From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

Members of the Farmington Middle School Student Council collected 1,076 canned goods to donate to the Farmington United Fund. Accepting the canned goods, half of which will be donated to the Farmington Food Pantry, were Edwin Pfaff and Bob Dowd, representing St. Vincent De Paul. For this service project, the Student Council asked the student body to pay their admission fee to a recent school dance in canned goods. Kevin Engler is chairman of the United Fund.

After three days on the loose, an Esther man who escaped from the St. Francois County jail on Tuesday evening was back in custody Friday. Joseph Ray Barton, 24, was apprehended after a chase involving deputies from Washington and St. Francois counties and members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. According to a St. Francois County Sheriff's report, Washington County officers received a report of a driver leaving a gas station on Highway 21, just north of Potosi, without paying for gasoline. The officers then gave pursuit and after the vehicle was spotted, officers were then alerted that the 4-wheel drive Ford Bronco had been stolen in the Desloge area Tuesday evening or early Wednesday.

Hard work, dedication, commitment — just a few of the qualities the Farmington Press Advertiser's Lisa Johnson brings to her job as advertising manager day in and day out. And now, after six years of hard work, she's reaping the rewards. Johnson was recently honored by the Missouri Advertising Managers' Association with three awards for her advertising abilities and expertise. She was honored by the association with best single ad, second place; best single ad, honorable mention; and best ad campaign, third place.

When shoppers enter the Farmington Wal-Mart and see the tree stationed inside the front door, the message is clear — reach into your hearts and wallets and help make this a special holiday for needy St. Francois County residents. Employees of the Farmington Wal-Mart, along with area church organizations, have teamed up to make this a memorable season for these needy residents. This holiday season marks the fourth straight year the needy tree has been set up at the Farmington store. The tree is lined with bells, each one representing a needy resident, and each bell is labeled with products or goods the needy individual needs to survive.

1981 – 40 years ago

Bill Martin, an avid hunter from Farmington, enjoys turkey hunting as did his pioneer forefathers. Contrary to common belief, the name “turkey” has no connection with the country of Turkey. Jewish merchants in Spain thought the bird was related to a peafowl from India called “Toka.” It was later Anglicized into “turkey.” It’s this kind of trivia that Martin can toss out about America’s famous game bird that will grace the tables of people everywhere on this Thanksgiving Day.

How the closing of a state hospital would affect the people it serves, the economy of the area in which it is located, and the employees of that institution are the questions that a study to begin in January will consider. Dr. Pat Whitmore, who is heading the study commissioned by the state's Mental Health Commission, will meet with personnel at Farmington State Hospital next Monday to explain the details of the study. The doctor, who is on the staff of the Department of Mental Health, still emphasizes that the study is not aimed at trying to determine if a state hospital should be closed nor does the study center around any specific hospital.

With the inevitable approach of winter and the bad weather season, Farmington R-7 school officials announced the school cancellation procedure. When weather conditions, road conditions or heating plant failure so warrant, R-7 Schools will NOT be in session. The announcement that Farmington Public Schools will not be in session will be made over local radio stations between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the morning of cancellation.

A first for the Farmington State Hospital is the Gift Shop that just opened on the grounds, displaying crafts made by the residents, with a special emphasis at this time on Christmas gifts and decorations. The shop is staffed by volunteer workers and if you would like to donate your time, please call. The shop is open to the public and the earnings from the crafts will enable the residents to draw a small wage for their work. The public is invited to visit the gift shop, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

1971 – 50 years ago

St. Francois Lodge #48, L.O.O.F., Farmington, will have its Annual Roll Call meeting Monday, Dec. 6. All Odd Fellows and visiting Odd Fellows are welcome. Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Brewster will prepare the chili and soup. The lodge will also honor its veteran members. WIlilam Wichman and James D. McKinney will be presented with 50-years jewel. Fred Karsch, a 65-year lapel button, Frank Hahn, a 60-year, and Ferd Casteel, a 55-year lapel button. It is hoped that all will be able to attend this meeting, but those unable to attend will be visited at their homes.

Jack Gouverneur announced today that REA Express was consolidating its Farmington office with the REA Express office in St. Louis. The consolidation will become effective on Dec. 1, 1971. This consolidation will enable REA to better perform its pickup and delivery operations by eliminating the extra handling. There will be no curtailment of service.... in fact, service will improve. REA customers should call after the effective consolidation date for Pickup-Air Express.

Farmington is coming alive with twinkling lights, greenery, and Christmas decorations. One of the first homes to put on its Christmas dress is that of the Dubart Yanceys’ at 617 East College. Numerous figures, including Santa’s reindeer, prance across the porch and lawn. The scene is a delight for young and old and represents hours of thought and preparation to make Christmas joyful for friends and neighbors.

Santa Claus officially arrived in Farmington last Saturday afternoon by train at 1 p.m. He will continue to be in our vicinity during the entire month of December. After his official “Greeting” by Harry Sailor, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, old Santa went to work with the well-known energy of which he has been capable for lo, these many years! He passed out all-day suckers to all the children, took their lists of Christmas wishes, and then, he presented every youngster under the age of 12 with a ticket for a free train ride with engineer “Red” Bone, and his assistant, Stanley Sewell. In all, between 200 and 400 children rode “’round the square,” and some even were given free transportation to the adjacent entry thoroughfares.

1961 – 60 years ago

Beverly LaChance was crowned FFA Queen at the annual FFA Barnwarming Saturday night, held on the Agriculture Shop. The Queen’s attendants were Karen McDaniel, escorted by Don Hawn; Claudia Spencer, escorted by Ray Cleve; Barbara Botkin, escorted by Kenny Burlbaw and Connie McDaniel, escorted by Bill Govreau. The FFA Queen, Beverly LaChance was escorted by Denny Vaugh and crowned by John Crow, the FFA president. John Crow also presented Miss LaChance with a queen’s jacket of white corduroy and the attendants with compacts. The Ag Shop was decorated with baked straw, brush, fodder, pumpkins, crêpe paper and balloons.

The annual "Dollars for Democrats” drive will be conducted in Farmington on Tuesday, November 14, between the hours of four and nine p.m. Mrs. Faye Romburg, chairman of the fund campaign for Farmington, announced this week. Mrs. Romburg stated that some 40 workers will attempt to call on every Democrat in Farmington who desires to contribute to their party's election and educational activities. To aid in the drive, those wishing to contribute are requested to have their porch light turned on until they have been called upon by a solicitor. Donations in any amount will be accepted.

The Girl Scouts are inviting the public to their annual Christmas Gift Festival on Sunday, Dec. 10th at 3:00 p.m., which will be held at the Junior High School Auditorium. A completely new program has been planned for this year’s festival. Among other entertaining items will be a Holiday Pageant presented by 10 Girl Scouts; the introduction of new troops and their leaders; unrehearsed questions to be asked in “Art Linkletter”–style of girls of the different troops, and the presenting of the toys the Scouts made for Santa to give to needy children on Christmas.

It will pay you to visit one of the 70 Farmington stores which are sponsoring a big Christmas Sale promotion during the month of December. Farmington merchants are giving away absolutely free eight children’s bicycles and 16 big turkeys. It will not be necessary to buy anything to be eligible to win one of the 24 prizes. All you need do to be eligible is to register your name and address together with a number from 1 to 1,000,000 each time you enter one of the Farmington stores and drop your registration in the box provided by the story Your guess may be one of the lucky numbers.

1951 – 70 years ago

Each year, at this time, we, the people of St. Francois County, are called upon to remember the needs of that institution in our midst which is of vital importance to the welfare of our county: the Orphanage at Farmington. Called into being many years ago by a group of Presbyterian people who were keenly aware of the need of a home for children in this area, it has ministered, throughout the years, to children in need of a new home, regardless of their religious affiliation and background. Today, 86 youngsters, from 5 to 19 years in age, make up the family, and more than one-third of these children are children of our own community, are LEAD BELT CHILDREN.

Sixteen registered Hereford bulls and 25 registered females were sold at the annual fall consignment sale held by the East Missouri Hereford Breeders Association at their sale barn Friday afternoon. These animals went to new owners all over this part of Missouri and one or two went to breeders in western Illinois. Thirty-two different breeders purchased animals to take home and improve their herds. The 41 head averaged $715.00 for a total of $29,330.00. The sale brought the consignors about $10,000.00 more than any previous sale and shows the confidence of the breeders throughout the area in the good quality offspring they will receive from these animals.

Because of an 11th hour demand for space by advertisers this week, The Farmington Press' usual even distribution of news and ads was over-balanced in favor of the advertisers. The demand for space developed too late for the publishers to print extra pages and in order to cooperate with the merchants who are trying to make an honest dollar during the pre-Christmas season some news, features and other material were omitted from this issue. One merchant told us this week that many retailers rock along all year just about breaking even on income and outgo and count on the extra business between Thanksgiving and Christmas to show a profit on the year's business. So, we felt that some unusual consideration should be shown them at this particular time.

Businessmen and consumers in Farmington and vicinity will have an opportunity to discuss their price problems with an Office of Price Stabilization business specialist at the Long Memorial Hall Monday afternoon, December 3, Edward L. Eyerman, St. Louis District OPS Price Executive, announced today. Russell B. Hammond, business analyst of the St. Louis OPS, will be here to answer questions and to assist local merchants with the problems presented with OPS regulations.

