From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Daniel Spain of Farmington earned a special fishing honor recently. By using Mepps spinners to catch fish which met certain size requirements, Spain was awarded a Mepps Master Angler Award. He demonstrated fishing versatility and skill and is one of the few area anglers to achieve Master Angler status. The award is a combination trophy fish emblem and chevrons listing fish species. They can either be worn or framed For the first eligible fish, the angler receives a colorful Trophy Fish Award patch and chevron.

A group comprised of approximately 120 Farmington High School students were on hand to see history in the making. They attended the speech given by former Soviet Union President Mikhail S. Gorbachev at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, last Wednesday. The trip organized by high school teacher Jackie Pinkston was open to any high school student with a signed permission slip. “I’m really glad I got to make this trip. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever gotten to do,” Pinkston said.

Enrichment. That’s an essential component of the Farmington Elementary Schools PAGES program. PAGES, an acronym, that stands for Program for Academic Growth and Enrichment Studies. It is a program for gifted students in grades two through five. Students are selected for the program based on test scores, individual I.Q. score, teacher recommendation, and classroom achievement. Then the final selection is made by a blind committee, which has access to a student’s achievement information but not that student’s identity.

The Trimfoot Co. will consolidate its Potosi manufacturing plant into the company’s Farmington operation. The Potosi plant will be closed in 60 days and the consolidation is expected to be complete by July. According to Larry Skaggs, Trimfoot president, the majority of the Potosi workforce of 95 people will have the opportunity to follow their jobs or retain for a similar job here. “All employees affected have been given the required 60-day notification of the Potosi plant closing,” Skaggs said, “Employees not transferring will be offered outplacement assistance.”

1982 – 40 years ago

The investigation into last month’s murder of Mrs. Anna Mae Mann of Farmington will take a new direction later this week, according to one of the investigating officers on the case. Mrs. Mann’s body was found bound and gagged on the bed at her Burks Road home on April 13 after a niece and neighbor called police to check on the 73-year-old woman. “Later on this week, or early next week, we will start putting suspect on the polygraph machine,” Capt. Vernon Nelson of the sheriff’s department said. “We have waited this long because the polygraph operator has been out of town until recently.”

The Farmington R-VII School District has announced that Mrs. Edna Arnold will replace Dr. Dixie Kohn as the director of elementary education for the school system. Dr. Kohn will resign from his position on July 1 to take over as president of Mineral Area College. “I have worked with staff members in this system for a long time and I believe they are the best,” Mrs. Arnold said. “Dr. Kohn is an extremely difficult act to follow… he is irreplaceable.” Mrs. Arnold has served as principal at W.L. Johns and Doe Run elementary schools for the past six years and has been with the Farmington system for 29 years. “I am accepting my new position on a tentative basis,” the Knob Lick native said. “I am looking toward retirement as of next year.”

A “practical joke” by one of his classmates presented a rather frustrating dilemma for 18-year-old Joey McFarland, a senior at Farmington Christian Academy. It seems that David Crites had a score to settle with McFarland for an earlier prank, so the doors of McFarland’s car were chained shut — with the key to the locks inside the vehicle. The passenger-side doors were wired shut also, but a blade’s vehicle. The passenger-side doors were wired shut also, but a blade was provided to cut off the wires and get to the padlock key. McFarland eventually was able to get the chains and locks off of his car, but not without some embarrassment and frustration.

1972 – 50 years ago

Bonne Terre Hospital has just been notified that the hospital has again received full accreditation as a result of a survey conducted in the hospital March 6, 1972, by the John Commission on Accreditation. The hospital has been fully accredited since 1946. Accreditation of a hospital by the Joint Commission certifies to the public that they can have confidence in the hospital. The hospital voluntarily meets high standards of patient care… that it is progress-minded and constantly strives to improve its services.

St. Francois County Democrats have selected delegates as representatives to the Democratic State Convention, at a county convention held Tuesday, May 9. Delegates chosen will attend a District Convention to be held on May 23 and will then go on to the state convention to be held on June 10 in Jefferson City. Charles W. Medley is the new president of the County Democratic Club. Delegates selected are Stanley Murphy, Mel Weems, Faye Romburg, Rita Bach, Margie Murphy, Timon Romburg, Opal McMullin, JoAnn McDowell, and Jerry Clemons. Alternates are Dr. C.W. Chastain, Faith Bunch, Glenwood McMullin, J.T. McDowell, Lottie Govro, Bill Sutherland, Dr. Douglas K. Ross, Harry L. Peterson, and Elmer Black.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, April 25 in the Commission’s offices in Perryville. Tom Tucker, executive director, reported that recent action has extended the territory covered by the four-state Ozarks Regional Commission to cover the entire state of Missouri. He stated that this means Cape Girardeau, Perry, and Ste. Genevieve counties will now be a part of the Ozarks Commission’s area of operation Bollinger, Iron, Madison, and St. Francois counties have been in the four-state commission since its formation in 1966.

Farmington Senior High School will sponsor a Driver Education Class this summer for students and adults of this area. The class will start on Thursday, June 1, and will end on Thursday, June 1, and will end on June 30. If the course is successfully completed, ¼ unit of high school credit will be issued. The class will consist of 30 hours of classroom instruction, 12 hours of simulator training, 3 hours of “behind the wheel” driving and nine hours of observation in the car. The classroom and simulator instruction will be given during the morning hours and the driving will be during morning and afternoon hours. The instructor will be Murphy Thomas.

1962 – 60 years ago

Bob Weston, a senior in the Farmington Public Senior High School, was the winner in the annual Junior Chamber of Commerce Safe Driving Road-e-o for teenagers held last Sunday on the Heck’s IGA parking lot. He was presented a plaque and a certificate at last night’s meeting of the Farmington Jaycees. This was the second year for Bob to take part in the event. He won by virtue of his scores on, first, a written exam and then a driving skill test. The local win will qualify Bob to enter the state contest at Eldon, June 10.

One hundred thirty-nine persons responded to the call of the Red Cross Bloodmobile when it came to Farmington on April 25. One hundred twenty-one pints of blood were collected. Twenty-three of the persons who came in on Wednesday were first-time donors. Special recognition is made of the following who reached gallon club marks: One gallon, Mrs. Ola Umfleet and Mr. T.O. Sieberling. Two gallons, Mr. Paul Wesche, Mrs. Jane Presnell, Mrs. Burl Gordon, Mrs. Mae McCreary, Mr. James Farmer. Three gallons, Mr. M.H. Eberhart. Four gallons, Mr. Andrew Paule.

The Farmington Parent-Teachers Association met for the final meeting of the year at the Farmington Junior High School auditorium on Monday night, April 30. Russell Mullins Jr., retiring president, conducted the meeting. New officers for the coming year were installed by Mrs. F.R. Crouch. The new officers are William R. Daniels, president; Mrs. Ernest Towler, first vice-president; Mrs. Drexel Chapman, second vice-president; Mrs. Nat C. Watkins, secretary; Mrs. Louis Freeman, historian; Miss Mary Jane Lindsay, treasurer; Hershell W. Murphy, Mrs. Leo Dugal, and Mrs. Bob Henderson, county representatives.

Carrying out the 50th anniversary theme with table decorations of gold, the Girl Scout and Brownie Troops of Farmington and Doe Run held their annual Father-Daughter Banquet at the Memorial Methodist Church dining hall last Tuesday evening. C.E. Koppeis was master of ceremonies, and the invocation was given by Rev. Joseph Jones, pastor of the Memorial Methodist Church. Mr. Koppeis introduced Mrs. Jesse E. Heck, neighborhood Girl Scout, chairman. Mrs. Heck presented Mrs. C.H. Cozean, troop organizer; Mrs. Stuart Landrum, troop consultant, and Mrs. Mary Reese, area secretary.

1952 – 70 years ago

Baccalaureate services at the high school auditorium Sunday evening will mark the opening of the annual commencement activities for the Farmington public schools. The Rev. E.C. Pardieck, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, will deliver the baccalaureate sermon, the title of which is “There Is a God.” Diplomas for graduates of the senior class and the two eighth grade classes will be awarded at promotion ceremonies later in the week.

The Concert Trio, a unique ensemble which includes two accordions and a string bass, will be heard in concert on Friday, May 9, 1952, for members of the St. Francois Co. Municipal Concert Association of Farmington. Bill Palmer, accordion virtuoso and concert artist, designed and developed his instrument and has given the accordion a new lease on life. With his colleague, Bill Hughes, accordionist, Mr. Palmer has extended the bass section to broaden the scope so that it could handle the works of Bach, Beethoven, Schumann, Prokofiev and other composers.

On Friday, May 2, 42 students and 12 parents journeyed to Columbia to take part in the state music contest. Our entries were girls’ sextet, girls’ trio and girls’ chorus. The sextet rated I, or excellent; chorus II, plus or superior plus; and the trio, III or goods contest representing 165 schools. 1,067 music students from Missouri took part in this contest representing 165 schools. The girls' sextet members are Mary Helen Parker, Jo Ann Shelton, Barbara Shinn, Connie Dugal, Elaine Jones, and Pat Bryant, the only senior in the group. Girls’ trio members are Clara Fae Grandhomme, Nancy Graves and Elaine Jones. Clara Fae and Nancy are seniors.

The Home and Community Committee of the St. Francois County Farm Bureau sponsored a tea at the Memorial Methodist Church last Thursday afternoon, as a part of their observance of National Home Demonstration Week. The committee joined with the county Home Economics Council in presenting Miss Clara Underwood, their county home agent and guest of honor, with a beautiful corsage and a set of wooden salad bowls. Mrs. Joe LaBruyere and Mrs. Fremont Shaner presided at the beautifully appointed table.

1942 – 80 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education met Wednesday evening and elected the entire teaching corps of the local schools. Two teachers, Miss Josephine Watkins and Mrs. John A. Johnson of the sixth and seventh grades, did not apply for reelection. Mrs. Dorothy Drake of Farmington, who has taught in nearby rural schools for several years, was elected to the sixth grade position. Mrs. John D. Sinclair, the former Miss Margaret Sloan of Farmington, was selected to fill the seventh grade position. Mrs. Sinclair formerly held this position for several years, resigning a few years ago when she married. Her husband is now engaged in defense work and must travel extensively.

Jay K. Browne, 18-year-old son of Mrs. Mildred D. Browne, of Farmington, was fatally burned in an explosion at the United Wallpaper Company in Chicago Wednesday morning and died at the Bourbon Hospital later that day without regaining consciousness. Word of the tragedy did not reach here until eleven o’clock Wednesday night when a telegram was received by Mrs. Browne on her return from a trip out of town. Mrs. Browne left immediately for St. Louis and took a plane to Chicago yesterday morning. Plans for the funeral services had not been arranged at the time of our going to press, but it was stated that the body would be brought to Farmington for interment this weekend.

Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Horton were elated this week to receive a cablegram from their son, Lt. E.L. (Jim) Horton, stating briefly that he was OK, but couldn’t write them. Lt. Horton, whom we all know as “Jim,” has been in the Philippines since the outbreak of the war and in our estimation is just as much a hero as the justly famous Gen. MacArthur and Gen. Wainwright. Once before his parents received word from him that he was all right. The latest telegram did not give his exact location, nor the date on which it was sent. It is presumed that Jim went through the Battle of Bataan and then retired to one of the four forts which heroically held out until the first of this week when the men, physically exhausted and out of food and ammunition, were forced to give up to the Japanese.

William Thurman, Perry and George Burch performed an invaluable service to the farmers of this district Wednesday morning when they discovered a wolf den and took seven grey timber wolf pups out of it. The men had been out hunting wolves in the Shut-In community about 10 miles south of Farmington and their dogs gave chase to a grown wolf which led them to the den. The adult wolf made good at least its temporary escape, but the pups, which were about three weeks of age, were brought to town where the County Court paid a bounty of $2.50 each for them. The pups were later destroyed. The bounty on grown wolves is $5.00

1932 – 90 years ago

John M. Roberts, who has a loft of Fancy Show White King Pigeons at his home in Farmington, sold three birds during the first of this week to A. Croce, St. Louis pigeon fancier, for a total of $16.00. One of the birds brought $10.00 and the other two sold for $3.00 each. Mr. Roberts’ birds were shown in all the big shows last year and placed in every one. They were entered at the St. Clair Pigeon Show, at Belleville, Illinois, St. Louis National Dairy Show: Missouri State Fair at Sedalia; and the National Pigeon Show at Louisville, Kentucky.

In recent tests made at Columbia, Missouri, 873 cars went through the lanes and of these only 237, or about 25 %, were OK. These tests are being made as a part of the safety movement being sponsored by the Automobile Club of Missouri and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The charts that will be used have been tested and approved by the American Automobile Association, and if you pass the tests, a sticker will be put on your windshield showing the lights are OK. If lights are not right, you will be told the defect, so that you can have a correction made.

The 11th anniversary of the founding of the Christian church at Libertyville, which is to be observed with an all-day celebration Sunday, the 15th, promises to be a large affair. Visitors, old residents, and their descendants from all quarters of the United States have signified their intention of attending, while as usual each year, hundreds of local and nearby folks will drive there to enjoy the basket dinner — always a feature of the third Sunday in May.

Regular Army Sargeant Mack Jackston, who has been stationed at Farmington for the past 20 months, giving drilling instruction to the various national guard units in this section, was transferred this week to Cape Girardeau where he will have the same duties but will make his headquarters in that city. Sgt. Jackson has made many friends during his stay were who will be sorry to see him leave.

While riding along the highway north of Bonne Terre early last Monday morning, State Patrolman Shaw noticed a parked car occupied by two young men. On questioning them, he found that the car had been stolen at St. Charles, Missouri. The men were brought to Farmington where they were held until called for by the sheriff of St. Charles County.

