1993 – 30 years ago

Gay Wilkinson emerged the clear victor in the three-man race for Farmington mayor. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal election show Wilkinson capturing 51 percent of the vote, or 801 ballots out of the 1,588 ballots cast. James Snavely received 25 percent of the vote, or 392 ballots. Kevin Hensley tallied 24 percent of the vote, or 367 ballots.

Without flourish or fanfare, voters in the cities of Esther, Elvins, Flat River, and Rivermines went to the polls Tuesday and unanimously approved the consolidation package, renaming the four-city area Park Hills. The consolidation issue which had been talked about for years and diligently pursued for the last year and a half finally found closure Tuesday as voters made their voice heard, approving the measure in a landslide with an 80 percent favorable vote.

Six of nine incumbent school board candidates in St. Francois County were re-elected Tuesday. Each district saw some new faces join their boards, though, as the state-mandated seventh position on each board was filled. Incumbents Carol Gamble and Larry Sebastian were the top vote-getters in the Farmington R-VII race. Gamble hauled in 1,256 votes and Sebastian 1,089. Dr. Rod Rhodes earned the third seat with 904 votes. Dennis Robinson tallied 836 votes and Tom Wills 646. Farmington’s 36.8 percent voter turnout was the tops in the area, just topping Central R-V’s 37.2 percent.

In a move officials say will strengthen the delivery and better contain the cost of health care services throughout the region, St. Louis-based Christian Health Services will merge with Barnes-Jewish, Inc. The parent organization that will result from the merger will govern three entities: Barnes Hospital, Christian Health Services and Jewish Hospital. Upon completion of the merger, Fred L. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Christian Health Services, will become president and CEO of the new parent organization. Parkland Health Center, with locations in Farmington and Bonne Terre has been owned by Christian since 1984.

This year’s choice for Mr. and Mrs. Country Days — Jack and Diane Sebastian — are no exception to the high standards for couples representing Farmington during the three-day celebration. Willa Dean Meyer, Country Days general chairman, said Monday afternoon at the 1993 Country Days kick-off press conference that “Jack and Diane have been affiliated with the event since its beginning.” Although they have been considered for the honor in the past, Meyer said this year, personal and professional obligations have not stood in their way to accept the position.

The 15th annual Country Days celebration in Farmington is set to be an all-American event with performers Ricky Skaggs and Charlie Daniels headlining Friday and Saturday night concerts, respectively. Country Days will be held on June 4, 5, and 6, and this year’s theme is “Nifty 50s.” Willa Dean Meyer, general chairman of Country Days, said, “The theme will include the whole era of the 50s.” Colors for this year’s celebration are red, white, and blue. “Both of our concert artists are very America oriented,” Meyer said.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., which said in January it was closing its 2,000 catalogue stores, Thursday said it will convert about 350 of them to small retail businesses — and one of them will be the Farmington store. According to Arthur Martinez, chairman of Sears Merchandise Group, Sears has received “hundreds of calls and letters from customers in smaller markets who have traded with us for years, asking us to remain a part of their community. Besides the Farmington store, other Sears stores in Missouri staying open are in Festus, Poplar Bluff, Warrensburg, Rolla, St. Robert, Camdenton, Sedalia, Washington and West Plains.

A former Fredericktown postal employee who has pled guilty to federal embezzlement charges, faces more charges recently filed in the Madison County Associate Circuit Court. Michael D. McClellan, 36, a part-time employee at the Fredericktown Post Office pled guilty to embezzlement and removal of mail last May. On April 1, McClellan was charged with five counts of unlawful receipt of food stamps and five counts of class D felony conversion of food stamps.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s City Council, in one of the shortest (40 min.) sessions in recent months, handed Mayor Douglas Ross a pair of rebuffs Monday night before turning over the reins of government to the newly elected council. The council, after hearing a plea from Planning and Zoning chairman Ron Short to reconsider the council’s turndown of a Ross-backed subdivision control ordinance, did not respond. And, in a second move, the council voted to refuse a $7,300 federal grant that Ross had urged for the hiring of an 8th policeman.

The Little Theatre Guild of the Mineral Area College will present its spring production, Hotel Paradiso, on April 12, 13, and 14. The play, a French bedroom farce, was written by two Frenchmen in 1894, first presented on Broadway in 1957 with Bert Lahr and Angela Lansbury in the leads. Members of the cast include Tim Marler, Gerald Self and John Sloan of Farmington, Tom Center, Vicki McAdams and Jim Welch of Flat River; Judy Vierling, Lillie May, Steve Gnadt, Jerry Stephan, Lee Anna Martin and Charlie Strong of Bonne Terre; Jennifer Cordsmeyer and Kathy Jerrell of Elvins; Phil Blunt of Desloge; Gary Bollinger of Fredericktown; Martha Winkeler of Belleview; and Susan Martin of Blanton. Curtain time is 8 p.m.

The Mountain Echo, Iron County’s weekly newspaper, reported last week that UFOs — which have kept things hot at for the past several weeks — have now been sighted at Annapolis, Pilot Knob and at Ironton. According to the Echo, “…local residents have said that ‘something’ has been seen at night at the Highway road shed on 49, the sawmill, at Barne’s Grocery, at Des Arc Mountain and at Seven Lakes at Des Arc. It has also been seen hovering over the 1st National Bank of Annapolis building in the center of the village.” Stories range on the size of the light, from the size of a bucket to as large as a wash tub, the Echo reports. Some say it’s a brilliant white and at other times green, red and amber, “with the lights rotating in their flashing.”

Farmington Mayor Doug Ross was named honorary chairman of the Cancer Crusade Drive in Farmington Tuesday night at a meeting of the Cancer Crusade Board at the Holiday Inn. The Ritual of Jewels of Beta Sigma Phi will sponsor the Farmington drive and Nancy Galemore is the chairman. Local residents were reminded that the volunteers this year will be collecting in memory of someone who has died from cancer.

Farmington Senior High School will offer a Driver Education Class this summer for students and adults of this area. The class will start Wednesday, May 30. Attendance will be required through June 22 at scheduled meetings in order to complete the class. One-fourth unit high school credit will be granted to those students successfully completing the course. The class will consist of 30 hours of classroom instruction, 12 hours of simulator training, 3 hours of “behind the wheel” driving and 9 hours of observation in the car.

John Wyatt was named president of the Farmington Board of Education as the board held a special organizational meeting on the Wednesday evening following the election. Wyatt, a member of the board for the past year, is an electronics technician for the Federal Aviation Authority and has lived in Farmington for 16 years. He is the immediate past president of the Lions Club, vice president of the St. Francois County Club, and elder and financial secretary at the Christian Church. Named to the vice presidency was Robert Cox with Hugo Cozean reappointed as treasurer and Frank Zieba as secretary.

A scheduling of a conference on OSHA for April 21 and the announcement of four upcoming retail promotions were the highlights of a Monday meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Twenty-seven members and officers of the group attended the luncheon meeting at the Holiday Inn. Ron Short, chairman of the city’s Planning Commission, spoke to the group about the background of the proposed subdivision ordinance and asked members to support the ordinance by talking to their aldermen or attending council meetings.

1963 – 60 years ago

Norman L. Rigdon Post 5896 met Tuesday evening at the Post Home for their regular meeting with 37 members present. Election of officers was held, and the following were elected for 1963-64: Commander, Elgin D. Hartshorn; Sr. Vice Commander, Alonzo Stuart; Jr. Vice Commander, Norman Boyd; Quartermaster, O.V. Cleveland; Post Advocate, Harry Kollmeyer; Chaplain, Earl Dugal, Surgeon, Dr. George L. Watkins, M.D.; one trustee, John Cresswell. These officers will assume their offices in June 1963.

The regular monthly meeting of the Board of Directors of the St. Francois County Association for Mental Health was held Monday evening, April 8, at the Farmington State Hospital. The meeting marked the beginning of a new program for the Association. was felt by the board that there were many persons and many agencies whose work was either directly or indirectly related to mental health and mental Illness. Further, the board felt that much could be gained by an exchange of ideas between the Association and these persons and/or agencies. In order to accomplish this, Mr. Paul Reese, program chairman for the Association, invites guest to each monthly board meeting. The program is unique in that the guest Is not asked to present a formal talk or a program. Rather, he (or she) is invited to observe the board in operation as It goes about its regular business.

Members and officers of the Mine La Motte Recreation association laid down final plans for the operation of the “Slime Pond” at a meeting for the entire membership recently at the courthouse in Fredericktown. Members approved a measure that will make void the membership of any person who moves outside the two-county (St. Francois and Madison) area. The reason for this move was the fact that the Association has such a large waiting list. The present membership is 400, with many people merely waiting for an opportunity to get in.

Rev. Edwin Short, pastor of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, was the guest speaker at Tuesday's meeting of the Rotary Club at the Presbyterian Home. He was introduced by Program Chairman Bill Dicus and pointed out that the community's churches and church-related Institutions are making a tremendous contribution to the economic life of the area, over and above the spiritual and cultural contributions usually associated with them. As an example, he said the payroll at the Presbyterian Home alone runs in the neighborhood of $60,000 annually. In addition, he said, the various churches of FarmIngton employ a total of about 65 people on a full-time basis.

The Vocational Agriculture Department of Farmington High School entered eight judging teams, a radio skit, public speaker, secretary’s book, treasurer’s book, and completed record book in the District Contests held at Cape Girardeau last Friday and Saturday.

Doctors of Veterinary Medicine from 20 Southeast Missouri counties will hold an all-day educational meeting in FarmIngton, Wednesday, April 11, at the Farmington Animal Hospital. Dr. Wayne Sheets and Dr. Dudley Pautz will be hosts for the affalr. Speakers on the all-day program will be Dr. A. H. Groth, Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.; VIctor B. Beat, Nutritional Consultant, Peoria, Illinois; Dr. L. A. Rosner, State Veterinarian, Department of Agriculture, Jefferson City, Mo.; Mr. C. M. "Jack" Kroeck, Executive Director of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, Jefferson City, Mo., and Mr. Howard Foley, Insurance Consultant of St. Louis.

1953 – 70 years ago

A special effort to help relieve the distressing situation in the American sector of Berlin will be undertaken in Farmington, under the sponsorship of the Rotary Club. The influx of refugees from eastern Germany has placed a terrific burden on the facilities of Free Berlin and there is great need for clothing of all kinds and food. An appeal has been made through Rotary International to the local club and at a meeting of the club's Board of Directors Monday evening it was decided that the local Rotary Club would offer its services. President Vernon Wright has designated the International Service Committee consisting of Jess Stewart, Dr. E. H. Orear, Ray Roberts, Frank Zieba, Dr. F. R. Crouch, and Cecil Hulsey to handle the drive for clothing here.

Orville L. Woodard, a young Potosi Street restaurant operator, was elected Mayor of Farmington in a three-way contest Tuesday, winning over the incumbent, Mayor James C. Morris by about 100 votes. The other candidate was John M. Roberts, office supply merchant. Mayor Morris is completing his sixth year in the office. Based on unofficial returns, the vote for mayor was Orville L. Woodard – 502; James C. Morris – 407; and John M. Roberts, 267. Woodard carried three of the wards, losing only the third ward to Mayor Morris.

On Tuesday evening, April 7, a joint installation of officers of the Norman L. Rigdon Post No. 5896 and the Ladies Auxiliary was held at the Post Home. The following officers for the coming year were installed: Post — William T. Woods, Commander; Elmer Rigdon, Senior Vice-Commander; J.B. Laws Jr., Junior Vice-Commander; Kenneth Saylor, Chaplain; Dr. Williams, Post Surgeon; Paul Key, Post Advocate; Orville King, Trustee; Robert B. Smith, Quartermaster. Auxiliary — Evelyn Rigdon, President; Sylvia Stam, Senior Vice-President; Irene Meyer, Junior Vice-President; Marie Burnette, Conductress; Viola Cleveland, Secretary; Margaret Kelly Treasurer; Marie Johnson, Color Bearer; Linda Melton, Color Bearer; Linda Melton, Color Bearer; Juanita Stam, Color Bearer; Billy Jo Saylor, Color Bearer; Pearl Casey, Trustee; Jane Boyd, Trustee; Frances Wigger, Trustee; Myrtle Porter, Guard; Rose Shinn, Musician; Stella Overall, Banner Bearer; Frances Wigger, Historian; Roberta Huber, Chaplain; and Jewell Gillam, Patriotic Instructor.

An announcement from the St. Louis Boy Scout Council this week revealed that Bob Lewis will serve as community chairman for Farmington in the Beaumont Scout Reservation Development campaign which will be conducted here starting April 20. Lewis, who attended a meeting of other St. Francois County town drive leaders at Texaco Town Tuesday night, said an announcement of other local drive personnel will be forthcoming. Ben Donnell, also of Farmington, is district chairman of the campaign for a three-county area.

1943 – 80 years ago

The people of the United Nations have recognized the fact that airplanes are our first line of defense, and in order for us to win a quick and decisive victory in this war, we must have the best air force in the world. The people of Missouri have set out to do their part in giving our country the biggest and best equipped air force the World has ever known. It is the intention of the War Savings Staff of Missouri to encourage each county in the state to purchase at least one bomber. This will mean at least 114 bombers from the State of Missouri to be sent to our fighting men.

Exactly 600 votes were cast in the only city-wide contest in the annual Farmington City Election last Tuesday. This is a very small turnout for Farmington, especially as there was also a county contest to be decided. In the city-wide contest George Sutherland was named City Day Marshal, receiving a total of 416 votes to 184 for his opponent, Emmit Boyd. Sutherland carried all four wards. In the other city contest, Vernon K. Giessing was elected Alderman of the Second Ward, receiving 177 votes to 90 for Hartle Cobble.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schramm Sr., of 401 South Henry Street, Farmington, celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary Sunday. The house was beautifully decorated with various kinds of flowers, and between the hours of three and five in the afternoon, friends and relatives called to extend their congratulations. Refreshments were served to the guests. The celebration was a surprise for Mr. and Mrs. Schramm and was arranged by their children and their families.

Dennis McGuire Sr. and Robert Dugal of the Post Office force conducted the Army-Navy Qualifying Examinations for candidates for Army specialized training and the Navy College Training program in the high school on Friday, April 2nd. The following high school seniors took the tests: Alfred Doughty, Joe Selle Jr., Ralph Campbell, William Green Jr., Happy Mitchell, Eugene Mueller, Roy Kassabaum, Charles Thomas, William Tillman, John L. O’Sullivan, Glenn Thomas, Larry Mills, William O’Sullivan and Norman Rigdon, a graduate in the class of 1942.

J. Clyde Akers, County Superintendent of St. Francois County Schools for the past several terms, was returned to office for another term last Tuesday in one of the lightest turnouts in the history of the county. He was opposed by D.H. Haldaman, former Principal of the Farmington Schools, Superintendent of the Bismarck Schools, and now serving as Superintendent of the Esther Schools.

1933 – 90 years ago

When organist, Robert F. Karsch, struck the last chords of the prelude to the pre-Easter program at the Presbyterian church on Sunday evening, only an outside light streamed through the stained-glass window, while candles flickered within, and sprays of Spring blossoms bowed in the bowls. Many people had come to hear the program presented by the Young People’s choir, but the church was silent. The pastor, the Rev. J.E. Kerr, D.D., arose and read from the gospel according to Mark, the record of the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The hopes of local football fans for another good team this coming fall were considerably heartened last Monday afternoon when they saw the 1933 youngsters play a strong game against a team comprised of the 1932 championship outfit. Only one regular from last year, Martin Smith, center, remains and Coach Halle was admitted to have a most difficult task ahead of him in keeping up his record of always having better than an average team in the field. The score of Monday's game was 19-7, and while the youngsters were outclassed, they nevertheless put up a fight all the way, holding the regulars scoreless in the fourth quarter and scoring 7 points in the third quarter on two beautiful forward passes.

1174 votes were cast in the Farmington City Election last Tuesday. Every candidate for re-election was successful with one exception in the First Ward where Vernon Doss was defeated for re-election as alderman by W.H. Selzer. Harry Highley, running for re-election as marshal, proved to be the most popular candidate, receiving 765 votes. Mayor Tetley was next highest with 575 votes. The election was carried out quietly and smoothly with no disorders of any kind.

The Farmington City Council met in regular session last Monday evening. Routine business, such as the paying of regular monthly accounts, was handled, after which the annual report of the Collector and Treasurer was read to the council and then turned over to the auditing committee to be reported back at a special meeting next Saturday evening, at which time the new city officials will be sworn into office. It was decided at the meeting to do away with the metal license plates, and effective July 1st the city auto license plates will be sold in the will be sold in the form of windshield stickers.