1993 – 30 years ago

A state grant worth over $1 million will likely be awarded the city to improve the safety of the airport next year, it was announced at Monday’s City Council meeting. Seven city officials — five reelected and two elected — were sworn in at the meeting. The council unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing the new mayor — Gay Wilkinson (this was Michael O’Brien’s last meeting as mayor) — to submit applications for a Missouri State Block Grant and an Airport Capital Improvement Grant for safety work at Farmington Regional Airport.

Highbrow and lowbrow humor were in full-force at Celebrity Night ’93. The evening of good natured high jinx, created by Dick and Debbie Strange — owners of Tradition Inn — for the benefit of the Presbyterian Home For Children in Farmington, brought in proceeds in excess of $2,200. This figure includes 39 ½ pounds of quarters — a staple of the evening. Celebrity look-a-likes who served as waiters for the 100 guests attending were The Three Stooges, The Blues Brothers, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Sherlock Holmes and Watson, Cleopatra and Mark Antony, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, and our “Chief Executive” Hillary Rodham Clinton and her husband, Bill.

The Farmington Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring the first local CROP Walk to raise money for hunger relief on Sunday, April 25 starting at 1:30 p.m. at Long Park. The hunger walk will follow a 5-mile route through Farmington with rest stops along the way. First aid stations will also be available. CROP, which stands for Christian Rural Overseas Programs, is a division of Church World Service, which raises money year round for food and other projects to combat hunger around the world and in the United States. The Farmington Food Pantry, run by the Ministerial Alliance, will receive 25 percent of the money raised according to Rev. Hart Edmonds, who is organizing this year's CROP Walk. The remaining 75 percent of funds raised will be directed to national and international hunger relief projects.

Plans to establish a new multi-county drug task force in the area are back on track, says St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock. The sheriff met with law enforcement officials from throughout the state and a representative of the Department of Public Safety on Tuesday in Poplar Bluff. The meeting was to discuss plans to establish nine regional anti-drug task forces. It was thought the regional task forces might complicate attempts to establish the Mineral Area Drug Task Force, which is expected to serve a three-county area.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s new basketball coach, a youthful 25, will be starting his second year as a varsity coach when when he takes over the Knights next fall. The man is Charles “Chuck” Henson, presently coach at Windsor High School at Imperial near St. Louis, a former high school star at Piedmont, and a regular performer for two years at Mineral Area College. Henson is married to the former Miss Ardie Province of Farmington and she and her husband visit frequently with Mrs. Henson’s mother, Mrs. Imogene Province. The Hensons have a daughter, Shawnna Kay, 5, and a son, Shannon Keith, 5 months.

Victory in the $1,250,000 Boy Scout Camp Development campaign was announced April 15. Additional pledges reported amounted to $75,752, bringing a grand total raised to $1,325, 752. Work has begun on the development of the 4,000-acre S Bar F Ranch, near Farmington, where the new camps will be located. Here two camping areas and an Explorer Scout base will be established. When completed, they will accommodate a minimum of 6,000 more campers than can be taken care of at existing facilities.

Dr. George L. Watkins has returned from a five-week tour of duty as a volunteer surgeon at the McCormick Hospital in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Located in the northern part of the country, this 280-bed general hospital serves a surrounding area extending north to the Burma and Laotian borders. With such a large service area, a great many surgical problems presented themselves. Some were typical of those everywhere, and others occurred as complications of diseases peculiar to this part of the world.

Ralph Pingel, airport manager, was the speaker at the Kiwanis luncheon meeting on Wednesday. Mr. Pingel, introduced by program chairman Glen Sago, told of the continual improvement and growth of the local airport. Thirteen local planes are now using the hangars. An average of three planes dally use the local facilities. June 30 Is the date set for the dedication of the airport for which occasion big show Is being planned.

Farmington's good pedestrian protection record and safety program for school-age children has earned it a place on the 1962 Honor Roll of Cities of the Automobile Club of Missouri, according to a letter received by Mayor Orville Woodard. Stan Keesling, Auto Club safety director, said that this city was named to the Honor Roll along with 95 other cities in the club’s Missouri and Kansas territory, and that plaques will be awarded to each Missouri city at a 20th Anniversary Honor Roll of Cities Luncheon on April 25 at the Hotel Governor in Jefferson City.

1953 – 70 years ago

Pic. Forrest Lee Overall, only son of Paul and Mary Bollinger Overall, was born Jan. 6, 1931 in Farmington, Mo., and was killed in action somewhere in Korea Feb. 25, 1953, at the age of 22 years, one month and 19 days. Forrest was a graduate of the 1948 class of the Farmington High School. He worked with his father in the plastering business until he went into service in the Marines in 1951. After induction, he received his basic training in San Diego, Calif.

Members of the Farmington P. T. A. will have the opportunity to enjoy a special quiz program as their final meeting of the school term, reports Mrs. F. R. Crouch, retiring president. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 o'clock next Monday evening at the high school auditorium. Joe M. Toalson, high school principal, will be the leader for the quiz. Members of the quiz panel are to be Mr. and Mrs. Raymond S. Roberts, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Havniear, Miss Vesta Halter, Mrs. Albert Karsch and Eugene Mueller. All of the association's more than 200 members are urged to be present to greet D. C. Coley, incoming president for the 1953-54 term, and the other new officers to be installed at the meeting. Mrs. Paul Newman will become the next vice-president with Mrs. Jewel Boyd being seated as secretary and Eugene Mueller as treasurer.

A realistic rainbow at the west end of the Presbyterian Orphanage dining room greeted members of the Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club and guests as they gathered on Monday evening, April 20, for the annual Spring banquet. Rainbow hues were also seen in the colorful arrangements of tulips and other spring blossoms on the tables which were lighted by candlelight. Miniature crepe paper umbrellas in varying shades of the rainbow were attached to the place cards. The hostess committee: Vivian Simms, Ruth Garner, Clarabelle Dicus, Helen Meyer, Pauline Laws and Opal Wright, had planned the entertainment. Opal Wright served as mistress of ceremonies, and in a clever manner, “panned” the members as the evening progressed.

Farmington began its cancer drive Monday, April 20th under the direction of Dr. C. C. Schuttler and Mr. Elmer Brown and Mrs. Warren Meyer, president of the B. & P. C. Dr. Dr. Schuttler and Mr. Brown Brown head the business districts and hospitals and Mrs. Meyer and the B. & P. Club have charge of the residential sections’ educational drive. As has been the custom in previous years, the city chairmen were asking the various organizations to cooperate in putting on this drive, for it is the biggest single educational project undertaken during the year.

1943 – 80 years ago

Farmington friends of Rev. Francis H. Skaer were distressed yesterday to learn of the sudden death of the beloved former pastor of the local St. Joseph's Church. A telephone report from St. Louis stated that when the housekeeper went to call Rev. Skaer at 7:45 yesterday morning, his body was found lying on the floor. Although he was dead at the time, the body was still warm, indicating that death had come shortly before. Rev. Skaer was pastor of the local church from 1924 to 1934, at which time he went to St. Louis to take over the St. Gabriel Church at Tam and Murdock dock Ave. in the St. Louis Hills. He was about 54 years of age at the time of his death.

St. Francois County has not only met its quota in the recent Red Cross Drive, but has gone substantially over the mark. According to a statement by Edwin S. Politte, county chairman, the county has raised a total of $12,722.87 as compared to a goal of $11,300. Farmington made the best showing of any town in the county, with a total of $3,113.54, followed by Bonne Terre and Flat River. The drive was materially aided by donations of $1500 from the St. Joseph Lead Company and $500 from the Dolomite Company.

The Farmington Board of Education met in special session last Monday evening for the purpose of electing teachers for the coming school year. A letter from H. C. Haile was read in which he offered his resignation as principal of the High School, a position to which he had been re-elected at a previous meeting of the Board. He had previously served in that capacity for some twenty years. The Board took no action in filling this unexpected vacancy and will hold another meeting at a later date when it is hoped that there will be several applicants for the position.

Dale Ray Rehkop, eight years old, was drowned late Saturday when he fell into the St. Francis River which runs through his father's farm located near Fredericktown. He had gone fishing with three other boys and fell over a cliff into the water and was drowned before help could arrive. The boy was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rehkop of near Fredericktown, Mo. One brother, Denver, who is in the service, came here from North Carolina for the funeral. Another brother, also in the service, was home on furlough at the time of the accident. Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon at the Free Will Baptist Church at Mine La Motte.

Mr. and Mrs. Barney Casteel received a telegram from the War Department, Washington, D. C., Monday morning, informing them that their son, Orville, who had previously been reported missing in action, is a prisoner of the Japanese. He is a corporal in the U.S. Army and has been in the service for nearly four years. He is thought to have been taken prisoner in April or May of last year, at which time he was in the Philippines.

1933 – 90 years ago

The local organization of the D. A. R. is sponsoring a citywide clean-up and paint-up campaign during the coming week. They have requested that all property. Owners have their rubbish gathered up in sacks and neat piles not later than Tuesday of next week. Trucks will then go through the town on the following three days, removing all garbage from within the city limits. Practically all organizations in towns are co-operating in the movement. Highway entrances to the city will be cleaned up and shrubbery and trees planted in appropriate spots. Farmington is in an unusually good condition this spring because of the work of a group of unemployed men who have been engaged for several weeks in removing rubbish from the streets and alleys.

The Baptists of the State for a number of years have designated one Sunday in the year as Egg Day for the benefit of the Home for Aged Baptists at Ironton. Sunday morning special collection will be taken in the Baptist Sunday School for this worthy institution. Every member of the congregation who keeps hens is asked to donate an amount equivalent to the market value of the eggs their hens would lay on any given Sunday. Not many of the local Baptist congregation are poultry producers and if the offering were limited to those who actually had hens, the amount received would perhaps be very nominal. In times past the Supt. of the Home reports that as much as $8,000.00 has been received from these egg day offerings, which have had a large part in keeping the Home going. Every member of the Baptist Sunday School is urged to have some part in this collection.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Farmington High School track team was returned victor in the annual county high school track meet. The meet was originally scheduled to have been held at Flat River, but a hard rain on Friday and Saturday morning made it necessary to change the location to Farmington, where the field was in some better condition. Despite the fact that the field was in poor condition, two new county records were set. Ryan, of Farmington, set a new record of 17.6 seconds in the 120 yard hurdles. Blackwell, of Bonne Terre, set a new record for the javelin throw with a toss of 158 feet and 8 inches. Farmington’s supremacy was threatened at no time as they took the lead with the first event and continued to increase it until the close of the meet, when they had amassed a total of 51½ points.

Lafayette Robinson, formerly of Flat River, was picked up by St. Louis police on the fifteenth of this month and turned over to St. Francois County officers at their request. Robinson was wanted here on a charge of stealing automobile tires during the year of 1926. As most of the witnesses have since died or moved away he will not be tried here. However, it was learned that he escaped from a reformatory at Pendleton, Ind., and from the jail at Belleville, Ill., in 1930. The Belleville authorities are now securing extradition papers for his return to that city. Robinson made his escape when he was a trustee by stealing a car, which he abandoned near Crystal City.

Cecil White, Ernest White, Ray Culton and John Branham, all of Flat River, were arrested by Enoch Underwood, district game warden, last Saturday on a charge of having two live fox squirrels in their possession out of season. They were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Geo. Sutherland. The two White brothers and Branham were each given three days in jail. Culton was found to have traded or sold one of the squirrels and he was fined $50 and costs. He was committed to jail on failure to pay his fine.

Ora Cruncleton, was painfully injured Monday morning when he was kicked in the face by a horse at the Cleo. A. Tetley place as he and Mr. Tetley were administering to the sick animal, Mr. Cruncleton, who suffered several bad lacerations about the head and face, was attended by a local physician and is reported to be recovering nicely. He received a cut over the left eye and another gash near his mouth.