From the Archives

70 years ago – 1951
Orville King of Farmington has been awarded the contract for remodeling the county infirmary building north of Farmington, according to P.C. Reynierse, secretary of the Osteopathic Hospital Ass’n. The property, purchased at public auction several months ago, will be completely modernized for use as an osteopathic hospital by osteopathic physicians of this area.
Traffic regulations came in for discussion at the meeting of the Board of Aldermen Monday night, and it was decided to present an ordinance at the next meeting prohibiting “U” turns on Columbia Street from Franklin to Main streets. Traffic, particularly on Saturdays, is very heavy on Columbia, and this action was taken to eliminate any bottlenecks.
At a congregational meeting last Sunday afternoon members of the Methodist Church voted four-to-one in favor of a new building program recommended by the Board of Trustees of the church. The building site finally selected is several acres in the Doss Addition near the E.L. Cook property. The Board of Trustees had been at work on the question of location for over a year. Other locations were considered including the Annie Lloyd School property.
60 years ago – 1961
The Board of Aldermen at its meeting Monday night heard a warning from Superintendent Denver Ratliff that it is becoming necessary to take action to secure another water tower for storage. During this last dry spell, especially on Saturday and Monday evenings, the tank would lose a large amount of its contents from about 4 p. m. to 8 p. m. due to the use of garden hose and usual bathing habits.
Paul W. Thompson of Fredericktown has been called by the First Baptist Church of Farmington as Educational Director of the church. At a special business meeting recently, members of the church voted to extend the call to Mr. Thompson, who will come on the field on August 1st. At the present time, Mr. Thompson is serving as Educational Director of the First Baptist Church at Fredericktown.
Five "Freedom Riders," passengers on a Trailways bus, stopped in Farmington at noon July 10, enroute to test racial integration of bus terminals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. According to later reports, four of the five were jailed in Little Rock Monday night. The five are the Rev. B. Elton Cox, 30, CORE field secretary from St. Louis; Miss Bliss Ann Malone, 23, sixth grade teacher in the St. Louis public schools; Miss Annie Lumpkin, 18, who plans to enter Lincoln University in Jefferson City in the fall; Mrs. Janet Reinitz, 23, housewife from New York City; and the Rev. John Raines, 27, pastor of the Setauket Methodist Church, Setauket, N. Y.
50 years ago – 1971
The Monday Club renewed a five-year lease for the historic Long House located at the Swimming Pool Park. A contract, setting out specifics of the arrangement, was read by City Attorney Gary Wagner at the City Board meeting Monday. The lease is for $1 a year, payable in its entirety in advance. The ladles will continue to maintain the interior furnishings; the city will furnish building maintenance, utilities and liability insurance. The only major change in the contract was that The Monday Club will be expected to furnish, yearly, a financial statement on the Long House. Mayor Douglas Ross suggested that the city ask the appropriate state officer to come and see the Long House looking toward the possibility of making it a historic landmark and possibly getting some state aid. Since it will not cost anything but a letter and a stamp, the aldermen agreed.
Blacktopping city streets in Farmington Is expected to get under way soon — maybe July 19 or 20, Alderman Jim Gifford reported to the Board of Aldermen Monday night. The contract for the material was awarded last Wednesday to Valdo, Inc. “We want to do some work in the residential areas first, then we’ll get downtown,” Gifford said. Repairing of curbing in the downtown area is nearly completed, he reported. Wendell “Lefty” Thomas, superintendent of the street committee, said he hoped the citizens of Farmington and visitors would be patient during the next few weeks while streets are being worked on. It will be necessary to detour traffic while the blacktopping is being done. Streets will be closed for only one day unless some complication arises. Closing of streets will be arranged so that traffic will be interrupted as little as possible. About four blocks at a time will be closed off. So — people, be patient. It’s only a temporary inconvenience and it will be beautiful when completed.
Aldermen agreed Monday night, upon the recommendation of the street committee, to move the mail drop box in front of the Post Office farther down the block approximately 67 feet or four car lengths to provide for persons wishing to drop mail in the Post Office box. This would be a No Parking area. Parking in the remainder of the block would be limited to 15 minutes on the south side. Chamber of Commerce President Dean Danieley had recently requested the street committee consider making Jackson Street, at the side of the Post Office, a one-way street and moving the mall drop box to the side of the Post Office to allow dropping mail from the driver's seat instead of having to scoot across a car’s front seat to deposit mail.
40 years ago – 1981
Stephen Dilks, local birdwatcher and Audubon member, was more than a little surprised Thursday afternoon when he entered the visitor center of Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and was told he should call home for an important message. The message relayed by Nancy, Steve's wife in Farmington, was that East Ozarks Audubon Chapter had been named the "Outstanding Chapter" in the nation and that Bob Lewis wanted him to hurry to Estes Park, Colorado, to receive the trophy on behalf of the local chapter. Since Dilks had planned to leave Farmington Saturday for Colorado anyway, he changed his plans and departed Friday in order to be present at the awards ceremony of National-Audubon's biennial convention held Saturday night at the YMCA of the Rockies.
President Krekeler announced Tom Schmitt had resigned from the Board, upon his promotion with Smith News Inc., and would be moving to Alabama. President Krekeler mentioned that Tom Schmitt recommended Don Gipson be placed on the Board. Jim Snavely made a motion that Don Gipson be placed on the Board of Directors, seconded by George Wohlschlaeger and motion carried. President Krekeler also announced Harold Hutton had phoned in his resignation on May 19 to the Chamber office. Harold has moved to Chesterfield, Mo.
Authorities were questioning a 12-year-old youth early Monday afternoon in connection with the daylight theft of a sports car from the parking lot of a Farmington supermarket. The car, a 1973 MG Midget, was stolen shortly after p.m. from the lot just to the rear of Dugal's Big Star market. It belongs to Mrs. Jan Spain, an employee of the market. Mrs, Spain's father saw a car stop and a youth get out of that vehicle and get into his daughter's car and drive away. He reported it immediately and went searching.
30 years ago – 1991
The Farmington City Council, at its work session meeting Thursday night, discussed the allotment of additional money as part of a contract adjustment with a local engineering firm. Marvin Hudwalker, of Hudwalker & Associates, told the council that he had done an additional $2,458.35 worth of work for the industrial wastewater survey conducted earlier this year. The original amount of the contract was $6,947. Hudwalker said his firm had to perform duties that the city had agreed to in the contract but was not able to finish because of time restraintes by the Department of National Resources.
Biscuits, gravy, maybe even a side order of toast, and Frank and Jack. That combination has become a breakfast of champions for many St. Francois County residents, as they find themselves spending their early mornings waking up to Frank Erard and Jack Sadler of KREI/800 AM's Morning Magazine. The Morning Magazine began seven years ago as an opportunity to get the community involved and to give the listeners community news.
Farmington city employees will not be allowed to enter private property in an attempt to pump out basements affected by sewer backup problems. That was decided by a 4-3 vote at the Farmington City Council meeting Monday night. The council has been wrestling with the idea of changing the policy for several months. Residents have complained to the council that when it rains heavily, their sewers often back up and flood their basements.