From the Archives

Blacktopping city streets in Farmington Is expected to get under way soon — maybe July 19 or 20, Alderman Jim Gifford reported to the Board of Aldermen Monday night. The contract for the material was awarded last Wednesday to Valdo, Inc. “We want to do some work in the residential areas first, then we’ll get downtown,” Gifford said. Repairing of curbing in the downtown area is nearly completed, he reported. Wendell “Lefty” Thomas, superintendent of the street committee, said he hoped the citizens of Farmington and visitors would be patient during the next few weeks while streets are being worked on. It will be necessary to detour traffic while the blacktopping is being done. Streets will be closed for only one day unless some complication arises. Closing of streets will be arranged so that traffic will be interrupted as little as possible. About four blocks at a time will be closed off. So — people, be patient. It’s only a temporary inconvenience and it will be beautiful when completed.