From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Peaceful slumber was slapped into a nightmare early Sunday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the living room of a rural Farmington family. Joe, Joe Jr. and Joan Ruby were asleep in their 2-story home three miles down Highway F when a deafening blast and flying furniture chased them from their beds. A Chevy S-10 pickup, reportedly driven by Bruce Black of Farmington, had careened off the highway and plowed through two wire fences before smashing through the southeast wall of the home at 1:05 a.m.

Concern about maintaining the status quo in two neighborhoods compelled dozens of people to attend two public hearings at last Thursday’s City Council work session. Of five public hearings scheduled, garnering the most attention was one dealing with rezoning to allow the construction of condominiums. Great interest was also generated by a request for a special use permit to allow the operation of a group home for recovering substance abusers.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce presented representatives of the Presbyterian Home For Children with checks last week in the hopping amount of $40,000. The checks represented the proceeds made from the Dolly Parton concert held in June during the Country Days extravaganza.

Katherine Harrelson was selected as the 1992 recipient of the John R. Fitz, M.D. Science Scholarship Award. She is a graduate of Farmington High School and will be a freshman at Northeast Missouri State University. She is pursuing a degree in chemistry.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Farmington Jaycees continue to win recognition for their outstanding efforts in the community. Last week, local President Rick Culton received a letter from the Jaycees’ national director of program development informing the chapter that their shooter education program had been named one of the tops in the nation.

Tom Schmitt, publisher of the PRESS newspapers, announced Tuesday that he had reluctantly and regretfully accepted the resignation of Tab Brockman as news editor of the local publications. Brockman, 23, resigned his present position to accept a position as a recruiter for his alma mater, Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

Dean Danieley Memorial Park is the newest member of the Farmington Parks system. Its eight-and one-half acre spread beautifully off of Hollyhock Lane in the northern part of the city. “Danieley Park is probably my favorite park — but that’s because I helped develop it,” said Dave Koch, parks director.

Flora Garden Club met at the home of Roberta Miller on June 23 with Ann Bohman acting as co-hostess. After refreshments were served on the patio, the business meeting was called to order by President Judy Sheets. Preparations for this year’s Country Days project, sponsored by the Farmington Council of Garden Clubs, was discussed.

1972 – 50 years ago

Reliable phone service is at the mercy of people who dig, according to Tom Schumpert, Southwestern Bell manager. Precautions help assure that underground telephone lines remain intact and continue to serve customers round the clock, he said. “Virtually all phone lines are placed underground in new development areas,” he said, “and many cross-country long-distance cables are buried.”

Miss Janice Dianne Bryant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack T. Bryant of Farmington, graduated from Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina on June 17, 1972, with an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Eddie Mell spoke at the Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s noon luncheon on July 5. Mell, who has been an Eagle Scout for many years, has visited Japan and other places of the world and has been a guest speaker of the club on various occasions.

Jim Thurman, a Democratic candidate for sheriff of St. Francois County, issued a challenge to all candidates to help clean up the roadsides throughout the county. Thurman stated he is especially concerned about posting of signs on utility poles. This not only clutters up the landscape but could become very dangerous to utility workers, resulting in serious injury to the climbers. I don’t believe any candidate would want this to happen.

1962 – 60 years ago

Plans are being made for the 6th Annual Farmington Homecoming, sponsored by the local Junior Chamber of Commerce as in past years at the city-owned “swimming pool park” on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. Several attractions, which have found much favor in past years, plus several additional ones, will be offered this year, according to the Jaycees’ publicity chairman, Joe Stewart. The annual event is set for Friday and Saturday, August 3rd and 4th.

Traffic on both Highway 67 and North Washington Street was tied up for a short while shortly before noon on Tuesday of this week when a multiple collision occurred at the North Washington street stoplight. Three trucks and one car were involved in the accident, but no serious injuries were sustained by the occupants of any of the vehicles.

Farmington shoppers will be hoarding “Auction Dollars” this month, according to Tom Fitz of the Retail Merchants Committee. These “Auction Dollars will be spent in one grand splurge on Friday, July 27, which has been designated ‘Auction Day.’”

As their first project, the newly organized Lion’s Club members of Farmington sponsored a safety check station Saturday, June 30 as part of a statewide highway safety program. Two hundred and seventy-seven cars took advantage of the check station set up on Lees Shopping Center parking lot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

1952 – 70 years ago

The fourth annual Ozark Trails Scout Water Carnival will be held Monday, July 14, at the Farmington Municipal Pool, Fielding Chandler, Farmington, the district activities chairman, announced. The water carnival is planned as a “fun” activity in which each Scout and Explorer of the district may participate regardless of his swimming ability.

Agents of the Department of Liquor Control working the Farmington area, Sunday morning, June 29, made a whiskey buy from Marion “Cap” Koen. The agent approached Koen with a marked bill and was sold two half-pint bottles of whiskey. Sheriff Dewey Smallen was called in on the case and arrested Koen and also recovered the marked bill.

Noon luncheons will be available for pupils in the Farmington public schools in the near future as a result of Tuesday’s special election. Both the proposal for a $50,000 bond issue and a 50-cent levy on the $100 assessed valuation carried by more than the two-thirds majority required on each proposition to assure cafeterias in the schools.

Eighty Business and Professional Club Women and guests attended a picnic supper and meeting in the basement of Memorial Methodist Church on Tuesday evening, July 8th. Cecelia Gentges, chairman of the International Relations Committee, presented Mrs. Cary, who gave an informal talk and answered questions concerning Southern Rhodesia, where the English-born young woman, in private life the wife of a government official, has lived the past five years.

1942 – 80 years ago

Ben Glover, 47-year-old WPA worker who was recently found guilty of murder in connection with the death of his foreman, Wint Ketcherside, chose to die at his own hands Tuesday afternoon rather than face the prospect of spending the remainder of his life in prison. Glover, in the most spectacular episode in the history of the local courthouse, died instantly at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon when he leaped over the railing on the third floor of the courthouse and fell some 30 feet to the concrete floor below.

A contingent of 60 to 65 vehicles and more than 400 soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood at Rolla will pass through Farmington today enroute to Cape Girardeau and will stop off here for two hours, during which time a program will be held on the courthouse lawn and military music and maneuvers will be given by the visitors before they go to the city park adjacent to the swimming pool for their noonday lunch.

The Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring a series of union Sunday evening services this summer. Some of them will be held in the Church buildings and others will be held out-of-doors. Plans have been made to make the out-of-doors services, which will begin on July 19th, unusually interesting.

Melvin P. Giessing announces this week that he has a swarm of bees which he is willing to give to the first person desiring same. The catch is that the bees are located in a tree on his lawn where they arrived in a swarm a few days ago and have since made life miserable for sundry passersby. Here’s your chance to get started in the bee business without a cash outlay. Merely call and take the bees with you when you leave.

1932 – 90 years ago

A big time will be had by all if the program which has been worked out in partial detail by the committee named by the St. Francois County Farm Bureau Executive Committee is carried through on Thursday, July 28, in connection with the 12th annual Farm Bureau Picnic. The picnic will be at the Clardy Grove where it has been held for the past several years.

President Hoover on Tuesday of this week signed a bill to provide 45,000,000 bushels of wheat for the Red Cross to be used in relief work. If the same procedure is followed as in the first issuance of wheat this county will receive an additional supply of wheat to be ground into flour for use in this territory. One out of every 10 people of this county was given a part of the first allowance of free flour.

The Ozark Saxophone Choir which was invited by the Southern Methodist Assembly management to give a program on the evening of July 18th at Arcadia, will not appear at that time. The management, upon learning that some expense is attached to securing the choir for an appearance at a distant point of that kind, withdrew its invitation, no doubt to the disappointment of many of those who had planned to attend the Assembly at that time to hear the choir.

The work of erecting the steel tower for the new 200,000-gallon water tank at Farmington has been underway for the past several days. Two-thirds of the tower is now in place and when it is completed will come the task of placing the enormous tank in place. The tank will have three times the capacity of the old tank and will insure a fine pressure all over the city.