army. Tickets are $15 per person.

At Tuesday evening's meeting of the Farmington School Board, a resolution to place a 37-cent tax levy extension on the April ballot was officially adopted. An architect and construction manager were also approved for the construction of a new school facility. These selections, however, are "contingent on the bond issue passing," Dr. Robert Webb, superintendent of schools said.

The City of Farmington financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 1991, was presented by the accounting firm of Crouch and Farley at Monday night's regular City Council session. John Crouch, speaking for his firm, stated that "the audit went real well. The records (the city's) were in good condition. The city's payroll for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 1991, was $1,285, $310.23 from the general fund and $431,137.77 from the utility fund.

Municipal Utilities made a profit of $917,134.50 for the city.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education met on Tuesday evening amidst the gloomy reality that all is not rosy with the district’s financial situation. Dr. Charles Rorex, superintendent, in his report to the board, pointed to the fact that the January first school district’s balances dropped nearly $168,000 from a year earlier. Decreases in state and local funding have contributed to the district’s problems.

Thomas Michael Casey, 23, of Farmington, formerly of Potosi, was killed yesterday morning at 8:40 a.m. in Macomb, Mississippi. Casey, a charter pilot and flight instructor for Farmington Airmotive, Inc., was attempting to land his twin-engine Piper Aztec at the Macomb airport when he encountered heavy fog causing the plane to crash.

A group of interested people representing the Farmington Nutrition Center appeared before the Farmington City Council on Monday night to request the use of t the City Hall auditorium for serving lunch to senior citizens. The Farmington Nutrition Program, operating here since May of 1981 as a satellite of the Flat River Nutrition Center, is presently using the Masonic Hall facility on Columbia Street.

Former Circuit Judge Gary R. Black, who resigned his position earlier this month, has been named in suits filed by two local banks. The First State Bank of Farmington filed a suit early in December demanding payment of $37,000 loaned by the bank to Black and Dr. T.J. Bentley of Farmington. The loan was made in mid-year 1981, with one interest payment reportedly made in September of last year. The First Missouri Bank of Flat River is seeking payment on a loan made to Black on a quarter horse. A second loan was obtained from the Flat River Bank to Black and Bill Pyatt of Farmington on another quarter horse.

1972 – 50 years ago

Farmington city employees, members of the news media and a sprinkling of interested citizens heard Farmington's Mayor Douglas K. Ross, DDS, outline the city's need for a one-cent sales tax, to be voted on in February, at a special meeting at Long Memorial Hall last Friday afternoon. Mayor Ross explained that the 1972 budget had been set up to include the increase in revenue from the sales tax and he told of the severe cutbacks that would be suffered if the tax was not passed.

Approximately 200 persons attended the 1972 Chamber of Commerce installation banquet on Monday evening and heard Gene Sternberg, noted industrialist speak. Officers installed were Bob Greif, president; Jim Biggs, vice-president; Jack Sebastian, treasurer; and Harry Sailor executive secretary who also served as installing officer. Chamber board members are J. D. Boring, O.D.; Raymond Fort, Jerry Maloney, Frank Voertmann who were in attendance. Other members are William Blair, Don Mell, James Roberts, Ralph Parks, and Gary Wagner.

The concept of a "Half-Way House' as a necessary step in the rehabilitation of new probationers, was the program subject at the Kiwanis Club noon meeting Wednesday. Jim Kellog and Jon Blunt were the speakers, representing the State Parole Office in Farmington. Blunt is project director of the Half-Way House which will be located in Farmington. Many of the existing educational and social reform institutions of the area will be used as therapy tools.

Doctors, merchants, hospital workers, shoe designer, barbers, pharmacists, motel manager, and retirees are all among the persons who have chosen to come to Farmington to live during 1971, according to Mrs. Betty Merryman, hostess of Cordial Caravan. Mrs. Merryman recalls congratulating parents of 127 new babies and presenting them with appropriate gifts. Newcomers to Farmington include 273 newlyweds. Mrs. Merryman stated that he has welcomed 495 adults and 251 children during the past year.

1962 – 60 years ago

Hilary A. Bush, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri, will address Chamber of Commerce members and their wives next Thursday night at the annual installation of officers. The meeting will be held in the new Fellowship Hall of Memorial Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Andrew Paule Jr. will be installed as Chamber president for 1962, succeeding Bill Dicus. Other officers to be installed are Stuart Landrum, vice president; Walter Delp, secretary; and Cecil Hulsey, treasurer. Bush, a Democrat, is serving a four-year term as Missouri's lieutenant governor, having been elected in 1960. He was born at Excelsior Springs and now resides in Kansas City. His father was at one time the owner of the Fulton Sun newspaper.

Honor Roll and Perfect Attendance for second quarter: Honor Roll — Betty Pritchett, Sandra Hughes, Connie Howe, Sharon Hoehn, Kay Lacomb, Carol Hoehn, Jerry Barnhouse, Sharon Baker, Joe Pearsall, Helen Moses, Margaret Lacey, Richard Chamberlin, Saidie Shoemake, Barbara Wampler. Honorable Mention — Thomas Bayers, Mary Noce, Harry Umfleet, Candy Cannell, Kathleen Hafley, Diana Hollmes. Perfect Attendance — Margaret Lacey, Sue Lacomb, Eddie Johson, Sharon Hoehn, Diana Holmes, Jennifer Holt, Connie Howe, Charles Smith, Beulah Cox, Aven Hahn, Frank Hampton, Sue Hampton, Carol Hehn, Kay Lacomb, Sharon Hoehn, Frank Umfleet, Violet Roberts.

Special focus of the P.T.A. meeting next Monday night, January 22, will be the address of Mr. P.J. Newell, superintendent of schools, concerning the building needs of the Farmington schools for the immediate future. A complete explanation of the points involved in the bond issue to be voted upon February 6, 1962, will be made. Although P.T.A. meetings are usually thought of as for parents and teachers, this January meeting will be open to the public. This will be the only opportunity for Farmington people to hear all the facts concerning crowded classrooms and cafeteria conditions.

A fire that broke out at the Ozark Village Service Station last Saturday evening, January 13, did considerable damage to tools, accessories, and other items in the grease room of the station, which is operated by N.L. Watts and son. The fire was thought to have been caused by gasoline fumes which were ignited when the gas heater kicked on, causing a spark. While the fire was confined to the filling station grease room, considerable smoke damage was caused in the adjoining buildings, including the Ozark Village Café.

1952 – 70 years ago

Senior Ring Day for the seven graduates of St. Joseph's High School was observed yesterday morning with Mass at 8:45 and the blessing of the class rings during the Mass. Following this a special breakfast was served the seniors at St. Joseph's School cafeteria. Those receiving the rings were Mary Lou Striebel, Shirley Johnson, Paul Mueller, John Bergman, Richard Cash, Paul Tinker and Joe Wood.

Frank Plumlee, Chapter Chairman of the St. Francois a County American Red Cross, today announced that Clayton Osman has accepted the countywide chairmanship of the 1952 Fund Raising Campaign Drive, C which will be launched on February 29 and run through March 29. Mr. Osman made the following announcement: "We are proud that this year's county quota is only $1000 more than was raised and collected in 1951.” Oman also emphasized that more than 1516 individuals were helped by the Red Cross in Missouri during 1951.

The famous Baganz Trio, consisting of father, son, and daughter-in-law, which in the last 15 years has given more than 3000 concerts in some 20 different states, is coming to Farmington on Friday of next week, January 25th, where they will give a sacred concert in St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 7:30 o'clock in the evening. The instruments playing the familiar sacred melodies are the harp, marimba, vibraharp, and chimes. The harp used by Mr. Baganz is unique among harps. It was exhibited in the Hall of Religion at the Century of Progress Exposition in Chicago in 1933 and 1934, at the close of which Mr. Baganz purchased it at a cost of $10,000.

A youth team from Southwest Baptist College of Bolivar, Mo., will be at the First Baptist Church of Doe Run Jan. 18-20 for a weekend Youth Revival. Many of the Baptist Churches in this section has had the privilege of having one of the teams from Southwest for a weekend revival. All those who have had them, know that they are a blessing to all who attend. The group will consist of Ed Hatten, preacher; Earnest Kanemura, song leader; Margie Seabough, devotional leader; June Holzschub, pianist; Betty Heifer, staff sponsor.

1942 – 80 years ago

A magazine portraying “Life in Farmington” in pictures, which has been produced by the Trimfoot Company to announce its moving to Farmington will be off the press the latter part of this week and will make its appearance in Farmington on Wednesday morning, Jan. 21. The Trim foot Company has given to the local chambers of commerce a considerable number of these magazines and they will be offered to the public at 25 cents each. They can be obtained at any one of the four Farmington drug stores. The Day brothers, official photographers for several nationally known magazines and newspapers were sent here a number of weeks ago and made many pictures of our local people, our churches, schools, public buildings, and the factory during the course of its construction.

A tragic accident occurred at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Eaton on Warren Street shortly before noon last Saturday when their two-year-old child, Ira, Junior, fell on a small kitchen knife, the point of the knife blade penetrating the pupil of his right eye and inflicting a serious injury. The youngster, who had celebrated his second birthday only two days previously, was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis where his condition is as good as could be expected. It is still possible that he may retain at least partial vision in the eye and we sincerely trust that such will be the case.

In the initial drive to sell Defense Stamps and Bonds, H. F Graham, president of L. U. 1795 of Farmington, was chosen to contact labor to tell the story of Defense Stamps and Bonds. He was to point out that to keep that liberty which they now had, that liberty which they had always known, that liberty to which they had become so accustomed it had never entered their minds it could be taken from them, that it was in jeopardy and to many the only manner in which they could participate in its defense was through the purchase of Defense Stamps and Bonds.

The home of Mrs. Mae Brookshire in the northeast part of Farmington was badly damaged by fire shortly before noon last Monday morning. It is believed to have started from a defective flue and had a considerable start before the fire department arrived. However, efficient work on the part of the firemen held down the damage to the roof and upper portion of the house. The remainder of the house was damaged considerably by smoke and water, but most of the furniture was removed without damage. We understand that the loss was fully covered by insurance.

1932 – 90 years ago

Augmented with players from the Desloge and Bonne Terre Bands, the Farmington Band under the direction of F. P. Graves, will give a concert on January 29, the proceeds from which will be given to the Farmington Board of Charities. Arrangements have been made with the City School Board to stage the concert in the High School Auditorium Admission charges will be 35 and 25 cents. The program, which will be announced in full next week includes overtures and marches by the band, and several solos with band accompaniment, together with a number of vocal selections. All in all, the numbers selected will constitute a real musical treat to folks who enjoy good music.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce held their first meeting of the new year last Monday evening with a very large attendance. Following the annual report of the retiring President, F. W. Davis, which is printed at the close of this article, Rev. Burton appropriately installed the new officers who are: B. T. Gentges, Pres.; J. C. Morris, Vice-Pres.; G. B. Snider, Treas.; and L. B. Coghill, Secretary. Mr. Gentges then made the following appointments: Executive Committee, M. C. Spaugh and Dr. L. M. Stanfield; Chairman of industry, Theodore J. Giessing; Streets and Highways Harry Denman, Agriculture, Lee Roy Johnson; Civics, K. C. Weber; Transportation, W. O. Chalk; Publicity, Edward Barroll; Population, John Roberts; Budget Committee, G. B. Snider, Fred Schramm and W. M. Harlan.

The Farmington Public Library has subscribed to the "U.S. Daily," a very interesting paper dealing with all current topics of our government. This paper will be kept on file in the library and may be used for reference at any time. We also have added several interesting books lately. "Good Earth" by Pearl Buck, "American Beauty" by Edna Ferber; "Jade of Destiny" by Jarval Farrol; "Finch's Fortune," by De La Roche; "High Flight" by Ruth Groves; "Mostly Sally" by P. G. Wadehouse. During this time of great depression the best way to help get it off your mind is to sit down and enjoy a good book.

Mr. William Knocke, an expert repairman, associated with the Ludwig Music House of St. Louis, was in Farmington on Sunday to make needed repair and adjustment of the great bass saxophone which is used by the Ozark Saxophone Choir. It suffered a minor accident a short time ago, which necessitated the skilled work of an expert upon it to restore it to good condition.

